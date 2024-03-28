WAPF

The Weston A. Price Foundation (WAPF) is a non-profit organization that promotes the traditional diet and lifestyle of healthy cultures around the world. The foundation's views on calcium are based on the work of Weston A. Price, a dentist who traveled the world in the early 20th century to study the diets and health of traditional cultures.

Price found that people in traditional cultures who ate nutrient-dense diets rich in animal foods had strong bones and teeth. He also found that these cultures did not have high rates of osteoporosis or other chronic diseases.

WAPF believes that the best sources of calcium are animal foods, such as dairy products, bone broth, and organ meats. The foundation also believes that vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and that people should get their vitamin D from sunlight exposure and/or cod liver oil.

WAPF opposes the use of calcium supplements, which they believe can be harmful to health. They argue that supplements can disrupt the body's natural calcium balance and lead to the calcification of soft tissues.

Here are some of the key points of the WAPF's views on calcium:

The best sources of calcium are animal foods.

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption.

Calcium supplements can be harmful to health.

The WAPF recommends getting calcium from the diet, not from supplements.

I firmly believe that home health and environmental health play crucial roles. Without a perfect environment, it is impossible to grow vegetables properly. While a seed can grow to a certain extent without food, it will struggle and die quickly in the wrong environment.

Dr. Thomas Cowan is a founding member of the Weston A. Price Foundation and a practicing physician. He is the author of several books on health and nutrition, including The Fourfold Path to Healing and Cancer and The New Biology of Water.

Cowan's work is based on the premise that the traditional diets of healthy cultures are the best guide to good health. He believes that these diets are rich in nutrients and that they help to protect against chronic diseases. Cowan also believes that modern diets are deficient in nutrients and that this is a major factor in the rise of chronic diseases.

Here are some of the key points of Dr. Cowan's views on health and nutrition:

The traditional diets of healthy cultures are the best guide to good health.

Modern diets are deficient in nutrients and this is a major factor in the rise of chronic diseases.

The best way to improve your health is to eat a nutrient-dense diet that is rich in animal foods.

You should avoid processed foods, refined grains, and sugar.

You should get plenty of sunlight exposure and exercise.

Chalk Calcium - VGCC stands for voltage-gated calcium channels. These are proteins that allow calcium ions to enter cells in response to changes in the electrical potential of the cell membrane. Calcium ions are important for a variety of cellular functions, including muscle contraction, nerve transmission, and immune function.

Several syndromes are associated with VGCC antibodies. These include:

Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) is caused by antibodies that attack VGCCs on the presynaptic nerve terminals. This leads to a decrease in the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that is essential for muscle contraction.

Paraneoplastic cerebellar degeneration (PCD) is caused by antibodies that attack VGCCs in the cerebellum, a part of the brain that is responsible for balance and coordination.

Rapidly progressive dementia–associated N-type voltage-gated calcium channel antibody encephalopathy is caused by antibodies that attack N-type VGCCs in the brain. This leads to damage to the brain and progressive dementia.

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is caused by antibodies that attack VGCCs in the optic nerves and spinal cord. This can cause inflammation and damage to the nerves, leading to a variety of symptoms, including optic neuritis, transverse myelitis, and fatigue.

Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is caused by antibodies that attack VGCCs in the spinal cord. This leads to muscle stiffness and spasms.

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is caused by antibodies that attack VGCCs in the peripheral nerves. This can lead to progressive weakness and numbness in the arms and legs.

Rheumatoid arthritis is not directly caused by VGCC antibodies, but people with rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to have VGCC antibodies than people who do not have rheumatoid arthritis. The reason for this is not fully understood, but it may be due to the fact that both rheumatoid arthritis and VGCC antibodies are autoimmune disorders.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is not directly caused by VGCC antibodies, but people with SLE are more likely to have VGCC antibodies than people who do not have SLE. The reason for this is not fully understood, but it may be due to the fact that both SLE and VGCC antibodies are autoimmune disorders.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is not directly caused by VGCC antibodies, but some people with MS have been found to have VGCC antibodies. The reason for this is not fully understood, but it may be due to the fact that both MS and VGCC antibodies are autoimmune disorders.

It is important to note that not all people with VGCC antibodies will develop a disease. In some cases, the antibodies may be present without causing any symptoms. However, if you have VGCC antibodies. This I believe is because of everyone's different environments sleeping! If you are earthed by our magnetic field sleeping this may be attributed to this.

Here is the text from Dr Thomas Cowans's Video which was illuminating.

DR Cowan Covid Explains it all . link

In 1918 after the biggest pandemic, the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, Steiner was asked what was this all about and he said, "Well, viruses are simply excretions of a toxic cell. Viruses are pieces of DNA or RNA with a few other proteins. They bud out from the cell. They happen when the cell is poisoned. They are not the cause of anything. And the cells get poisoned. They try to purify themselves by excreting debris, which we call viruses."

If you go to the current theory of viruses called exosomes, in the latest talk by the head of the NIH on the complexity of viruses, you will see this is perfectly in line with the current thinking on what a virus really is.

So what happened in 1918? There was a huge, in every pandemic in the last 150 years there was a quantum leap in the electrification of the Earth. In 1918, late fall of 1917, there was the introduction of radio waves around the world. Whenever you expose any biological system to a new electromagnetic field, you poison it. You kill some, and the rest go into a kind of suspended animation. So interestingly, they live a little bit longer and sicker.

Then it starts in World War II with the next pandemic, with the introduction of radar equipment all over the Earth, blanketing the entire Earth in radar fields. First time humans have ever been exposed to that. In 1968 there was the Hong Kong flu, and it was the first time the Earth has a protective layer in the van Allen belt that essentially integrates the cosmic fields from the Sun and the Earth, from the Moon and Jupiter, etc. It integrates that and essentially distributes that to the living beings of the Earth. And we put satellites emitting radioactive frequencies in the van Allen belt. Within six months we had a new viral pandemic.

Why viral? Because the people are poisoned. They excrete toxins. They look like viruses. People think it's a flu epidemic. In 1918 the epidemic, the Boston Health Department decided to investigate the contagiousness of this. So they believe it or not took hundreds of people with the flu and they sucked the snot out of their nose and injected it into the healthy people who didn't have the flu. And not one time could they make the next person sick. They did this over and over again, and they were not able to demonstrate contagion. They even did it with horses who apparently got the Spanish flu. And they put bags over their head and the horses sneezed in the bag and they put the bag over the next horse. And not one horse got sick. You can read about this in a book called The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg, who chronicles all the steps in the electrification of the Earth and how within six months there was a new flu pandemic all over the world.

And when you hear normal explanations, how did it go from Kansas to South Africa in two weeks, so the entire world got the symptoms at the same time in spite of the fact that the mode of transportation was horseback and boats. And there's no explanation for it. They just say we don't know how that happened. But when you think about it with these radio waves and other frequencies that some of you have in your pocket and on your wrist, you can send a signal to Japan and it arrives instantaneously.

So any of you who don't believe there is an electromagnetic field that communicates globally within seconds just is not paying attention to this. And I will only finish by pointing out that there has been a dramatic and quantum leap in the last six months with the electrification of the Earth. And I'm sure a lot of you know what that is. It's called 5G, where they now have 20,000 radiation emitting satellites just like the radiation emitting thing in your pocket and on your wrist that you use all the time. That is not compatible with health, I'm sorry to say. It's not compatible with health. That is a water destructuring device.

And for any of you who say, "Yeah, well we're not electrical beings, we're just physical matter," then don't bother doing an EKG or an EEG or a nerve conduction test because we are electrical beings and the chemicals are only the byproduct of those electrical impulses. And I'll finish with anybody want to make one guess as to where the first completely blanketed 5G city in the world was?

Exactly. So when you start thinking about this we are in an existential crisis here folks, the likes of which humankind has never seen. And by the way, as I was going to say earlier, this actually has something to do with the vaccine question. And this got brought home to me because about a year ago or so I had a patient who came in who was totally fine, a surfer and all of a sudden he broke his arm and he gets a metal plate put in his arm. Three months later he couldn't get out of bed and was total heart irregularities, just total collapse. The susceptibility has to do with how much metal you have in your body as well as the quality of the water in your cells.

So if you start injecting aluminum in people they become receptors for absorbing increased electromagnetic fields and that is a perfect storm for the kind of deterioration of the species which is what we're now experiencing. And I'm just going to finish with one more thing which I liked too, is a quote from Rudolph Steiner. And by the way this was around 1917. So it was a different time, in times when there were no electrical currents, when the air was not swarming with electrical influences. We're talking 1917.

It was easier to be human for this reason. In order to be human at all today it is necessary to expend much stronger spiritual capacities than was necessary a century ago.