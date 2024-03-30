As children, many of us grew up enjoying sugary drinks like Ribena and Coca-Cola, blissfully unaware of the long-term consequences for our dental health. While we've been taught to blame sugar for causing cavities, the real culprit may be far more sinister.

Recent research suggests that it's not just the sugar in these drinks that leads to tooth decay, but rather a complex interplay of factors that includes phosphoric acid, electromagnetic fields (EMF), and mycotoxins.

Phosphoric acid, a common ingredient in many soft drinks, is known to erode tooth enamel, the hard, protective outer layer of our teeth. When this enamel is weakened or destroyed, it leaves our teeth vulnerable to decay and damage.

But the story doesn't end there. Emerging evidence suggests that exposure to EMF can promote the growth of mold and the production of sticky mycotoxins. These mycotoxins create an adhesive environment in our mouths, allowing sugar and bacteria to stick to our teeth more easily.

As a result, the combination of phosphoric acid, EMF-induced mycotoxins, and refined sugar creates a perfect storm for dental destruction. The acid weakens the enamel, the mycotoxins provide a sticky surface for bacteria to adhere to, and the sugar feeds the bacteria that cause cavities.

To make matters worse, when cavities do develop, many dental professionals turn to mercury-based amalgam fillings as a solution. These fillings not only fail to address the underlying causes of tooth decay but also introduce a known neurotoxin into our bodies.

Mercury is a highly toxic substance that can cause a range of serious health problems, including neurological damage, kidney dysfunction, and immune system suppression. When mercury-based amalgam fillings are placed in teeth, they can release small amounts of mercury vapor over time, which is then absorbed into the body.

This chronic exposure to mercury can lead to a variety of symptoms and side effects, such as:

Neurological issues: Tremors, memory loss, irritability, anxiety, depression, and fatigue. Digestive problems: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Respiratory difficulties: Coughing, shortness of breath, and asthma-like symptoms. Immune system dysfunction: Increased susceptibility to infections and autoimmune disorders. Skin problems: Rashes, itching, and allergic reactions.

It's important to note that the effects of mercury exposure can vary from person to person and may depend on factors such as the duration and intensity of exposure, as well as individual susceptibility.

Moreover, the combination of mercury exposure from dental amalgam and the effects of EMF, mycotoxins, and phosphoric acid from sugary drinks can create a synergistic effect, potentially exacerbating the damage to our health.

As children, many of us were unknowingly exposed to high levels of EMF from seemingly harmless devices like clock radios. The two-pin, ungrounded clock radios common in many households emitted surprisingly high levels of EMF, particularly when placed close to our beds. This exposure, combined with other sources of EMF like metal bed frames, overhead lights, and constantly active phones in areas with poor signal strength, created a potent cocktail of electromagnetic radiation that could have significantly impacted our health and well-being.

In my personal experience, I slept in a metal pull-down bed with a light above my head and a clock radio nearby. My father insisted on keeping the phone on at all times for emergencies, despite living in a small town with poor signal coverage. Unbeknownst to us, this situation likely exposed me to exceptionally high levels of EMF, as phones in low-signal areas can emit up to ten times more radiation than those in areas with good coverage.

The cumulative effect of these EMF sources, along with the consumption of sugary, acidic drinks and the potential presence of mercury-based dental fillings, created a perfect storm of factors that could have seriously compromised my health and the health of countless other children growing up in similar environments.

Growing up, I suffered from chronic nosebleeds, difficulty concentrating, and persistent fatigue. Simple tasks, like organizing my pencils, took an inordinate amount of time. I struggled to get enough sleep, often staying up until the early hours of the morning. My father, working long hours and having little time for me, bought me all the gaming consoles I wanted, which kept me glued to tube TVs that emitted harmful X-rays. The combination of sleep deprivation, EMF exposure from the gaming consoles and TV, and the potential effects of mercury and mycotoxins likely contributed to my health issues and hindered my cognitive development.

Additionally, I experienced dyslexia and immaturity, which could have been exacerbated by the aggregation of blood due to insufficient sleep and the constant exposure to EMF from the Bang & Olufsen stereos throughout our home and various other modern conveniences. The lack of proper rest and the incessant bombardment of electromagnetic radiation may have further impaired my cognitive function and neurological development.

Disturbingly, many dentists refuse to disconnect their Wi-Fi for electrosensitive patients, exposing them to extremely low frequency (ELF) radiation near the mouth, which could amplify the detrimental effects. Furthermore, the presence of mobile phones in dental practices housed in buildings with ungrounded metal insulation could aggravate mold and Candida growth in the mouth. A white tongue is often observed in individuals who frequently use their phones next to their face, indicating a potential link between EMF exposure and oral health issues.

This raises the question: why would dentists knowingly aggravate and potentially cause more tooth decay in their patients? It is possible that this is one of the first Machiavellian practices, as the Weston A. Price Foundation has written about people with perfect teeth and how calcium supplementation can lead to smaller jaws, preventing our teeth from fitting properly. In ancient skulls and among African men and women who do not take calcium supplements, one often finds perfect teeth, suggesting that modern dietary and environmental factors may be contributing to the decline in dental health.

It's time to recognize that the conventional narrative around sugar, cavities, dental amalgam, and EMF exposure is incomplete and misleading. We must look deeper at the environmental and biological factors that contribute to dental disease, overall health issues, and developmental problems, including the role of phosphoric acid, mercury, mycotoxins, and electromagnetic fields.

By understanding these hidden dangers and taking steps to minimize our exposure to them, we can protect our dental health, overall well-being, and cognitive development. This may include reducing our consumption of sugary, acidic drinks, limiting our exposure to EMF, supporting our bodies' natural defenses against mold and mycotoxins, opting for mercury-free dental materials, and creating a sleep environment that promotes proper rest and recovery.

While it may sound like a conspiracy theory, the evidence is mounting that our modern lifestyles, the products we consume, the dental treatments we receive, and the electromagnetic environments we live in are conspiring to destroy our health and hinder our development. It's time to take a stand, demand transparency, and make informed choices that prioritize our long-term health, vitality, and cognitive potential. We must also hold healthcare professionals accountable for creating safe and healthy environments for their patients, free from unnecessary EMF exposure and other potential hazards.