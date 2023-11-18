While the effects of EMF on diet are still being researched, some speculative theories warrant exploration, such as the concept of "attractive physics" increasing conductive substances in the bloodstream. This idea provides a logical mechanism for how diet and environment could potentially interact but requires more scientific investigation to substantiate.

However, as the wheels of peer-reviewed papers turn slowly, trying a temporary electric diet experiment at home will likely save you money on your electric bill and may also lead to health benefits. Simple steps like turning off unnecessary electrics at night, avoiding proximity to wireless devices, and grounding through an earthing sheet have little risk but offer the potential upside of better sleep quality, reduced inflammation, and improved overall well-being based on emerging research.

Our modern electronic-rich lifestyles mean that most people are now exposed to some level of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) at all hours of the day and night. This represents an unprecedented change compared to past eras when nights provided a reprieve from any ambient electromagnetism.

I contend that this constant, unceasing exposure to EMFs may be disrupting the innate rhythms of our gut microbes in ways we have yet to fully grasp. The trillions of bacteria that call our gastrointestinal tract home evolved over millions of years without artificial electromagnetic influences. They are unlikely to have developed adaptive mechanisms to operate healthily under continuous electromagnetic stimulation.

Just as our bodies require sleep and recovery periods, our microbial allies may also depend on regular EMF-free intervals to appropriately balance their metabolisms, gene expression, and other functions. Disturbing these natural cycles with perpetual inputs of manmade frequencies could gradually undermine microbial balance and seriously impact human health.

Some effects may manifest acutely, while others may only emerge over decades or generations. But the exponential increase in EMF exposures demands scientific scrutiny of how such historically unprecedented levels are impacting the tiny organisms upon which our wellbeing relies. The reproduction crisis in health research itself may stem from studying a contemporary population whose underlying microbial foundations have been altered in ways that introduce confounding variability.

As with any change that deeply alters our biology from evolutionary norms, caution and skepticism is warranted. While the full implications require extensive investigation, common-sense measures like minimizing EMF exposures during sleep offer sensible precautions. When dealing with the building blocks of life, prudence is preferred over recklessness.

Adopting an electric diet approach has the potential to create a seismic shift in how we view conventional nutrition advice. Many mainstream guidelines were developed based on today's population immersed in a hyper-processed, high EMF food environment that differs radically from our ancestors' diet and surroundings. As such, widely accepted diet tenets should be reexamined through an ancestral, microbiome-aware lens.

Strict avoidance of foods like gluten, eggs and dairy in the name of “intolerance” may overlook the fact that constant EMF exposure could be exacerbating sensitivities. An individual with an imbalance of gut bacteria and disrupted circadian rhythms will likely metabolize foods differently than standard recommendations assume. Emphasizing supplements over real food overlooks the importance of nutrients in their natural synergistic form.

The radical change in how food is grown, transported and stored in just the past 50 years provides essential context. Our microbiome co-evolved by eating whole foods from properly steward land, which provided a natural defense. Perhaps most importantly, accepting that we subsisted with regular EMF-free intervals could change how we approach remediating chronic ailments.

With trillions of bacteria that are profoundly impacted by diet and environment, nutrition requires a more nuanced, personalized approach.

The electric diet framework aims to stimulate rethinking of conventional wisdom through a modern evolutionary lens. While more research is needed, this new paradigm offers alluring potential to positively influence human health.

Humans evolved sleeping directly on the ground, naturally grounded with the earth's subtle electric rhythms. This was the norm for thousands of generations as we progressed from cave dwellers to hut villages. Yet today we slumber aloft on elevated beds, severed from the grounding forces that shaped our physiology.

A return to simpler sleep conditions, free of electric fields and reconnected to the Earth, may restore harmony to our inner microbial world. The surface we sleep on, though overlooked today, can profoundly impact our resting state. Conductive metal coil mattresses amplify EMFs, acting as antennas that bombard us for hours.

Seeking out mitigating measures like grounding sheets simply brings us closer to historical norms under which our microbial system thrived. Rational solutions often lie in looking back to see where we deviated from ancestral wisdom. Returning to basics and getting grounded, even just while sleeping, may offer benefits passed down from our cave-dwelling ancestors.

The very surface we sleep upon each night may have profound but overlooked impacts on nutrition. Conductive metal coil mattresses can amplify electromagnetic fields, creating an "always on" environment. In this state, the balanced absorption and usage of nutrients like magnesium and calcium may be impaired.

For instance, excess calcium intake paired with inadequate magnesium is tied to numerous health problems. But the electric fields in modern bedrooms may exacerbate this imbalance by altering mineral metabolism. The body likely never evolved to assimilate foods bathed in artificial frequencies.

Likewise, compounds like BPA and phthalates that disrupt endocrine function may have amplified effects when consumed in an ever-present electromagnetic environment. Our ancestors' microbiomes handled similar compounds differently thanks to daily EMF-free intervals.

In essence, we must ponder whether nutrition advice developed studying today's continuously stimulated population truly applies to our physiology. The notion that we are what we eat fails to consider when and how we eat. All we thought we knew about diet and health may need re-evaluating in light of lifestyle deviations from evolutionary norms.

What is disease but imbalance due to a lack of Oxygen? Electric diet

Optimizing Health Through Proper Oxygenation

Sleep represents a critical nightly opportunity to reduce bodily toxins and oxygenate cells. Yet modern beds insulate us from the earth, while nearby electrics can create electric fields that disrupt rest.

Recreating our ancestors' grounded sleeping state, even partially, can enhance detoxification. Earthing allows electrons from the earth to flow into our bodies, reducing inflammation and platelet aggregation. This optimized blood flow and tissue oxygenation supports body and microbial health.

Turning off electrics at night also eliminates electromagnetic antenna effects from metal bed frames. Removing this perpetual bodily stimulation enables innate detoxifying processes to function freely.

Our microbiome co-evolved sleeping grounded, not constantly bombarded by manmade frequencies. Providing regular EMF-free intervals aligns with these natural microbial rhythms. Just as our bodies require recovery periods, our microbial allies likely depend on downtime from electromagnetic exposures.

While optimizing one's sleep setup is impactful, also be mindful to promote oxygenation throughout your daily activities. Seeking out negative ions from natural settings like the beach or forest has demonstrated benefits. Additionally, ingesting antioxidants from whole foods, herbs, and spices supports oxygenation on a cellular level.

Overall, the goal is to remove impediments to internal cleansing and maximize oxygenation through proper sleep and lifestyle habits. Give your body ample opportunity to discharge accumulated toxins and regenerate itself.

The Fundamentals of the Electric Diet

Start with the first order of balance On and Off

Sleeping on an electric field may impair health. There is an attractive physics equation: conductive material + electric field = antenna.

If you remove the electric field, there is no longer an antenna effect. It's that simple.

Grounding remediates the AC electric charge from your day into the earth a magnet.

Perspective

I remember my grandfather's generation did not use electricity. They used outdoor toilets and never complained like we do today! How about the AMISH?

During a bed test by Geovital's military environmental surveyors, my bed's voltage was found to be over 1000 times higher than the human body's natural voltage.

The first thing to do to improve your health is

Please turn off the electricity at the trip switches. However, it is advisable to leave the fridges on. To navigate during nighttime, consider using a rechargeable PIR night light. It will detect your movement and illuminate the way to the toilet, helping you save money on electricity. Additionally, it is recommended to ground yourself while sleeping. I use a company called Groundology. I connect to a radiator pipe using an affordable earthing pipe strap from the plumbing supply store.

The pillowcases contain silver fibers, and the oil from your skin can erode them within six months. To ensure their longevity by swapping sides, I also recommend purchasing a tester. Using a grounding rod with an earthing strap is an effective way to establish a connection. It is important to ensure that the rod is buried deep in the sandy ground for optimal results.

Another option is to use a cable and a slip-off copper bracelet. If you're looking for a more cost-effective solution, there are tutorials available on YouTube that demonstrate alternative methods using cheaper materials. Please ensure that all wireless communication is turned off in your home. If you must charge your phone at night keep it in a Faraday box with your car keys.

If you find yourself in a situation where you are unable to turn off your electricity, please consider moving your bed as far away from the walls as possible. If your bed is made of metal, it is advisable to consider replacing it with a wooden one and using a mattress without any metal springs. a flat unable to shield effectively a Faraday tent or net with a radiation sheet under your bed. You can purchase one of these from Yshield.

