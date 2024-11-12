The Discovery: An Invisible Threat Next Door
My journey into building biology began with a mystery in my own home. What started as unexplained health issues and malfunctioning electronics eventually led to a startling discovery: our neighbor's Ethernet over Power (EOP) device was creating unprecedented levels of radio frequency radiation (RFR). When Geovital's military-trained environmental surveyors assessed our home, the readings were shocking - equivalent to standing under multiple cell towers simultaneously. The EOP device had transformed our building's electrical wiring into a massive antenna, creating an electromagnetic environment that would affect everything from our electronics to our health.
The fundamental principle at work was deceptively simple:
Conductive material + Electric field = Antenna/Receiver
This equation would become the key to understanding the cascade of strange events that followed.
Hidden Danger in Our Home: How Electromagnetic Radiation Affected Our Family's Health
The 3D Printing Phenomenon
Attempting to run a 3D printing business from my EMF-affected home became an unexpected experiment in electromagnetic interference. I began with an Ender 6 printer, which I would later discover had serious grounding issues - a fact confirmed by numerous forum users. The USB connection was problematic, requiring special connectors to prevent backfeed issues. Every time I approached the printer, I risked receiving electric shocks.
Using Klipper, a web interface control program, became an exercise in frustration. The printer would randomly lose connection, ignore commands, and exhibit behaviors that defied logic. Even after switching to a simpler printer model hoping to resolve these issues, the strange behavior persisted.
The true breakthrough in understanding came years later in Thailand. When operating a printer in an ungrounded environment, I noticed the same pattern of random stops mid-print and erratic behavior. The simple act of properly grounding the printer dramatically improved its performance, validating years of observations about EMF interference. This revelation highlighted how crucial proper grounding is for sensitive electronic equipment - something often overlooked in our increasingly wireless world.
Agricultural Evidence: A Study in EMF Impact
The effects on plant life proved even more revealing than the technological disruptions. My experiments with greenhouse and aquaponic agriculture unveiled clear patterns of EMF interference that couldn't be explained by conventional growing challenges.
Initially, I had remarkable success with aquaponic bitter gourds (cucurbits) outdoors. These premium vegetables were so successful that I was able to sell them for £5 each, with some specimens fetching up to £18 each - an incredible return that demonstrated their market potential. This success naturally led me to attempt indoor cultivation, hoping to scale up the operation.
However, moving the cucurbit operation indoors proved to be a devastating lesson in EMF effects. The combination of artificial lights (producing extremely low frequency EMF), radio frequency radiation (RFR), and blue light created an environment where mold proliferated uncontrollably. Even with the application of beneficial organisms like Subtilis and EM-1, which typically help control mold, the situation became unmanageable. The EMF-rich indoor environment seemed to create perfect conditions for mold growth while simultaneously reducing the effectiveness of biological controls. Eventually, I had to abandon the indoor growing attempt altogether.
I conducted a controlled observation with two identical plants - one placed two meters away from the other. The closer plant was exposed to multiple EMF sources: an air pump's magnetic field, high electric fields, and RFR from computer equipment. The results were striking: while the distant plant thrived, its EMF-exposed counterpart developed significant mold issues and struggled to produce fruit.
This wasn't an isolated incident. In my strawberry cultivation, I documented clear patterns of diminishing fruit size in relation to EMF exposure. The most pronounced effects appeared near areas with combined EMF sources:
Magnetic fields from air pumps
High electric fields from wiring
Radio frequency radiation from electronic equipment
A crucial observation emerged: plants needed to be affected by multiple types of EMF to show significant impact. It wasn't just one type of electromagnetic field causing problems, but rather the combination of different fields creating a complex electromagnetic environment that stressed biological systems.
My indoor growing operations, particularly the aquaponic systems, proved especially sensitive to EMF exposure. Plants showed stress responses similar to those observed in electronic equipment, and mold growth patterns correlated strongly with EMF field strengths. Even in a dry polytunnel during summer - conditions that typically inhibit mold growth - we observed unusual fungal proliferation near EMF sources.
The Ghost in the Machine
These observations led to an intriguing historical connection. The rise of reported "ghost" phenomena historically coincides with the widespread adoption of electricity. In my EMF-affected home, where measurements showed readings around 20mW/m², we witnessed:
Electronic devices behaving erratically
Unexplained equipment malfunctions
Unusual mold growth patterns
Resistance to traditional treatments
Unexpected system interactions
Could this suggest that many historical ghost stories might have a basis in electromagnetic interference? The patterns I observed in my home - from malfunctioning electronics to biological anomalies - bore striking similarities to phenomena often attributed to paranormal activity.
Unexpected Correlations: EMF, Mold, and Paranormal Investigation
The EMF-Paranormal Connection
Historical Parallels
Rise in "ghost" reports coinciding with widespread electrification
Similar equipment malfunctions reported in both EMF-heavy environments and "haunted" locations
Electronic disruption patterns matching classic paranormal activity reports
Ghostbusters' Scientific Connection
Dr. Egon Spengler's fictional research focus:
EMF measurements
Fungal/mold growth patterns
Environmental anomalies
Surprising real-world parallel with building biology findings
Common Phenomena
Equipment malfunctions
Unusual mold growth
Environmental anomalies
Electronic interference
Biological stress responses
Cross-Disciplinary Insights
Building Biology Perspective
High EMF environments create conditions conducive to mold growth
Electronic equipment behaves erratically
Biological systems show stress responses
Paranormal Investigation Overlap
EMF meters as primary investigation tools
Reports of equipment malfunction
Frequent observations of unusual mold growth
Environmental anomalies similar to EMF-affected spaces
Scientific Implications
Potential natural explanations for some paranormal reports
EMF as a common factor in seemingly unrelated phenomena
Mold as a biological indicator of environmental stress
Cultural Impact
Pop Culture Accuracy
Ghostbusters' seemingly arbitrary combination of EMF and fungal research now appears prescient
Fiction potentially reflecting real environmental interactions
Scientific validity in entertainment portrayals
Modern Applications
Building biology informing paranormal investigation techniques
Environmental health considerations in "haunted" locations
Cross-disciplinary approach to environmental anomalies
The Biological Impact
The relationship between EMF exposure and biological systems proved particularly noteworthy:
Mold Behavior:
Traditional treatments like Subtilis and EM-1 showed reduced effectiveness in high EMF environments
Mold appeared in typically inhospitable conditions
Growth patterns correlated with EMF field strengths
Plant Responses:
Stunted growth near EMF sources
Irregular development patterns
Increased susceptibility to disease
Reduced fruit size and yield
Systemic Effects:
Combined EMF and mold issues created compound problems
Traditional remediation methods proved less effective
Biological systems showed increased stress responses
The Electric Diet Solution
Through years of observation and experimentation, I developed what I call the "Electric Diet" - a comprehensive approach to reducing EMF exposure and its effects on both technology and biology:
Nighttime Protocol:
Turn off main electricity at the breaker (except for essential appliances)
Use battery-powered PIR motion sensors for nighttime navigation
Implement proper grounding techniques while sleeping
Device Management:
Avoid wireless devices whenever possible
Use hardwired internet connections
Keep mobile phones in airplane mode when not in use
Properly shield and ground sensitive equipment
Environmental Modifications:
Replace metal bed frames with wooden alternatives
Use EMF shielding materials where necessary
Maintain distance from known EMF sources
Regular EMF measurements and monitoring
Looking Forward: Technical Implications
These findings have significant implications for:
Electronic Device Design:
Need for better EMF shielding in sensitive equipment
Importance of proper grounding systems
Consideration of cumulative EMF effects
Agricultural Practices:
EMF exposure assessment in growing operations
Modified growing techniques for EMF-heavy environments
Improved shielding for sensitive crops
Building Biology:
Comprehensive EMF assessment protocols
Integrated approach to environmental health
Recognition of EMF's role in building-related illness
Conclusion
The relationship between EMF exposure and our technological and biological systems is far more complex than commonly recognized. As our world becomes increasingly saturated with electromagnetic fields, understanding these interactions becomes crucial for creating healthy, functional living spaces.
The evidence I've gathered through years of practical observation suggests we need a fundamental shift in how we approach electromagnetic fields in our built environment. From 3D printing to agriculture, from electronic devices to biological systems, the impacts of EMF exposure are far-reaching and often subtle.
Moving forward requires not just better shielding and monitoring, but a comprehensive understanding of how electromagnetic fields interact with both our technology and our biology. The Electric Diet offers a practical framework for managing these challenges in our modern, technology-dependent world.
EMF Assessment Analysis Summary
## Key Environmental Measurements When neighbour was on holiday this increased when he came back.
### Critical Hotspots
1. Hallway Wall (neighbor's side):
2. Peak reading: >19.999 mW/m² (extreme concern) when neighbour returned ?>187mw/m2
3. Living room sofa: 2.501 mW/m²
4. Opposite hallway wall: 4.175 mW/m²
2. Redwell IR Heaters EMF Emissions:
2. Peak readings up to 22 mG when ON
3. Thermostats: up to >100 mG
4. Safe distance requirement: 1 meter minimum
### EMF Safety Thresholds
1. High Frequency:
2. WHO safety limit: 100 μV
3. Geovital recommendation: 30 μV (for previously ill)
2. Low Frequency:
2. Standard safety: 100 V/m²
3. Health-sensitive: 30 V/m²
3. Magnetic Fields:
2. No concern: <0.2 mG
3. Slight concern: 0.2-1 mG
4. Severe concern: 1-5 mG
5. Extreme concern: >5 mG