The Discovery: An Invisible Threat Next Door

My journey into building biology began with a mystery in my own home. What started as unexplained health issues and malfunctioning electronics eventually led to a startling discovery: our neighbor's Ethernet over Power (EOP) device was creating unprecedented levels of radio frequency radiation (RFR). When Geovital's military-trained environmental surveyors assessed our home, the readings were shocking - equivalent to standing under multiple cell towers simultaneously. The EOP device had transformed our building's electrical wiring into a massive antenna, creating an electromagnetic environment that would affect everything from our electronics to our health.

The fundamental principle at work was deceptively simple:

Conductive material + Electric field = Antenna/Receiver

This equation would become the key to understanding the cascade of strange events that followed.

The 3D Printing Phenomenon

Attempting to run a 3D printing business from my EMF-affected home became an unexpected experiment in electromagnetic interference. I began with an Ender 6 printer, which I would later discover had serious grounding issues - a fact confirmed by numerous forum users. The USB connection was problematic, requiring special connectors to prevent backfeed issues. Every time I approached the printer, I risked receiving electric shocks.

Using Klipper, a web interface control program, became an exercise in frustration. The printer would randomly lose connection, ignore commands, and exhibit behaviors that defied logic. Even after switching to a simpler printer model hoping to resolve these issues, the strange behavior persisted.

The true breakthrough in understanding came years later in Thailand. When operating a printer in an ungrounded environment, I noticed the same pattern of random stops mid-print and erratic behavior. The simple act of properly grounding the printer dramatically improved its performance, validating years of observations about EMF interference. This revelation highlighted how crucial proper grounding is for sensitive electronic equipment - something often overlooked in our increasingly wireless world.

Agricultural Evidence: A Study in EMF Impact

The effects on plant life proved even more revealing than the technological disruptions. My experiments with greenhouse and aquaponic agriculture unveiled clear patterns of EMF interference that couldn't be explained by conventional growing challenges.

Initially, I had remarkable success with aquaponic bitter gourds (cucurbits) outdoors. These premium vegetables were so successful that I was able to sell them for £5 each, with some specimens fetching up to £18 each - an incredible return that demonstrated their market potential. This success naturally led me to attempt indoor cultivation, hoping to scale up the operation.

However, moving the cucurbit operation indoors proved to be a devastating lesson in EMF effects. The combination of artificial lights (producing extremely low frequency EMF), radio frequency radiation (RFR), and blue light created an environment where mold proliferated uncontrollably. Even with the application of beneficial organisms like Subtilis and EM-1, which typically help control mold, the situation became unmanageable. The EMF-rich indoor environment seemed to create perfect conditions for mold growth while simultaneously reducing the effectiveness of biological controls. Eventually, I had to abandon the indoor growing attempt altogether.

I conducted a controlled observation with two identical plants - one placed two meters away from the other. The closer plant was exposed to multiple EMF sources: an air pump's magnetic field, high electric fields, and RFR from computer equipment. The results were striking: while the distant plant thrived, its EMF-exposed counterpart developed significant mold issues and struggled to produce fruit.

This wasn't an isolated incident. In my strawberry cultivation, I documented clear patterns of diminishing fruit size in relation to EMF exposure. The most pronounced effects appeared near areas with combined EMF sources:

Magnetic fields from air pumps

High electric fields from wiring

Radio frequency radiation from electronic equipment

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DUQkW34SNIdw/ video

A crucial observation emerged: plants needed to be affected by multiple types of EMF to show significant impact. It wasn't just one type of electromagnetic field causing problems, but rather the combination of different fields creating a complex electromagnetic environment that stressed biological systems.

My indoor growing operations, particularly the aquaponic systems, proved especially sensitive to EMF exposure. Plants showed stress responses similar to those observed in electronic equipment, and mold growth patterns correlated strongly with EMF field strengths. Even in a dry polytunnel during summer - conditions that typically inhibit mold growth - we observed unusual fungal proliferation near EMF sources.

The Ghost in the Machine

These observations led to an intriguing historical connection. The rise of reported "ghost" phenomena historically coincides with the widespread adoption of electricity. In my EMF-affected home, where measurements showed readings around 20mW/m², we witnessed:

Electronic devices behaving erratically

Unexplained equipment malfunctions

Unusual mold growth patterns

Resistance to traditional treatments

Unexpected system interactions

Could this suggest that many historical ghost stories might have a basis in electromagnetic interference? The patterns I observed in my home - from malfunctioning electronics to biological anomalies - bore striking similarities to phenomena often attributed to paranormal activity.

Unexpected Correlations: EMF, Mold, and Paranormal Investigation

The EMF-Paranormal Connection

Historical Parallels Rise in "ghost" reports coinciding with widespread electrification

Similar equipment malfunctions reported in both EMF-heavy environments and "haunted" locations

Electronic disruption patterns matching classic paranormal activity reports Ghostbusters' Scientific Connection Dr. Egon Spengler's fictional research focus: EMF measurements Fungal/mold growth patterns Environmental anomalies

Surprising real-world parallel with building biology findings Common Phenomena Equipment malfunctions

Unusual mold growth

Environmental anomalies

Electronic interference

Biological stress responses

Cross-Disciplinary Insights

Building Biology Perspective High EMF environments create conditions conducive to mold growth

Electronic equipment behaves erratically

Biological systems show stress responses Paranormal Investigation Overlap EMF meters as primary investigation tools

Reports of equipment malfunction

Frequent observations of unusual mold growth

Environmental anomalies similar to EMF-affected spaces Scientific Implications Potential natural explanations for some paranormal reports

EMF as a common factor in seemingly unrelated phenomena

Mold as a biological indicator of environmental stress

Cultural Impact

Pop Culture Accuracy Ghostbusters' seemingly arbitrary combination of EMF and fungal research now appears prescient

Fiction potentially reflecting real environmental interactions

Scientific validity in entertainment portrayals Modern Applications Building biology informing paranormal investigation techniques

Environmental health considerations in "haunted" locations

Cross-disciplinary approach to environmental anomalies



The Biological Impact

The relationship between EMF exposure and biological systems proved particularly noteworthy:

Mold Behavior:

Traditional treatments like Subtilis and EM-1 showed reduced effectiveness in high EMF environments

Mold appeared in typically inhospitable conditions

Growth patterns correlated with EMF field strengths

Plant Responses:

Stunted growth near EMF sources

Irregular development patterns

Increased susceptibility to disease

Reduced fruit size and yield

Systemic Effects:

Combined EMF and mold issues created compound problems

Traditional remediation methods proved less effective

Biological systems showed increased stress responses

The Electric Diet Solution

Through years of observation and experimentation, I developed what I call the "Electric Diet" - a comprehensive approach to reducing EMF exposure and its effects on both technology and biology:

Nighttime Protocol:

Turn off main electricity at the breaker (except for essential appliances)

Use battery-powered PIR motion sensors for nighttime navigation

Implement proper grounding techniques while sleeping

Device Management:

Avoid wireless devices whenever possible

Use hardwired internet connections

Keep mobile phones in airplane mode when not in use

Properly shield and ground sensitive equipment

Environmental Modifications:

Looking Forward: Technical Implications

These findings have significant implications for:

Electronic Device Design:

Need for better EMF shielding in sensitive equipment

Importance of proper grounding systems

Consideration of cumulative EMF effects

Agricultural Practices:

EMF exposure assessment in growing operations

Modified growing techniques for EMF-heavy environments

Improved shielding for sensitive crops

Building Biology:

Comprehensive EMF assessment protocols

Integrated approach to environmental health

Recognition of EMF's role in building-related illness

Conclusion

The relationship between EMF exposure and our technological and biological systems is far more complex than commonly recognized. As our world becomes increasingly saturated with electromagnetic fields, understanding these interactions becomes crucial for creating healthy, functional living spaces.

The evidence I've gathered through years of practical observation suggests we need a fundamental shift in how we approach electromagnetic fields in our built environment. From 3D printing to agriculture, from electronic devices to biological systems, the impacts of EMF exposure are far-reaching and often subtle.

Moving forward requires not just better shielding and monitoring, but a comprehensive understanding of how electromagnetic fields interact with both our technology and our biology. The Electric Diet offers a practical framework for managing these challenges in our modern, technology-dependent world.

EMF Assessment Analysis Summary

## Key Environmental Measurements When neighbour was on holiday this increased when he came back.

### Critical Hotspots

1. Hallway Wall (neighbor's side):

2. Peak reading: >19.999 mW/m² (extreme concern) when neighbour returned ?>187mw/m2

3. Living room sofa: 2.501 mW/m²

4. Opposite hallway wall: 4.175 mW/m²

2. Redwell IR Heaters EMF Emissions:

2. Peak readings up to 22 mG when ON

3. Thermostats: up to >100 mG

4. Safe distance requirement: 1 meter minimum

### EMF Safety Thresholds

1. High Frequency:

2. WHO safety limit: 100 μV

3. Geovital recommendation: 30 μV (for previously ill)

2. Low Frequency:

2. Standard safety: 100 V/m²

3. Health-sensitive: 30 V/m²

3. Magnetic Fields:

2. No concern: <0.2 mG

3. Slight concern: 0.2-1 mG

4. Severe concern: 1-5 mG

5. Extreme concern: >5 mG