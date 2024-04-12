Our family's journey to discovering the root cause of our health issues has been a long and arduous one. For years, we struggled with various unexplained symptoms and conditions, ranging from mold issues and bacterial imbalances to central sensitization syndromes and self-diagnosed conditions. For example, we faced PCOS, hair loss, eczema, vestibular issues, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, multiple chemical sensitivity, irritable bowel syndrome, migraine headaches, Sjogren's syndrome in the eyes, styes, sore throat, tonsillitis, hormone imbalance, hypergonadism, fatigue, headaches, irritability, and mold eczema on my face. I couldn't walk for years and didn't sleep properly, getting only 3 hours a night for 5 years and more. Doctors were at a loss to explain what was causing our suffering.

It wasn't until we purchased an EMF detector that we began to uncover the truth. The readings in our home were shockingly high, many times higher than what you would experience standing under a cell tower. We soon learned that the combination of conductive materials and electric fields in our home was creating a receiver or antenna effect, exposing us to dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation.

A visit from a Geovital assessor, a company that employs military environmental surveyors, confirmed our suspicions. The assessor asked if we were ready for a revelation, and then proceeded to turn off the electricity in our home. To our amazement, our electrosensitivities and discomfort significantly improved. It became clear that the sleepless nights, my child's restlessness, and the pain we felt were all connected to the high levels of EMF in our home. The attractive sum in physics is conductive + electric field = receiver/antenna.

Further testing revealed that our neighbor was emitting off-the-scale amounts of radio frequency radiation (RFR). Geovital said it was usually caused by an Ethernet over Power (EoP) device. Even with a safe 0.4 magnetic field on my bed, I was exposed to over 1000 times the voltage of a human being. The highest reading was a staggering 187 mW/m2, seen just 6 inches from the wall, and over 110 mW/m2 was recorded with a camera. To put this into perspective, it's like standing under 5-9 cell towers at once, not including the influence from our own home.

Our situation was worsened by the fact that our eco-friendly smart home, with its solar panels operating at 110 Hz (known to cause depression), reflective insulation material on the roof, and infrared heating. Bringing wireless communication into a house with an extended electric field in an unearthed Faraday cage is like running a microwave on defrost. ( what is a newly built tin foil-covered home?)

Despite our neighbor's refusal to acknowledge or investigate the issue, we took steps to mitigate the effects of EMF in our home. We added a dozen coats of EMF paint on the highest influence areas, installed mesh under our carpet to lower the magnetic field, bought new wooden beds, and eliminated all phones and wireless communication.

Through this process, I began to put together the "electric diet" and learn how foods affected me. Most of our family's syndromes disappeared, but electrosensitivity and MCS lingered. I started asking others with syndromes to try the electric diet, and in all my years in the family care business and traveling the world, I have never seen recoveries as fast as when sorting out the environment in your home.

Our experience serves as a warning to others about the hidden dangers of electromagnetic radiation in our homes, especially from devices like Ethernet over Power (EoP) that can emit high levels of RFR amplifying it, which the assessor assumed it was https://en.geovital.com/ethernet-over-power-line-eop-powerline-powerlan-and-health-effects/. It's crucial to be aware of the potential health risks and take steps to mitigate exposure. By sharing our story, we hope to raise awareness and help others on their journey to better health and well-being.