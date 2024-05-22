When it comes to creating a comfortable sleeping environment, many people use electrical devices like fans or air conditioners to keep cool. However, there's a growing concern about the potential health effects of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) emitted by these devices. It's important to note that fans have a high electromagnetic field on their own, and they are often placed near the sleeping area, which can be problematic. Surprisingly, air conditioning units, when installed in the right environment, can be a safer alternative in terms of EMF exposure.

While the scientific consensus based on current evidence suggests that low-level EMF exposure from household appliances is unlikely to cause adverse health effects, it's crucial to understand that the combination of extremely low frequency (ELF) EMFs and radio frequency radiation (RFR) may significantly decrease the recommended use time for a device. In fact, many people may be exceeding the recommended exposure times by hundreds of times without realizing it. Additionally, factors like foil and metal unearthed roofs can increase the hazard, similar to the Faraday effect experienced on airplanes, which is why flight mode is used to protect the wires and the body (which is electrical) from interference. This interference can lead to various health issues, including sleep problems, brain fog, fatigue, rashes, and even the growth of molds and bacteria that can cause pneumonia.

It's worth mentioning that while air conditioning can provide a more comfortable sleeping environment, it can hinder the body's natural sweating process at night. From personal experience, I have spent over three months in a hot country sleeping grounded (Groundology Silver fiber organic cotton pillow case) without air conditioning, and I have adapted to it. In fact, it has been beneficial for my health, as it has allowed my body to remove toxins more efficiently. However, it's essential to stay properly hydrated with mineral water or by adding sea salt to reverse osmosis (RO) water and increasing your sea salt intake to maintain proper electrolyte balance in the body.

To minimize EMF exposure, consider hardwiring your home with Ethernet and using phone adapters, as discussed in "The Electric Diet" blog. In this post, we'll provide tips on how to reduce EMF exposure in your bedroom through proper placement of electrical devices.

Distance Matters One of the most effective ways to reduce EMF exposure is to increase the distance between yourself and the EMF source. This applies to both fans and air conditioners. When installing these devices, consider the following:

Place the device as far away from your sleeping area as possible while still maintaining its effectiveness in cooling the room. An on-demand switch would be ideal, although it can be expensive. Ensure that you place the external unit high up near other air conditioners to group the electric field. If using a window air conditioner, install it at a higher elevation and away from the bed.

Isolating Electrical Items Another way to minimize EMF exposure in your bedroom is to group electrical devices together in one area of the room, away from the sleeping area. This includes items like televisions, computers, and phone chargers. By isolating these electrical items, you can create a safer sleeping environment with reduced EMF exposure.

Professional Installation When installing air conditioners or other electrical devices, it's always best to have it done by a professional. They can ensure proper placement, efficient operation, and adherence to local building codes and safety regulations. This not only helps minimize EMF exposure but also ensures the device functions safely and effectively. It's important to note that the tube should be blown free of any moisture before fitting to ensure efficiency and longevity.

Conclusion While the potential health effects of EMF exposure from household appliances remain a topic of ongoing research and discussion, taking a proactive approach to minimize exposure can provide peace of mind for those who are concerned. By properly placing electrical devices at a distance from sleeping areas and isolating them in one part of the room, you can create a more comfortable and low-EMF sleeping environment. However, it's also important to consider the benefits of occasionally sleeping without air conditioning to allow your body to remove toxins more efficiently through deep, REM, and delta wave sleep. If you have specific health concerns, it's always best to consult with a medical professional for personalized advice. Opt for non-wireless AC units with infrared controls to further reduce EMF exposure and protect your health from the potential risks associated with prolonged exposure to EMFs and RFR.