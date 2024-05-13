Back in the 1970s and 80s, some restaurants in the Southern United States tried out a rather bizarre marketing gimmick - the Theronin Frequency Generator. This machine claimed to emit a special frequency that would speed up people's metabolisms and make them feel full faster.

The Device's Claims The company behind the Theronin Frequency Generator, Theronin International Inc., claimed their device could make people "eat faster" by broadcasting frequencies that increased metabolism and induced feelings of fullness and satiety. The idea was that by making customers eat at a faster pace, restaurants could get them out the door sooner to seat new patrons.

FDA Crackdown Over Unsubstantiated Claims In 1984, the FDA issued a warning letter to Theronin International Inc., the Jamaica-based company behind the Frequency Generator. The letter cited Title 21 Part 1050 of the FDA's Electronic Product Performance Standards.

Section 1050.10 prohibits electronic products from using energy to purposefully alter physiological processes or chemical activity in the body, unless those effects are medically established as safe and effective.

The FDA determined the Theronin Frequency Generator violated 21 CFR 1050.10 by claiming to modify human metabolism and feelings of satiety via frequency emissions, without adequate scientific substantiation of those effects being reliably achievable or harmless.

Theronin International was advised that making unsubstantiated claims about physiologically altering consumers rendered the device adulterated (21 USC 351) and misbranded (21 USC 352). The warning letter from the FDA's Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs ordered Theronin to immediately cease such marketing claims or face potential enforcement action (21 USC 331).

Physiological Impacts of Frequencies While the FDA raised concerns about lack of clinical evidence validating the Theronin device's specific claims, there is a substantial body of research demonstrating that electromagnetic frequencies and signals more broadly can impact biological processes in certain populations.

Over 30,000 ethically conducted, funded studies have documented physiological effects and health impacts that some individuals experience due to electromagnetic frequency exposures. Those identifying as electrosensitive have provided many firsthand accounts of frequencies triggering various sensations and symptoms in their bodies.

So while the Theronin Frequency Generator's particular promises of accelerating human metabolism may have been unsubstantiated at that time, the general concept of signals interacting with biological systems in potentially profound ways should not be reflexively dismissed.

The Frequency Generator stands as a relic of an era when potentially dangerous devices could sometimes sneak into the marketplace through regulatory cracks, only to get shut down by the FDA. It's an entertaining piece of history, but also a cautionary tale.

Here is the text of the warning letter from the FDA to Theronin International, Inc.:

