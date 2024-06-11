Unraveling the Intricacies of Traditional Winemaking, Mineral Absorption, and Gut Health

In the vast landscape of health and nutrition, there are countless factors that influence our well-being, from the food we eat to the environment we live in. Today, we'll dive into some fascinating topics, including traditional winemaking practices, the role of yeast in fermentation, mineral absorption, and the potential impact of electromagnetic fields (EMF) on gut health.

Let's start with the intriguing concept of using "human foot yeast" in traditional winemaking. While it may sound unusual, foot treading was indeed a method used in the past to crush grapes and kickstart the fermentation process. However, it's important to note that in modern winemaking, a variety of yeasts are used, including the common strain Saccharomyces cerevisiae, as well as wild yeasts naturally present on grape skins. But adding this mono yeast allows it to take over. Traditionally, you would let the microbes introduced through foot treading and the natural wild yeasts from the grape skins do the fermentation, which is rarely seen today.

On the topic of yeast, it's worth discussing the potential concerns around the use of monoculture yeasts, particularly genetically modified organisms (GMOs). These yeasts can survive the bottling process and potentially disrupt the delicate balance of the gut microbiome. As a precautionary measure, it's crucial to consider the importance of maintaining a diverse and balanced gut ecosystem for overall health, and not one that can be affected by EMF, even slightly, as over time the imbalance increases.

Moving on to mineral absorption, a subject that often arises is the use of borax supplements. While some people advocate for its use in treating various ailments, it's essential to exercise caution. Borax is classified as a cleaning product and not recommended for consumption. The Three Mules brand is believed to be the best, and anecdotal evidence of its effects is interesting. However, given the potential presence of chemical substitutes, it's important to be cautious. If you're interested in boosting your boron intake, it's safer to opt for dietary sources, in my opinion, and potentially using borax in toothpaste, for cleaning your clothes, and washing yourself for it to be absorbed correctly through your skin. The concept of chelation and its potential to enhance mineral bioavailability is indeed interesting. While wine may contain some chelated boron, about 0.5 mg per glass, with the daily recommended amount being 1-3 mg of unchelated boron. One glass of wine may be enough to meet your daily boron needs. Maybe top it off with a handful of raisins in your breakfast yogurt or kefir for an extra boron boost.

Another factor that may influence mineral absorption is the consumption of coffee. While many of us enjoy our daily cup of joe, it's worth noting that coffee can increase the excretion of certain minerals, like magnesium. Anything that is a diuretic, such as tea, can have this effect. However, tea has a lot of minerals in it. To counteract this, some individuals find it helpful to pair coffee with mineral-rich foods, such as blackstrap molasses, or to supplement with magnesium chloride spray to offset it. Similarly, if you consume reverse osmosis water, adding minerals like sea salt can help replenish those lost during the purification process.

Now, let's touch on the potential impact of EMF on gut health and mineral absorption. The evidence regarding EMF's influence on bacteria, mold, and yeasts is alarming, suggesting that over time an imbalance can be achieved causing malabsorption. EMF exposure can disrupt the delicate balance of gut microbiota, particularly affecting beneficial bacteria like Gram-negative (GN) species, which are abundant in the gut, as well as yeasts and molds. This imbalance may contribute to mineral malabsorption, particularly in the case of magnesium. We may need to consume more magnesium than before to compensate for this effect. Logically, brewing techniques that enhance mineral bioavailability, similar to the processes in a cow's stomach, could aid in the digestion of chelated nutrients and introduce beneficial wild yeasts and bacteria to the gut biome. Topical applications or magnesium to the skin are also necessary.

Lastly, let's explore the concept of mineral bioavailability from plant foods when consumed by animals, which are then eaten by humans. Cows, for example, have four stomachs and regurgitate their food to chew it again, breaking it down further. While certain nutrients, like iron and zinc, tend to be more bioavailable from animal sources, a form of chelation occurs. An interesting analogy is that when we consume meat alone, we naturally tend to eat less and enter a fasted state, perhaps because we are obtaining the necessary minerals. Another issue to consider is the phytoremediation of plants and the toxins formed inside them when the soil is contaminated with pesticides and chemicals. We often hear that plants are trying to kill us, but in reality, we are poisoning the plants that end up harming us. Our pollution is essentially causing this problem.

In the past, anecdotal evidence held significant weight within communities. However, in today's diverse societies, it can be challenging to identify the root causes of our health issues as easily as we might within a close-knit family community. While some argue that the path to optimal health is highly individual, I believe it is more accurately an environmental journey that needs to be addressed collectively so that we can all experience similar outcomes.

As we continue to unravel the complexities of nutrition and health, it's essential to consider the multitude of factors at play, from traditional practices to modern environmental influences. By understanding these intricacies, we can make more informed choices to support our well-being and the health of our communities.