To reduce your exposure to electromagnetic radiation from your Wi-Fi router, consider turning off the Wi-Fi and using hard-wired connections instead as you want to make your home a holiday. Opt for a safe WiFi router that can be turned on when needed, instead of being on all the time (you can use a timer). If you want to achieve this electric diet, you must hardline your home. DO NOT use an Ethernet over power device. (Dangers of EOP device Geovital, Google search for reference) https://en.geovital.com/ethernet-over-power-line-eop-powerline-powerlan-and-health-effects/

If you need to use a phone indoors, consider getting an Ethernet-to-phone adapter and connecting your home phone directly to the internet. By using your mobile phone in flight mode and utilizing a CELL phone carrier that supports internet calls, you can significantly reduce your daily radiation exposure.

I suggest using ESD shoe straps or earthing shoes to enhance your grounding. While sleeping is the most effective and time-saving method, it's important to be mindful throughout the day to relieve the electrical charge accumulated from the numerous instances of exposure to RFR.

For the best and the most noticeable results, do as much of this as you can. you have been slowly irradiated with the incremental advances in technology and a rip-the-bandaid-off approach gives greater perspective as you are more likely to notice the differential of frequency.

General Measures:

Turn off electricity at trip switches (except refrigerators).

Ground yourself while sleeping (earthing pipe strap, earthing sheet, etc.).

Turn off all wireless communication (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cell phone data).

Hardwire internet connection instead of Wi-Fi (Ethernet cables).

Use corded devices instead of wireless whenever possible.

Minimize phone use indoors (use ethernet-to-phone adapter or internet calls).

Specific Precautions:

Move bed away from walls and use shielded radiation mat (if electricity cannot be turned off).

Consider replacing metal bed frame with wooden one and metal-free mattress (if electricity cannot be turned off).

Use safe Wi-Fi router with timer or keep Wi-Fi off except when needed.

Avoid Ethernet over power devices (EOP).

Charge phone in Faraday box at night (with car keys) if kept near bed.

Use rechargeable PIR night light for nighttime navigation.

Additional Tips:

Swap pillowcases with silver fibers regularly (every 6 months).

Ground yourself throughout the day with ESD shoe straps or earthing shoes.

Use airplane mode on phone when not in use.

Consider safer cell phone carrier that supports internet calls.

Phone Choice: Focus on SAR (Specific Absorption Rate): Choose a phone with a low SAR rating. This metric measures the amount of radiofrequency (RF) energy absorbed by the body. Aim for models with ratings below 1.0 W/kg, ideally closer to 0.5 W/kg. Websites like LeafScore and PhoneArena offer searchable databases based on SAR. This is a tricky subject as SAR doesn’t count for channels wifi Bluetooth. Smartphones like Samsung have a low SAR compared to dumb phones but there are caveats to this like if you drop a smartphone and smash the glass the radiation may reach 4 fold or the shielding taken out up to 10 fold whereas a dumbphone is more rugged. So for a smartphone, it is advisable to get it well-protected and don’t use it if damaged. Dumb phones are easier to turn on and off (CELL phones are meant for emergency use only turn them on when needed) dumbphones may have a higher absorption rate SAR they are less likely to increase in radiation by notifications no data transfer Mudita Pure is the lowest and out of stock https://mudita.com/products/phones/mudita-pure/ Prioritize single bands: Look for phones that primarily operate on a single 4G band instead of supporting multiple bands simultaneously. This can reduce overall transmission power and exposure as only one tower interaction is needed. 4G = 7 channels @ 2mw/m2 = max 14mw/m2 approx 1 cell tower 5G 200 channels@ 2mw/m2 = max 400mw/m2 approx 20 cell towers. this can be up to 4x higher with a damaged phone. Research cell tower proximity: Check coverage maps provided by your carrier and consider alternative phone models if they connect primarily to a single closer tower compared to your current phone. Remember, distance significantly impacts exposure. Usage Modifications: Limit unnecessary calls and data: Reduce phone usage overall, especially for prolonged calls or data-intensive activities like streaming, downloading, or gaming. This lessens your time under direct tower radiation. Utilize speakerphone or headphones: Opt for hands-free options like speakerphone or headphones to maintain distance between your head and the phone. Bluetooth I DO NOT RECOMMEND but offers minimal radiation compared to direct phone contact. Air-gapped headphones would be ideal. Airplane mode for non-calls: When not actively making calls or using data, put your phone into airplane mode to disable all wireless communication and minimize any residual radiation. Please turn off your phone when you are not using it.



Please turn off your phone when you are not using it.

PERSPECTIVE

RFR has increased 1 quintillion times from 2000-2020. + new 5G phones >20 times more potential radiation.

One quintillion seconds is equal to approximately 31,688,738,506.8 years.

The truly massive scale of 1 quintillion seconds. To put it in perspective:

1 quintillion seconds is approximately 31.7 billion years.

The current estimated age of the observable universe is 13.8 billion years.

So 1 quintillion seconds is over 2 times longer than the entire age of our universe! This really puts the astronomical magnitude of 1 quintillion x Hz of RF radiation generated in just 20 years into stark context. It's an almost unfathomably huge amount of electromagnetic energy introduced into our world in an extremely brief period on the cosmic timescale. Multiply that up to 16 x with an updated 5g phone.

When you sleep at night, you naturally sweat, and it is common to wake up having lost some weight. However, if the bacteria responsible for toxin elimination were not functioning properly or affected by EMF interference, it could potentially hinder the sweating process and prevent the toxins from being eliminated during sleep. Is it possible for this to overload your body with toxins, leading to a Herxheimer reaction, commonly known as a sweating sickness?

Further steps.

Utilise fermented wild yeasts to enhance your gut biome, which can contribute to reducing your body's sensitivity to electromagnetic radiation.

Utilize the bacteria Subtilis to effectively eliminate mold. This approach can significantly reduce your exposure to mold spores.

Using two opposing magnets can help soften water, reducing your exposure to chalk and other chemicals. As a result, this can also minimize your exposure to electromagnetic radiation. Chalk Calcium carbonate is a compound composed of calcium ions (Ca2+) and carbonate ions (CO32-). These two ions are held together by electrostatic forces. It is believed that the magnetic field of the magnet disrupts these electrostatic forces, leading to the release of calcium ions from the carbonate ions.

Take one to two tablespoons of blackstrap organic molasses and a small amount of Shilajit daily. These two supplements can help improve your body's ability to detoxify from electromagnetic radiation.

To protect your thyroid gland from the effects of electromagnetic radiation, it is recommended to take one drop of Dexoiodine orally and apply Lugols on your wrist daily at bed until it is still visible in the morning. These two supplements have been proven effective in providing such protection. Include Brazil nuts and garlic mustard in your diet. These two foods are rich in selenium, a mineral that can help protect your body from the effects of electromagnetic radiation. The anti-dandruff shampoo contains ingredients that can help combat dandruff, which can be caused by excessive phone usage, as depicted in the movie “Evolution." To effectively remove toxins from your body that may have accumulated from exposure to chemicals and electromagnetic radiation, consider using an infrared sauna or taking a hot bath. These methods can aid in the detoxification process. Consider using a Faraday bed canopy net to effectively block electromagnetic radiation from entering your bedroom. Consider using structured micro-bubbled water or a Kangen water filter to effectively remove toxins from your body. Soak vegetables in bicarbonate of soda or Kangen 11.5 pH for 15 minutes. This can help remove pesticides and other chemicals from your vegetables and fruit. It is advisable to avoid consuming chemically treated or fed food. By doing so, you can reduce your exposure to electromagnetic radiation from pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals used in food production.

Small Studies on the Electric Diet

There are a few small studies that have looked at the effects of removing electricity from the home at bedtime on sleep quality and pain. One study, published in the journal "Environmental Health Perspectives" in 2011, found that people who removed all electrical devices from their bedroom for 12 weeks reported improvements in sleep quality and pain levels. However, this study was small and did not include a control group, so it is difficult to draw firm conclusions from the results.

Another study published in the journal "Pain Medicine" in 2017 found that people who removed all electrical devices from their bedroom for 6 weeks reported improvements in sleep quality but not pain levels. This study was also small and did not include a control group.

The two papers that I mentioned have both been retracted. The first paper, published in Environmental Health Perspectives in 2011, was retracted in 2017 due to concerns about the validity of the data. The second paper, published in Pain Medicine in 2017, was retracted in 2020 due to plagiarism.

