My family suffers from multiple chemical sensitivities (MCS) and many more syndromes and we endured challenging flights aboard an A380. Booking rear plane seats - furthest from the engines/wings - our first 5-6 hour flight proved difficult. We wore hidden disability badges and MCS buttons explaining our wifi vulnerability and chemical sensitivities.

We brought protective items expecting 10-50 milligauss magnetic field fluctuation - multipolar magnets, Bahe grounding shoes, etc.

In the rear, fields measured 12-22 mG compared to 30s mG near idling engines.

On our second flight, our seats had moved closer to the idling engines emitting extremely low frequencies (ELF) at 30 mG. After explaining our past radiation exposure equaling up to standing under nine cell towers (187 mW/m2), staff relocated us back to the 12-22 mG rear galley.

By the trip’s end, I was swollen and a family member was ill. I was approached by the manager, I showed our badges and explained non-ionizing radiation's accumulative effects, referencing carpal tunnel warnings from wired keyboards not adhering to 40 min limits, phones and wifi are much much stronger. I noted safe limits are often ignored, requiring careful grounding at night. Having an off period daily dor balance I also mentioned the DARPA report on pilot cockpit radiation. I believe my points resonated; he politely disengaged.

Our 8+ hour vehicle ride was also grueling without wireless per our request. We battled vomiting, GI issues, and swelling during and after. Grounding, sleep, Lugol's iodine, and magnesium aided our 2-week recovery. Those with gut issues may find topical magnesium beneficial due to malabsorbtion.

The Faraday Effect is a fascinating phenomenon in which a conductive material plays a pivotal role in either partially or entirely blocking an electromagnetic wave. This intriguing occurrence unfolds because the conductive material, when confronted with an incoming electromagnetic wave, conjures a secondary electric field that defies the influence of the external field.

In the realm of aviation, this concept finds a remarkable application. The metallic body of an aircraft assumes the role of a Faraday cage, effectively impeding the progress of most electromagnetic waves, encompassing radio waves, cell phone signals, and WiFi signals. This arises from the fact that the metal body of the aircraft operates as a proficient conductor. Consequently, when an electromagnetic wave encounters this metal barrier, it induces the electrons within the metal to mobilize, giving rise to a secondary electric field that adeptly neutralizes the external field.

Nonetheless, it's imperative to recognize that there are certain exceptions to this rule. In specific instances, aircraft are equipped with specialized antennas designed to offer a more secure version of WiFi during flights. These antennas emit signals of reduced power compared to conventional WiFi antennas, rendering them less likely to engender any health-related concerns. According to regulatory agencies such as the FAA, the levels of radio waves discharged by WiFi are deemed safe. These waves possess exceedingly low energy levels, insufficient to penetrate the skin and trigger any detrimental effects.

In a residential context, if your home features insulation, such as foil or Kingspan, it can potentially extend the electric field within your property, originating from power outlets and lighting fixtures. This arises due to the conductive nature of foil or Kingspan, effectively creating a Faraday cage that obstructs the outward passage of electromagnetic waves through the walls. However, it's noteworthy that electromagnetic waves can eventually find their way out through openings and windows. The swiftness of their escape hinges on factors such as the size of the gaps and the frequency of the waves.

Given these considerations, it is not advisable to employ wireless communication within your home, particularly in conjunction with smart meters, which possess the capability to transform your electrical wiring into a radio transmitter.

Geovital, a prominent authority in this domain, strongly dissuades the use of EMF paint in homes, as it has the potential to reflect external electromagnetic fields, thereby potentially exacerbating the situation. This approach is typically considered a last-resort option. Even having a metal roof without proper grounding could potentially contribute to health-related issues.

In light of these concerns, it is advisable to opt for a hardwired approach within your home and utilize an Ethernet-to-phone adapter in flight mode, provided you have a carrier that permits internet calls.

Earthing your foil-covered home can be a beneficial step in mitigating electromagnetic field effects.

Flight Radiation

There are several airline policies and regulations that may be related to limiting exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs):

Restrictions on Electronic Devices: Airlines often prohibit the use of electronic devices like laptops and cell phones during sensitive takeoff and landing phases. This restriction aims to reduce potential interference with flight equipment caused by radio frequency signals.

Banning E-Cigarettes and Vaping Devices: E-cigarettes and vaping devices emit radiofrequency radiation (RFR) through their heating elements and batteries, potentially causing interference. Therefore, airlines ban their use onboard.

FAA Regulations for WiFi: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulates the transmission power levels of airline WiFi and entertainment systems, ensuring that RFR exposures for passengers remain at safe levels, typically under 3 milliwatts per square centimeter.

Stowing Electronic Devices: Airlines often have rules about stowing larger electronic devices like laptops during taxi, takeoff, and landing. This keeps such devices farther from passengers and flight crew, reducing close-range exposures.

Guidelines for SPD Leakages: Guidelines exist for allowable System Power Distribution (SPD) leakages from passenger power ports to limit magnetic field exposures.

Airplane Mode Advisories: Passengers are advised to keep their phones and devices in "airplane mode" when not in use during flight to avoid interference and limit unnecessary transmissions.

Furthermore, for flight attendants, there are specific policies:

Metal Jewelry Restrictions: Flight attendant policies often prohibit wearing metal jewelry. This is because metal jewelry can potentially interact with and distort the radio frequency fields used for aviation communications and navigation equipment.

Restrictions on Portable Electronic Devices: Flight attendants may be restricted from using or operating portable electronic devices during critical phases of flight, such as takeoff and landing, to prevent interference from device transmissions.

Prohibitions on Headphones and Bluetooth Headsets: The use of headphones or Bluetooth headsets during boarding and safety briefings may be prohibited to ensure attentiveness and avoid interference.

Limits on Galley Area Occupancy: Airlines may impose limits on the number of flight attendants allowed in the galley area at one time to reduce exposure concentration to EMFs from galley equipment.



Stowage of Food and Beverage Carts: Flight attendants may be required to stow food and beverage carts during taxi, takeoff, and landing to keep them farther from staff and lower exposures.

Securement of Galley Cabinets: Regulations may mandate the closure, latching, and securing of all galley cabinets, carts, and apparatuses before takeoff to prevent loose metallic items that could reflect EMFs.

Luggage and Carry-On Regulations: There may be guidelines on allowable luggage and carry-ons for crew to avoid unvetted electronics and metals that may cause interference or exposures.



Occupational EMF Limits: Regulatory agencies set permissible exposure limits for EMFs around airline avionics and equipment to restrict occupational EMF doses for flight attendants.

In summary, while these airline policies may not be explicitly aimed at limiting EMF exposures, they often have the side effect of reducing electrical and magnetic fields in the cabin from consumer electronics. These policies are primarily designed to ensure flight safety and minimize potential interference with critical aircraft systems.

There are no formal legal limits on the number of flights a member of the public can take per year. However, there are some guidelines and restrictions regarding frequent fliers:

The International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) recommends aircrew should not exceed 20 mSv of cosmic radiation exposure per year. This equals about 5,000 flight hours for a male pilot, which works out to over 200 flights between New York and LA.

For frequent flier passengers, the CDC and other agencies generally advise limiting air travel radiation doses to under 1 mSv per year, though there is no firm limit. At typical exposure rates, this would likely permit over 100 flights annually for a frequent leisure traveler.

For pregnant aircrew, many airlines restrict flying time to under 200-300 hours during the pregnancy, to limit in-flight radiation exposure to the fetus.

Pilots and aircrew do have yearly flight time limits mandated by aviation regulatory agencies for safety purposes. For example, the FAA limits US pilots to 1,000 hours of flight time per year.

However, these limits on work hours for airline staff are focused on fatigue management. They are not directly related to limiting EMF or cosmic radiation exposures, which are considered acceptable occupational exposure risks.

So in summary, there are guidelines limiting flight exposures for pregnant crew members and recommendations for the general public. But no formal legal limits on how many flights a typical traveler can take annually, apart from pilot duty hour restrictions. Airlines seem to consider current cosmic radiation levels an acceptable risk.

Passengers on flights are exposed to a lot of electrical radiation. I suggest you watch the Veritasium video on YouTube titled "Electricity Doesn't Flow Through Wires." radiation comes from the floor and further with metal seats. During take-off and landing, the exposure to radiation increases, primarily due to the emissions from the engines. As a safety precaution, passengers are not allowed to use devices that emit high amounts of radiofrequency radiation (RFR). To ensure compliance, airlines switch off all devices such as cell phones, laptops, and e-readers. This is because RFR (radio frequency radiation) can enter the body and bounce around inside the plane, posing a potential health hazard. Additionally, the volume buttons and TVs of the devices are disconnected to ensure they cannot be used.

Perspective.

It is true that some wired mice have been removed from Amazon due to high RFR levels, as we discussed. However, it is important to note that this is not a common occurrence. The vast majority of wired mice emit very low levels of RFR, and they are not considered to be a health risk.

Warning labels for wired keyboards and mice typically say something like the following:

Do not use the keyboard or mouse for extended periods of time without taking breaks.

Take breaks of at least 10 minutes every 20-30 minutes of use.

During breaks, move your hands and arms around to help reduce stiffness and pain.

If you experience pain or discomfort, stop using the keyboard or mouse and consult a doctor or healthcare professional.

These warnings are important because prolonged use of a keyboard or mouse can lead to repetitive strain injuries (RSIs), such as carpal tunnel syndrome. RSIs are caused by overuse of the muscles and tendons in the hands, wrists, and forearms. They can cause pain, numbness, tingling, and weakness in the affected areas.

Taking breaks and moving your hands and arms around during use can help reduce your risk of developing RSIs. If you do experience pain or discomfort, it is important to stop using the keyboard or mouse and seek medical attention.

The radiation exposure from flights is relatively low, and the associated risks are small. However, it is important to be aware of potential health concerns, such as an increased risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and disruption of the body's natural circadian rhythm.

In the cockpit, pilots play the Schumann wave, a natural radio signal emitted by the Earth, to help them stay alert during long flights.

One logical hypothesis is that EMF exposure during flights may potentially disrupt the gut microbiome, possibly leading to stomach upset from local food after arrival.

Overall the non-naturally conductive chemical diet you have will increase the risks in a plane therefore its the passenger's fault in reality

Here are some other tips to help you avoid an upset stomach after a long flight:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, especially if you are flying in a dry climate.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine. These substances can irritate the stomach.

Eat light meals. Avoid heavy meals before or during your flight.

Get up and move around every 20-30 minutes. This will help to prevent blood clots and improve circulation.

Take probiotics. Probiotics are live bacteria that can help to keep your gut healthy.

FCC regulations

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States regulates the amount of electromagnetic radiation that electronic devices can emit. Gaming mice are subject to FCC regulations, and they must be designed to emit below the maximum allowable levels of radiation.

CE regulations

The CE marking is a conformity mark required for most products sold in the European Economic Area. Gaming mice must also comply with CE regulations, which include limits on electromagnetic radiation emissions.

Gaming mouse manufacturers

Gaming mouse manufacturers are aware of the concerns about electromagnetic radiation emissions, and they design their products to meet or exceed all applicable regulations. For example, Razer, a popular gaming mouse manufacturer, states on its website that its mice are "all tested and certified to meet FCC and CE standards for electromagnetic radiation emissions."

Overall, the evidence suggests that gaming mice emit low-power signals that should comply with regulations when used properly. There is no evidence that gaming mice pose any health risks to users. IF used Properly

It is important to note that, while gaming mice are generally safe to use, it is important to use them properly. This includes avoiding using them for long periods of time without taking breaks, WHICH NO BODY DOES, and avoiding using them while lying in bed. It is also important to keep gaming mice away from other electronic devices, as this can interfere with their operation.

Analogy

Airplane cabins are like rooms filled with mirrors and lasers. The plane's metal walls act like mirrors, reflecting electromagnetic radio frequencies in all directions. The many electronics on board shoot out laser-like beams of radiation.

As the plane takes off now unearthed, it becomes a closed chamber of reflecting mirrors and lasing electronics. The radio frequency beams bounce endlessly off the mirrored walls, creating a maze of intersecting lasers.

Passengers sit unknowingly in this web of radiation. The longer the flight, the more exposure to the energetic maze. Centered seats away from walls get less reflective exposure.

Yet the radiation shower remains dense due to the confinement. Making it worse, passengers sit atop amplified electric fields from the engines. This acts like a showerhead intensifying the rain of radio frequencies pouring down.

The only escape is the windows and when the plane opens its doors, allowing the energetic web to dissipate. With no electric showerhead effect amplifying the radiation rainfall.

BE WARE FOIL WRAPPED HOMES

Microwaves and airplanes are examples of Faraday cages, which block external electric fields by reflecting electromagnetic radiation. The walls of a microwave, like an airplane, become charged. This allows microwaves to cook food more efficiently by containing the microwave energy inside and why mobile telephones that are stronger than cell phone antennas are not allowed to be used when unearthed (in the air).

Normally electromagnetic fields decrease proportional to the square of the distance from the source, known as the inverse square law. However, a complete Faraday cage does not follow this rule since the enclosed fields can be amplified by reflection off the conductive walls.

If you place your cell phone inside a functioning microwave and it still rings, the microwave's seals are compromised. New microwaves may also let calls through if the shielding is inadequate. It's important to wait 2-3 minutes before removing and eating microwaved food to avoid internal overheating from leakage.

When opening an active microwave, stand back to allow any accumulated radiation to dissipate safely. The power density drops rapidly with distance from the source.

For homes wrapped in metal foil, which acts as a Faraday cage:

Be aware that electric fields may not decrease normally with distance from appliances.

Foil wrapping can amplify fields from devices inside the home.

Avoid standing directly in front of power outlets and electronics.

Keep your distance from foil-wrapped walls, where fields are strongest.

Exercise caution when using electrical devices, especially in bathrooms.

Consider grounding the foil to allow fields to dissipate.

Limit use of wireless communications inside a foil-wrapped home.

Logic Reasoning and Coincidence?

I want to appeal to your logic and reasoning here now what's on the paper and I want you to see the convinient truths here and tell me what you think and its probably true however. There is always more than one reason the reason that is lesser is normally the one promoted.

There may be multiple explanations or causes for something, but the one that is promoted publicly tends to be the more convenient or self-serving reason, rather than the full truth.

This selective promotion of certain narratives over others can indeed happen. Some examples that come to mind:

The Iraq War - The initial stated reason was eliminating weapons of mass destruction from Iraq. Later it became evident that there were likely other motivations as well, such as access to oil reserves and strategic control in the region.

The Tobacco Industry - For decades they promoted narratives that downplayed links between smoking and lung cancer, emphasizing scientific doubt despite evidence mounting. This distracted them from the inconvenient truth that their products were unsafe.

Diet and Nutrition Trends - Fad diets and nutritional supplements are often promoted with cherry-picked facts while downplaying information that may contradict their claims. The full complex truth of diet and health is not always conveniently marketable.

The Risks of Vaping - The vaping industry emphasized that e-cigarettes helped people quit smoking while delaying evidence on the health risks of vaping itself. The fuller picture took time to emerge.

So in many cases, there are complex issues with no single, convenient explanation. But some actors do selectively promote simple narratives that serve their interests, rather than illuminating the whole truth. Analyzing multiple perspectives and evidence leads to a better understanding

There has been some research looking at radiation exposure during air travel as well, separate from the chemical exposure issues.

Here are some key findings on that:

Air passengers are exposed to elevated levels of radiation from cosmic rays, especially at high altitudes. During a typical 2-4 hour flight, passengers can be exposed to 0.2-0.4 millisieverts of radiation according to the CDC.

Radiation dose does increase during take-off and landing due to greater exposure nearer to the ground. One study found radiation doses were 2-3 times higher during ascent and descent than at cruising altitude.

Several studies have measured typical radiation doses on flights and found they can exceed the 6 millisieverts per year limit recommended for the public by some health agencies. But most experts believe the health risks are minor for occasional fliers.

For frequent fliers like pilots and flight attendants, the cumulative radiation exposure over many flights may increase cancer risks. Some studies show a higher incidence of certain cancers in these groups.

So many similarities to how electricity made from engines would do!

Here are a few key points about studies on multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS) and air travel:

Several studies have looked at the impact of flying on individuals with MCS. Many people with MCS report that air travel exacerbates their symptoms due to exposure to chemicals from jet fuel, pesticides, cleaning products, and other passengers' fragrances and personal care products.

A 2018 study surveyed 27 people with self-reported chemical intolerances about their experiences with air travel. Most reported severe symptoms during flights, including headache, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, and breathing difficulties. Several could only tolerate short flights under 1 hour.

Another 2018 study exposed 18 MCS patients and 18 healthy controls to air collected during domestic flights. The MCS patients reported significantly more symptoms than the controls, including respiratory issues, fatigue, and headache. This suggested chemical exposures during flights were problematic for MCS patients.

A 2015 study found volatile organic compounds (VOCs) constantly present in airplane cabin air. Higher levels were found during boarding/deplaning when the aircraft ventilation system is not fully operational. This may make flying more difficult for those with MCS.

Some tips recommended by studies for MCS patients for air travel include avoiding bringing added fragranced products on planes, requesting a low chemical seat if possible, using air filters and masks, and asking flight attendants to not spray chemicals near them.

So in summary, several studies have provided evidence that air travel can trigger symptoms and difficulties for those with chemical sensitivities like MCS due to chemical exposures on flights.

So many similarities to how Conductive chemicals that these people were overloaded with made them sicker on an airport teaming with RFR and then a plane sat on an electric field that increases during take-off and landing

I cannot factually state that today's flights are definitively much safer from EMF exposures compared to the 2000s, as the evidence is nuanced:

On one hand, some newer aircraft models may utilize advanced lightweight electrical systems and composite materials that reduce magnetic fields in the cabin. This could lower average exposures.

However, newer in-flight entertainment systems, wireless networks, and electronically dense seats may increase passenger exposure to higher-frequency EMFs like radio frequencies.

Studies measuring in-flight EMFs over time show inconsistent trends. While some aircraft types had lower fields, other models or seating areas measured higher than older studies.

Flight safety in terms of accidents and mechanical issues has certainly improved over the decades due to better engineering, maintenance and training. But a direct link to lower electromagnetic field exposures is not clearly documented.

Any changes in allowable wireless device usage policies have more to do with reducing interference rather than EMF exposures.

While there are many good reasons to have confidence in the safety of modern aviation, I cannot definitively state that EMF exposures have uniformly decreased compared to before the 2000s.

The phasing out of incandescent lightbulbs, which reduces electric and magnetic fields, coincides with the increase in wireless technology that emits radio frequencies on airplanes. In theory, this could lead to potential trade-offs between different types of EMF exposures in these environments.

Coincidentally? Energy efficiency is another reason. Whats the other reason I always ask because there is always more than one.

This would also flow in line to the body as a physics sum of conductive plus electric field = antenna Reciever

DVT

There is limited research directly comparing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) risk on airplanes over the past decades. However, here is a summary of what evidence is available:

A review of aviation medicine studies found the estimated incidence rate of symptomatic DVT/pulmonary embolism among air travelers has remained relatively constant over the past 30 years at 0.5 per million passengers.

A 2002 study found a DVT incidence of around 1% on flights over 4 hours. A 2007 study using more sensitive screening found a 3-12% incidence on long haul flights. Recent estimates still fall within this range.

Studies continue to confirm long duration flights, decreased mobility, cramped seating, and other factors increase DVT risk during air travel.

But improvements in awareness, preventive advice like exercise breaks, compression stockings, adequate hydration, and other factors may have helped counteract risks over time.

Newer aircraft like the A350 and Boeing 787 are designed with cabin pressure and humidity levels that should reduce DVT risk compared to older models.

So while the baseline DVT incidence during flights does not appear to have dropped significantly over the decades, some improvements in preventive knowledge and aircraft technology may have helped mitigate risks on long flights. But further research directly comparing DVT rates over time is needed to better understand trends. The risk still remains elevated compared to non-travel situations.

Here are a few reasons why feet and legs tend to swell more than hands during air travel:

Gravity - Our legs are lower and have to work against gravity to pump blood and fluid back up to the heart. Gravity causes fluid to pool in the feet and legs.

Muscle movement - We tend to move our hands and arms more during flights, while our legs stay still for longer periods. This muscle activity helps pump fluids away from the hands.

Tight shoes - Shoes are more constricting than clothing on upper body and can impair circulation and cause swelling in feet and ankles.

Compression - The seats and cramped legroom compress the legs more than the hands and arms, restricting blood and fluid flow.

Water retention - Sitting for long periods can cause compression of blood vessels leading to increased sodium and water retention in the lower extremities.

Lower body vasculature - There is comparatively more vasculature in the legs and feet than hands and arms, allowing more potential fluid build-up.

Electromagnetic field exposures, specifically ELF magnetic fields, may also play a role in leg and foot swelling during air travel. Here is some context on your statement:

Elevated ELF magnetic fields from electrical systems have been measured surrounding airplane seats, especially near the wings where wiring runs are dense. Levels can reach up to 10 mG or higher during take-off and landing.

There is some evidence ELF magnetic fields may influence sodium retention and fluid balance in the body. So ELF EMF exposure could potentially contribute to fluid accumulation in the lower extremities.

However, the evidence is still inconclusive whether ELF-EMF exposure directly causes edema. And swelling during flights still occurs in the absence of high magnetic fields.

So while the other factors like immobilization, cramped spaces, gravity, etc. are likely the primary causes, you raise a valid point that ELF-EMF exposure may secondarily exacerbate fluid retention issues on airplanes.

Minimizing exposure by selecting seats away from dense wiring areas could hypothetically help, though more research is needed on EMFs as a direct cause of edema.

In summary, existing evidence points to other factors as the primary explanation for ankle/foot swelling during flights, but ELF magnetic fields may be a secondary contributor in some cases.

