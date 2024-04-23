CNN article from 1998: https://ehtrust.org/cnn-special-report-1985-electromagnetic-frequency-weapons-for-mind-control/

The article is titled "Whistleblower: Air Force Developing Mind Control Weapon." It was published on August 19, 1998.

In the article, Ben Vice, a former Air Force officer, claims that the Air Force was developing a secret RF weapons program. He says that the program was designed to develop weapons that could be used to control people's thoughts and behavior.

Vice says that he was ordered to work on the program in 1995. However, he became a whistleblower after he realized that the program was unethical and dangerous.

The article also includes an interview with an Air Force spokesperson who denies that the Air Force is developing RF weapons. However, the spokesperson does admit that the Air Force is interested in the potential of RF weapons.

Our family's journey to discovering the root cause of our health issues has been a long and arduous one. For years, we struggled with various unexplained symptoms and conditions, ranging from mold issues and bacterial imbalances to central sensitization syndromes and self-diagnosed conditions. Doctors were at a loss to explain what was causing our suffering.

It wasn't until we purchased an EMF detector that we began to uncover the truth. The readings in our home were shockingly high, many times higher than what you would experience standing under a cell tower. We soon learned that the combination of conductive materials and electric fields in our home was creating a receiver or antenna effect, exposing us to dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation.

Our situation was worsened by the fact that our eco-friendly smart home, with its solar panels operating at 110 Hz (known to cause depression), reflective insulation material on the roof, and infrared heating. Bringing wireless communication into a house with an extended electric field in an unearthed Faraday cage is like running a microwave on defrost.

Through this process, I began to put together the "electric diet" and learn how foods affected me. Most of our family's syndromes disappeared, but electrosensitivity and MCS lingered. I started asking others with syndromes to try the electric diet, and in all my years in the family care business and traveling the world, I have never seen recoveries as fast as when sorting out the environment in your home.

Our experience serves as a warning to others about the hidden dangers of electromagnetic radiation in our homes, especially from devices like Ethernet over Power (EoP) that can emit high levels of RFR amplifying it. It's crucial to be aware of the potential health risks and take steps to mitigate exposure.

Interestingly, our family's situation could be a major contributing factor for many who think they are "targeted individuals" (TIs). In a previous flat house, for instance, without evidence, you would have difficulty finding out the true cause of your symptoms.

A controversial theory has emerged proposing that many people who believe themselves to be TIs or victims of government harassment may actually be experiencing the effects of mold exposure, EMF sensitivity, or a combination of the two.

Prolonged exposure to mold can result in a variety of concerning symptoms, including headaches, chronic fatigue, nosebleeds, brain fog, and more. Some research has linked mold toxicity to neurological effects like difficulty concentrating, memory loss, anxiety, and paranoia—symptoms that TIs often report.

Similarly, electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) is a condition where people experience adverse symptoms from exposure to EMF fields emitted by electronics, wireless devices, and other technologies. EHS sufferers report similar symptoms to TIs, including fatigue, headaches, neurological issues, and sleep disturbances. They also frequently describe feeling electrically "shocked" or "zapped," which TIs may perceive as direct attacks.

While the theory presented here provides a plausible explanation for many reports of TIs, it is important not to dismiss all such claims outright. There is evidence that microwave and other exotic weapons technology does exist in the public domain. It is possible that some individuals are truly being targeted maliciously. Careful evaluation of symptoms at different times/locations is needed to determine if external harassment is occurring. However, exploring environmental factors and medical workups can help identify alternative causes in many cases where "targeting" is suspected.

By sharing our story, we hope to raise awareness about the potential health risks associated with electromagnetic radiation and mold exposure and to encourage others to investigate these factors as possible contributors to their health issues. As with any complex condition, it is important to keep an open mind and not jump to conclusions prematurely when trying to determine the root cause.