In recent years, there has been growing concern about the potential health effects of the increasing use of wireless technologies, particularly those operating in the 800-900 MHz frequency range. Two notable developments in this area are the introduction of the Hutchinson Rabbit network in the UK during the 1980s and the launch of Amazon Sidewalk, a 900 MHz network, in the United States.

The Hutchinson Rabbit network, launched by Hutchinson Telecommunications, utilized the 800-900 MHz frequency band to provide wireless communication services. Interestingly, during the same period, the UK experienced a significant increase in pneumonia cases, particularly in the latter half of the decade. This rise was largely attributed to the emergence of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which left individuals more susceptible to opportunistic infections like pneumonia.

I would highly suggest watching Gary Null's The Myth Of AIDS.

Some points made by the film and from myself :

AIDS and HIV are not the same thing and there is no evidence 1 causes the other

HIV is said that is has never been isolated with no atomic weight,

HIV virions are indeed smaller than 5 nm, typically ranging from 1.2 to 1.4 nm in size. This puts them below the resolution limit of even the most advanced electron microscopes available today.

This gap in our ability to directly visualize structures between the resolution limits of light microscopy and electron microscopy is often referred to as the "resolution gap" or the "visualization gap." It presents a significant challenge in the study of small biological structures like certain viruses, proteins, and macromolecular complexes.

Transmission electron microscopes (TEMs) can achieve resolutions down to about 0.05 nm, while scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) have a resolution limit of around 0.4 to 0.5 nm. However, these resolutions are still insufficient to directly image the smallest viruses like HIV.

I believe this also relates to SARS-COVID-19

STD and gut biome can lead to immune problems,

Mixing the sperm biome with the gut biome causes an imbalance

Many people remain HIV-negative while displaying AIDS-like symptoms.

Many individuals have experienced HIV remission, meaning they previously had HIV but the virus became undetectable in their bodies.

The consumption of chemicals like poppers and Nitrates drugs adds to the chemicals in the body which reacts to the new introduction of RFR and ELF and more so together in an attractive physics sum of Conductive + electric field = receiver/antenna

The PCR test can be manipulated as shown with Convid 19

T-cell count would be low if you had an illness / were pregnant or went out in the sunlight for too long your results could be lower than 200 and lead you to an AIDS diagnosis..

A 2021 review in the Journal of the International AIDS Society examined multiple studies and estimated:

HIV transmission risk per condomless vaginal sex act for women: 0.08% (1 in 1,250)

HIV transmission risk per act for men: 0.04% (1 in 2,500)

Women have a longer urethra and vaginal cavity compared to the male urethra, which does make them more biologically susceptible to contracting many sexually transmitted infections from exposure.

HIV is primarily transmitted through exposure to infected bodily fluids like semen, vaginal fluids, blood etc during sexual activity.

So from a purely biological standpoint, women's anatomy does make them more susceptible to potential HIV transmission from an infected partner.

So women face around double the per-act risk compared to men from vaginal intercourse exposure in this data.

If this was true this would lead to more women catching HIV and statistics show they are, however…..

The tainted blood supplies in parts of sub-Saharan Africa skewed the AIDS

Prevalence data, especially for women in those regions. There were incidents where donated blood was not properly screened and contained multiple infections like HIV, hepatitis, and others. When this contaminated blood was then used for transfusions or medical procedures, it exposed many recipients, including women, to HIV through non-sexual transmission routes.

This artificial exposure pathway from tainted blood supplies contributed to higher HIV rates among women in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, compared to if transmission occurred primarily through sexual routes based on biological susceptibility factors. Including data from sub-Saharan Africa in the global HIV/AIDS statistics skews the overall prevalence ratios between men and women.

By excluding that region's data, which was impacted by the tainted blood issue, the underlying biological factors become more apparent. Women have a longer urethra and vaginal cavity, making them inherently more susceptible to contracting sexually transmitted infections like HIV from exposure. With sub-Saharan African data removed, the HIV prevalence ratio shows around 1.58 men for every 1 woman in the rest of the world.

However, even this 1.58 ratio may be further skewed, as women and men likely receive blood transfusions at roughly equal rates in those other regions. If the 1.58 ratio was solely due to sexual transmission risks, it would be illogical for men to have a higher prevalence than women given the biological susceptibility factors for women. The potential blood transfusion exposure pathway could artificially increase the number of infected women. Therefore, there may be even stronger evidence that men contract HIV at higher rates than women through primary sexual transmission routes, which would align with biological realities. The 1.58 ratio could understate the inherent female susceptibility.

I would also like to mention 3 people I have known who were HIV-positive. One slept in an electrical room at a resort and unfortunately passed away. Another was a transgender individual in Thailand who left the nightlife Full of phones and electric cables in the bar scene, went back home, and has now tested negative for HIV. Additionally, there was a lady whose boyfriend, who had HIV, was a drug user. After he went to prison, she changed her life and has since tested negative for HIV.

The exacerbation of GN bacteria and Mold from RFR exacerbates the issue further

The introduction of Amazon Sidewalk in the United States has coincided with a concerning upward trend in pneumonia cases globally. In the year that Amazon Sidewalk was launched, pneumonia rates in the US surged by an alarming 40%, while the rest of the world saw a more moderate increase of 13%. This disparity suggests that the rollout of 900 MHz technologies, like Amazon Sidewalk, may be contributing to the growing incidence of pneumonia.

Some experts, such as Dr. Klinghardt, have suggested that increased exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in the 800-900 MHz range may play a role in the pneumonia surge. Dr. Klinghardt has observed that mold, which can contribute to respiratory issues, thrives in the presence of EMFs. He has also noted that EMFs can disrupt the delicate balance of microorganisms in the body, potentially leading to an overgrowth of bacteria like Klebsiella pneumoniae, a common cause of pneumonia.

Furthermore, research has shown that Wi-Fi and 900 MHz frequencies can accelerate the growth rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria by up to 25%. This finding raises concerns about the potential impact of the Hutchinson Rabbit network, Amazon Sidewalk, and other 800-900 MHz technologies on the incidence of pneumonia.

While the rise in pneumonia cases during the 1980s in the UK was primarily attributed to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and the recent global increase may have multiple contributing factors, the potential role of increased EMF exposure cannot be overlooked. The introduction of the Hutchinson Rabbit network and Amazon Sidewalk, along with the subsequent rise in pneumonia cases, may be more than just a coincidence.

It is crucial to further investigate the potential health effects of 800-900 MHz frequencies and other wireless technologies. As we continue to rely more heavily on these technologies, it is essential to ensure that they do not pose significant risks to public health. More research is needed to fully understand the relationship between EMF exposure and the incidence of diseases like pneumonia.

In the meantime, it may be prudent to take steps to minimize our exposure to EMFs, particularly in the 800-900 MHz range. Smart devices WIFI direct has both WIFI and 800-900MHz and in many devices like cheap printers you cannot turn it off. Id also like to mention that you will need a 42db faraday bed net to stop this frequency.

At the center of this discussion is Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been actively involved in studying fatigue and central sensitization syndromes for many years, particularly in relation to post-viral conditions like Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). Fauci has highlighted the potential for COVID-19 to lead to a post-viral syndrome akin to ME/CFS.

Interestingly, Fauci drew parallels between post-viral fatigue syndromes and the persistent nature of AIDS, a chronic viral infection. He highlighted the similarities in chronic viral infections, lingering effects of viral illnesses, and the immune response triggered by viral infections, which can lead to inflammation, fatigue, muscle aches, and cognitive difficulties – symptoms common to both post-viral syndromes and AIDS.

There are also potential links between these post-viral syndromes and breast implant illness, a condition reported by some women with breast implants who experience similar clusters of symptoms.

Moreover, people diagnosed with multiple chemical sensitivity (estimated at 12.8% of the US population) and many are electrosensitive, electromagnetic hypersensitivity, involving allergic reactions to wireless communication signals, can also exhibit comparable symptoms. The parallels are intriguing and warrant further investigation.

This begs the question of the origins of COVID-19 watching Gary Nulls The Myth Of AIDS it seems like this COVID has uncanny similarities.

Over the past 6 years, every single person that has reduced EMF from their lives with the Electric Diet.

Has seen a dramatic reduction in their central sensitization syndromes. My family had on file: mold eczema, polycystic ovary syndrome, lump in my pituitary, hypogonadism, black teeth mold, fatigue, headaches, insomnia, styes in the eyes, sore throat infections like tonsillitis, couldn't walk for years due to Achilles tendinopathy, chronic yeast infections, vertigo, flu-like symptoms, and other problems like fibromyalgia and hair loss clumsiness. This was from my neighbor's influence up to 187mW/m² almost 9x higher than the International fire fighters association and 187x higher than building biology guidelines also continuously without breaks which is recommended on all RFR devices Our home with ELF from infrared heating partially unearthed faraday foil home amplified the effects. Explained further in this article below.

As soon as we removed the influence with Geovital's help, we all got better and haven't seen a doctor in 6 years, which means it's an environmental illness. Therefore, is Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome just an environmental and lifestyle disease or another syndrome caused by ELF and RFR?

here are studies that suggest connections between the gut microbiome, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and immune function. Here are a few relevant findings:

Gut microbiome and STIs:

A 2016 study found that women with bacterial vaginosis (BV), a common vaginal infection, had reduced diversity in their gut microbiome compared to women without BV (Noyes et al., 2016).

Another study showed that the composition of the gut microbiome was altered in individuals with HIV infection (Vujkovic-Cvijin et al., 2013).

Gut microbiome and immune function:

The gut microbiome plays a crucial role in shaping the immune system. Disruptions in the gut microbiome (dysbiosis) have been linked to various immune-related disorders (Belkaid & Hand, 2014).

A 2014 review discussed how the gut microbiome influences the development and function of the immune system, highlighting its role in maintaining immune homeostasis (Kamada et al., 2014).

Mixing of microbiomes:

While not directly related to mixing sperm and gut microbiomes, a 2019 study found that sexual partners share similar genital microbiomes, suggesting that sexual contact can lead to the exchange of microbial communities (Vodstrcil et al., 2019).

A 2015 study also showed that the oral and genital microbiomes can influence each other, potentially impacting the transmission of STIs (Noyes et al., 2018).

These studies suggest that there are indeed complex interactions between the gut microbiome, STIs, and immune function. Disruptions in the gut microbiome, potentially caused by STIs or other factors, may have implications for immune health.

I did find some studies that investigate the biological effects of EMFs in the 800-900 MHz range, which may be relevant to your general concerns: