Our family's journey uncovering the root cause of our health issues led to a startling discovery - the high levels of electromagnetic fields (EMF) in our home were severely impacting our sleep quality without us even realizing it. Like many people in today's modern world, we were unknowingly suffering the effects of chronic sleep deprivation.

Even people who think they are sleeping fine may actually be getting poor quality, nonrestorative sleep due to EMF exposure in their bedrooms interfering with the body's natural sleep processes. Over time, this can add up to serious sleep deficits with major impacts on health, mood, and behavior.

Studies show that EMF exposure, especially at night, can suppress melatonin production and disrupt the circadian rhythm. Melatonin is a vital hormone for regulating the sleep-wake cycle. EMFs can trick the brain into thinking it's daytime and time to be awake and alert.

Additionally, EMFs may interfere with the brain's ability to reach the deepest, most restorative stages of sleep. So even if you're getting 8 hours, the sleep may be low-quality and leave you feeling unrefreshed. Sleep is crucial for memory consolidation, emotional processing, cellular repair, detoxification, and maintaining a healthy immune system. Chronic poor sleep can lead to issues in all these areas.

In our home, once we identified EMFs as the issue and took steps to mitigate our exposure, our sleep dramatically improved. Many puzzling health symptoms cleared up as a result - moodiness, anxiety, headaches, and difficulty concentrating all diminished.

I've seen similar experiences with many people who have tried adopting an "electric diet" - minimizing EMF exposure, especially while sleeping. Common improvements reported include:

Falling asleep more easily

Sleeping more deeply

Waking up feeling well-rested

Needing less total sleep time to feel rejuvenated

Improved dream recall

Reduction in pain and inflammation

More emotional resilience and positivity

Unfortunately, many people turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms like alcohol, smoking, junk food, and excessive shopping to deal with the effects of poor sleep without realizing the underlying cause. Studies link lack of quality sleep with increased addictive behaviors and mental health issues. Improving sleep through mitigating EMFs could be key to breaking these unhealthy patterns.

Optimizing your sleep environment and adopting good sleep hygiene practices can go a long way. But in our increasingly electrified world, addressing EMFs is becoming a crucial piece of the puzzle for many to get truly restful sleep. Prioritizing sleep is one of the best investments you can make for your overall health and quality of life.

The electric diet minimizes exposure to electromagnetic radiation (EMR).

It might take up to a week to notice improvements, and some individuals find that their grounding pillowcases turn yellow due to the release of toxins from their bodies.

The consequences of a frequency that deceives people into thinking they are asleep when they are not could be far-reaching. This would affect individuals, families, businesses, and society as a whole.

A frequency that tricks people into believing they are sleeping, while they are not, could have significant consequences for the human race.

Sleep is essential for proper functioning, including memory consolidation, learning, cognitive function, and immune system regulation. It also helps protect against disease.

A lack of sleep could lead to problems with memory, concentration, decision-making, and a higher susceptibility to illness. Over time, sleep deprivation could result in severe health issues, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and mental health problems like anxiety and depression.

It's important to note that exposure to radiofrequency radiation (RFR) and extremely low-frequency (ELF) fields during sleep can impact a child's brain development causing mental immaturity. These fields can disrupt the body's natural repair processes.

Dr. Barrie Trower mentioned an instance in Africa where the introduction of WiFi in a school led to changes in children's behavior, making them more unruly. However, when WiFi was removed, the children returned to their normal behavior. This suggests a potential negative impact of WiFi on children's behavior.

Here are specific consequences that could arise:

Increased accidents and injuries: Sleep-deprived individuals are more prone to mistakes and accidents, potentially leading to more traffic accidents and workplace injuries.

Reduced productivity: Sleep-deprived individuals are less efficient at work and school, which could result in lower productivity and reduced educational achievement.

Increased health problems: Lack of sleep contributes to heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity, potentially leading to higher disease rates.

Social problems: Sleep deprivation can lead to social issues like increased crime, violence, and substance abuse, impacting individuals’ and communities quality of life.

Stick to a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, even on weekends. This will help to regulate your body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine. This could include taking a warm bath, reading a book, or listening to calming music. Avoid watching TV or using electronic devices in the hour before bed, as the blue light emitted from these devices can interfere with sleep.

Make sure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and cool. Darkness helps to promote the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps you fall asleep. Noise and light can disrupt sleep, so make sure your bedroom is as dark and quiet as possible. A cool temperature is also ideal for sleep.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol before bed. Caffeine and alcohol can both interfere with sleep. Caffeine is a stimulant that can make it difficult to fall asleep, while alcohol can disrupt sleep later in the night.

Get regular exercise. Exercise can help to improve sleep quality, but avoid exercising too close to bedtime, as this can make it difficult to fall asleep.

Make sure your bed is comfortable. Your mattress should be supportive and your pillows should be comfortable.

Avoid napping during the day. If you do nap, keep it short (30 minutes or less).

Get out of bed if you can't fall asleep after 20 minutes. Get out of bed and do something relaxing until you feel sleepy.

Magnesium glycinate before bed / Magnesium Chlorate spray it itches and dilute half of it with RO water and an Epsom salt bath 1/2 times a week.

การเดินทางของครอบครัวของเราที่เปิดเผยสาเหตุของปัญหาสุขภาพของเรานําไปสู่การค้นพบที่น่าตกใจ - สนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า (EMF) ในระดับสูงในบ้านของเราส่งผลกระทบอย่างรุนแรงต่อคุณภาพการนอนหลับของเราโดยที่เราไม่รู้ตัว เช่นเดียวกับหลาย ๆ คนในโลกสมัยใหม่ปัจจุบันเราได้รับผลกระทบจากการอดนอนเรื้อรังโดยไม่รู้ตัว

แม้แต่คนที่คิดว่าตัวเองนอนหลับสบายก็อาจได้รับการนอนหลับที่มีคุณภาพไม่ดีและไม่ได้รับการบูรณะเนื่องจากการสัมผัส EMF ในห้องนอนของพวกเขารบกวนกระบวนการนอนหลับตามธรรมชาติของร่างกาย เมื่อเวลาผ่านไปสิ่งนี้สามารถเพิ่มการขาดการนอนหลับอย่างรุนแรงโดยมีผลกระทบอย่างมากต่อสุขภาพอารมณ์และพฤติกรรม

การศึกษาแสดงให้เห็นว่าการได้รับ EMF โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในเวลากลางคืนสามารถยับยั้งการผลิตเมลาโทนินและขัดขวางจังหวะการเต้นของหัวใจ เมลาโทนินเป็นฮอร์โมนสําคัญในการควบคุมวงจรการนอนหลับและตื่น EMF สามารถหลอกสมองให้คิดว่าเป็นเวลากลางวันและเวลาที่จะตื่นตัวและตื่นตัว

นอกจากนี้ EMF อาจรบกวนความสามารถของสมองในการเข้าถึงขั้นตอนการนอนหลับที่ลึกที่สุดและได้รับการบูรณะมากที่สุด ดังนั้น แม้ว่าคุณจะได้รับ 8 ชั่วโมง การนอนหลับอาจมีคุณภาพต่ําและทําให้คุณรู้สึกไม่สดชื่น การนอนหลับเป็นสิ่งสําคัญสําหรับการรวมหน่วยความจําการประมวลผลทางอารมณ์การซ่อมแซมเซลล์การล้างพิษและการรักษาระบบภูมิคุ้มกันที่แข็งแรง การนอนหลับไม่ดีเรื้อรังอาจนําไปสู่ปัญหาในทุกพื้นที่เหล่านี้

ในบ้านของเราเมื่อเราระบุว่า EMF เป็นปัญหาและดําเนินการเพื่อลดการสัมผัสของเราการนอนหลับของเราก็ดีขึ้นอย่างมาก อาการทางสุขภาพที่ทําให้งวยหลายอย่างหายไป - อารมณ์แปรปรวน วิตกกังวล ปวดหัว และความยากลําบากในการจดจ่อ ทั้งหมดลดลง

ฉันเคยเห็นประสบการณ์ที่คล้ายกันกับหลายคนที่ลองใช้ "อาหารไฟฟ้า" - ลดการสัมผัส EMF โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งขณะนอนหลับ การปรับปรุงทั่วไปที่รายงาน ได้แก่ :

หลับง่ายขึ้น

นอนหลับลึกขึ้น

ตื่นขึ้นมารู้สึกได้พักผ่อนอย่างเต็มที่

ต้องการเวลานอนน้อยลงเพื่อให้รู้สึกกระปรี้กระเปร่า

ปรับปรุงการเรียกคืนความฝัน

ลดอาการปวดและการอักเสบ

ความยืดหยุ่นทางอารมณ์และการมองโลกในแง่ดีมากขึ้น

น่าเสียดายที่หลายคนหันไปใช้กลไกการเผชิญปัญหาที่ไม่ดีต่อสุขภาพ เช่น แอลกอฮอล์ การสูบบุหรี่ อาหารขยะ และการซื้อของมากเกินไปเพื่อจัดการกับผลกระทบของการนอนหลับไม่ดีโดยไม่ทราบสาเหตุที่แท้จริง การศึกษาเชื่อมโยงการขาดการนอนหลับที่มีคุณภาพกับพฤติกรรมเสพติดที่เพิ่มขึ้นและปัญหาสุขภาพจิต การปรับปรุงการนอนหลับด้วยการบรรเทา EMF อาจเป็นกุญแจสําคัญในการทําลายรูปแบบที่ไม่ดีต่อสุขภาพเหล่านี้

การปรับสภาพแวดล้อมการนอนหลับของคุณให้เหมาะสมและนําแนวทางปฏิบัติด้านสุขอนามัยการนอนหลับที่ดีมาใช้สามารถไปได้ไกล แต่ในโลกที่มีไฟฟ้ามากขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ การจัดการกับ EMF กําลังกลายเป็นจิ๊กซอว์ชิ้นสําคัญสําหรับหลาย ๆ คนในการนอนหลับพักผ่อนอย่างแท้จริง การจัดลําดับความสําคัญของการนอนหลับเป็นหนึ่งในการลงทุนที่ดีที่สุดที่คุณสามารถทําได้เพื่อสุขภาพโดยรวมและคุณภาพชีวิตของคุณ

หลับ

อาหารไฟฟ้าช่วยลดการสัมผัสกับรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า

อาจใช้เวลาถึงหนึ่งสัปดาห์ในการสังเกตเห็นการปรับปรุง และบางคนพบว่าปลอกหมอนที่ต่อสายดินเปลี่ยนเป็นสีเหลืองเนื่องจากการปล่อยสารพิษออกจากร่างกาย

ผลที่ตามมาของความถี่ที่หลอกลวงผู้คนให้คิดว่าพวกเขาหลับเมื่อพวกเขาไม่อยู่อาจเป็นเรื่องไกลตัว ซึ่งจะส่งผลกระทบต่อบุคคล ครอบครัว ธุรกิจ และสังคมโดยรวม

ความถี่ที่หลอกให้ผู้คนเชื่อว่าพวกเขากําลังนอนหลับในขณะที่พวกเขาไม่ได้อยู่อาจส่งผลกระทบอย่างมีนัยสําคัญต่อเผ่าพันธุ์มนุษย์

การนอนหลับเป็นสิ่งจําเป็นสําหรับการทํางานที่เหมาะสมรวมถึงการรวมหน่วยความจําการเรียนรู้การทํางานของความรู้ความเข้าใจและการควบคุมระบบภูมิคุ้มกัน นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยป้องกันโรค

การอดนอนอาจนําไปสู่ปัญหาเกี่ยวกับความจําสมาธิการตัดสินใจและความอ่อนแอต่อการเจ็บป่วยที่สูงขึ้น เมื่อเวลาผ่านไปการอดนอนอาจส่งผลให้เกิดปัญหาสุขภาพที่รุนแรงเช่นโรคหัวใจโรคหลอดเลือดสมองโรคเบาหวานและปัญหาสุขภาพจิตเช่นความวิตกกังวลและภาวะซึมเศร้า

สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องสังเกตว่าการสัมผัสกับรังสีความถี่วิทยุ (RFR) และสนามความถี่ต่ํามาก (ELF) ระหว่างการนอนหลับอาจส่งผลต่อพัฒนาการทางสมองของเด็กหากยังไม่บรรลุนิติภาวะ ฟิลด์เหล่านี้สามารถขัดขวางกระบวนการซ่อมแซมตามธรรมชาติของร่างกาย

ดร. Barrie Trower กล่าวถึงตัวอย่างในแอฟริกาที่การนํา WiFi มาใช้ในโรงเรียนนําไปสู่การเปลี่ยนแปลงพฤติกรรมของเด็กทําให้พวกเขาเกเรมากขึ้น อย่างไรก็ตามเมื่อ WiFi ถูกลบออกเด็ก ๆ ก็กลับสู่พฤติกรรมปกติ สิ่งนี้ชี้ให้เห็นถึงผลกระทบด้านลบที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจาก WiFi ต่อพฤติกรรมของเด็ก

นี่คือผลกระทบเฉพาะที่อาจเกิดขึ้น:

อุบัติเหตุและการบาดเจ็บที่เพิ่มขึ้น: บุคคลที่อดนอนมีแนวโน้มที่จะเกิดข้อผิดพลาดและอุบัติเหตุมากขึ้น ซึ่งอาจนําไปสู่อุบัติเหตุจราจรและการบาดเจ็บในที่ทํางานมากขึ้น

ผลผลิตลดลง: บุคคลที่อดนอนจะมีประสิทธิภาพน้อยลงในที่ทํางานและโรงเรียน ซึ่งอาจส่งผลให้ผลผลิตลดลงและผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการศึกษาลดลง

ปัญหาสุขภาพที่เพิ่มขึ้น: การอดนอนก่อให้เกิดโรคหัวใจโรคหลอดเลือดสมองโรคเบาหวานและโรคอ้วนซึ่งอาจนําไปสู่อัตราการเกิดโรคที่สูงขึ้น

ปัญหาสังคม: การอดนอนอาจนําไปสู่ปัญหาสังคม เช่น อาชญากรรม ความรุนแรง และการใช้สารเสพติดที่เพิ่มขึ้น ซึ่งส่งผลกระทบต่อคุณภาพชีวิตของบุคคลและชุมชน

สาม. Itani, O. , Jike, M. , Watanabe, N. และ Kaneita, Y. (2017) ระยะเวลาการนอนหลับสั้นและผลลัพธ์ด้านสุขภาพ: การทบทวนอย่างเป็นระบบ การวิเคราะห์อภิมาน และการถดถอยเมตา เวชศาสตร์การนอนหลับ, 32, 246-256 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.sleep.2016.08.006 สรุป: ระยะเวลาการนอนหลับสั้นสัมพันธ์กับผลลัพธ์ด้านสุขภาพที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ต่างๆ รวมถึงโรคอ้วน เบาหวาน โรคหัวใจและหลอดเลือด และการเสียชีวิต สี่. แผงการประชุมฉันทามติ, Watson, NF, Badr, MS, Belenky, G. , Bliwise, DL, Buxton, OM, ... & ทาซาลี,. (2015). แถลงการณ์ฉันทามติร่วมของ American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society เกี่ยวกับปริมาณการนอนหลับที่แนะนําสําหรับผู้ใหญ่ที่มีสุขภาพดี: วิธีการและการอภิปราย สลีป, 38(8), 1161-1183. https://doi.org/10.5665/sleep.4886 สรุป: ผู้ใหญ่ควรนอน 7 ชั่วโมงขึ้นไปต่อคืนเป็นประจําเพื่อส่งเสริมสุขภาพที่ดีที่สุด

ห้า. Hasler, BP, Smith, LJ, ลูกพี่ลูกน้อง, JC, & Bootzin, R. R. (2012) จังหวะ Circadian การนอนหลับและการใช้สารเสพติด บทวิจารณ์ยานอนหลับ, 16(1), 67-81 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.smrv.2011.03.004 สรุป: การนอนหลับและการรบกวนของ circadian สัมพันธ์กับความเสี่ยงที่เพิ่มขึ้นของการใช้สารเสพติดและการเสพติด หก. Logan, R. W. , Hasler, BP, Forbes,.. , Franzen, PL, Torregrossa, M. M. , Huang, YH, ... & แมคคลุง, CA. (2018). ผลกระทบของการนอนหลับและจังหวะชีวิตต่อความเปราะบางของการเสพติดในวัยรุ่น. จิตเวชศาสตร์ชีวภาพ, 83 (12), 987-996 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biopsych.2017.11.035 สรุป: การรบกวนการนอนหลับและจังหวะการเต้นของหัวใจในช่วงวัยรุ่นอาจเพิ่มความเสี่ยงต่อการเสพติด

เจ็ด. Chakravorty, S. , Chaudhary, NS และ Brower, KJ (2016) การพึ่งพาแอลกอฮอล์และความสัมพันธ์กับการนอนไม่หลับและความผิดปกติของการนอนหลับอื่น ๆ โรคพิษสุราเรื้อรัง: การวิจัยทางคลินิกและการทดลอง, 40 (11), 2271-2282 https://doi.org/10.1111/acer.13217 สรุป: การติดสุราเกี่ยวข้องกับความผิดปกติของการนอนหลับต่างๆ รวมถึงการนอนไม่หลับ แปด.Angarita, GA, Emadi, N. , Hodges, S. และ Morgan, PT (2016) ความผิดปกติของการนอนหลับที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการใช้แอลกอฮอล์กัญชาโคเคนและยาเสพติด: การทบทวนที่ครอบคลุม วิทยาศาสตร์การเสพติดและการปฏิบัติทางคลินิก, 11(1), 1-17. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13722-016-0056-7 สรุป: ความผิดปกติของการใช้สารเสพติดเกี่ยวข้องกับความผิดปกติของการนอนหลับที่หลากหลาย

ยึดมั่นในตารางการนอนหลับปกติ เข้านอนและตื่นนอนในเวลาเดียวกันในแต่ละวันแม้ในวันหยุดสุดสัปดาห์ สิ่งนี้จะช่วยควบคุมวงจรการนอนหลับและตื่นตามธรรมชาติของร่างกาย

สร้างกิจวัตรก่อนนอนที่ผ่อนคลาย ซึ่งอาจรวมถึงการอาบน้ําอุ่น อ่านหนังสือ หรือฟังเพลงที่สงบเงียบ หลีกเลี่ยงการดูทีวีหรือใช้อุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ในชั่วโมงก่อนนอน เนื่องจากแสงสีน้ําเงินที่ปล่อยออกมาจากอุปกรณ์เหล่านี้อาจรบกวนการนอนหลับ

ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าห้องนอนของคุณมืด เงียบ และเย็น ความมืดช่วยส่งเสริมการผลิตเมลาโทนินซึ่งเป็นฮอร์โมนที่ช่วยให้คุณหลับ เสียงรบกวนและแสงสามารถรบกวนการนอนหลับได้ดังนั้นตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าห้องนอนของคุณมืดและเงียบที่สุด อุณหภูมิที่เย็นยังเหมาะสําหรับการนอนหลับ

หลีกเลี่ยงคาเฟอีนและแอลกอฮอล์ก่อนนอน คาเฟอีนและแอลกอฮอล์สามารถรบกวนการนอนหลับได้ คาเฟอีนเป็นสารกระตุ้นที่ทําให้นอนหลับยาก ในขณะที่แอลกอฮอล์สามารถรบกวนการนอนหลับในตอนกลางคืนได้

ออกกําลังกายเป็นประจํา การออกกําลังกายสามารถช่วยปรับปรุงคุณภาพการนอนหลับได้ แต่หลีกเลี่ยงการออกกําลังกายใกล้เวลานอนมากเกินไป เพราะอาจทําให้หลับยาก

ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าเตียงของคุณสบาย ที่นอนของคุณควรรองรับและหมอนของคุณควรสบาย

หลีกเลี่ยงการงีบหลับในระหว่างวัน หากคุณงีบหลับ ให้สั้น (30 นาทีหรือน้อยกว่า)