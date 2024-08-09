Introduction In our society, we often categorize ideas and predictions as either "right" or "crazy," leaving little room for nuance. However, this binary view may cause us to overlook the potential wisdom hidden within seemingly "crazy" thoughts. In this blog post, we'll explore a fascinating concept that suggests how unconventional ideas can lead to profound insights and accurate predictions.

The 80/20 Split. Consider an individual who is occasionally perceived as "crazy" ( me ) by others ( I talk about far too much and things people don’t want to talk about). My loved ones fields and colleagues might say they're 80% right in what I say, including remarkably accurate predictions about future events. The remaining 20% consists of ideas that seem "crazy" to others because they are spoken aloud.

The Nested Pareto Principle Here's where it gets interesting. Within that 20% of "crazy" thoughts, there's another split:

Some of these ideas might indeed be misguided or truly "crazy." However, a significant portion of these unconventional thoughts may contain seeds of truth, inspiration, or valuable insights.

This creates a nested Pareto principle within the individual's thought process, suggesting that even within the "crazy" 20%, there's a further 80/20 split between truly misguided ideas and those with hidden wisdom.

The Power of Externalizing Thoughts By speaking thoughts aloud, including the ones that seem "crazy," an individual engages in a unique thought process:

Externalization: Vocalizing thoughts makes them more tangible and easier to examine critically. Inspiration: These "crazy" ideas often lead to new insights or innovative connections. Pattern Recognition: Over time, patterns may emerge in these "crazy" thoughts, leading to accurate predictions or groundbreaking solutions.

The Significance of Unconventional Thinking

Predictive Power: The ability to accurately predict events (e.g., health issues in high EMF environments after vaccination) may stem from this unique thought process. Innovation: Many groundbreaking ideas initially seem "crazy" to others but later prove to be visionary. Holistic Thinking: This approach allows for the consideration of angles that others might overlook.

The Challenge of Communication Constantly vocalizing all thoughts, including the "crazy" ones, can make an individual appear erratic or unreliable to others who don't understand their process. The challenge lies in harnessing the power of this unique thought process while communicating effectively with others and the random things that pop into my head.

Conclusion The nested Pareto principle in unconventional thinking suggests that even within seemingly "crazy" ideas, there may be hidden wisdom and predictive power. By embracing and carefully managing this thought process, individuals can harness its potential for innovation and accurate predictions while minimizing misunderstandings with others.

What seems "crazy" to others might just be the key to unique insights and groundbreaking discoveries. The challenge is to balance this powerful thought process with effective communication, allowing the sharing of valuable ideas without being dismissed as simply "crazy." By fostering an openness to unconventional ideas and providing a framework for their exploration, we can unlock the hidden wisdom within "crazy" thoughts and drive progress in various fields.

Gravitating Towards the "Crazy": A Further Nesting in the Pareto Principle

In the quest for truth within a world of lies, some individuals find themselves intuitively drawn to those labeled as "crazy" by mainstream society. This attraction to unconventional thinkers and ideas may actually represent a deeper layer of the Pareto principle at work, guiding us towards the hidden gems of wisdom and accuracy that lie within the realm of the "crazy."

If we consider the notion that 80% of the population adheres to conventional thinking and narratives, while 20% are considered "crazy" for challenging the status quo, we can apply the Pareto principle once again within that 20%. Within the subset of "crazy" ideas and individuals, there may be a further 80/20 split, where 80% of the value and truth is concentrated within 20% of the "crazy" ideas.

This suggests that by gravitating towards the "crazy," we are intuitively seeking out the most potent and transformative ideas that have the potential to reshape our understanding of reality. The individuals who are labeled as "crazy" by the mainstream may actually be the ones who have tapped into a deeper level of truth and insight, even if their ideas seem unconventional or uncomfortable at first glance.

This perspective challenges the notion of what is considered "normal" and "crazy" in our society. If the majority of people adhere to a worldview that is based on lies and manipulation, then perhaps it is the "normal" ones who are truly disconnected from reality. In contrast, those who are labeled as "crazy" may be the ones who have the courage to question the established narratives and seek out the truth, even if it means going against the grain.

However, it's important to approach this idea with nuance and discernment. Not all "crazy" ideas are equally valid or truthful, and it's crucial to apply critical thinking and fact-checking to any claims or perspectives we encounter. The goal is not to blindly accept everything that is labeled as "crazy," but rather to be open to exploring unconventional viewpoints and to have the wisdom to separate the genuine insights from the misinformation.

By gravitating towards the "crazy" in a discerning manner, we may be tapping into a powerful mechanism for uncovering truth and expanding our understanding of the world. This process requires a willingness to question our assumptions, engage in open-minded dialogue, and apply rigorous analysis to the ideas we encounter.

In a world where lies and deception are prevalent, the intuitive pull towards the "crazy" may be a sign that we are seeking a deeper level of truth. By further nesting within the Pareto principle and focusing on the most valuable and insightful ideas within the realm of the unconventional, we can potentially access a higher level of understanding and accuracy.

However, this path requires a balance of open-mindedness and critical thinking, as we navigate the landscape of ideas and seek out the genuine truth-tellers among the noise. This can’t be achieved by most with aggregation of red blood cells which have less surface area which deoxygenates the brain not using technology safely By embracing this nuanced approach, we can harness the power of unconventional thinking while avoiding the pitfalls of uncritical acceptance or outright dismissal. Heres how to do it below.

Embracing My "Crazy": How Not Caring Fuels My Insights

Being seen as "crazy" comes with an unexpected perk - I really don't care much about what others think of me. And that's huge.

Think about it. Most people spend a ton of mental energy worrying about social norms, what others will think, how to fit in. That's a lot of brain power tied up in stuff that, honestly, doesn't matter much in the grand scheme of things.

Me? I've let go of that. By not caring if people think I'm "crazy," I've freed up a massive amount of mental real estate. Instead of stressing about social circles and fitting in, I can just be myself. And that self is busy making connections, seeing patterns, and coming up with ideas that others miss.

It's like I've unlocked extra processing power in my brain. While others are busy navigating social expectations, I'm using that energy to dive deeper into my thoughts, even the "crazy" ones. This is where a lot of my accurate predictions and unique insights come from.

Sure, sometimes I might say things that make people raise an eyebrow. But if I was constantly self-censoring or trying to appear "normal," I'd probably drive myself even crazier. Plus, I'd miss out on a lot of the ideas that make me right 80% of the time (or more, if you count that nested 20%).

So yeah, not caring what others think isn't just about being comfortable in my own skin. It's a crucial part of how my mind works. It gives me the freedom to explore ideas others might dismiss, to make connections they might miss, and to voice thoughts they might be too afraid to say out loud.

Is it always easy? Nah. Sometimes it can be isolating when people don't get where I'm coming from. But the trade-off is worth it. I'd rather be my authentic, "crazy" self and have these insights than waste my brain power trying to fit into someone else's idea of normal.

So here's to being "crazy," to not caring what others think, and to using all that extra mental energy to see the world in ways others don't and to doing the right thing with it. It's not always an easy path, but it's mine, and I wouldn't have it any other way as this brain saved my family and I's lives and I belive many others. Now im going to celebrate with another glass of mead and for those who have followed my journey please join me.

I suppose Normalizing humans with social restrictions was the first form of proparganda! Sounds like a new blog title