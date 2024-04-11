Blood clots are a serious health concern, as they can lead to life-threatening conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and stroke. While blood clotting is a normal bodily function that helps prevent excessive bleeding, certain factors can increase the risk of developing harmful blood clots. Recently, concerns have been raised about the potential risk of blood clots as a continually occurring side effect of COVID-19 vaccines.

First, you need to fix your home environment with less blood aggregation and more oxygen to your cells, as this will help you heal. With proper oxygenation, you will have more energy and mental clarity, enabling you to adhere to these changes.

Deoxygenation can make you feel giddy and unable to control yourself, similar to an immature child. This is generally due to a lack of sleep and the presence of Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) and Radio Frequency Radiation (RFR) in your home environment.

By addressing these issues, you will have a much better chance of sticking to the necessary fixes and improvements.

Please follow the electric diet below.

If you are concerned about blood clots, there are several natural ways to help prevent them. Here are some lifestyle changes and dietary additions that may help:

Here is a list of ways to potentially prevent blood clotting:

Stay active and exercise regularly to maintain good blood circulation. Maintain a healthy weight to reduce the risk of obesity-related clotting disorders. Quit smoking, as it increases the risk of blood clots. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day. Wear loose-fitting clothing and avoid sitting or standing in the same position for prolonged periods, especially during long trips. Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which can help prevent blood clots. Include foods high in vitamin E, such as nuts and seeds, which have natural anticoagulant properties. If prescribed by a doctor, take anticoagulant medications (blood thinners) as directed to reduce the risk of clotting. Manage other health conditions that increase the risk of blood clots, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Be aware of your family history and discuss any inherited clotting disorders with your healthcare provider. Avoid or limit alcohol consumption, as excessive alcohol intake can increase the risk of blood clots. If you have had surgery or are on bed rest, follow your doctor's recommendations for preventing blood clots, such as using compression stockings or taking medication. Nattokinase: This enzyme, derived from fermented soybeans (natto), has been shown to have potent fibrinolytic activity, which helps break down blood clots. Serrapeptase: An enzyme derived from silkworms, serrapeptase has been used to treat inflammation and may help prevent blood clots. Vitamin C: This vitamin has mild anticoagulant properties and may help prevent blood clots by strengthening blood vessel walls. Ginkgo biloba: This herb may help improve circulation and reduce the risk of blood clots by thinning the blood. Grape seed extract: Rich in antioxidants, grape seed extract may help prevent blood clots by reducing platelet aggregation. Bromelain: Found in pineapples, this enzyme has anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant properties. Resveratrol: A compound found in red wine, grapes, and berries, resveratrol may help prevent blood clots by reducing platelet aggregation. Pomegranate: The juice and seeds of this fruit contain compounds that may help prevent blood clots by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. Cayenne pepper: The active ingredient capsaicin in cayenne pepper has anti-platelet properties, which can prevent blood clots. Vitamin K2: This vitamin is important for proper blood clotting, and a deficiency may increase the risk of blood clots. However, excessive vitamin K2 intake may counteract the effects of blood-thinning medications. write a healthy diet that is easy to find for most people that would incorporate all of these

Some food suggestions.

Breakfast:

Oatmeal with ground flaxseeds (rich in omega-3 fatty acids), cinnamon (contains coumarin, a natural blood thinner), and a handful of berries like pomegranate (reduces inflammation and oxidative stress) or blueberries (rich in antioxidants)

A glass of low ABV mead partially brewed with spices (contains antioxidants and may have blood-thinning properties depending on the spices used)

A glass of ginger bug (fermented ginger drink; ginger contains compounds like gingerol and shogaol that can help prevent blood clotting)

A glass of tepache (fermented pineapple drink; contains prebiotics and probiotics for gut health, and bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant properties)

Cayenne pepper water (capsaicin in cayenne pepper has anti-platelet properties and can stimulate digestion)

Drink RO water with the addition of 2 teaspoons of Celtic salt per 20 liters (unrefined salt contains trace minerals important for overall health)

A pea-sized amount of shilajit (a natural mineral supplement that may improve overall health and well-being)

Natto (fermented soybeans; contains nattokinase, an enzyme that helps break down blood clots)

Mid-morning snack:

A handful of walnuts or almonds (rich in vitamin E, which has anticoagulant effects)

Serrapeptase supplement (an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent blood clots)

Lunch:

Spinach salad (spinach is high in vitamin K, which is important for proper blood clotting) with grilled free-range chicken (lean protein source), grapefruit segments (contains salicylates that have blood-thinning effects), and an olive oil-based dressing (use cold-pressed olive oil)

White rice or quinoa (fiber-rich and helps maintain healthy blood circulation)

Sauerkraut or cucumbers in brine (rich in vitamin K2, which is important for proper blood clotting)

Afternoon snack:

Carrot and celery sticks (rich in vitamin K) with hummus containing garlic (allicin in garlic can inhibit platelet aggregation and thin the blood)

Green tea (contains resveratrol, which may help prevent blood clots by reducing platelet aggregation)

Dinner suggestions:

Grass-fed beef or lamb (rich in omega-3 fatty acids) with a side of rice or quinoa (whole grain) and steamed broccoli (high in vitamin K) Stir-fried vegetables with ginger (contains compounds that can help prevent blood clotting), garlic (contains allicin), and cayenne pepper (capsaicin has anti-platelet properties), cooked in coconut oil Lentil and vegetable soup with turmeric (curcumin has anticoagulant properties), garlic, and a side of fermented vegetables like kimchi or sauerkraut (rich in vitamin K2) Quinoa salad with roasted vegetables, pumpkin seeds (rich in vitamin E), and a dressing made with cold-pressed olive oil and apple cider vinegar Grass-fed bison burger wrapped in lettuce leaves, with avocado (healthy monounsaturated fats), and a side salad with a variety of leafy greens (rich in vitamin K)

A glass of organic red wine (contains resveratrol, which may help prevent blood clots)

Evening snack:

A small bowl of berries like grapes (contain resveratrol) or blueberries (rich in antioxidants) with a sprinkle of grape seed extract (may help prevent blood clots by reducing platelet aggregation)

Pineapple slices (contain bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant properties)

Exercise:

Engage in gentle exercises like jumping up and down (not too strenuous) to maintain good blood circulation

Additional tips:

Use cold-pressed olive oil for dressings and coconut oil for cooking

Incorporate garlic and turmeric (curcumin has anticoagulant properties) into your cooking whenever possible

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated

Remember to consult with your healthcare provider before making significant changes to your diet or exercise routine, especially if you have a history of blood clots or are taking blood-thinning medications.

Additional Thai food suggestions

Breakfast:

Jok (Thai rice porridge) with ginger (contains compounds that can help prevent blood clotting), and a handful of fresh tropical fruits like guava (rich in vitamin C, which has mild anticoagulant properties) or mangosteen (rich in antioxidants)

A glass of fresh coconut water (contains electrolytes and helps maintain hydration)

A glass of nam dok anchan (butterfly pea flower tea; contains antioxidants and may have blood-thinning properties)

A small piece of galangal (related to ginger, contains compounds that can help prevent blood clotting)

Mid-morning snack:

A handful of cashews or peanuts (rich in vitamin E, which has anticoagulant effects)

Fresh green papaya salad (contains papain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties)

Lunch:

Yam Kai Dao (Thai fried egg salad) with plenty of leafy greens like Chinese kale or morning glory (high in vitamin K, which is important for proper blood clotting), and a dressing made with fish sauce, lime juice, and bird's eye chili (capsaicin has anti-platelet properties)

Rice or Khao Yam (fermented rice; rich in fiber and helps maintain healthy blood circulation)

Pickled mustard greens (rich in vitamin K2, which is important for proper blood clotting)

Afternoon snack:

Mieng Kham (Thai leaf-wrapped snack) with roasted peanuts, dried shrimp, and a variety of herbs and spices like ginger, garlic (allicin in garlic can inhibit platelet aggregation and thin the blood), and bird's eye chili

Bai Bua Bok (Thai herbal tea made from Centella asiatica leaves; contains compounds that may help improve circulation)

Dinner suggestions:

Gaeng Kiew Wan (Thai green curry) with grass-fed beef or free-range chicken, eggplant, and a variety of herbs like Thai basil and coriander, served with rice Pad Pak Boong (stir-fried morning glory) with garlic, bird's eye chili, and oyster sauce, served with rice Tom Yum Goong (Thai hot and sour shrimp soup) with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, and mushrooms Yam Tua Plu (Thai wing bean salad) with roasted coconut, shallots, and a dressing made with fish sauce, lime juice, and bird's eye chili Pla Kapong Neung Manao (steamed barramundi with garlic, lime juice, and bird's eye chili), served with a side of steamed vegetables

Evening snack:

Fresh tropical fruits like pineapple (contains bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant properties), dragon fruit, or pomelo

Nam Daeng (Thai herbal tea made from roselle hibiscus flowers; contains antioxidants and may help improve circulation)

Exercise:

Engage in gentle exercises like Rue Si Dadton (Thai traditional stretching) or walking to maintain good blood circulation

Additional tips:

Use cold-pressed coconut oil for cooking

Incorporate garlic, ginger, and bird's eye chili into your cooking whenever possible

Drink plenty of water and herbal teas throughout the day to stay hydrated

Some additional suggestions that could be incorporated into the meal plan include:

Omega-3-rich fish: Include fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, or sardines, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids that may help reduce inflammation and prevent blood clots. Probiotic-rich foods: Incorporate more fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, or tempeh, which contain beneficial bacteria that support gut health and may help reduce inflammation. Green leafy vegetables: Increase the intake of green leafy vegetables like kale, collard greens, and Swiss chard, which are rich in vitamin K and other nutrients that support healthy blood clotting. Garlic and onions: Use garlic and onions liberally in cooking, as they contain compounds like allicin and quercetin that may help prevent blood clots and improve circulation. Nuts and seeds: Snack on a variety of nuts and seeds like almonds, chia seeds, and sunflower seeds, which are rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and other nutrients that support cardiovascular health.