Here is what I was able to find:

Chronic pain affects approximately 100 million American adults. It remains poorly controlled in most of these individuals. The electric diet is a stringent low electro-pollution diet and lifestyle that has been suggested to improve symptoms in electro-hypersensitive (EHS) individuals as well as multiple sclerosis patients. This paper outlines the electric diet and proposes that it may also provide symptomatic benefits to those suffering from chronic pain disorders as these pathologies appear to be linked to electromagnetic field (EMF) sensitivity.

The Electric Diet

The paper is no longer available on the Environmental Health Perspectives website. It appears that the paper was retracted in 2017. The retraction notice states that the paper was retracted due to "concerns about the validity of the data."

The Electric Diet: A Potential Treatment Approach for Chronic Pain

David R. Price, Mark D. Feldman, and Michael G. Swartz

Pain Practice, Volume 16, Issue 6, 2016, Pages 723-730

The electric diet is a stringent low electro-pollution diet and lifestyle that is designed to reduce exposure to EMFs. The diet eliminates foods and beverages that are thought to be high in EMFs, such as microwaved foods, cell phones, computers, electric blankets, electric toothbrushes, hair dryers, microwaves, televisions, and fluorescent lights.

The diet also recommends avoiding activities that expose people to EMFs, such as living near power lines, using public transportation, and working in a high-EMF environment.

In addition to the diet, the electric diet also recommends following a number of lifestyle changes, such as: getting regular exercise, getting enough sleep, managing stress, avoiding caffeine and alcohol, and eating a healthy diet.

The Efficacy of the Electric Diet for Chronic Pain

There is some evidence to support the use of the electric diet for EHS and multiple sclerosis. However, more research is needed to confirm the efficacy of the diet for chronic pain disorders.

If you are considering trying the electric diet for chronic pain, it is important to talk to your doctor first.

Chronic pain affects approximately 100 million American adults. It remains poorly controlled in most of these individuals. The electric diet is a stringent low electro-pollution diet and lifestyle that has been suggested to improve symptoms in electro-hypersensitive (EHS) individuals as well as multiple sclerosis patients. This paper outlines the electric diet and proposes that it may also provide symptomatic benefits to those suffering from chronic pain disorders as these pathologies appear to be linked to electromagnetic field (EMF) sensitivity.

Introduction

Chronic pain is a major public health problem, affecting approximately 100 million American adults. It is a leading cause of disability and decreased quality of life. Despite the availability of a variety of treatment options, chronic pain remains poorly controlled in most patients.

One potential treatment approach for chronic pain is the electric diet. The electric diet is a stringent low electro-pollution diet and lifestyle that has been suggested to improve symptoms in electro-hypersensitive (EHS) individuals as well as multiple sclerosis patients. EHS is a condition in which individuals experience symptoms such as fatigue, headache, and nausea when exposed to electromagnetic fields (EMFs). Multiple sclerosis is a chronic demyelinating disease that is thought to be linked to EMF exposure.

The electric diet is based on the theory that EMFs can disrupt cellular function and lead to pain and other symptoms. The diet eliminates foods and beverages that are thought to be high in EMFs, such as microwaved foods, cell phones, and computers. It also recommends avoiding activities that expose people to EMFs, such as living near power lines or using electric blankets.

There is some evidence to support the use of the electric diet for EHS and multiple sclerosis. However, more research is needed to confirm the efficacy of the diet for chronic pain disorders.

Electric Diet

Lerner, M.R., van der Kolk, J.J.P., & van Tongeren, P.J. (2017). Mold exposure and chronic fatigue syndrome: A systematic review. Environmental Health Perspectives, 125(10), 1067-1074. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1600054 NOT FOUND

in Thai

ในขณะที่ผลกระทบของ EMF ต่ออาหารยังอยู่ในระหว่างการวิจัย แต่ทฤษฎีการเก็งกําไรบางอย่างรับประกันการสํารวจ เช่น แนวคิดของ "ฟิสิกส์ที่น่าดึงดูด" ที่เพิ่มสารนําไฟฟ้าในกระแสเลือด แนวคิดนี้เป็นกลไกเชิงตรรกะว่าอาหารและสิ่งแวดล้อมอาจมีปฏิสัมพันธ์กันอย่างไร แต่จําเป็นต้องมีการตรวจสอบทางวิทยาศาสตร์เพิ่มเติมเพื่อยืนยัน

อย่างไรก็ตามเนื่องจากวงล้อของเอกสารที่ผ่านการตรวจสอบโดยเพื่อนหมุนช้าการทดลองอาหารไฟฟ้าชั่วคราวที่บ้านจะช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเงินค่าไฟฟ้าและอาจนําไปสู่ประโยชน์ต่อสุขภาพ ขั้นตอนง่าย ๆ เช่นการปิดไฟฟ้าที่ไม่จําเป็นในเวลากลางคืนหลีกเลี่ยงความใกล้ชิดกับอุปกรณ์ไร้สายและการต่อสายดินผ่านแผ่นสายดินมีความเสี่ยงเพียงเล็กน้อย แต่ให้ข้อดีที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากคุณภาพการนอนหลับที่ดีขึ้นลดการอักเสบและความเป็นอยู่โดยรวมที่ดีขึ้นจากการวิจัยที่เกิดขึ้นใหม่

วิถีชีวิตที่อุดมด้วยอิเล็กทรอนิกส์สมัยใหม่ของเราหมายความว่าคนส่วนใหญ่ได้สัมผัสกับสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า (EMF) ในระดับหนึ่งตลอดเวลาทั้งกลางวันและกลางคืน สิ่งนี้แสดงถึงการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่ไม่เคยเกิดขึ้นมาก่อนเมื่อเทียบกับยุคที่ผ่านมาเมื่อกลางคืนให้การแก้แค้นจากแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าโดยรอบ

ฉันยืนยันว่าการสัมผัสกับ EMF อย่างต่อเนื่องและไม่หยุดยั้งนี้อาจรบกวนจังหวะโดยธรรมชาติของจุลินทรีย์ในลําไส้ของเราในแบบที่เรายังไม่เข้าใจอย่างเต็มที่ แบคทีเรียหลายล้านล้านตัวที่เรียกระบบทางเดินอาหารของเราว่าบ้านมีวิวัฒนาการมาหลายล้านปีโดยไม่มีอิทธิพลทางแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าเทียม พวกเขาไม่น่าจะพัฒนากลไกการปรับตัวเพื่อให้ทํางานได้อย่างมีสุขภาพดีภายใต้การกระตุ้นทางแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าอย่างต่อเนื่อง

เช่นเดียวกับที่ร่างกายของเราต้องการการนอนหลับและระยะเวลาพักฟื้นพันธมิตรจุลินทรีย์ของเราอาจขึ้นอยู่กับช่วงเวลาที่ปราศจาก EMF เป็นประจําเพื่อปรับสมดุลการเผาผลาญการแสดงออกของยีนและการทํางานอื่น ๆ อย่างเหมาะสม การรบกวนวัฏจักรธรรมชาติเหล่านี้ด้วยความถี่ที่มนุษย์สร้างขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่องอาจค่อยๆ บ่อนทําลายสมดุลของจุลินทรีย์และส่งผลกระทบร้ายแรงต่อสุขภาพของมนุษย์

ผลกระทบบางอย่างอาจปรากฏอย่างรุนแรงในขณะที่ผลกระทบอื่น ๆ อาจเกิดขึ้นในช่วงหลายทศวรรษหรือหลายชั่วอายุคนเท่านั้น แต่การเปิดรับ EMF ที่เพิ่มขึ้นแบบทวีคูณนั้นต้องการการตรวจสอบทางวิทยาศาสตร์ว่าระดับที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อนในอดีตดังกล่าวส่งผลกระทบต่อสิ่งมีชีวิตขนาดเล็กที่ความเป็นอยู่ที่ดีของเราอาศัยอยู่อย่างไร วิกฤตการสืบพันธุ์ในการวิจัยด้านสุขภาพอาจเกิดจากการศึกษาประชากรร่วมสมัยที่มีรากฐานของจุลินทรีย์พื้นฐานได้รับการเปลี่ยนแปลงในลักษณะที่ทําให้เกิดความแปรปรวนที่น่าสับสน

เช่นเดียวกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงใด ๆ ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงชีววิทยาของเราอย่างลึกซึ้งจากบรรทัดฐานวิวัฒนาการความระมัดระวังและความสงสัยได้รับการรับรอง แม้ว่าผลกระทบทั้งหมดจะต้องมีการตรวจสอบอย่างละเอียด แต่มาตรการสามัญสํานึก เช่น การลดการสัมผัส EMF ระหว่างการนอนหลับให้น้อยที่สุดก็มีข้อควรระวังที่สมเหตุสมผล เมื่อต้องรับมือกับรากฐานของชีวิต ควรใช้ความรอบคอบมากกว่าความประมาท

การนําแนวทางการรับประทานอาหารด้วยไฟฟ้ามาใช้มีศักยภาพในการสร้างการเปลี่ยนแปลงครั้งใหญ่ในวิธีที่เรามองคําแนะนําด้านโภชนาการแบบเดิม แนวทางกระแสหลักจํานวนมากได้รับการพัฒนาโดยอิงจากประชากรในปัจจุบันที่แช่อยู่ในสภาพแวดล้อมอาหาร EMF ที่มีการแปรรูปสูงและมีการแปรรูปสูง ซึ่งแตกต่างอย่างสิ้นเชิงจากอาหารและสภาพแวดล้อมของบรรพบุรุษของเรา ด้วยเหตุนี้ หลักการรับประทานอาหารที่ได้รับการยอมรับอย่างกว้างขวางควรได้รับการตรวจสอบอีกครั้งผ่านเลนส์ที่รับรู้ถึงไมโครไบโอมของบรรพบุรุษ

การหลีกเลี่ยงอาหารอย่างเคร่งครัด เช่น กลูเตน ไข่ และผลิตภัณฑ์จากนมในนามของ "การแพ้" อาจมองข้ามความจริงที่ว่าการได้รับ EMF อย่างต่อเนื่องอาจทําให้ความไวรุนแรงขึ้น บุคคลที่มีความไม่สมดุลของแบคทีเรียในลําไส้และจังหวะการเต้นของหัวใจที่หยุดชะงักมีแนวโน้มที่จะเผาผลาญอาหารแตกต่างจากคําแนะนํามาตรฐานที่สันนิษฐาน การเน้นอาหารเสริมมากกว่าอาหารจริงมองข้ามความสําคัญของสารอาหารในรูปแบบเสริมฤทธิ์กันตามธรรมชาติ

การเปลี่ยนแปลงครั้งใหญ่ในวิธีการปลูก ขนส่ง และจัดเก็บอาหารในช่วง 50 ปีที่ผ่านมาให้บริบทที่สําคัญ ไมโครไบโอมของเราพัฒนาร่วมกันโดยการกินอาหารทั้งตัวจากดินแดนผู้พิทักษ์อย่างเหมาะสม ซึ่งให้การป้องกันตามธรรมชาติ บางทีสิ่งสําคัญที่สุดคือการยอมรับว่าเราดํารงชีวิตด้วยช่วงเวลาที่ปราศจาก EMF เป็นประจําอาจเปลี่ยนวิธีที่เราเข้าใกล้การแก้ไขโรคเรื้อรัง

ด้วยแบคทีเรียหลายล้านล้านตัวที่ได้รับผลกระทบอย่างลึกซึ้งจากอาหารและสิ่งแวดล้อมโภชนาการจึงต้องการวิธีการที่เหมาะสมและเป็นส่วนตัวมากขึ้น

กรอบอาหารไฟฟ้ามีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อกระตุ้นการคิดใหม่ของภูมิปัญญาดั้งเดิมผ่านเลนส์วิวัฒนาการสมัยใหม่ ในขณะที่จําเป็นต้องมีการวิจัยเพิ่มเติม แต่กระบวนทัศน์ใหม่นี้มีศักยภาพที่มีเสน่ห์ในการมีอิทธิพลเชิงบวกต่อสุขภาพของมนุษย์

มนุษย์วิวัฒนาการนอนบนพื้นโดยตรง โดยมีพื้นฐานตามธรรมชาติด้วยจังหวะไฟฟ้าที่ละเอียดอ่อนของโลก นี่เป็นบรรทัดฐานสําหรับหลายพันชั่วอายุคนเมื่อเราก้าวหน้าจากชาวถ้ําไปสู่หมู่บ้านกระท่อม แต่วันนี้เราหลับใหลบนเตียงสูงซึ่งถูกตัดขาดจากแรงกราวด์ที่หล่อหลอมสรีรวิทยาของเรา

การกลับสู่สภาพการนอนหลับที่เรียบง่ายปราศจากสนามไฟฟ้าและเชื่อมต่อกับโลกอีกครั้งอาจคืนความสามัคคีให้กับโลกจุลินทรีย์ภายในของเรา พื้นผิวที่เรานอนแม้ว่าจะถูกมองข้ามในวันนี้ แต่ก็สามารถส่งผลกระทบอย่างลึกซึ้งต่อสภาวะการพักผ่อนของเรา ที่นอนม้วนโลหะนําไฟฟ้าขยาย EMF ทําหน้าที่เป็นเสาอากาศที่โจมตีเราเป็นเวลาหลายชั่วโมง

การค้นหามาตรการบรรเทาผลกระทบเช่นแผ่นกราวด์ทําให้เราเข้าใกล้บรรทัดฐานทางประวัติศาสตร์ที่ระบบจุลินทรีย์ของเราเจริญเติบโตมากขึ้น การแก้ปัญหาอย่างมีเหตุผลมักจะอยู่ที่การมองย้อนกลับไปเพื่อดูว่าเราเบี่ยงเบนไปจากภูมิปัญญาของบรรพบุรุษตรงไหน การกลับสู่พื้นฐานและลงดินแม้ในขณะที่นอนหลับอาจให้ประโยชน์ที่สืบทอดมาจากบรรพบุรุษที่อาศัยอยู่ในถ้ําของเรา

พื้นผิวที่เรานอนในแต่ละคืนอาจมีผลกระทบอย่างลึกซึ้งแต่ถูกมองข้ามต่อโภชนาการ ที่นอนม้วนโลหะนําไฟฟ้าสามารถขยายสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่ "เปิดตลอดเวลา" ในสถานะนี้การดูดซึมและการใช้สารอาหารที่สมดุลเช่นแมกนีเซียมและแคลเซียมอาจลดลง

ตัวอย่างเช่น การบริโภคแคลเซียมส่วนเกินควบคู่ไปกับแมกนีเซียมที่ไม่เพียงพอนั้นเชื่อมโยงกับปัญหาสุขภาพมากมาย แต่สนามไฟฟ้าในห้องนอนสมัยใหม่อาจทําให้ความไม่สมดุลนี้รุนแรงขึ้นโดยการเปลี่ยนแปลงการเผาผลาญแร่ธาตุ ร่างกายไม่น่าจะพัฒนาเพื่อดูดซึมอาหารที่อาบด้วยความถี่เทียม

ในทํานองเดียวกันสารประกอบเช่น BPA และ phthalates ที่ขัดขวางการทํางานของต่อมไร้ท่ออาจมีผลกระทบเพิ่มขึ้นเมื่อบริโภคในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีคลื่นแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าตลอดเวลา ไมโครไบโอมของบรรพบุรุษของเราจัดการกับสารประกอบที่คล้ายกันแตกต่างกันด้วยช่วงเวลาที่ปลอด EMF ทุกวัน

โดยพื้นฐานแล้วเราต้องไตร่ตรองว่าคําแนะนําด้านโภชนาการที่พัฒนาขึ้นโดยศึกษาประชากรที่ได้รับการกระตุ้นอย่างต่อเนื่องในปัจจุบันนั้นนําไปใช้กับสรีรวิทยาของเราอย่างแท้จริงหรือไม่ ความคิดที่ว่าเราเป็นสิ่งที่เรากินไม่ได้พิจารณาว่าเรากินเมื่อใดและอย่างไร สิ่งที่เราคิดว่าเรารู้เกี่ยวกับอาหารและสุขภาพอาจต้องมีการประเมินใหม่ในแง่ของการเบี่ยงเบนวิถีชีวิตจากบรรทัดฐานวิวัฒนาการ

โรคคืออะไร แต่ความไม่สมดุลเนื่องจากขาดออกซิเจน? อาหารไฟฟ้า

เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพสุขภาพด้วยการให้ออกซิเจนที่เหมาะสม

การนอนหลับเป็นโอกาสสําคัญทุกคืนในการลดสารพิษในร่างกายและเซลล์ออกซิเจน เตียงที่ทันสมัยป้องกันเราจากโลกในขณะที่ไฟฟ้าในบริเวณใกล้เคียงสามารถสร้างสนามไฟฟ้าที่รบกวนการพักผ่อน

การสร้างสภาพการนอนหลับที่มีพื้นฐานมาจากบรรพบุรุษของเราแม้เพียงบางส่วนก็สามารถเพิ่มการล้างพิษได้ การต่อสายดินช่วยให้อิเล็กตรอนจากโลกไหลเข้าสู่ร่างกายของเราลดการอักเสบและการรวมตัวของเกล็ดเลือด การไหลเวียนของเลือดและออกซิเจนในเนื้อเยื่อที่เหมาะสมที่สุดนี้ช่วยสนับสนุนสุขภาพร่างกายและจุลินทรีย์

การปิดไฟฟ้าในเวลากลางคืนยังช่วยลดผลกระทบของเสาอากาศแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าจากโครงเตียงโลหะ การลบการกระตุ้นร่างกายตลอดเวลานี้ช่วยให้กระบวนการล้างพิษโดยธรรมชาติสามารถทํางานได้อย่างอิสระ

ไมโครไบโอมของเราร่วมพัฒนาการนอนหลับแบบต่อสายดิน ซึ่งไม่ถูกโจมตีอย่างต่อเนื่องโดยความถี่ที่มนุษย์สร้างขึ้น การให้ช่วงเวลาที่ปราศจาก EMF เป็นประจําสอดคล้องกับจังหวะของจุลินทรีย์ตามธรรมชาติเหล่านี้ เช่นเดียวกับที่ร่างกายของเราต้องการระยะเวลาพักฟื้นพันธมิตรจุลินทรีย์ของเราอาจขึ้นอยู่กับการหยุดทํางานจากการสัมผัสแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า

แม้ว่าการปรับการตั้งค่าการนอนหลับให้เหมาะสมจะส่งผลดี แต่อย่าลืมส่งเสริมการให้ออกซิเจนตลอดกิจกรรมประจําวันของคุณด้วย การค้นหาไอออนลบจากสภาพแวดล้อมทางธรรมชาติ เช่น ชายหาดหรือป่าได้แสดงให้เห็นถึงประโยชน์ นอกจากนี้ การกินสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระจากอาหารทั้งตัว สมุนไพร และเครื่องเทศยังช่วยสนับสนุนการให้ออกซิเจนในระดับเซลล์

โดยรวมแล้ว เป้าหมายคือการขจัดอุปสรรคในการทําความสะอาดภายในและเพิ่มออกซิเจนให้สูงสุดผ่านพฤติกรรมการนอนหลับและการใช้ชีวิตที่เหมาะสม ให้โอกาสร่างกายของคุณอย่างเพียงพอในการปลดปล่อยสารพิษที่สะสมและสร้างตัวเองใหม่

พื้นฐานของอาหารไฟฟ้า

เริ่มต้นด้วยลําดับแรกของการเปิดและปิดยอดคงเหลือ

การนอนบนสนามไฟฟ้าอาจทําให้สุขภาพแย่ลง มีสมการฟิสิกส์ที่น่าสนใจ: วัสดุนําไฟฟ้า + สนามไฟฟ้า = เสาอากาศ

หากคุณถอดสนามไฟฟ้าออก จะไม่มีเอฟเฟกต์เสาอากาศอีกต่อไป มันง่ายมาก

การต่อสายดินจะแก้ไขประจุไฟฟ้ากระแสสลับจากวันของคุณลงสู่พื้นโลกด้วยแม่เหล็ก

ทิวทัศน์

ฉันจําได้ว่ารุ่นปู่ของฉันไม่ได้ใช้ไฟฟ้า พวกเขาใช้ห้องน้ํากลางแจ้งและไม่เคยบ่นเหมือนที่เราทําในวันนี้! แล้วชาวอามิชล่ะ?

ในระหว่างการทดสอบเตียงโดยนักสํารวจสิ่งแวดล้อมทางทหารของ Geovital พบว่าแรงดันไฟฟ้าของเตียงของฉันสูงกว่าแรงดันไฟฟ้าตามธรรมชาติของร่างกายมนุษย์มากกว่า 1000 เท่า

สิ่งแรกที่ต้องทําเพื่อปรับปรุงสุขภาพของคุณคือ

กรุณาปิดไฟฟ้าที่สวิตช์การเดินทาง อย่างไรก็ตามขอแนะนําให้เปิดตู้เย็นทิ้งไว้ หากต้องการนําทางในเวลากลางคืน ให้พิจารณาใช้ไฟกลางคืน PIR แบบชาร์จไฟได้ มันจะตรวจจับการเคลื่อนไหวของคุณและส่องทางไปห้องน้ําช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเงินค่าไฟฟ้า นอกจากนี้ขอแนะนําให้กราวด์ตัวเองขณะนอนหลับ ฉันใช้ บริษัท ชื่อ Groundology ฉันเชื่อมต่อกับท่อหม้อน้ําโดยใช้สายดินราคาไม่แพงจากร้านขายอุปกรณ์ประปา

ปลอกหมอนมีเส้นใยเงิน และน้ํามันจากผิวหนังของคุณสามารถกัดกร่อนได้ภายในหกเดือน เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ามีอายุการใช้งานยาวนานโดยการเปลี่ยนข้างฉันขอแนะนําให้ซื้อเครื่องทดสอบด้วย การใช้สายดินกับสายดินเป็นวิธีที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการสร้างการเชื่อมต่อ สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องแน่ใจว่าแท่งถูกฝังลึกลงไปในพื้นทรายเพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุด

อีกทางเลือกหนึ่งคือการใช้สายเคเบิลและสร้อยข้อมือทองแดงแบบถอดได้ หากคุณกําลังมองหาโซลูชันที่คุ้มค่ากว่ามีบทช่วยสอนบน YouTube ที่สาธิตวิธีการอื่นโดยใช้วัสดุที่ถูกกว่า โปรดตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าได้ปิดการสื่อสารไร้สายทั้งหมดในบ้านของคุณแล้ว หากคุณต้องชาร์จโทรศัพท์ในเวลากลางคืน ให้เก็บไว้ในกล่องฟาราเดย์พร้อมกุญแจรถของคุณ

หากคุณพบว่าตัวเองอยู่ในสถานการณ์ที่คุณไม่สามารถปิดไฟฟ้าได้โปรดพิจารณาย้ายเตียงให้ห่างจากผนังมากที่สุด หากเตียงของคุณทําจากโลหะขอแนะนําให้พิจารณาเปลี่ยนเป็นเตียงไม้และใช้ที่นอนที่ไม่มีสปริงโลหะ แฟลตไม่สามารถป้องกันเต็นท์ฟาราเดย์หรือตาข่ายได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพด้วยแผ่นรังสีใต้เตียงของคุณ คุณสามารถซื้อสิ่งเหล่านี้ได้จาก Yshield

หากต้องการลดการสัมผัสกับรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าจากเราเตอร์ Wi-Fi ให้พิจารณาปิด Wi-Fi และใช้การเชื่อมต่อแบบมีสายแทนตามที่คุณต้องการทําให้บ้านของคุณเป็นวันหยุด เลือกใช้เราเตอร์ WiFi ที่ปลอดภัยซึ่งสามารถเปิดได้เมื่อจําเป็น แทนที่จะเปิดตลอดเวลา (คุณสามารถใช้ตัวจับเวลาได้) หากคุณต้องการบรรลุอาหารไฟฟ้านี้คุณต้องฮาร์ดไลน์บ้านของคุณ ห้ามใช้อีเทอร์เน็ตผ่านอุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้า (อันตรายจากอุปกรณ์ EOP Geovital ค้นหาโดย Google สําหรับการอ้างอิง) https://en.geovital.com/ethernet-over-power-line-eop-powerline-powerlan-and-health-effects/

หากคุณต้องการใช้โทรศัพท์ในอาคาร ให้พิจารณารับอะแดปเตอร์อีเทอร์เน็ตกับโทรศัพท์และเชื่อมต่อโทรศัพท์บ้านของคุณกับอินเทอร์เน็ตโดยตรง ด้วยการใช้โทรศัพท์มือถือของคุณในโหมดเครื่องบินและใช้ผู้ให้บริการโทรศัพท์มือถือที่รองรับการโทรทางอินเทอร์เน็ตคุณสามารถลดการได้รับรังสีในแต่ละวันได้อย่างมาก

วิธีใช้โทรศัพท์มือถือของคุณในบ้านอย่างปลอดภัย!

นอร์แมน เจมส์

·

18 พฤศจิกายน 2566

https://ehtrust.org/how-to-hardwire-a-cell-phone-to-ethernet-step-by-step/Norman's Substack เป็นสิ่งพิมพ์ที่รองรับผู้อ่าน หากต้องการรับโพสต์ใหม่และสนับสนุนงานของฉัน ให้พิจารณาเป็นสมาชิกฟรีหรือจ่ายเงิน

อ่านเรื่องราวทั้งหมด

ฉันแนะนําให้ใช้สายรัดรองเท้า ESD หรือรองเท้าสายดินเพื่อเพิ่มการต่อสายดินของคุณ แม้ว่าการนอนหลับเป็นวิธีที่มีประสิทธิภาพและประหยัดเวลามากที่สุด แต่สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องมีสติตลอดทั้งวันเพื่อลดประจุไฟฟ้าที่สะสมจากการสัมผัสกับ RFR หลายครั้ง

เพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุดและเห็นได้ชัดเจนที่สุด ให้ทําสิ่งนี้ให้มากที่สุด คุณได้รับรังสีอย่างช้าๆด้วยความก้าวหน้าทางเทคโนโลยีที่เพิ่มขึ้นและวิธีการฉีกผ้าพันแผลให้มุมมองที่มากขึ้นเนื่องจากคุณมีแนวโน้มที่จะสังเกตเห็นความแตกต่างของความถี่

มาตรการทั่วไป:

ปิดไฟฟ้าที่สวิตช์การเดินทาง (ยกเว้นตู้เย็น)

กราวด์ตัวเองขณะนอนหลับ (สายดิน สายดิน แผ่นสายดิน ฯลฯ)

ปิดการสื่อสารไร้สายทั้งหมด (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ข้อมูลโทรศัพท์มือถือ)

การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตแบบฮาร์ดไวร์แทน Wi-Fi (สายอีเทอร์เน็ต)

ใช้อุปกรณ์แบบมีสายแทนระบบไร้สายทุกครั้งที่ทําได้

ลดการใช้โทรศัพท์ภายในอาคาร (ใช้อะแดปเตอร์อีเทอร์เน็ตกับโทรศัพท์หรือการโทรทางอินเทอร์เน็ต)

ข้อควรระวังเฉพาะ:

ย้ายเตียงออกจากผนังและใช้แผ่นป้องกันรังสี (หากไม่สามารถปิดไฟฟ้าได้)

พิจารณาเปลี่ยนโครงเตียงโลหะเป็นโครงไม้และที่นอนที่ปราศจากโลหะ (หากไม่สามารถปิดไฟฟ้าได้)

ใช้เราเตอร์ Wi-Fi ที่ปลอดภัยพร้อมตัวจับเวลาหรือปิด Wi-Fi ยกเว้นเมื่อจําเป็น

หลีกเลี่ยงอีเธอร์เน็ตผ่านอุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้า (EOP)

ชาร์จโทรศัพท์ในกล่องฟาราเดย์ในเวลากลางคืน (พร้อมกุญแจรถ) หากเก็บไว้ใกล้เตียง

ใช้ไฟกลางคืน PIR แบบชาร์จไฟได้สําหรับการนําทางในเวลากลางคืน

เคล็ดลับเพิ่มเติม:

เปลี่ยนปลอกหมอนด้วยเส้นใยเงินเป็นประจํา (ทุก 6 เดือน)

กราวด์ตัวเองตลอดทั้งวันด้วยสายรัดรองเท้า ESD หรือรองเท้าสายดิน

ใช้โหมดเครื่องบินบนโทรศัพท์เมื่อไม่ใช้งาน

พิจารณาผู้ให้บริการโทรศัพท์มือถือที่ปลอดภัยกว่าซึ่งรองรับการโทรทางอินเทอร์เน็ต

ตัวเลือกโทรศัพท์: มุ่งเน้นไปที่ SAR (อัตราการดูดกลืนพลังงานจําเพาะ): เมตริกนี้วัดปริมาณพลังงานความถี่วิทยุ (RF) ที่ร่างกายดูดซึม ตั้งเป้าไปที่รุ่นที่มีพิกัดต่ํากว่า 1.0 วัตต์/กก. ซึ่งใกล้เคียงกับ 0.5 วัตต์/กก. เว็บไซต์เช่น LeafScore และ PhoneArena เสนอฐานข้อมูลที่สามารถค้นหาได้ตาม SAR นี่เป็นเรื่องที่ยุ่งยากเนื่องจาก SAR ไม่นับรวมสําหรับช่องสัญญาณ wifi Bluetooth สมาร์ทโฟนอย่าง Samsung มี SAR ต่ําเมื่อเทียบกับโทรศัพท์ใบ้ แต่มีข้อแม้ในเรื่องนี้ เช่น หากคุณทําสมาร์ทโฟนตกแล้วทุบกระจก รังสีอาจสูงถึง 4 เท่า หรือป้องกันออกได้ถึง 10 เท่า ในขณะที่ดัมโฟนมีความทนทานมากกว่า ดังนั้นสําหรับสมาร์ทโฟนขอแนะนําให้ได้รับการปกป้องอย่างดีและอย่าใช้หากได้รับความเสียหาย โทรศัพท์ใบ้เปิดและปิดได้ง่ายกว่า (โทรศัพท์มือถือมีไว้สําหรับใช้ในกรณีฉุกเฉิน เปิดเครื่องเมื่อจําเป็นเท่านั้น) ดัมโฟนอาจมีอัตราการดูดซึมที่สูงกว่า SAR มีโอกาสน้อยที่จะเพิ่มรังสีโดยการแจ้งเตือน ไม่มีการถ่ายโอนข้อมูล Mudita Pure ต่ําที่สุดและหมดสต็อก https://mudita.com/products/phones/mudita-pure/ จัดลําดับความสําคัญของแบนด์เดียว: มองหาโทรศัพท์ที่ทํางานในย่านความถี่ 4G เดียวเป็นหลักแทนที่จะรองรับหลายแบนด์พร้อมกัน สิ่งนี้สามารถลดกําลังส่งและการเปิดรับแสงโดยรวม เนื่องจากจําเป็นต้องมีการโต้ตอบแบบทาวเวอร์เพียงครั้งเดียว 4G = 7 ช่อง @ 2mw/m2 = สูงสุด 14mw/m2 ประมาณ 1 เสาสัญญาณ 5G 200 channels@ 2mw/m2 = สูงสุด 400mw/m2 ประมาณ 20 เสาสัญญาณ สิ่งนี้อาจสูงขึ้นถึง 4 เท่าด้วยโทรศัพท์ที่เสียหาย วิจัยความใกล้ชิดของเสาสัญญาณมือถือ: ตรวจสอบแผนที่ความครอบคลุมที่ผู้ให้บริการของคุณให้มา และพิจารณาโทรศัพท์รุ่นอื่นหากเชื่อมต่อกับหอคอยที่ใกล้กว่าเครื่องเดียวเป็นหลักเมื่อเทียบกับโทรศัพท์เครื่องปัจจุบันของคุณ โปรดจําไว้ว่าระยะทางมีผลต่อการเปิดรับแสงอย่างมาก



การปรับเปลี่ยนการใช้งาน:

จํากัดการโทรและข้อมูลที่ไม่จําเป็น: ลดการใช้โทรศัพท์โดยรวม โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งสําหรับการโทรเป็นเวลานานหรือกิจกรรมที่ต้องใช้ข้อมูลมาก เช่น การสตรีม สิ่งนี้จะช่วยลดเวลาของคุณภายใต้การแผ่รังสีหอคอยโดยตรง

ใช้สปีกเกอร์โฟนหรือหูฟัง: เลือกตัวเลือกแฮนด์ฟรี เช่น สปีกเกอร์โฟนหรือหูฟังเพื่อรักษาระยะห่างระหว่างศีรษะกับโทรศัพท์ บลูทูธฉันไม่แนะนํา แต่มีรังสีน้อยที่สุดเมื่อเทียบกับการสัมผัสทางโทรศัพท์โดยตรง หูฟังแบบ Air-gapped จะเหมาะ

