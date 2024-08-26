In the world of music, we often hear about artists who broke the mold, challenged conventions, and revolutionized their genres. But have you ever wondered where these groundbreaking ideas come from? Today, we're going to explore a fascinating concept that might just unlock the secret to musical innovation: the nested Pareto principle in musical inspiration.

The 80/20 Rule in Music

You've probably heard of the Pareto principle, also known as the 80/20 rule. In music, we might say that 80% of a musician's ideas come from their training, influences, and current trends. These are the "safe" ideas that form the backbone of most compositions.

But what about the other 20%? These are the wild, unconventional, and sometimes "crazy" ideas that pop into a musician's head. You know, the ones that make you think, "Where did that come from?"

The Nested Pareto Principle

Here's where it gets interesting. Within that 20% of unconventional ideas, there's another split:

80% might truly be unusable or not fit the project at hand.

But 20% of these "crazy" ideas? They're pure gold.

This is the nested Pareto principle at work. It suggests that even within our most unconventional thoughts, there's a further refinement where the real magic happens.

Examples in Action

Unexpected Instrumentation: Think about Radiohead using an ondes Martenot in "How to Disappear Completely." Initially weird? Absolutely. Hauntingly beautiful? You bet. Genre Blending: Remember when Run-DMC collaborated with Aerosmith on "Walk This Way"? A crazy idea that birthed a new era of rap-rock fusion. Unconventional Rhythms: Meshuggah's polyrhythmic madness seemed insane at first but has inspired a generation of progressive metal bands. Harmonic Exploration: Jacob Collier's mind-bending harmonies push the boundaries of what we consider "correct" in music theory. Lyrical Content: Bob Dylan's stream-of-consciousness lyrics in "Subterranean Homesick Blues" probably sounded nonsensical at first but revolutionized songwriting.

Embracing the "Crazy"

So, how can musicians harness this principle?

Externalize Everything: Don't self-censor. Get all your ideas out there, no matter how wild. Create a "Crazy Idea" Bank: Keep a record of your most unconventional ideas. You never know when they'll come in handy. Collaborate Openly: Share your wild ideas with collaborators. Sometimes it takes another perspective to see the genius in the madness. Experiment Fearlessly: Set aside time to explore your most unconventional ideas without judgment. Trust Your Instincts: If an idea excites you, even if it seems "wrong," explore it. That excitement might be your subconscious recognizing something special.

The Balance Act

Of course, the challenge is balancing innovation with accessibility. Not every piece of music can (or should) be a avant-garde masterpiece. The key is to find ways to integrate your unconventional ideas into your work gradually. Maybe it's a unique bridge in an otherwise conventional song, or an unexpected sound that becomes your signature.

Conclusion

The nested Pareto principle in musical inspiration reminds us that our most valuable creative assets often lie hidden within ideas we might initially dismiss as "crazy." By embracing these unconventional thoughts and giving them space to breathe, we open ourselves up to true innovation.

So, the next time a musical idea pops into your head that seems too wild, too unconventional, or just plain crazy, don't dismiss it. Explore it. Develop it. It might just be the key to unlocking your most creative and influential work yet.

Remember, in the world of music, today's "crazy" could be tomorrow's revolutionary. Embrace your inner musical madness – that's where the magic happens!

Creating a "Crazy Idea Bank" for Musicians

What is a Crazy Idea Bank?

A Crazy Idea Bank is a personal repository for your wildest, most unconventional musical ideas. It's a judgment-free zone where you can store and nurture concepts that might seem too outlandish for immediate use but could potentially lead to groundbreaking innovations.

Setting Up Your Crazy Idea Bank

1. Choose Your Medium

Digital: Use note-taking apps like Evernote, OneNote, or Notion

Physical: Dedicate a specific notebook or journal

Audio: Use voice memos or a dedicated recorder

Visual: Sketch ideas in a drawing pad or digital art software

2. Organize Your Ideas

Create categories: e.g., Melodies, Rhythms, Lyrics, Instrumentation, Production Techniques

Use tags or color-coding for easy reference

Date your entries to track the evolution of your ideas

3. Capture Everything

No idea is too small or too bizarre

Include context: What inspired the idea? How were you feeling?

If possible, include rough recordings or sketches

Using Your Crazy Idea Bank

1. Regular Reviews

Schedule weekly or monthly sessions to review your ideas

Look for patterns or themes in your unconventional thoughts

2. Idea Fusion

Try combining multiple crazy ideas

Mix a crazy idea with a more conventional one

3. Collaborative Brainstorming

Share selected ideas with trusted collaborators

Use your bank as a springboard for group ideation sessions

4. Incremental Implementation

Find small ways to incorporate crazy ideas into your current projects

Use them as starting points for experimentation in your practice sessions

5. Idea Evolution

Revisit old ideas with fresh perspective

Track how your crazy ideas change and develop over time

Nurturing Creativity

Set Aside "Crazy Time": Dedicate specific periods for generating unconventional ideas Create in Different States: Try ideating when you're tired, energized, or in unfamiliar environments Cross-Pollinate: Seek inspiration from other art forms or disciplines Challenge Assumptions: Regularly question "Why do we do it this way?" Embrace Mistakes: Sometimes, errors lead to the most interesting ideas

Remember, the goal of your Crazy Idea Bank is not just to collect ideas, but to cultivate a mindset of creative freedom and innovation. By giving yourself permission to explore the unconventional, you're opening doors to new realms of musical expression.