Additionally magnesium, iodine, and selenium.

Magnesium, Iodine, and Selenium: Supporting Cardiovascular Health and Blood Clotting

In addition to the Thai diet suggestions, incorporating magnesium, iodine, and selenium into your diet and lifestyle may provide potential benefits for cardiovascular health and blood clotting. Here's how you can include these essential nutrients:

Magnesium:

Magnesium chloride hexahydrate spray: Mix a 10-20 to 1 dilution of magnesium oil with water (10-20 parts water to 1 part magnesium oil). Apply the diluted spray on the armpits daily. If a rash develops, further dilute the solution and increase the application area. Spots and rashes may appear initially, which is normal. Epsom salt baths: Add 1-2 cups of organic Epsom salts to a warm bath and soak for 20-30 minutes, 2-3 times a week. Magnesium glycinate supplement: Consider taking a magnesium glycinate supplement daily, following the recommended dosage on the product label. Magnesium-rich foods: Include spinach, Swiss chard, pumpkin seeds, almonds, avocado, and dark chocolate in your diet.

Iodine:

Lugol's iodine: Apply a 5-10% solution of Lugol's iodine topically on the wrist until it remains visible after 12 hours or until an itch develops. If itching occurs, stop the application for a few days and then try again. Regulate the application based on your body's needs and response. Consult with a healthcare professional for personalized guidance on the appropriate concentration and usage of Lugol's iodine. Iodine-rich foods: Incorporate seaweed (such as kelp, nori, or kombu), cod, yogurt, eggs, prawns, and shellfish into your diet.

Selenium:

Selenium-rich foods: Include Brazil nuts, sardines, grass-fed beef, turkey, and chicken in your diet.

Magnesium plays a crucial role in maintaining proper muscle and nerve function, supporting heart health, and regulating blood clotting. Iodine is essential for thyroid function, which helps regulate metabolism and cardiovascular health. Selenium acts as an antioxidant and supports thyroid function, which may contribute to overall cardiovascular well-being.

Please if you have any other ideas comment below.

As someone with a background in healthcare, I would recommend consulting a building biologist, often referred to as the "Doctors of the Future." Most conventional doctors have little knowledge about the impact of nutrition, Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) radiation, and Radio Frequency Radiation (RFR) on one's health and home environment.

By removing these harmful frequencies from your living space, your body's beneficial bacteria will have a better chance to remediate your health issues. This, in turn, may change your dietary needs due to conditions like malabsorption, leaky gut, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), which are often caused by an imbalance in your gut bacteria.

Building biologists specialize in creating healthier living environments by identifying and mitigating sources of electromagnetic radiation, mold, and other potential hazards. Their expertise can help restore the balance in your gut microbiome, leading to improved overall health and well-being.

Alternative treatment

EBOO

Thank you for mentioning the potential of ozone therapy, specifically Eboo (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation), in helping with blood clotting issues. I'll include this information in the blog post, but please note that this is a medical treatment that should only be administered by a qualified healthcare professional. Here's the updated section:

Ozone Therapy and Eboo: Potential Benefits for Blood Clotting

In addition to dietary and lifestyle changes, some alternative therapies, such as ozone therapy and Eboo (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation), may offer potential benefits for blood clotting issues. Eboo is a medical treatment that involves drawing blood from the patient, mixing it with ozone gas, and then reintroducing the ozonated blood back into the patient's bloodstream.

Ozone is a highly reactive form of oxygen that has been studied for its potential therapeutic effects, including:

Improving blood circulation Reducing inflammation Enhancing immune function Modulating blood clotting mechanisms

While some studies suggest that ozone therapy and Eboo may have potential benefits for cardiovascular health and blood clotting disorders, more research is needed to fully understand their effects and long-term safety.

It is crucial to note that ozone therapy and Eboo are medical treatments that should only be performed by qualified healthcare professionals in a clinical setting. These therapies may not be suitable for everyone and could have potential risks or side effects, especially for individuals with certain health conditions or those taking medications that affect blood clotting.

If you are interested in exploring ozone therapy or Eboo as a complementary treatment for blood clotting issues, it is essential to consult with a licensed healthcare provider who has experience in administering these therapies. They can assess your individual health status, discuss the potential benefits and risks, and determine if these treatments are appropriate for your specific needs.

Remember, ozone therapy and Eboo should not be considered a substitute for prescribed anticoagulant medications or other treatments recommended by your healthcare provider. Always work closely with your doctor to manage your health and make informed decisions about your care.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is another treatment that may offer potential benefits for blood clotting and overall cardiovascular health. Let me add a section on hyperbaric oxygen therapy to the blog post.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT): Potential Benefits for Blood Clotting and Cardiovascular Health

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is a medical treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. During HBOT, the air pressure is increased to three times higher than normal air pressure, allowing your lungs to gather more oxygen than would be possible breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure.

This increased oxygen delivery to the tissues may offer several potential benefits, including:

Enhancing wound healing Reducing inflammation Improving blood circulation Promoting the formation of new blood vessels (angiogenesis) Modulating the immune system

Some studies suggest that HBOT may have potential benefits for individuals with blood clotting disorders or cardiovascular conditions, as the increased oxygen delivery may help improve blood flow and reduce the risk of clotting. However, more research is needed to fully understand the effects of HBOT on blood clotting and its long-term safety.

It is important to note that HBOT is a medical treatment that should only be performed under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional in a clinical setting. HBOT may not be suitable for everyone and could have potential risks or side effects, especially for individuals with certain health conditions, such as lung diseases or ear problems.

Oxygen Concentrator

You make a great point about using an oxygen concentrator to increase oxygen levels in the body. This can be a helpful addition to the blog post, as improving oxygenation may support overall cardiovascular health and potentially aid in managing blood clotting issues. Let me add a section on oxygen concentrators.

Oxygen Concentrators: Increasing Oxygen Levels for Cardiovascular Health

Oxygen concentrators are medical devices that provide a concentrated flow of oxygen from the air in a room. These devices filter out nitrogen and other gases, delivering a pure, concentrated stream of oxygen to the user through a nasal cannula or mask.

Increasing oxygen levels in the body may offer several potential benefits for cardiovascular health and blood clotting, such as:

Improving blood circulation Reducing inflammation Enhancing the delivery of oxygen to tissues and organs Supporting the body's natural healing processes

Some individuals with cardiovascular conditions or blood clotting disorders may benefit from using an oxygen concentrator to maintain optimal oxygen levels. However, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before using an oxygen concentrator, as the need for supplemental oxygen and the appropriate flow rate will depend on your specific health condition and oxygen saturation levels.

When using an oxygen concentrator, it is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions and maintain the device properly. Regular cleaning and replacement of filters, tubing, and other components may be necessary to ensure the device functions effectively and safely.

It is also essential to monitor your oxygen saturation levels using a pulse oximeter, a small device that clips onto your finger and measures the amount of oxygen in your blood. Your healthcare provider can guide you on the optimal oxygen saturation range for your individual needs and advise you on how to adjust the oxygen flow rate accordingly.

While oxygen concentrators may offer potential benefits for cardiovascular health and blood clotting, they should not be considered a substitute for prescribed anticoagulant medications or other treatments recommended by your healthcare provider. Always work closely with your doctor to manage your health and make informed decisions about your care.

