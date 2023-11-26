For reference,

The wires are the conductors that allow the electricity to flow from one point to another.

The electrons in the wire are constantly moving, but they are not moving in a straight line. They are moving in a wave-like motion, jumping from atom to atom. This is because the particles in the wire are arranged in a regular pattern, and the electrons are attracted to the positive nuclei of the atoms.

When a voltage is applied to the wire, it creates an electric field. This electric field causes the electrons in the wire to move, creating an electric current. The electrons move in the direction of the electric field, from the negative side of the voltage source to the positive side.

As the electrons move through the wire, they collide with the atoms in the wire. These collisions cause the electrons to lose energy, which is why wires heat up when they carry an electric current.

The amount of current that can flow through a wire depends on the resistance of the wire. The resistance of a wire is determined by its length, thickness, and material. The longer the wire, the higher the resistance. The thicker the wire, the lower the resistance. The more conductive the material, the lower the resistance.

The strength of the shock you receive when you touch a live wire depends on the wire's voltage. The higher the voltage, the stronger the shock. This is because the higher the voltage, the more force the electrons have.

To summarize, electricity does flow around the wires, not through them. The cables are the conductors that allow the electricity to flow from one point to another. The strength of the shock you receive when you touch a live wire depends on the wire's voltage.

