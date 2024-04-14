Understanding Cell Phone and Cell Tower Radiation

Cell phones and cell towers are an integral part of modern life, keeping us connected 24/7. But have you ever wondered about the radiofrequency (RF) radiation they emit? In this article, we'll take a closer look at radiation from cell phones and cell towers, and what you need to know to make informed decisions.

Cell Tower Radiation: Cell towers emit RF radiation to communicate with cell phones. The exposure levels from towers are usually lower than phones since towers are farther away. In the UK, the exposure guideline for cell towers is 20 milliwatts per square meter on average. However, actual exposure can vary based on the tower's height, number of antennas, and surrounding environment.

Cell Phone Radiation: Cell phones typically expose you to more radiation than towers since they are used close to the head and body. A 4G phone emits around 14 mW/m² in good condition, while 5G phones have a limited emission of 40 mW/m² - nearly 3 times higher, with a potential of 400 mW/m². Dropping your phone could amplify radiation levels up to 4 times, and removing shielding could increase it up to 10 times.

SAR Levels: The Specific Absorption Rate or SAR measures the rate at which the body absorbs RF radiation. Interestingly, 4G and 5G phones have the same SAR limit, even though 5G phones can potentially emit over 20 times more radiation. Some phones, like the iPhone 12, was even banned in France due to high RFR amounts until radiation was reduced with a software update.

Indoor Radiation: When indoors, cell tower radiation is more diffused, but using your phone inside can trap the radiation, especially with reflective surfaces like foil backed insulation mirrors and metal/roofing. In areas with poor reception, phones can emit up to 10 times more radiation, increasing by about 2 times per bar lost. This is a particular concern in places like hospitals with metal roofs hopefully earthed, where many phones searching for signals creating an unhealthy environment for patients and potentially interfering with sensitive medical equipment, similar to the effect on an airplane or an unearthed Faraday cage. This is the reason we have the option for flight mode on our devices.

Security Risks: Be aware of potential security risks associated with cell phones, such as malware or compromised software updates that could expose your device. It's a scary thought, but if an update can lower RFR on a 5G phone, malware or Pegasus 2 software could potentially increase your phone's radiation at night while charging to levels equivalent to up to 20 cell towers.

Using your phone near electric fields is not advised, as it amplifies the effects of radiation through the physics principle of conductive + electric field = receiver or antenna. This is why you should never use your phone while it's charging.

Conclusion: We rely on cell phones and towers to stay connected, but it's wise to be mindful of the radiation we're exposed more so by devices. By understanding the factors that impact radiation levels and taking sensible precautions, you can make informed choices to limit your exposure while still enjoying the benefits of mobile technology.