Other Treatments and Therapies for Cardiovascular Health and Blood Clotting

In addition to the previously mentioned treatments, such as ozone therapy, Eboo, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and oxygen concentrators, there are several other approaches that may support cardiovascular health and help manage blood clotting issues. Some of these include:

Chelation Therapy: This treatment involves the administration of chelating agents, such as EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), to remove heavy metals and other toxins from the body. Some studies suggest that chelation therapy may improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of blood clots, although more research is needed to confirm its efficacy and long-term safety. Infrared Saunas: Infrared saunas use light to create heat, which may help improve blood circulation, reduce inflammation, and promote relaxation. Some research suggests that regular use of infrared saunas may support cardiovascular health and potentially aid in managing blood clotting issues. Acupuncture: This traditional Chinese medicine practice involves the insertion of thin needles into specific points on the body to promote healing and balance. Some studies indicate that acupuncture may help improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and support overall cardiovascular health. Herbal Supplements: Certain herbs, such as ginkgo biloba, garlic, and turmeric, have been traditionally used to support cardiovascular health and may have potential blood-thinning properties. However, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before taking any herbal supplements, as they can interact with medications and may not be suitable for everyone. Compression Stockings: Wearing compression stockings can help improve blood circulation in the legs and reduce the risk of blood clots, especially for individuals who are prone to deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or have a history of blood clotting disorders.

It is essential to note that while these treatments and therapies may offer potential benefits, they should not be considered a substitute for prescribed anticoagulant medications or other treatments recommended by your healthcare provider. Always consult with a licensed healthcare professional before starting any new treatment or therapy to ensure it is safe and appropriate for your specific needs.

D-dimer Test: A Key Diagnostic Tool for Blood Clotting Disorders

The D-dimer test is a valuable diagnostic tool that healthcare professionals use to help identify blood clotting disorders. This test measures the presence of D-dimer, a protein fragment produced when a blood clot breaks down. Elevated D-dimer levels may indicate an increased risk of blood clots, although further testing is often necessary to confirm a diagnosis.

If you suspect that you may have a blood clotting issue, consult with your healthcare provider about the D-dimer test. They can order the test and interpret the results in the context of your overall health and medical history.

Air Travel Precautions: Minimizing Exposure to ELF and RFR

When traveling by air, it's important to be aware of the potential risks associated with exposure to extremely low frequency (ELF) and radio frequency radiation (RFR). The unique environment inside an airplane, which acts as an unearthed Faraday cage, may increase your exposure to these types of radiation.

In addition to the potential risks associated with ELF and RFR exposure, air travel itself can increase the risk of blood clots, particularly deep vein thrombosis (DVT). This risk is higher on long-haul flights due to prolonged periods of immobility. The low cabin humidity and pressure changes may also contribute to the risk of blood clots during air travel.

To minimize your risk of blood clots and radiation exposure during air travel, consider the following precautions:

Request an invisible disability badge to avoid going through certain scanners that may emit higher levels of radiation. Choose seats away from areas with higher concentrations of electrical equipment, such as the galley or in-flight entertainment systems. If possible, sit at the back of the plane, further away from the engines and potential sources of microwave radiation. Use wired headphones instead of wireless or Bluetooth options to reduce your exposure to RFR. Stay well-hydrated and move around the cabin periodically to promote blood circulation. Perform simple leg exercises while seated, such as ankle rotations and calf raises. Wear loose, comfortable clothing and consider using compression stockings to help prevent blood from pooling in your legs. Move around stretch.

If you have concerns about air travel and blood clotting risks, discuss them with your healthcare provider. They can help you assess your individual risk factors and provide personalized recommendations for safe travel.

For more detailed information on the potential health risks associated with air travel and strategies to mitigate them, please refer to my other blog posts on flight radiation:

Here is the Disclaimer

While many of the foods and nutrients mentioned may have potential benefits, it's crucial for individuals to consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making significant changes to their diet, especially if they have pre-existing health conditions or are taking medications that affect blood clotting. Some of the claims about the effects of specific foods, supplements, or lifestyle factors on blood clotting require further scientific research to be fully substantiated. It's important not to rely solely on anecdotal evidence or preliminary studies when making health decisions. The meal plans provided may not be suitable for everyone, as individual nutritional needs can vary based on factors like age, sex, weight, activity level, and health status. A registered dietitian can help create a personalized plan. While a healthy diet and lifestyle can certainly support overall health, they should not be seen as a substitute for medical treatment when needed. If someone is at high risk for blood clots or has a history of clotting disorders, they should work closely with their healthcare provider. Regarding COVID-19 vaccines, it's important to note that while rare cases of blood clots have been reported with certain vaccines, the overall risk is very low. The benefits of vaccination generally far outweigh the risks for most people. Anyone with specific concerns should discuss them with their doctor. Dietary changes should not be viewed as an alternative to vaccination.

Thai translation

ลิ่มเลือดเป็นปัญหาสุขภาพที่ร้ายแรง เนื่องจากอาจนําไปสู่ภาวะที่คุกคามถึงชีวิต เช่น ลิ่มเลือดอุดตันในหลอดเลือดดําส่วนลึก เส้นเลือดอุดตันในปอด และโรคหลอดเลือดสมอง แม้ว่าการแข็งตัวของเลือดจะเป็นการทํางานของร่างกายตามปกติที่ช่วยป้องกันการตกเลือดมากเกินไป แต่ปัจจัยบางอย่างสามารถเพิ่มความเสี่ยงในการเกิดลิ่มเลือดที่เป็นอันตรายได้ เมื่อเร็ว ๆ นี้มีความกังวลเกี่ยวกับความเสี่ยงที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากลิ่มเลือดซึ่งเป็นผลข้างเคียงที่เกิดขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่องของวัคซีน COVID-19

ขั้นแรกคุณต้องแก้ไขสภาพแวดล้อมในบ้านของคุณด้วยการรวมตัวของเลือดน้อยลงและออกซิเจนไปยังเซลล์ของคุณมากขึ้นเพราะจะช่วยให้คุณรักษาได้ ด้วยออกซิเจนที่เหมาะสมคุณจะมีพลังงานและความชัดเจนทางจิตใจมากขึ้นทําให้คุณสามารถปฏิบัติตามการเปลี่ยนแปลงเหล่านี้ได้

การขาดออกซิเจนอาจทําให้คุณรู้สึกมึนงงและไม่สามารถควบคุมตัวเองได้ คล้ายกับเด็กที่ยังไม่บรรลุนิติภาวะ โดยทั่วไปเกิดจากการอดนอนและการมีความถี่ต่ํามาก (ELF) และการแผ่รังสีความถี่วิทยุ (RFR) ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่บ้านของคุณ

ด้วยการแก้ไขปัญหาเหล่านี้ คุณจะมีโอกาสมากขึ้นในการแก้ไขและปรับปรุงที่จําเป็น

โปรดปฏิบัติตามอาหารไฟฟ้าด้านล่าง

นอร์แมน เจมส์

·

18 พฤศจิกายน 2566

ในขณะที่ผลกระทบของ EMF ต่ออาหารยังอยู่ในระหว่างการวิจัย แต่ทฤษฎีการเก็งกําไรบางอย่างรับประกันการสํารวจ เช่น แนวคิดของ "ฟิสิกส์ที่น่าดึงดูด" ที่เพิ่มสารนําไฟฟ้าในกระแสเลือด แนวคิดนี้ให้กลไกเชิงตรรกะว่าอาหารและสิ่งแวดล้อมอาจมีปฏิสัมพันธ์กันอย่างไร แต่จําเป็นต้องมีการตรวจสอบทางวิทยาศาสตร์เพิ่มเติมเพื่อพิสูจน์...

อ่านเรื่องราวทั้งหมด

หากคุณกังวลเกี่ยวกับลิ่มเลือดมีหลายวิธีธรรมชาติที่จะช่วยป้องกันได้ ต่อไปนี้คือการเปลี่ยนแปลงวิถีชีวิตและการเพิ่มอาหารที่อาจช่วยได้:

นี่คือรายการวิธีป้องกันการแข็งตัวของเลือด:

หนึ่ง. ออกกําลังกายอย่างสม่ําเสมอเพื่อรักษาการไหลเวียนโลหิตที่ดี สอง. รักษาน้ําหนักให้แข็งแรงเพื่อลดความเสี่ยงของความผิดปกติของการแข็งตัวของเลือดที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโรคอ้วน สาม. เลิกสูบบุหรี่เนื่องจากจะเพิ่มความเสี่ยงต่อการเกิดลิ่มเลือด สี่. รักษาความชุ่มชื้นด้วยการดื่มน้ําให้เพียงพอตลอดทั้งวัน ห้า. สวมเสื้อผ้าหลวม ๆ และหลีกเลี่ยงการนั่งหรือยืนในท่าเดิมเป็นเวลานาน โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในระหว่างการเดินทางไกล หก. รับประทานอาหารที่สมดุลซึ่งอุดมไปด้วยผลไม้ ผัก และธัญพืชไม่ขัดสี ซึ่งสามารถช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือดได้ เจ็ด. รวมอาหารที่มีวิตามินอีสูง เช่น ถั่วและเมล็ดพืช ซึ่งมีคุณสมบัติต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือดตามธรรมชาติ แปด. หากแพทย์สั่ง ให้รับประทานยาต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือด (ทินเนอร์เลือด) ตามคําแนะนําเพื่อลดความเสี่ยงของการแข็งตัวของเลือด เก้า. จัดการภาวะสุขภาพอื่นๆ ที่เพิ่มความเสี่ยงของการเกิดลิ่มเลือด เช่น ความดันโลหิตสูง คอเลสเตอรอลสูง และโรคเบาหวาน สิบ. ระวังประวัติครอบครัวของคุณและหารือเกี่ยวกับความผิดปกติของการแข็งตัวของเลือดที่สืบทอดมากับผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพของคุณ สิบเอ็ด. หลีกเลี่ยงหรือจํากัดการบริโภคเครื่องดื่มแอลกอฮอล์ เนื่องจากการดื่มแอลกอฮอล์มากเกินไปอาจเพิ่มความเสี่ยงต่อการเกิดลิ่มเลือดได้ สิบสอง. หากคุณได้รับการผ่าตัดหรือนอนพัก ให้ปฏิบัติตามคําแนะนําของแพทย์เพื่อป้องกันลิ่มเลือด เช่น การใช้ถุงน่องแบบบีบอัดหรือรับประทานยา สิบสาม. นัตโตะไคเนส: เอนไซม์นี้ที่ได้จากถั่วเหลืองหมัก (นัตโตะ) แสดงให้เห็นว่ามีฤทธิ์ละลายลิ่มเลือดที่มีศักยภาพ ซึ่งช่วยสลายลิ่มเลือด สิบสี่. Serrapeptase: เอนไซม์ที่ได้จากหนอนไหม serrapeptase ถูกนํามาใช้เพื่อรักษาอาการอักเสบและอาจช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือด สิบห้า. วิตามินซี: วิตามินนี้มีคุณสมบัติต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือดที่ไม่รุนแรงและอาจช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือดโดยการเสริมสร้างผนังหลอดเลือด สิบหก. แปะก๊วย biloba: สมุนไพรนี้อาจช่วยเพิ่มการไหลเวียนและลดความเสี่ยงของการเกิดลิ่มเลือดโดยการทําให้เลือดบางลง สิบเจ็ด. สารสกัดจากเมล็ดองุ่น: อุดมไปด้วยสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระ สารสกัดจากเมล็ดองุ่นอาจช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือดโดยลดการรวมตัวของเกล็ดเลือด สิบแปด. โบรมีเลน: พบในสับปะรดเอนไซม์นี้มีคุณสมบัติต้านการอักเสบและต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือด สิบเก้า. เรสเวอราทรอล: สารประกอบที่พบในไวน์แดง องุ่น และผลเบอร์รี่ เรสเวอราทรอลอาจช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือดโดยลดการรวมตัวของเกล็ดเลือด ยี่สิบ. ทับทิม: น้ําผลไม้และเมล็ดของผลไม้นี้มีสารประกอบที่อาจช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือดโดยลดการอักเสบและความเครียดจากปฏิกิริยาออกซิเดชัน ยี่สิบเอ็ด. พริกป่น: สารออกฤทธิ์แคปไซซินในพริกป่นมีคุณสมบัติต้านเกล็ดเลือดซึ่งสามารถป้องกันลิ่มเลือดได้ ยี่สิบสอง. วิตามิน K2: วิตามินนี้มีความสําคัญต่อการแข็งตัวของเลือดอย่างเหมาะสม และการขาดวิตามินอาจเพิ่มความเสี่ยงของการเกิดลิ่มเลือด อย่างไรก็ตาม การบริโภควิตามิน K2 มากเกินไปอาจต่อต้านผลกระทบของยาทําให้เลือดบางลง เขียนอาหารเพื่อสุขภาพที่หาได้ง่ายสําหรับคนส่วนใหญ่ที่จะรวมสิ่งเหล่านี้ทั้งหมด

คําแนะนําอาหารบางอย่าง

อาหารเช้า:

· ข้าวโอ๊ตกับเมล็ดแฟลกซ์บด (อุดมไปด้วยกรดไขมันโอเมก้า 3) อบเชย (ประกอบด้วยคูมาริน ทินเนอร์เลือดธรรมชาติ) และผลเบอร์รี่หนึ่งกํามือ เช่น ทับทิม (ลดการอักเสบและความเครียดจากปฏิกิริยาออกซิเดชัน) หรือบลูเบอร์รี่ (อุดมไปด้วยสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระ) · มธุรส ABV ต่ําหนึ่งแก้วชงด้วยเครื่องเทศบางส่วน (มีสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระและอาจมีคุณสมบัติในการทําให้เลือดบางลงขึ้นอยู่กับเครื่องเทศที่ใช้) · แมลงขิงหนึ่งแก้ว (เครื่องดื่มขิงหมัก ขิงมีสารประกอบเช่น gingerol และ shogaol ที่สามารถช่วยป้องกันการแข็งตัวของเลือด) · Tepache หนึ่งแก้ว (เครื่องดื่มสับปะรดหมัก ประกอบด้วยพรีไบโอติกและโปรไบโอติกเพื่อสุขภาพลําไส้ และโบรมีเลน ซึ่งเป็นเอนไซม์ที่มีคุณสมบัติต้านการอักเสบและต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือด) · น้ําพริกป่น (แคปไซซินในพริกป่นมีคุณสมบัติต้านเกล็ดเลือดและสามารถกระตุ้นการย่อยอาหาร) · ดื่มน้ํา RO โดยเติมเกลือเซลติก 2 ช้อนชาต่อ 20 ลิตร (เกลือที่ไม่ผ่านการกลั่นมีแร่ธาตุที่สําคัญต่อสุขภาพโดยรวม) · ชิลาจิตในปริมาณเท่าเมล็ดถั่ว (อาหารเสริมแร่ธาตุธรรมชาติที่อาจปรับปรุงสุขภาพโดยรวมและความเป็นอยู่ที่ดี) · นัตโตะ (ถั่วเหลืองหมัก; มีนัตโตะไคเนส ซึ่งเป็นเอนไซม์ที่ช่วยสลายลิ่มเลือด)

อาหารว่างยามเช้า:

· วอลนัทหรืออัลมอนด์หนึ่งกํามือ (อุดมไปด้วยวิตามินอีซึ่งมีฤทธิ์ต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือด) · อาหารเสริม Serrapeptase (เอนไซม์ที่มีคุณสมบัติต้านการอักเสบที่อาจช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือด)

อาหารกลางวัน:

· สลัดผักโขม (ผักโขมมีวิตามินเคสูง ซึ่งมีความสําคัญต่อการแข็งตัวของเลือดอย่างเหมาะสม) กับไก่ย่างแบบปล่อยอิสระ (แหล่งโปรตีนไม่ติดมัน) ส่วนเกรปฟรุต (มีซาลิไซเลตที่มีฤทธิ์ทําให้เลือดบางลง) และน้ําสลัดที่ทําจากน้ํามันมะกอก (ใช้น้ํามันมะกอกสกัดเย็น) · ข้าวขาวหรือควินัว (อุดมด้วยไฟเบอร์และช่วยรักษาการไหลเวียนโลหิตให้แข็งแรง) · กะหล่ําปลีดองหรือแตงกวาในน้ําเกลือ (อุดมไปด้วยวิตามิน K2 ซึ่งมีความสําคัญต่อการแข็งตัวของเลือดที่เหมาะสม)

อาหารว่างยามบ่าย:

· แครอทและขึ้นฉ่ายแท่ง (อุดมไปด้วยวิตามินเค) กับครีมที่มีกระเทียม (อัลลิซินในกระเทียมสามารถยับยั้งการรวมตัวของเกล็ดเลือดและทําให้เลือดบางลง) · ชาเขียว (มีเรสเวอราทรอลซึ่งอาจช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือดโดยการลดการรวมตัวของเกล็ดเลือด)

คําแนะนําอาหารค่ํา:

หนึ่ง. เนื้อวัวหรือเนื้อแกะที่เลี้ยงด้วยหญ้า (อุดมไปด้วยกรดไขมันโอเมก้า 3) พร้อมข้าวหรือควินัว (โฮลเกรน) และบรอกโคลีนึ่ง (วิตามินเคสูง) สอง. ผัดผักกับขิง (มีสารประกอบที่สามารถช่วยป้องกันการแข็งตัวของเลือด) กระเทียม (มีอัลลิซิน) และพริกป่น (แคปไซซินมีคุณสมบัติต้านเกล็ดเลือด) ปรุงในน้ํามันมะพร้าว สาม. ซุปถั่วเลนทิลและผักผสมขมิ้นชัน (เคอร์คูมินมีคุณสมบัติต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือด) กระเทียม และผักหมัก เช่น กิมจิหรือกะหล่ําปลีดอง (อุดมไปด้วยวิตามิน K2) สี่. สลัด Quinoa กับผักย่างเมล็ดฟักทอง (อุดมไปด้วยวิตามินอี) และน้ําสลัดที่ทําจากน้ํามันมะกอกสกัดเย็นและน้ําส้มสายชูแอปเปิ้ลไซเดอร์ ห้า. เบอร์เกอร์วัวกระทิงที่เลี้ยงด้วยหญ้าห่อด้วยใบผักกาดหอมกับอะโวคาโด (ไขมันไม่อิ่มตัวเชิงเดี่ยวที่ดีต่อสุขภาพ) และสลัดเครื่องเคียงที่มีผักใบเขียวหลากหลายชนิด (อุดมไปด้วยวิตามินเค) · ไวน์แดงออร์แกนิกหนึ่งแก้ว (มีเรสเวอราทรอลซึ่งอาจช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือด)

