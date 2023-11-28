When walking along a footpath in the UK, there is a strong electric field emanating from the underground cables. I have measured magnetic field strengths of up to 12 milligauss on major roads. Using a mobile phone while walking on these roads can be potentially more hazardous than using a plugged-in phone.

Essentially, the individual becomes a magnet, attracting radiofrequency radiation (RFR) into their body.

Children also have lower impedance, and if an adult is holding hands with a child using a mobile phone, the RFR could be drawn into the child's body.

A study published in the journal "Nature Physics" found that the conductivity of breast cancer tumors was up to ten times higher than that of healthy breast tissue. The study also revealed a correlation between the conductivity of cancer tumors and the tumor grade, indicating that more aggressive tumors were more conductive.

Another study, published in the journal "Cancer Research," found that the conductivity of glioblastoma tumors was up to 100 times higher than that of healthy brain tissue (which is rather conductive) The study also demonstrated a correlation between the conductivity of glioblastoma tumors and the tumor size, indicating that larger tumors were more conductive.

These studies suggest that the conductivity of cancer tumors could serve as a valuable biomarker for cancer. This means that measuring the conductivity of a tumor could aid in cancer diagnosis or staging.

The low impedance of tumor tissue can attract EMF, including external Wi-Fi signals from homes and ambient noise.

The conductivity of lesions in Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis (MS) has not been extensively studied. However, there is some evidence to suggest that these lesions may be more conductive than healthy tissue. One study found that the conductivity of white matter lesions in MS was significantly higher than that of healthy white matter. This suggests that the demyelination that occurs in MS may lead to an increase in conductivity.

Another study found that the conductivity of substantia nigra lesions in Parkinson's disease was also higher than that of healthy substantia nigra. This suggests that the loss of dopamine neurons in Parkinson's disease may also lead to an increase in conductivity.

I believe that by undertanding the cancer makeup we can understand what cancer is.

Conductive petrochemicals that cannot be removed from the body efficiently due to sleeping in a bad environment and molds that exacerbate >600 fold in EMF(Dr. Klingheardt).

Mold is generally more conductive than cell tissue. This is because mold contains more water and electrolytes than cell tissue. Water and electrolytes are both good conductors of electricity. Additionally, mold has a lower electrical impedance than cell tissue. Electrical impedance is a measure of how difficult it is for an electric current to pass through a material. The lower the impedance, the easier it is for electricity to flow. To prove that we are what we eat and if mold eats conductive petrochemicals even calcium carbonate it could increase its impedance and conductivity.

There have been studies that have investigated the presence of glyphosate in cancer tumors. Glyphosate is the main ingredient in the widely used herbicide Roundup. It has been classified as "probably carcinogenic to humans" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

One study, published in the journal "Environmental Health Perspectives," found that glyphosate was present in 74% of breast cancer tissue samples tested. The study also found that the level of glyphosate in the tumor tissue was associated with a higher risk of death from breast cancer.

Another study, published in the journal "Occupational and Environmental Medicine," found that glyphosate was present in 80% of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) tissue samples tested. The study also found that the level of glyphosate in the tumor tissue was associated with a higher risk of developing NHL.

While there is no direct evidence that mold causes cancer, there are some potential links between the two. Some molds produce mycotoxins, which are toxins that can damage DNA which is essential to your bacteria and mitochondria. (I explain this in another thread. Let’s talk about bacteria which we are made from) Damaging your mitochondria and bacteria will increase the risk of cancer. Killing certain bacteria makes an imbalance. Similar to the imbalance caused by tonsilitis you re-balance it with antibiotics which are mycotoxins Additionally, mold exposure can weaken the immune system, which can make it more difficult for the body to fight off cancer cells.

One study, published in the journal "Environmental Health Perspectives," found that exposure to certain types of mold was associated with an increased risk of liver cancer. Another study, published in the journal "Cancer Research," found that mold exposure was associated with an increased risk of lung cancer.

I believe that by understanding the composition of cancer cells, we can gain a deeper comprehension of the nature of cancer.

The accumulation of petrochemicals in the body could potentially serve as a foundation for the aggregation of other harmful substances, leading to a gradual buildup of toxins. This process may be exacerbated by inadequate sleep and exposure to environmental pollutants, particularly mold. Additionally, electromagnetic fields (EMFs) could further enhance the conductivity of these pollutants, potentially increasing the risk of cancer development.

However, I believe that EMF is the foundation and these chemicals and molds exacerbated by EMF are just a catalyst so EMF can be absorbed more efficiently in the body. This is Why!

The limited amount of deaths and health issues caused by DDT which is a conductive petrochemical before 1918 ( there were advertisements showing you could spray it all over with no problems) this reacted with the EMF and the conductive chemicals they added to their soldiers 1-1.2 gallons of blood = Trench flu. I would also like to point out that Dr Anthony Fauci said that in 1918 people died from Pneumonia, not the Flu.

The articles below explain how mold can grow more than 600 times faster in the presence of electromagnetic fields (EMF), as discussed by Dr. Klinghardt. This rapid mold growth is a major cause of pneumonia. Additionally, Gram-negative bacteria, which are affected by EMF due to their cell wall structure, grow faster under the influence of EMF, leading to increased antibiotic resistance.

Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria together account for approximately 80% of all bacteria, as bacteria and all life conform to the Pareto principle and Zipf's law, which I explain in another article. While Gram-negative bacteria are affected by EMF, Gram-positive bacteria are not. This imbalance between Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria over time can cause disease, as our bodies require a state of balance for optimal health.

Furthermore, the addition of conductive petrochemicals in our diets can exacerbate the problem. These bacteria will consume the petrochemicals and become more susceptible to EMF, similar to how molds are affected.

Here is the text from Dr Thomas Cowans's Video which was illuminating.

In 1918 after the biggest pandemic, the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, Steiner was asked what was this all about and he said, "Well, viruses are simply excretions of a toxic cell. Viruses are pieces of DNA or RNA with a few other proteins. They bud out from the cell. They happen when the cell is poisoned. They are not the cause of anything. And the cells get poisoned. They try to purify themselves by excreting debris, which we call viruses."

If you go to the current theory of viruses called exosomes, in the latest talk by the head of the NIH on the complexity of viruses, you will see this is perfectly in line with the current thinking on what a virus really is.

So what happened in 1918? There was a huge, in every pandemic in the last 150 years there was a quantum leap in the electrification of the Earth. In 1918, late fall of 1917, there was the introduction of radio waves around the world. Whenever you expose any biological system to a new electromagnetic field, you poison it. You kill some, and the rest go into a kind of suspended animation. So interestingly, they live a little bit longer and sicker.

Then it starts in World War II with the next pandemic, with the introduction of radar equipment all over the Earth, blanketing the entire Earth in radar fields. First time humans have ever been exposed to that. In 1968 there was the Hong Kong flu, and it was the first time the Earth has a protective layer in the van Allen belt that essentially integrates the cosmic fields from the Sun and the Earth, from the Moon and Jupiter, etc. It integrates that and essentially distributes that to the living beings of the Earth. And we put satellites emitting radioactive frequencies in the van Allen belt. Within six months we had a new viral pandemic.

Why viral? Because the people are poisoned. They excrete toxins. They look like viruses. People think it's a flu epidemic. In 1918 the epidemic, the Boston Health Department decided to investigate the contagiousness of this. So they believe it or not took hundreds of people with the flu and they sucked the snot out of their nose and injected it into the healthy people who didn't have the flu. And not one time could they make the next person sick. They did this over and over again, and they were not able to demonstrate contagion. They even did it with horses who apparently got the Spanish flu. And they put bags over their head and the horses sneezed in the bag and they put the bag over the next horse. And not one horse got sick. You can read about this in a book called The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg, who chronicles all the steps in the electrification of the Earth and how within six months there was a new flu pandemic all over the world.

And when you hear normal explanations, how did it go from Kansas to South Africa in two weeks, so the entire world got the symptoms at the same time in spite of the fact that the mode of transportation was horseback and boats. And there's no explanation for it. They just say we don't know how that happened. But when you think about it with these radio waves and other frequencies that some of you have in your pocket and on your wrist, you can send a signal to Japan and it arrives instantaneously.

So any of you who don't believe there is an electromagnetic field that communicates globally within seconds just is not paying attention to this. And I will only finish by pointing out that there has been a dramatic and quantum leap in the last six months with the electrification of the Earth. And I'm sure a lot of you know what that is. It's called 5G, where they now have 20,000 radiation emitting satellites just like the radiation emitting thing in your pocket and on your wrist that you use all the time. That is not compatible with health, I'm sorry to say. It's not compatible with health. That is a water destructuring device.

And for any of you who say, "Yeah, well we're not electrical beings, we're just physical matter," then don't bother doing an EKG or an EEG or a nerve conduction test because we are electrical beings and the chemicals are only the byproduct of those electrical impulses. And I'll finish with anybody want to make one guess as to where the first completely blanketed 5G city in the world was?

Exactly. So when you start thinking about this we are in an existential crisis here folks, the likes of which humankind has never seen. And by the way, as I was going to say earlier, this actually has something to do with the vaccine question. And this got brought home to me because about a year ago or so I had a patient who came in who was totally fine, a surfer and all of a sudden he broke his arm and he gets a metal plate put in his arm. Three months later he couldn't get out of bed and was total heart irregularities, just total collapse. The susceptibility has to do with how much metal you have in your body as well as the quality of the water in your cells.

So if you start injecting aluminum in people they become receptors for absorbing increased electromagnetic fields and that is a perfect storm for the kind of deterioration of the species which is what we're now experiencing. And I'm just going to finish with one more thing which I liked too, is a quote from Rudolph Steiner. And by the way this was around 1917. So it was a different time, in times when there were no electrical currents, when the air was not swarming with electrical influences. We're talking 1917.

It was easier to be human for this reason. In order to be human at all today it is necessary to expend much stronger spiritual capacities than was necessary a century ago.

This leap in radio frequency radiation (RFR) is accompanied by the use of inferior electric cables that potentially have a larger electromagnetic field. As I explain in the article below, electricity flows around wires, not through them. It is also important to consider the potential impact of an unstable electrical grid on this situation.

Trying the "electric diet" that reduces exposure to EMFs and other electrical sources is unlikely to cause direct harm. And it may have additional benefits like cost savings on utilities. It’s a lifestyle change, not a treatment, and as people do not adhere to the limits of use from these devices this may help counterbalance exposure for people who are unable to avoid significant exposures in their occupational or other settings, mitigating measures at home may be sensible.

