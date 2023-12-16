Mold exposure has long been linked to a variety of health problems, including pneumonia. However, recent research has revealed a disturbing connection between mold, electromagnetic fields (EMFs), and the underwire of bras.

Dr. Klinghardt, a renowned expert on mold-related health issues, has observed that mold can thrive and grow in abundance in the presence of EMFs up to 600 x intact and more mycotoxins which kill bacteria and cause an imbalance. This phenomenon is particularly concerning in the context of breast implant illness, where the incidence of mold contamination has surged alongside the widespread use of wireless devices and the increasing exposure to EMFs.

The parabolic effect of the underwire in bras further intensifies the risk. The underwire acts as a makeshift antenna, focusing and amplifying EMFs, including those emitted by wireless devices such as cell phones. When a cell phone is placed in the bra, the underwire further concentrates the radiation, potentially exposing the breast tissue to even higher levels of EMFs.

Research has shown that Wi-Fi and 900 MHz frequencies can accelerate the growth rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria, a common cause of pneumonia, by 25%. This increase in K. pneumoniae, already exacerbated by the disruption of the delicate balance between bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms in the lungs, can further increase the risk of pneumonia.

Globally, there has been a concerning upward trend in pneumonia cases over the past few years. In the year that Amazon Sidewalk, a 900 MHz network, was introduced in the United States, pneumonia rates in the country surged by 40%, while the rest of the world saw a more moderate increase of 13%. This suggests that the rollout of 900 MHz technologies may be contributing to the growing incidence of pneumonia. I must state a disclaimer I try and be factual in everything i say and unfortunately it seems this information is now not available like many of the peer reviewed papers that are disappearing from the internet through a paywall or only available in the library. Please challenge me with evidence.

The association between mold exposure, EMFs, and pneumonia, coupled with the parabolic effect of underwires in bras, highlights the potential health risks posed by the increasing use of wireless technologies and the pervasiveness of mold contamination in our environment. It is crucial to raise awareness of these concerns and take steps to mitigate their impact on public health.

Here are some actions to consider:

Limit exposure to wireless devices, especially in close proximity to the chest.

Avoid placing cell phones in bras.

Consider using wired headphones instead of wireless headphones.

If you have a breast implant, be extra vigilant about mold exposure and potential EMF risks.

By taking these steps, we can help protect our health and minimize the risk of developing pneumonia and other health problems associated with mold exposure, EMFs, and the underwire effect.