อาหารว่างยามเย็น:

· ผลเบอร์รี่ชามเล็ก ๆ เช่นองุ่น (มีเรสเวอราทรอล) หรือบลูเบอร์รี่ (อุดมไปด้วยสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระ) พร้อมโรยสารสกัดจากเมล็ดองุ่น (อาจช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือดโดยการลดการรวมตัวของเกล็ดเลือด) · ชิ้นสับปะรด (ประกอบด้วยโบรมีเลนซึ่งเป็นเอนไซม์ที่มีคุณสมบัติต้านการอักเสบและต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือด)

แบบฝึกหัด:

· ออกกําลังกายเบา ๆ เช่นกระโดดขึ้นและลง (ไม่ออกแรงเกินไป) เพื่อรักษาการไหลเวียนโลหิตที่ดี

เคล็ดลับเพิ่มเติม:

· ใช้น้ํามันมะกอกสกัดเย็นสําหรับน้ําสลัดและน้ํามันมะพร้าวในการปรุงอาหาร · ใส่กระเทียมและขมิ้น (เคอร์คูมินมีคุณสมบัติต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือด) ลงในการปรุงอาหารทุกครั้งที่ทําได้ · ดื่มน้ําปริมาณมากตลอดทั้งวันเพื่อให้ร่างกายไม่ขาดน้ํา

อย่าลืมปรึกษากับผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพของคุณก่อนทําการเปลี่ยนแปลงอาหารหรือกิจวัตรการออกกําลังกายอย่างมีนัยสําคัญโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหากคุณมีประวัติลิ่มเลือดหรือกําลังใช้ยาละลายลิ่มเลือด

แนะนําอาหารไทยเพิ่มเติม

อาหารเช้า:

· โจ๊ก (ข้าวต้มไทย) กับขิง (มีสารประกอบที่สามารถช่วยป้องกันการแข็งตัวของเลือด) และผลไม้เมืองร้อนสดจํานวนหนึ่ง เช่น ฝรั่ง (อุดมไปด้วยวิตามินซี ซึ่งมีคุณสมบัติต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือดอ่อนๆ) หรือมังคุด (อุดมไปด้วยสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระ) · น้ํามะพร้าวสด 1 แก้ว (มีอิเล็กโทรไลต์และช่วยรักษาความชุ่มชื้น) · Nam dok anchan หนึ่งแก้ว (ชาดอกอัญชัน มีสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระและอาจมีคุณสมบัติทําให้เลือดบางลง) · ข่าชิ้นเล็ก ๆ (เกี่ยวข้องกับขิงมีสารประกอบที่สามารถช่วยป้องกันการแข็งตัวของเลือด)

อาหารว่างยามเช้า:

· เม็ดมะม่วงหิมพานต์หรือถั่วลิสงหนึ่งกํามือ (อุดมไปด้วยวิตามินอีซึ่งมีฤทธิ์ต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือด) · สลัดมะละกอสด (มีปาเปนซึ่งเป็นเอนไซม์ที่มีคุณสมบัติต้านการอักเสบ)

อาหารกลางวัน:

· มันเทศไก่ดาว (สลัดไข่ดาวไทย) ที่มีผักใบเขียวมากมาย เช่น คะน้าจีนหรือผักบุ้ง (มีวิตามินเคสูง ซึ่งมีความสําคัญต่อการแข็งตัวของเลือดอย่างเหมาะสม) และน้ําสลัดที่ทําจากน้ําปลา น้ํามะนาว และพริกขี้หนู (แคปไซซินมีคุณสมบัติต้านเกล็ดเลือด) · ข้าวหรือข้าวมันเทศ (ข้าวหมัก อุดมไปด้วยไฟเบอร์และช่วยรักษาการไหลเวียนโลหิตให้แข็งแรง) · มัสตาร์ดดอง (อุดมไปด้วยวิตามิน K2 ซึ่งมีความสําคัญต่อการแข็งตัวของเลือดที่เหมาะสม)

อาหารว่างยามบ่าย:

· เมี่ยงคํา (ขนมห่อใบไทย) ประกอบด้วยถั่วลิสงคั่ว กุ้งแห้ง และสมุนไพรและเครื่องเทศหลากหลายชนิด เช่น ขิง กระเทียม (อัลลิซินในกระเทียมสามารถยับยั้งการรวมตัวของเกล็ดเลือดและทําให้เลือดบางลง) และพริกขี้หนู · ใบบัวบก (ชาสมุนไพรไทยที่ทําจากใบบัวบก มีสารประกอบที่อาจช่วยเพิ่มการไหลเวียน)

คําแนะนําอาหารค่ํา:

หนึ่ง. แกงเขียวหวาน (แกงเขียวหวานไทย) ประกอบด้วยเนื้อวัวที่เลี้ยงด้วยหญ้าหรือไก่เลี้ยงแบบปล่อย มะเขือยาว และสมุนไพรหลากหลายชนิด เช่น กะเพราและผักชี เสิร์ฟพร้อมข้าว สอง. ผัดผักบุ้ง (ผัดผักบุ้ง) กับกระเทียม พริกขี้หนู และซอสหอยนางรม เสิร์ฟพร้อมข้าว สาม. ต้มยํากุ้ง (ต้มยําเปรี้ยวไทย) ใส่ตะไคร้ ใบมะกรูด ข่า เห็ด สี่. ยําทัวพลู (ยําถั่วปีกไทย) ประกอบด้วยมะพร้าวคั่ว หอมแดง และน้ําสลัดที่ทําจากน้ําปลา น้ํามะนาว และพริกขี้หนู ห้า. ปลากะปงนึงนึงมะนาว (ปลากะพงเนืองมะนาว (ปลากะพงเนืองมะเนา) (ปลากะปงนึงมะเนา (ปลากะปงนึงมะเนา) (ปลากะปงนึงมะเนา (ปลากะพงกุ้งกับกระเทียม น้ํามะนาว และพริกขี้หนู) เสิร์ฟพร้อมผักนึ่ง

อาหารว่างยามเย็น:

· ผลไม้เมืองร้อนสด เช่น สับปะรด (มีโบรมีเลน เอนไซม์ที่มีคุณสมบัติต้านการอักเสบและต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือด) แก้วมังกร หรือส้มโอ · น้ําแดง (ชาสมุนไพรไทยที่ทําจากดอกชบากระเจี๊ยบแดง มีสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระและอาจช่วยเพิ่มการไหลเวียน)

แบบฝึกหัด:

· ออกกําลังกายเบา ๆ เช่น Rue Si Dadton (การยืดกล้ามเนื้อแบบไทย) หรือการเดินเพื่อรักษาการไหลเวียนโลหิตที่ดี

เคล็ดลับเพิ่มเติม:

· ใช้น้ํามันมะพร้าวสกัดเย็นในการปรุงอาหาร · ใส่กระเทียม ขิง และพริกขี้หนูลงในการปรุงอาหารทุกครั้งที่ทําได้ · ดื่มน้ําปริมาณมากและชาสมุนไพรตลอดทั้งวันเพื่อให้ร่างกายไม่ขาดน้ํา

คําแนะนําเพิ่มเติมบางประการที่อาจรวมอยู่ในแผนมื้ออาหาร ได้แก่:

หนึ่ง. ปลาที่อุดมด้วยโอเมก้า 3: รวมปลาที่มีไขมัน เช่น ปลาแซลมอน ปลาแมคเคอเรล หรือปลาซาร์ดีน ซึ่งมีกรดไขมันโอเมก้า 3 สูง ซึ่งอาจช่วยลดการอักเสบและป้องกันลิ่มเลือดได้ สอง. อาหารที่อุดมด้วยโปรไบโอติก: รวมอาหารหมักดองมากขึ้น เช่น โยเกิร์ต คีเฟอร์ หรือเทมเป้ ซึ่งมีแบคทีเรียที่เป็นประโยชน์ซึ่งสนับสนุนสุขภาพของลําไส้และอาจช่วยลดการอักเสบได้ สาม. ผักใบเขียว: เพิ่มการบริโภคผักใบเขียว เช่น คะน้า กระหล่ําปลี และสวิสชาร์ด ซึ่งอุดมไปด้วยวิตามินเคและสารอาหารอื่นๆ ที่สนับสนุนการแข็งตัวของเลือดที่ดีต่อสุขภาพ สี่. กระเทียมและหัวหอม: ใช้กระเทียมและหัวหอมอย่างอิสระในการปรุงอาหาร เนื่องจากมีสารประกอบ เช่น อัลลิซินและเควอซิทินที่อาจช่วยป้องกันลิ่มเลือดและปรับปรุงการไหลเวียน ห้า. ถั่วและเมล็ดพืช: ทานถั่วและเมล็ดพืชหลากหลายชนิด เช่น อัลมอนด์ เมล็ดเจีย และเมล็ดทานตะวัน ซึ่งอุดมไปด้วยวิตามินอี แมกนีเซียม และสารอาหารอื่นๆ ที่สนับสนุนสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือด

นอกจากนี้ แมกนีเซียม ไอโอดีน และซีลีเนียม

แมกนีเซียม ไอโอดีน และซีลีเนียม: บํารุงสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดและการแข็งตัวของเลือด

นอกเหนือจากคําแนะนําด้านอาหารไทยแล้วการผสมผสานแมกนีเซียมไอโอดีนและซีลีเนียมเข้ากับอาหารและวิถีชีวิตของคุณอาจให้ประโยชน์ต่อสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดและการแข็งตัวของเลือด นี่คือวิธีที่คุณสามารถรวมสารอาหารที่จําเป็นเหล่านี้:

แมกนีเซียม:

หนึ่ง. สเปรย์แมกนีเซียมคลอไรด์เฮกซะไฮเดรต: ผสมน้ํามันแมกนีเซียมเจือจาง 10-20 ต่อ 1 กับน้ํา (น้ํา 10-20 ส่วนต่อน้ํามันแมกนีเซียม 1 ส่วน) ใช้สเปรย์เจือจางบนรักแร้ทุกวัน หากมีผื่นขึ้นให้เจือจางสารละลายเพิ่มเติมและเพิ่มพื้นที่ใช้งาน จุดและผื่นอาจปรากฏขึ้นในตอนแรกซึ่งเป็นเรื่องปกติ สอง. อ่างเกลือ Epsom: เติมเกลือ Epsom อินทรีย์ 1-2 ถ้วยลงในอ่างน้ําอุ่นแล้วแช่ประมาณ 20-30 นาที 2-3 ครั้งต่อสัปดาห์ สาม. อาหารเสริมแมกนีเซียมไกลซิเนต: พิจารณาการเสริมแมกนีเซียมไกลซิเนตทุกวันตามปริมาณที่แนะนําบนฉลากผลิตภัณฑ์ สี่. อาหารที่อุดมด้วยแมกนีเซียม: รวมผักโขม สวิสชาร์ด เมล็ดฟักทอง อัลมอนด์ อะโวคาโด และดาร์กช็อกโกแลตในอาหารของคุณ

ไอโอดีน:

หนึ่ง. ไอโอดีนของ Lugol: ใช้สารละลายไอโอดีนของ Lugol 5-10% ทาที่ข้อมือจนกว่าจะมองเห็นได้หลังจากผ่านไป 12 ชั่วโมงหรือจนกว่าจะมีอาการคัน หากมีอาการคันให้หยุดแอปพลิเคชันสักสองสามวันแล้วลองอีกครั้ง ควบคุมการใช้งานตามความต้องการและการตอบสนองของร่างกาย ปรึกษากับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านสุขภาพเพื่อขอคําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลเกี่ยวกับความเข้มข้นและการใช้ไอโอดีนของ Lugol ที่เหมาะสม สอง. อาหารที่อุดมด้วยไอโอดีน: รวมสาหร่ายทะเล (เช่น สาหร่ายทะเล โนริ หรือคอมบุ) ปลาค็อด โยเกิร์ต ไข่ กุ้ง และหอยในอาหารของคุณ

ซีลีเนียม:

หนึ่ง. อาหารที่อุดมด้วยซีลีเนียม: รวมถั่วบราซิล ปลาซาร์ดีน เนื้อวัวที่เลี้ยงด้วยหญ้า ไก่งวง และไก่ในอาหารของคุณ

แมกนีเซียมมีบทบาทสําคัญในการรักษาการทํางานของกล้ามเนื้อและเส้นประสาทที่เหมาะสมสนับสนุนสุขภาพของหัวใจและควบคุมการแข็งตัวของเลือด ไอโอดีนเป็นสิ่งจําเป็นสําหรับการทํางานของต่อมไทรอยด์, ซึ่งช่วยควบคุมการเผาผลาญและสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือด. ซีลีเนียมทําหน้าที่เป็นสารต้านอนุมูลอิสระและสนับสนุนการทํางานของต่อมไทรอยด์ ซึ่งอาจส่งผลต่อความเป็นอยู่ที่ดีของหัวใจและหลอดเลือดโดยรวม

กรุณาหากคุณมีความคิดอื่น ๆ แสดงความคิดเห็นด้านล่าง

ในฐานะคนที่มีพื้นฐานด้านการดูแลสุขภาพฉันขอแนะนําให้ปรึกษานักชีววิทยาอาคารซึ่งมักเรียกกันว่า "แพทย์แห่งอนาคต" แพทย์ทั่วไปส่วนใหญ่มีความรู้เพียงเล็กน้อยเกี่ยวกับผลกระทบของโภชนาการ รังสีความถี่ต่ํามาก (ELF) และการแผ่รังสีความถี่วิทยุ (RFR) ต่อสุขภาพและสภาพแวดล้อมภายในบ้าน

การกําจัดความถี่ที่เป็นอันตรายเหล่านี้ออกจากพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยของคุณแบคทีเรียที่มีประโยชน์ต่อร่างกายของคุณจะมีโอกาสที่ดีกว่าในการแก้ไขปัญหาสุขภาพของคุณ ในทางกลับกัน อาจเปลี่ยนความต้องการด้านอาหารของคุณเนื่องจากสภาวะต่างๆ เช่น การดูดซึมผิดปกติ ลําไส้รั่ว และอาการลําไส้แปรปรวน (IBS) ซึ่งมักเกิดจากความไม่สมดุลของแบคทีเรียในลําไส้ของคุณ

นักชีววิทยาอาคารมีความเชี่ยวชาญในการสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่อยู่อาศัยที่ดีต่อสุขภาพโดยการระบุและบรรเทาแหล่งที่มาของรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าเชื้อราและอันตรายอื่น ๆ ที่อาจเกิดขึ้น ความเชี่ยวชาญของพวกเขาสามารถช่วยคืนความสมดุลในไมโครไบโอมในลําไส้ของคุณ ซึ่งนําไปสู่สุขภาพโดยรวมและความเป็นอยู่ที่ดีขึ้น

การรักษาทางเลือก

อีบู

ขอขอบคุณที่กล่าวถึงศักยภาพของการบําบัดด้วยโอโซน โดยเฉพาะ Eboo (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation) ในการช่วยแก้ปัญหาการแข็งตัวของเลือด ฉันจะรวมข้อมูลนี้ไว้ในบล็อกโพสต์ แต่โปรดทราบว่านี่เป็นการรักษาทางการแพทย์ที่ควรดําเนินการโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านสุขภาพที่มีคุณสมบัติเหมาะสมเท่านั้น นี่คือส่วนที่อัปเดต:

การบําบัดด้วยโอโซนและอีบู: ประโยชน์ที่เป็นไปได้สําหรับการแข็งตัวของเลือด

นอกเหนือจากการเปลี่ยนแปลงอาหารและวิถีชีวิตแล้วการรักษาทางเลือกบางอย่างเช่นการบําบัดด้วยโอโซนและ Eboo (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation) อาจให้ประโยชน์ที่เป็นไปได้สําหรับปัญหาการแข็งตัวของเลือด Eboo เป็นการรักษาทางการแพทย์ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการเจาะเลือดจากผู้ป่วยผสมกับก๊าซโอโซนแล้วนําเลือดโอโซนกลับเข้าสู่กระแสเลือดของผู้ป่วย

โอโซนเป็นออกซิเจนรูปแบบที่มีปฏิกิริยาสูงซึ่งได้รับการศึกษาถึงผลการรักษาที่อาจเกิดขึ้น ได้แก่ :

หนึ่ง. ปรับปรุงการไหลเวียนโลหิต สอง. ลดการอักเสบ สาม. เสริมสร้างการทํางานของภูมิคุ้มกัน สี่. การปรับกลไกการแข็งตัวของเลือด

แม้ว่าการศึกษาบางชิ้นแนะนําว่าการบําบัดด้วยโอโซนและ Eboo อาจมีประโยชน์ต่อสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดและความผิดปกติของการแข็งตัวของเลือด แต่จําเป็นต้องมีการวิจัยเพิ่มเติมเพื่อให้เข้าใจถึงผลกระทบและความปลอดภัยในระยะยาวอย่างถ่องแท้

สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องทราบว่าการบําบัดด้วยโอโซนและ Eboo เป็นการรักษาทางการแพทย์ที่ควรดําเนินการโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านสุขภาพที่มีคุณสมบัติเหมาะสมในสถานพยาบาลเท่านั้น การรักษาเหล่านี้อาจไม่เหมาะสําหรับทุกคนและอาจมีความเสี่ยงหรือผลข้างเคียงที่อาจเกิดขึ้นโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งสําหรับบุคคลที่มีภาวะสุขภาพบางอย่างหรือผู้ที่รับประทานยาที่มีผลต่อการแข็งตัวของเลือด

หากคุณสนใจที่จะสํารวจการบําบัดด้วยโอโซนหรือ Eboo เป็นการรักษาเสริมสําหรับปัญหาการแข็งตัวของเลือดจําเป็นต้องปรึกษากับผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพที่มีใบอนุญาตซึ่งมีประสบการณ์ในการจัดการการรักษาเหล่านี้ พวกเขาสามารถประเมินสถานะสุขภาพส่วนบุคคลของคุณหารือเกี่ยวกับประโยชน์และความเสี่ยงที่อาจเกิดขึ้นและพิจารณาว่าการรักษาเหล่านี้เหมาะสมกับความต้องการเฉพาะของคุณหรือไม่

โปรดจําไว้ว่าการบําบัดด้วยโอโซนและ Eboo ไม่ควรได้รับการพิจารณาให้ใช้แทนยาต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือดตามใบสั่งแพทย์หรือการรักษาอื่น ๆ ที่แนะนําโดยผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพของคุณ ทํางานอย่างใกล้ชิดกับแพทย์ของคุณเสมอเพื่อจัดการสุขภาพของคุณและตัดสินใจอย่างชาญฉลาดเกี่ยวกับการดูแลของคุณ

การบําบัดด้วยออกซิเจนความกดบรรยากาศสูง (HBOT)

การบําบัดด้วยออกซิเจนความกดบรรยากาศสูง (HBOT) เป็นอีกวิธีหนึ่งที่อาจให้ประโยชน์ที่เป็นไปได้สําหรับการแข็งตัวของเลือดและสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดโดยรวม ให้ฉันเพิ่มส่วนเกี่ยวกับการบําบัดด้วยออกซิเจนความกดบรรยากาศสูงในบล็อกโพสต์

การบําบัดด้วยออกซิเจนความกดบรรยากาศสูง (HBOT): ประโยชน์ที่เป็นไปได้สําหรับการแข็งตัวของเลือดและสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือด

การบําบัดด้วยออกซิเจนความกดบรรยากาศสูง (HBOT) เป็นการรักษาทางการแพทย์ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการหายใจเอาออกซิเจนบริสุทธิ์เข้าไปในห้องที่มีแรงดัน ในระหว่าง HBOT ความดันอากาศจะเพิ่มขึ้นสูงกว่าความดันอากาศปกติถึง 3 เท่า ทําให้ปอดของคุณรวบรวมออกซิเจนได้มากกว่าที่จะหายใจเอาออกซิเจนบริสุทธิ์ที่ความดันอากาศปกติเข้าไปได้

การส่งออกซิเจนไปยังเนื้อเยื่อที่เพิ่มขึ้นนี้อาจให้ประโยชน์หลายประการ ได้แก่:

หนึ่ง. เสริมสร้างการสมานแผล สอง. ลดการอักเสบ สาม. ปรับปรุงการไหลเวียนโลหิต สี่. ส่งเสริมการก่อตัวของหลอดเลือดใหม่ (การสร้างเส้นเลือดใหม่) ห้า. การปรับระบบภูมิคุ้มกัน

การศึกษาบางชิ้นแนะนําว่า HBOT อาจมีประโยชน์สําหรับผู้ที่มีความผิดปกติของการแข็งตัวของเลือดหรือภาวะหัวใจและหลอดเลือด เนื่องจากการส่งออกซิเจนที่เพิ่มขึ้นอาจช่วยปรับปรุงการไหลเวียนของเลือดและลดความเสี่ยงของการแข็งตัวของเลือด อย่างไรก็ตาม จําเป็นต้องมีการวิจัยเพิ่มเติมเพื่อให้เข้าใจถึงผลกระทบของ HBOT ต่อการแข็งตัวของเลือดและความปลอดภัยในระยะยาวอย่างถ่องแท้

สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องทราบว่า HBOT เป็นการรักษาทางการแพทย์ที่ควรดําเนินการภายใต้การดูแลของบุคลากรทางการแพทย์ที่มีคุณสมบัติเหมาะสมในสถานพยาบาลเท่านั้น HBOT อาจไม่เหมาะสําหรับทุกคนและอาจมีความเสี่ยงหรือผลข้างเคียงที่อาจเกิดขึ้น โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งสําหรับบุคคลที่มีภาวะสุขภาพบางอย่าง เช่น โรคปอดหรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับหู

หัวออกซิเจน

คุณให้ความสําคัญกับการใช้เครื่องผลิตออกซิเจนเพื่อเพิ่มระดับออกซิเจนในร่างกาย นี่อาจเป็นส่วนเสริมที่เป็นประโยชน์ในบล็อกโพสต์ เนื่องจากการปรับปรุงการให้ออกซิเจนอาจสนับสนุนสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดโดยรวมและอาจช่วยในการจัดการปัญหาการแข็งตัวของเลือด ให้ฉันเพิ่มส่วนเกี่ยวกับเครื่องผลิตออกซิเจน

เครื่องผลิตออกซิเจน: การเพิ่มระดับออกซิเจนเพื่อสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือด

เครื่องผลิตออกซิเจนเป็นอุปกรณ์ทางการแพทย์ที่ให้ออกซิเจนไหลเข้มข้นจากอากาศในห้อง อุปกรณ์เหล่านี้กรองไนโตรเจนและก๊าซอื่น ๆ ส่งกระแสออกซิเจนที่บริสุทธิ์และเข้มข้นไปยังผู้ใช้ผ่าน cannula จมูกหรือหน้ากาก

การเพิ่มระดับออกซิเจนในร่างกายอาจให้ประโยชน์หลายประการต่อสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดและการแข็งตัวของเลือด เช่น:

หนึ่ง. ปรับปรุงการไหลเวียนโลหิต สอง. ลดการอักเสบ สาม. เพิ่มการส่งออกซิเจนไปยังเนื้อเยื่อและอวัยวะ สี่. สนับสนุนกระบวนการบําบัดตามธรรมชาติของร่างกาย

บุคคลบางคนที่มีภาวะหัวใจและหลอดเลือดหรือความผิดปกติของการแข็งตัวของเลือดอาจได้รับประโยชน์จากการใช้เครื่องผลิตออกซิเจนเพื่อรักษาระดับออกซิเจนที่เหมาะสม อย่างไรก็ตาม สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องปรึกษากับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านสุขภาพก่อนใช้เครื่องผลิตออกซิเจน เนื่องจากความต้องการออกซิเจนเสริมและอัตราการไหลที่เหมาะสมจะขึ้นอยู่กับสภาวะสุขภาพเฉพาะและระดับความอิ่มตัวของออกซิเจนของคุณ

เมื่อใช้เครื่องผลิตออกซิเจนสิ่งสําคัญคือต้องปฏิบัติตามคําแนะนําของผู้ผลิตและบํารุงรักษาอุปกรณ์อย่างเหมาะสม อาจจําเป็นต้องทําความสะอาดและเปลี่ยนตัวกรอง ท่อ และส่วนประกอบอื่นๆ เป็นประจํา เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าอุปกรณ์ทํางานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและปลอดภัย

สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องตรวจสอบระดับความอิ่มตัวของออกซิเจนโดยใช้เครื่องวัดความอิ่มตัวของออกซิเจนในเลือด ซึ่งเป็นอุปกรณ์ขนาดเล็กที่หนีบนิ้วของคุณและวัดปริมาณออกซิเจนในเลือดของคุณ ผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพของคุณสามารถแนะนําคุณเกี่ยวกับช่วงความอิ่มตัวของออกซิเจนที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสําหรับความต้องการส่วนบุคคลของคุณ และแนะนําวิธีปรับอัตราการไหลของออกซิเจนให้เหมาะสม

แม้ว่าเครื่องผลิตออกซิเจนอาจให้ประโยชน์ต่อสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดและการแข็งตัวของเลือด แต่ก็ไม่ควรพิจารณาว่าใช้แทนยาต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือดตามใบสั่งแพทย์หรือการรักษาอื่นๆ ที่แนะนําโดยผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพของคุณ ทํางานอย่างใกล้ชิดกับแพทย์ของคุณเสมอเพื่อจัดการสุขภาพของคุณและตัดสินใจอย่างชาญฉลาดเกี่ยวกับการดูแลของคุณ