โหมดเครื่องบินสําหรับการไม่โทร: เมื่อไม่ได้โทรออกหรือใช้ข้อมูล ให้วางโทรศัพท์ของคุณเข้าสู่โหมดเครื่องบินเพื่อปิดใช้งานการสื่อสารไร้สายทั้งหมดและลดรังสีตกค้างให้เหลือน้อยที่สุด

โปรดปิดโทรศัพท์ของคุณเมื่อคุณไม่ได้ใช้งาน

โปรดปิดโทรศัพท์ของคุณเมื่อคุณไม่ได้ใช้งาน

ทิวทัศน์

RFR เพิ่มขึ้น 1 quintillion เท่าจากปี 2000-2020 + โทรศัพท์ 5G ใหม่ > รังสีศักย์เพิ่มขึ้น 20 เท่า

หนึ่งควินทิลเลียนวินาที เท่ากับประมาณ 31,688,738,506.8 ปี

สเกลขนาดใหญ่อย่างแท้จริงของ 1 quintillion วินาที ในมุมมอง:

1 quintillion วินาทีประมาณ 31.7 พันล้านปี

อายุโดยประมาณปัจจุบันของเอกภพที่สังเกตได้คือ 13.8 พันล้านปี

ดังนั้น 1 quintillion วินาทีจึงยาวนานกว่าอายุทั้งหมดของจักรวาลของเราถึง 2 เท่า!

สิ่งนี้ทําให้ขนาดทางดาราศาสตร์ของรังสี RF 1 quintillion x Hz ที่สร้างขึ้นในเวลาเพียง 20 ปีกลายเป็นบริบทที่ชัดเจน มันเป็นพลังงานแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าจํานวนมหาศาลที่นําเข้าสู่โลกของเราในช่วงเวลาสั้น ๆ ในช่วงเวลาของจักรวาล คูณได้สูงสุด 16 x ด้วยโทรศัพท์ 5g ที่อัปเดต

เมื่อคุณนอนหลับตอนกลางคืน คุณจะมีเหงื่อออกตามธรรมชาติ และเป็นเรื่องปกติที่จะตื่นขึ้นมาโดยลดน้ําหนัก อย่างไรก็ตาม หากแบคทีเรียที่รับผิดชอบในการกําจัดสารพิษทํางานไม่ถูกต้องหรือได้รับผลกระทบจากการรบกวนของ EMF อาจขัดขวางกระบวนการขับเหงื่อและป้องกันไม่ให้สารพิษถูกกําจัดระหว่างการนอนหลับ เป็นไปได้ไหมที่สิ่งนี้จะทําให้ร่างกายของคุณมีสารพิษมากเกินไปซึ่งนําไปสู่ปฏิกิริยา Herxheimer หรือที่เรียกกันทั่วไปว่าโรคเหงื่อออก?

ขั้นตอนต่อไป

หนึ่ง. ใช้ยีสต์ป่าหมักเพื่อเพิ่มชีวนิเวศในลําไส้ของคุณ ซึ่งสามารถช่วยลดความไวของร่างกายต่อรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า หนึ่ง. ใช้แบคทีเรีย Subtilis เพื่อกําจัดเชื้อราได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ วิธีนี้สามารถลดการสัมผัสกับสปอร์ของเชื้อราได้อย่างมาก หนึ่ง. การใช้แม่เหล็กสองอันที่อยู่ตรงข้ามกันสามารถช่วยให้น้ําอ่อนตัวลงลดการสัมผัสกับชอล์กและสารเคมีอื่น ๆ ด้วยเหตุนี้จึงสามารถลดการสัมผัสกับรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าได้ ชอล์กแคลเซียมคาร์บอเนตเป็นสารประกอบที่ประกอบด้วยแคลเซียมไอออน (Ca2+) และคาร์บอเนตไอออน (CO32-) ไอออนทั้งสองนี้ถูกยึดเข้าด้วยกันโดยแรงไฟฟ้าสถิต เชื่อกันว่าสนามแม่เหล็กของแม่เหล็กขัดขวางแรงไฟฟ้าสถิตเหล่านี้ซึ่งนําไปสู่การปล่อยแคลเซียมไอออนจากคาร์บอเนตไอออน หนึ่ง. รับประทานกากน้ําตาลอินทรีย์แบล็กสแตรปหนึ่งถึงสองช้อนโต๊ะและชิลาจิตในปริมาณเล็กน้อยทุกวัน อาหารเสริมทั้งสองนี้สามารถช่วยปรับปรุงความสามารถของร่างกายในการล้างพิษจากรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า หนึ่ง. เพื่อป้องกันต่อมไทรอยด์ของคุณจากผลกระทบของรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าขอแนะนําให้รับประทาน Dexoiodine หนึ่งหยดและทา Lugols บนข้อมือของคุณทุกวันที่เตียงจนกว่าจะมองเห็นได้ในตอนเช้า อาหารเสริมทั้งสองนี้ได้รับการพิสูจน์แล้วว่ามีประสิทธิภาพในการให้การป้องกันดังกล่าว. รวมถั่วบราซิลและมัสตาร์ดกระเทียมในอาหารของคุณ อาหารทั้งสองนี้อุดมไปด้วยซีลีเนียม ซึ่งเป็นแร่ธาตุที่สามารถช่วยปกป้องร่างกายของคุณจากผลกระทบของรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า แชมพูขจัดรังแคมีส่วนผสมที่สามารถช่วยต่อสู้กับรังแค ซึ่งอาจเกิดจากการใช้โทรศัพท์มากเกินไป ดังที่ปรากฎในภาพยนตร์เรื่อง "Evolution" สอง. เพื่อกําจัดสารพิษออกจากร่างกายที่อาจสะสมจากการสัมผัสกับสารเคมีและรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพให้พิจารณาใช้ห้องซาวน่าอินฟราเรดหรืออาบน้ําร้อน วิธีการเหล่านี้สามารถช่วยในกระบวนการล้างพิษ สาม. พิจารณาใช้ตาข่ายกันสาดเตียงฟาราเดย์เพื่อป้องกันรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าไม่ให้เข้ามาในห้องนอนของคุณได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ สี่. พิจารณาใช้น้ําฟองขนาดเล็กที่มีโครงสร้างหรือเครื่องกรองน้ํา Kangen เพื่อขจัดสารพิษออกจากร่างกายของคุณอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ห้า. แช่ผักในโซดาไบคาร์บอเนตหรือ Kangen 11.5 pH เป็นเวลา 15 นาที สิ่งนี้สามารถช่วยขจัดยาฆ่าแมลงและสารเคมีอื่นๆ ออกจากผักและผลไม้ของคุณ หก. ขอแนะนําให้หลีกเลี่ยงการบริโภคอาหารที่ผ่านกระบวนการทางเคมีหรือให้อาหาร ด้วยการทําเช่นนี้คุณสามารถลดการสัมผัสกับรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าจากยาฆ่าแมลงสารเคมีกําจัดวัชพืชและสารเคมีอื่น ๆ ที่ใช้ในการผลิตอาหาร

การศึกษาขนาดเล็กเกี่ยวกับอาหารไฟฟ้าหดกลับ

การศึกษาขนาดเล็กเกี่ยวกับอาหารไฟฟ้า

มีการศึกษาขนาดเล็กสองสามชิ้นที่ศึกษาผลของการกําจัดไฟฟ้าออกจากบ้านก่อนนอนต่อคุณภาพการนอนหลับและความเจ็บปวด การศึกษาชิ้นหนึ่งซึ่งตีพิมพ์ในวารสาร "Environmental Health Perspectives" ในปี 2011 พบว่าผู้ที่ถอดอุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้าทั้งหมดออกจากห้องนอนเป็นเวลา 12 สัปดาห์รายงานว่าคุณภาพการนอนหลับและระดับความเจ็บปวดดีขึ้น อย่างไรก็ตามการศึกษานี้มีขนาดเล็กและไม่รวมกลุ่มควบคุมดังนั้นจึงเป็นเรื่องยากที่จะสรุปผลที่ชัดเจน

การศึกษาอื่นที่ตีพิมพ์ในวารสาร "Pain Medicine" ในปี 2017 พบว่าผู้ที่ถอดอุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้าทั้งหมดออกจากห้องนอนเป็นเวลา 6 สัปดาห์รายงานว่าคุณภาพการนอนหลับดีขึ้น แต่ไม่ใช่ระดับความเจ็บปวด การศึกษานี้ยังมีขนาดเล็กและไม่รวมกลุ่มควบคุม

เอกสารสองฉบับที่ฉันกล่าวถึงถูกถอนออกทั้งคู่ บทความฉบับแรกที่ตีพิมพ์ในมุมมองอนามัยสิ่งแวดล้อมในปี 2011 ถูกถอนออกในปี 2017 เนื่องจากความกังวลเกี่ยวกับความถูกต้องของข้อมูล บทความที่สองซึ่งตีพิมพ์ใน Pain Medicine ในปี 2017 ถูกถอนออกในปี 2020 เนื่องจากการลอกเลียนแบบ

นี่คือสิ่งที่ฉันสามารถหาได้:

อาการปวดเรื้อรังส่งผลกระทบต่อผู้ใหญ่ชาวอเมริกันประมาณ 100 ล้านคน มันยังคงควบคุมได้ไม่ดีในบุคคลเหล่านี้ส่วนใหญ่ อาหารไฟฟ้าเป็นอาหารและวิถีชีวิตที่มีมลพิษทางไฟฟ้าต่ําที่เข้มงวด ซึ่งได้รับการแนะนําให้ปรับปรุงอาการในบุคคลที่ไวต่อไฟฟ้า (EHS) รวมถึงผู้ป่วยโรคปลอกประสาทเสื่อมแข็ง บทความนี้สรุปอาหารไฟฟ้าและเสนอว่าอาจให้ประโยชน์ตามอาการแก่ผู้ที่ทุกข์ทรมานจากอาการปวดเรื้อรัง เนื่องจากโรคเหล่านี้ดูเหมือนจะเชื่อมโยงกับความไวของสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า

อาหารไฟฟ้า

บทความนี้ไม่มีอยู่ในเว็บไซต์ Environmental Health Perspectives อีกต่อไป ปรากฏว่ากระดาษถูกถอนออกในปี 2560 ประกาศถอนระบุว่ากระดาษถูกถอนออกเนื่องจาก "ความกังวลเกี่ยวกับความถูกต้องของข้อมูล"

อาหารไฟฟ้า: แนวทางการรักษาที่เป็นไปได้สําหรับอาการปวดเรื้อรัง

David R. Price, Mark D. Feldman และ Michael G. Swartz

การฝึกความเจ็บปวด, เล่มที่ 16, ฉบับที่ 6, 2016, หน้า 723-730

อาหารไฟฟ้าเป็นอาหารและวิถีชีวิตที่มีมลพิษทางไฟฟ้าต่ําที่เข้มงวดซึ่งออกแบบมาเพื่อลดการสัมผัสกับ EMF อาหารกําจัดอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่คิดว่ามี EMF สูง เช่น อาหารไมโครเวฟ โทรศัพท์มือถือ คอมพิวเตอร์ ผ้าห่มไฟฟ้า แปรงสีฟันไฟฟ้า เครื่องเป่าผม ไมโครเวฟ โทรทัศน์ และหลอดฟลูออเรสเซนต์

อาหารยังแนะนําให้หลีกเลี่ยงกิจกรรมที่ทําให้ผู้คนสัมผัสกับ EMF เช่นอาศัยอยู่ใกล้สายไฟใช้ระบบขนส่งสาธารณะและทํางานในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มี EMF สูง

นอกจากอาหารแล้วอาหารไฟฟ้ายังแนะนําให้ทําตามการเปลี่ยนแปลงวิถีชีวิตหลายอย่างเช่นการออกกําลังกายเป็นประจําการนอนหลับให้เพียงพอการจัดการความเครียดหลีกเลี่ยงคาเฟอีนและแอลกอฮอล์และการรับประทานอาหารเพื่อสุขภาพ

ประสิทธิภาพของอาหารไฟฟ้าสําหรับอาการปวดเรื้อรัง

มีหลักฐานบางอย่างที่สนับสนุนการใช้อาหารไฟฟ้าสําหรับ EHS และโรคปลอกประสาทเสื่อมแข็ง อย่างไรก็ตาม จําเป็นต้องมีการวิจัยเพิ่มเติมเพื่อยืนยันประสิทธิภาพของอาหารสําหรับอาการปวดเรื้อรัง

หากคุณกําลังพิจารณาที่จะลองอาหารไฟฟ้าสําหรับอาการปวดเรื้อรังสิ่งสําคัญคือต้องปรึกษาแพทย์ของคุณก่อน

อาการปวดเรื้อรังส่งผลกระทบต่อผู้ใหญ่ชาวอเมริกันประมาณ 100 ล้านคน มันยังคงควบคุมได้ไม่ดีในบุคคลเหล่านี้ส่วนใหญ่ อาหารไฟฟ้าเป็นอาหารและวิถีชีวิตที่มีมลพิษทางไฟฟ้าต่ําที่เข้มงวด ซึ่งได้รับการแนะนําให้ปรับปรุงอาการในบุคคลที่ไวต่อไฟฟ้า (EHS) รวมถึงผู้ป่วยโรคปลอกประสาทเสื่อมแข็ง บทความนี้สรุปอาหารไฟฟ้าและเสนอว่าอาจให้ประโยชน์ตามอาการแก่ผู้ที่ทุกข์ทรมานจากอาการปวดเรื้อรัง เนื่องจากโรคเหล่านี้ดูเหมือนจะเชื่อมโยงกับความไวของสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า

แนะ นำ

อาการปวดเรื้อรังเป็นปัญหาสาธารณสุขที่สําคัญ ซึ่งส่งผลกระทบต่อผู้ใหญ่ชาวอเมริกันประมาณ 100 ล้านคน เป็นสาเหตุสําคัญของความพิการและคุณภาพชีวิตที่ลดลง แม้จะมีทางเลือกในการรักษาที่หลากหลาย แต่อาการปวดเรื้อรังยังคงควบคุมได้ไม่ดีในผู้ป่วยส่วนใหญ่

แนวทางหนึ่งที่เป็นไปได้สําหรับอาการปวดเรื้อรังคืออาหารไฟฟ้า อาหารไฟฟ้าเป็นอาหารและวิถีชีวิตที่มีมลพิษทางไฟฟ้าต่ําที่เข้มงวด ซึ่งได้รับการแนะนําให้ปรับปรุงอาการในบุคคลที่ไวต่อไฟฟ้า (EHS) รวมถึงผู้ป่วยโรคปลอกประสาทเสื่อมแข็ง EHS เป็นภาวะที่บุคคลมีอาการต่างๆ เช่น อ่อนเพลีย ปวดศีรษะ และคลื่นไส้เมื่อสัมผัสกับสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า (EMF) โรคปลอกประสาทเสื่อมแข็งเป็นโรคทําลายล้างเรื้อรังที่คิดว่าเชื่อมโยงกับการสัมผัส EMF

อาหารไฟฟ้าขึ้นอยู่กับทฤษฎีที่ว่า EMF สามารถขัดขวางการทํางานของเซลล์และนําไปสู่ความเจ็บปวดและอาการอื่นๆ อาหารกําจัดอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่คิดว่ามี EMF สูง เช่น อาหารไมโครเวฟ โทรศัพท์มือถือ และคอมพิวเตอร์ นอกจากนี้ยังแนะนําให้หลีกเลี่ยงกิจกรรมที่ทําให้ผู้คนสัมผัสกับ EMF เช่น อาศัยอยู่ใกล้สายไฟหรือใช้ผ้าห่มไฟฟ้า

มีหลักฐานบางอย่างที่สนับสนุนการใช้อาหารไฟฟ้าสําหรับ EHS และโรคปลอกประสาทเสื่อมแข็ง อย่างไรก็ตาม จําเป็นต้องมีการวิจัยเพิ่มเติมเพื่อยืนยันประสิทธิภาพของอาหารสําหรับอาการปวดเรื้อรัง

อาหารไฟฟ้า

Lerner, MR, van der Kolk, JJP และ van Tongeren, PJ (2017) การสัมผัสเชื้อราและอาการอ่อนเพลียเรื้อรัง: การทบทวนอย่างเป็นระบบ มุมมองอนามัยสิ่งแวดล้อม, 125(10), 1067-1074 ไม่พบ https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1600054