การรักษาและการบําบัดอื่น ๆ เพื่อสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดและการแข็งตัวของเลือด

นอกเหนือจากการรักษาที่กล่าวถึงก่อนหน้านี้เช่นการบําบัดด้วยโอโซนอีบูการบําบัดด้วยออกซิเจนความกดบรรยากาศสูงและเครื่องผลิตออกซิเจนแล้วยังมีวิธีอื่น ๆ อีกมากมายที่อาจสนับสนุนสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดและช่วยจัดการปัญหาการแข็งตัวของเลือด บางส่วนของเหล่านี้รวมถึง:

หนึ่ง. คีเลชั่นบําบัด: การรักษานี้เกี่ยวข้องกับการบริหารสารคีเลต เช่น EDTA (กรดเอทิลีนไดอะมีนเตตระอะซิติก) เพื่อกําจัดโลหะหนักและสารพิษอื่นๆ ออกจากร่างกาย การศึกษาบางชิ้นแนะนําว่าคีเลชั่นบําบัดอาจช่วยปรับปรุงสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดและลดความเสี่ยงของการเกิดลิ่มเลือด แม้ว่าจําเป็นต้องมีการวิจัยเพิ่มเติมเพื่อยืนยันประสิทธิภาพและความปลอดภัยในระยะยาว สอง. ซาวน่าอินฟราเรด: ห้องซาวน่าอินฟราเรดใช้แสงเพื่อสร้างความร้อน ซึ่งอาจช่วยปรับปรุงการไหลเวียนโลหิต งานวิจัยบางชิ้นชี้ให้เห็นว่าการใช้ห้องซาวน่าอินฟราเรดเป็นประจําอาจสนับสนุนสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดและอาจช่วยในการจัดการปัญหาการแข็งตัวของเลือด สาม. การฝังเข็ม: การแพทย์แผนจีนนี้เกี่ยวข้องกับการสอดเข็มบาง ๆ เข้าไปในจุดเฉพาะของร่างกายเพื่อส่งเสริมการรักษาและความสมดุล การศึกษาบางชิ้นระบุว่าการฝังเข็มอาจช่วยปรับปรุงการไหลเวียนของเลือด สี่. อาหารเสริมสมุนไพร: สมุนไพรบางชนิด เช่น แปะก๊วย biloba กระเทียม และขมิ้น ถูกนํามาใช้เพื่อสนับสนุนสุขภาพหัวใจและหลอดเลือดและอาจมีคุณสมบัติในการทําให้เลือดบางลง อย่างไรก็ตาม สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องปรึกษาผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านสุขภาพก่อนรับประทานอาหารเสริมสมุนไพรใดๆ เนื่องจากสามารถโต้ตอบกับยาและอาจไม่เหมาะสําหรับทุกคน ห้า. ถุงน่องบีบอัด: การสวมถุงน่องแบบบีบอัดสามารถช่วยปรับปรุงการไหลเวียนโลหิตที่ขาและลดความเสี่ยงของการเกิดลิ่มเลือด โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งสําหรับผู้ที่มีแนวโน้มที่จะเกิดลิ่มเลือดอุดตันในหลอดเลือดดําส่วนลึก (DVT) หรือมีประวัติความผิดปกติของการแข็งตัวของเลือด

สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องทราบว่าแม้ว่าการรักษาและการรักษาเหล่านี้อาจให้ประโยชน์ที่อาจเกิดขึ้น แต่ก็ไม่ควรพิจารณาว่าใช้แทนยาต้านการแข็งตัวของเลือดตามใบสั่งแพทย์หรือการรักษาอื่นๆ ที่แนะนําโดยผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพของคุณ ปรึกษากับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านสุขภาพที่มีใบอนุญาตเสมอก่อนเริ่มการรักษาหรือการบําบัดใหม่ๆ เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าปลอดภัยและเหมาะสมกับความต้องการเฉพาะของคุณ

การทดสอบ D-dimer: เครื่องมือวินิจฉัยที่สําคัญสําหรับความผิดปกติของการแข็งตัวของเลือด

การทดสอบ D-dimer เป็นเครื่องมือวินิจฉัยที่มีค่าซึ่งบุคลากรทางการแพทย์ใช้เพื่อช่วยระบุความผิดปกติของการแข็งตัวของเลือด การทดสอบนี้วัดการมีอยู่ของ D-dimer ซึ่งเป็นชิ้นส่วนโปรตีนที่เกิดขึ้นเมื่อลิ่มเลือดแตกตัว ระดับ D-dimer ที่สูงขึ้นอาจบ่งบอกถึงความเสี่ยงที่เพิ่มขึ้นของการเกิดลิ่มเลือด แม้ว่าการทดสอบเพิ่มเติมมักจะจําเป็นเพื่อยืนยันการวินิจฉัย

หากคุณสงสัยว่าคุณอาจมีปัญหาการแข็งตัวของเลือด ให้ปรึกษากับผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพของคุณเกี่ยวกับการทดสอบ D-dimer พวกเขาสามารถสั่งการทดสอบและตีความผลลัพธ์ในบริบทของสุขภาพโดยรวมและประวัติทางการแพทย์ของคุณ

ข้อควรระวังในการเดินทางทางอากาศ: ลดการสัมผัสกับ ELF และ RFR

สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องตระหนักถึงความเสี่ยงที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากการสัมผัสกับความถี่ต่ํามาก (ELF) และการแผ่รังสีความถี่วิทยุ (RFR) สภาพแวดล้อมที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ภายในเครื่องบินซึ่งทําหน้าที่เป็นกรงฟาราเดย์ที่ขุดพบอาจเพิ่มการสัมผัสกับรังสีประเภทนี้

นอกเหนือจากความเสี่ยงที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากการสัมผัส ELF และ RFR แล้ว การเดินทางทางอากาศยังสามารถเพิ่มความเสี่ยงของการเกิดลิ่มเลือด โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งการเกิดลิ่มเลือดในหลอดเลือดดําส่วนลึก (DVT) ความเสี่ยงนี้จะสูงขึ้นในเที่ยวบินระยะไกลเนื่องจากไม่สามารถเคลื่อนไหวได้เป็นเวลานาน การเปลี่ยนแปลงความชื้นและความดันในห้องโดยสารที่ต่ําอาจนําไปสู่ความเสี่ยงที่จะเกิดลิ่มเลือดระหว่างการเดินทางทางอากาศ

เพื่อลดความเสี่ยงของการเกิดลิ่มเลือดและการได้รับรังสีระหว่างการเดินทางทางอากาศ ให้พิจารณาข้อควรระวังต่อไปนี้:

หนึ่ง. ขอป้ายความพิการที่มองไม่เห็นเพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการผ่านเครื่องสแกนบางตัวที่อาจปล่อยรังสีในระดับที่สูงขึ้น สอง. เลือกที่นั่งให้ห่างจากบริเวณที่มีอุปกรณ์ไฟฟ้าที่มีความเข้มข้นสูง เช่น ห้องครัวหรือระบบความบันเทิงบนเครื่องบิน ถ้าเป็นไปได้ ให้นั่งที่ด้านหลังของเครื่องบิน ห่างจากเครื่องยนต์และแหล่งกําเนิดรังสีไมโครเวฟที่อาจเกิดขึ้น สาม. ใช้หูฟังแบบมีสายแทนตัวเลือกไร้สายหรือ Bluetooth เพื่อลดการสัมผัสกับ RFR สี่. ดื่มน้ําให้เพียงพอและเคลื่อนที่ไปรอบ ๆ ห้องโดยสารเป็นระยะเพื่อส่งเสริมการไหลเวียนโลหิต ออกกําลังกายขาง่ายๆ ขณะนั่ง เช่น การหมุนข้อเท้าและการยกน่อง ห้า. สวมเสื้อผ้าที่หลวมและสบายและพิจารณาใช้ถุงน่องรัดรูปเพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เลือดไหลเข้าที่ขาของคุณ หก. ขยับไปมายืดเส้นยืดสาย

หากคุณมีข้อกังวลเกี่ยวกับการเดินทางทางอากาศและความเสี่ยงในการแข็งตัวของเลือด ให้ปรึกษากับผู้ให้บริการด้านการดูแลสุขภาพของคุณ พวกเขาสามารถช่วยคุณประเมินปัจจัยเสี่ยงส่วนบุคคลของคุณและให้คําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลสําหรับการเดินทางอย่างปลอดภัย

สําหรับข้อมูลโดยละเอียดเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับความเสี่ยงต่อสุขภาพที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากการเดินทางทางอากาศและกลยุทธ์ในการบรรเทาความเสี่ยงเหล่านี้โปรดดูบล็อกโพสต์อื่น ๆ ของฉันเกี่ยวกับการแผ่รังสีเที่ยวบิน: