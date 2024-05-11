okay thank you this is getting cold excuse me I'm a bit

like an old vintage car I'll keep going as long as I'm oiled

I'd just like to say a couple of things before I start please

there are people who don't like talking in front of other people if you have any questions or you wish to

see any research that I have used there is nothing to stop you I'm in the

liverton phone book Newton Abbott there's nothing to stop you and I know some people here and they have been out

to my house nothing to stop you ringing me up saying Hey Barry can I pop out for a cup of coffee look

at this discuss this and there's no problem with that it goes on all the

time I've had five people this week There's no problem at all with that anything I say I have documentary

evidence for I I can't bring it all here I've used

1700 papers to compile this and my last talk but you're welcome to

come and look at them and criticize them and say can I have a copy of this and

take it away from whatever you want to take it away for but I don't say a single word unless I have documentary

evidence now my aim is not to upset anybody but some

of the things I say you know I can't

between 1949 and

1962 everything we needed to know about

microwaves was known and published

by 1962 all of the dangers

all of the hazards everything was known and when I say all

of them the between the superpowers and us

the brain at that time had been studied for brain waves and microwaves

could be used to penetrate the brain and cause behavioral changes

and by 1962 with the

resonance frequencies of the organs and the Brain the cyclotronic resonance

frequencies circadian resonant frequencies a statement was made in 1962 by the

governments that birth defects all birth defects

organs whole organisms all cells brain function all emotions

all moods could be altered changed and destroyed

by 1962. microwaves then as now

were used as stealth weapons before they became cell phones

in 1965 the use of cell phones by the military

was used I had done

by 1965 the prospect of cell phones and

everything from cell phones was seen as a really really lucrative

market for the General Public and

knowing the dangers that cell phones could cause the military are exempt you

do not have in the military when you sign any danger that comes your way for

using whatever that's it you don't have any recourse for that but the general

populations do and the military and the industry

of several countries the United States Canada US

some of the NATO countries Australia and New Zealand the

people got together and they knew that cell phones and all

the other gadgets you have today they knew they would not be allowed under the

current safety limits and we needed a safety limit

that could never be taken to court and never challenged if these things were to

progress and in 1965

they adopted an old 1953 thermal level

by an engineer by the name of Schwann and

in order to prevent being taken to court

the industries and the people who make the decisions

they adopted the Schwann 1953 level which basically says

if a certain weight of your tissue either 10 grams or a kilogram depending

which way you were going does not heat up by a certain temperature in six minutes

then everything will be deemed safe for a lifetime's exposure for adults women

children pregnant women everybody and the six minute thermal level is the

one that is still used today they totally ignored and put aside

the electrical magnetic vectors of the wave

and the harm that the electric and magnetic vectors can do

what's my sticker side um that's why um thanks very much thanks they

put aside all of the harm from the electric and magnetic vectors so I don't knock it

over again now they interfere with

the electrical conductivity of the cells the electrical conductivity of the

neurons the Electoral conductivity of the brain they interfere with the resonant

frequency of their circadian resonant cells the cyclotronic ions

they've had to interfere with everything so all of those were brushed aside and we stuck with the six minute thermal

limit some times they expand extend it to 30

minutes but basically it is a six minute and that is what is in force today in 42

percent of the planet of what we are in that part today

so you have really no protection against the electric and magnetic vectors

and as I say that is enforced today that

comes from the international commission for non-ionizing radiation protection

who advise our what was the

government scientists now public health England who advise government who advise

councils and it comes all the way down and it is still enforced today

I will be coming on to 5G later 5G

is not new 5G was causing a nuisance in 1972

the only thing new about 5G is its name fifth generation that's it that is the

only thing new It is Well documented there are many research papers on it

and finally in 1972

sorry in 1971 cancer was proven to be

caused by low-level microwave radiation and has been kept secret ever since

along with all of the other illnesses and diseases

in the early 70s this document was published it was by the American

Military by the American Military it is top secret classified top secret

and it lists 2 000 research papers

2 000 and each of those took many many years to construct

2 000 research papers because in those days the military did the research with

the universities and it covers all of the illnesses which

you can expect to get and die from from continuous low-level radiation

this I think is the most shameful document ever to be published

it is by the World Health Organization we pay them to protect us and we trust

them to protect us in 1973 the World Health Organization

had a conference in Warsaw biological effects and health hazards of

microwave radiation below thermal radiation which is what you have on your

cell phones 300 pages

documenting harm to the ordinary person 107 different chapters

chapter 40 deals with cancer I think 28 reproductive thoughts

but instead of telling the world I don't know who made them make the

decision instead of telling the world it was stamped top secret with a big red

top secret stamp it still is and you still will not be told about

this they will not admit to it even today the second most shameful document I

think is this one this was published between

1972 and 1976 the final part was 1976.

it is from the U.S defense intelligence agency

and the document says

if the more advanced nations of the West which US are strict

in the enforcement of exposure standards there could be unfavorable effects on

Industrial outputs industrial output is profit and Military function

in other words what they wanted us to do was set a level of radiation

for the NATO countries set a level of radiation

that would not be strict hence we came in with the

six-minute thermal level that is still in place today and what councils are

advised to adhere to

at that time the World Health Organization again what they didn't tell you

on their websites or on their what they had on these days eighty

percent of the published papers linked cancer to low-level microwaves

and the others you had neurological damage birth defects

there was no secrets among the decision makers then

and every so often when I generally when I knew G comes out and you

uh one of the new makes of the cell phone

the international commission for non-ionizing radiation protection they

put out an addendum to their original report

which clears the way for whichever generation it is coming out there's a

new one coming out in a couple of days to clear the way for 5G

this is the original or a copy of the original

uh International commission document and it is of interest to decision makers all

decision makers excuse me

because I think I'm not legally trained and I cannot understand people when they

talk to me who are legally trained but I will give you my interpretation of this

and this is for Council decision makers and all other

decision makers they actually say in this

that there recommendations

are guidelines they are not law you do

not have to adhere to them they are guidelines

they say they only consider involving the heating of tissue

they go on to say for example children the elderly and some

chronically ill people may have a lower tolerance for one or more forms of these

microwaves than the rest of your population they will be deemed sensitive

and then they say on page 547 of this one in practice

the critical steps in applying these General procedures May differ across the

Spectrum several steps in these procedures require scientific judgments for example

on reviewing the scientific literature and determining an appropriate reduction

Factor in other words in my simple brain

if you are told that something is dangerous as a decision maker you have

the authority to say this says this level will cause this

I am instructed to reduce the level to a point that is deemed safe

you do not have somebody walk into your school or somewhere and say sign here

gov these are radio waves we've had radio over 100 years no problems and then

Zonk there's a transmitter and you come back a week later and like Lego some

other people have gone down and you've just a mass of things that you

don't understand and nobody will tell you what they are anyway now

mm-hmm I brought a couple of books along not because I get any money if they're sold

or anything like that but along with the whistleblowers of which I

am one um I have known for many many many many many years

a captain who is an Electronics Warfare specialist Captain he worked with the

Canadian military government and CIA

and he published a book and in this book and I can give you the

title and he's updated it that this is the original he's updated

it for 5G and in it whereas Snowden

uh The Whistleblower a few years ago put everything on the internet he has

put all of the top secret papers into a book given the websites where you can

download them if you are a decision maker and you want proof of something he includes our

government the international Commission and he's put them all in a book under

different categories everything to do with cell phones Wi-Fi 5G government and

all that but the reason I want to quote this one

is because he has quoted that before this bubble bursts

with children and everybody running around with everything stuck to the size of their heads

it is expected and anticipated there will be two billion deaths

now I questioned that in my own mind and I thought

that's a lot and in my simple Janet and John brain I couldn't work out what two

billion deaths actually means but it is if you imagine everybody who died

in World War II it is 28 times that number

and that's a lot but when I started looking into this

I thought well I remember when I was teaching

and I remember the time in the early 80s when I said to my science class

and I said we have just passed the 100

000 deaths a year rates in this country for smoking related deaths

and then you start looking around the world for smoking smoking was linked to

they didn't know the name then but they knew that you had less lung congestion and died

with big black ugly bits um in 1870

smoking was linked to cancer and death in 1870. in 1939

all of the science was in place to have it stopped then the government scientists and

Industry scientists who are sometimes one of the same person step in and they

delay things for 50 60 years which is what happened to smoking exactly the

same with leading petrol and there are many other examples so when I looked at this and I thought well

smoking is probably comparable to 2 billion by now leading petrol certainly

will be um and I looked around a few figures

and a 10-year international study around the

world in various countries had many many thousands of miscarriages

suicides deaths around transmitters

Lima near Peru the country is known as cancer city where it is unregulated

just two provinces in India they have 50 000 brain tumors in children

and a hundred thousand plus dead in the provinces attributed to

mobile phone masts And So It Goes On

when you start looking at examples like this in a paper I wrote

and anyone can come out to my house and read it and copy it in a paper I wrote there was a survey done I'm trying to

think probably 15 years ago um of some of the schools in France and

Spain and they found 200 schools with cancer clusters of eight or more

different types of cancers attributed to the transmitter in the playground

we had uh

one I was involved in 11 children under 11 with leukemia after a transmitter

went up they all died it was taken to Parliament

the MP put forward a very very good case it took 18 months to get to Parliament

and the MP the minister stood up and said we are within International

guidelines and sat down and that was it

in fact the minister lied we're not within International guidelines

there are and I'm not going to dwell on these um

but I just for the decision makers I will just run through a couple of

these there are already deaths

come on Barry sort yourself out man what's another idea

there are already deaths from Wi-Fi and class from here to New Zealand

there are 136 studies of harm in schools

proper studies from Wi-Fi and transmitters in schools

there are 48 studies on child suicide it's going up around four percent every

year um I'll just stop there for a second

it is the the pulses or modulations from the

frequencies a professor Mio of King sad University

he has shown especially in a child's brain where the the tissue is particularly soft that the skull he has

shown that uh the microwaves penetrate deep into

all areas of a child's brain and

a scientist's Penny file

p-e-n-i-f-a-e-l in 97 uh he listed

not a list of one to six hundred pulse frequencies that could cause

neurological and physiological damage uh in the body

in the paper I had there from the military they list all of the symptoms that you

can be warned about if you are taken to court and the last one is severe

neurological damage including death so

uh suicide is one of the common the five most commonest

from microwaves going into the brain and I'm not a neurosurgeon I I just know

from experience um the five most commonests in order are the same symptoms

the same symptoms that you would receive from morphine or marijuana

hunger excessive hunger

aggression and if the pulse frequency is a certain

frequency which I won't say on camera the aggression manifests itself as uh

aggressive suicidal tender sorry sexual aggression

so you can get aggressive from the microwaves and the particular pulse

frequency will manifest itself as sexual aggression particularly from Men

and the the last one is um I I just I'm not a medical doctor I

describe it as the same symptoms as lead arsenide poisoning where you just want

to go to bed and die and if somebody came in with a bag and said there's a million pound go and spend it you you

wouldn't be bothered you those are the most commonest

symptoms that you get from microwaves in the brain at varying degrees

and any neurologists here I kind of run through the processes if you wish

um right okay here we go

pregnant women are particularly vulnerable because the womb of course is

mostly fluid and microwaves are attracting and stay in and rearrange the

chemical structures of the fluid in many ways there is a 20-fold higher concentration

of damage within the womb uh a pediatrician with a neurologist a

medical neurologist went into a school I don't know the size of the school but

he found 31 children with physical damage and neurological damage related to the

transmitter the World Health Organization

published a paper that showed that a level of microwave

radiation for a pregnant woman can reach

47.7 percent as a miscarriage stillbirth

or genetically damaged child rate 47.7 percent

a paper published a few years ago just a couple years ago by the European Academy

for environmental medicine who are an incredibly talented bunch of doctors

and clever people they looked at their own research and came up

with 48 percent for school children and I have taught

pregnant school children and I've worked with pregnant teachers for school children you can add a risk

factor of between 10 and 20 percent more

I don't know exactly and I don't know anybody who does due to the

increased electrical conductivity in their bodies the absence of a full working

immune system that isn't really up and running until they're 18 or so

the absence of the hardness of the bones

and the easiness of the microwaves to penetrate the bones which are not really

fully developed till they're around 27 the last being the clavicle

and of course in the bones you have the bone marrow which helps with the immune system

so children are particularly vulnerable between 50 40 percent and 60 percent

vulnerable when I'm talking to governments or royalty or people like that abroad

um the one question I say to them is if you do nothing and a lot of them are

this isn't all bad news 58 of the world are doing a lot we're not

but 58 of the world are and my aim is to get us doing something

um when I say to them if you do nothing

just look at the let's take an average of 50 percent

the mathematics is relatively simple it's like a Decay curve a nuclear Decay curve in one generation of exposed

children let's say 20 years a half of your newborns are going to

have some sort of defect if they are alive another 20 years we are down to a

quarter another 20 years you are down to an eighth

so in 60 years I say to them and this isn't my work this is the work

of proper real professionals doing this job okay

in 60 years only one in eight of your children

can be born or expected to be born healthy how are you going to run your

infrastructure how are you going to run your Health Service who's going to pay for it where

are the taxes coming from who's going to man The factories where are they coming from the only

answer to this is mass immigration that is the only answer if you wish to

survive as a country and I will I'm coming onto trees and

animals later um I'm coming onto trees and animals later

but it's worth mentioning here while I think about it the scientists will know

this but we all have the same four chemical

bases in our DNA any tree can read your DNA sequence

the nucleotides won't do it any good because it doesn't interest a tree

because the tree doesn't do what we do but any tree can read your DNA sequence

and anything that damages our DNA and if there are any professionals here would

like to know the sequence through the cell I'll happily give it to you anything that will hammock that that

will damage our DNA will damage all other living species DNA

all of them plants and animals and the figures are showing this and as

far as I know there are only three living things on the planet that seem impervious

to microwaves um there are

as I said 48 papers on childhood suicide which manifests itself

quite a lot uh with cell phones there are as many papers

on breast cancer and I can't go into the breast cancer now it is a mammoth topic but I can do

questions I have a picture here which I won't show but you're welcome to come

and have a look if you wish of a lady who took the cell phone into her bra

but breast cancer is a phenomenally High rate among people who carry cell phones

in their handbags or have the metal stays in the bra

and finally on this little section a surgeon from Plymouth a brain surgeon

questioned why the amount of brain tumors he was seeing

did not match the the amount he was doing

the operations he was carrying out money but losses

hmm [Music]

and the answer if I can find it

here we are the brain surgeon challenged these statistics

and we looked into this I I had a letter from him and I wrote to him and I sent

him a copy of this and our statistical office office of

Statistics whatever it is they take or they did then and it's as

far as I know it's still going they are taking 40 000 brain tumors off these statistics

every single year forty thousand and it is Justified

what they are saying is aha

the endocrine glands in the brain are not actually gray or white matter we

associate the brain with Grail white matter therefore they're not really brain therefore the tumors of the

endocrine glands are not brain so we can take those so we take off the 40 000 endocrine cancers a

year and this is how it goes on and this is how you get your

and this is how you get your figures down

but I did say to the doctor surgeon you work for the NHS if you try and

raise this I have known two Area Health Authority whatever the chief person is

called the chief of the area health authority I have known one be threatened

that she would lose her job in one half of one day

if she brought this to anybody's attention and the other one

that the best thing he could do was keep quiet and stick to other things

now we put Wi-Fi in schools

we put Wi-Fi and scores you can goes into virtually any state primary school

and they will have 20 Wi-Fi's in the class plus the routers on the ceiling plus a

transmitter and there will probably be iPads as well

and they are all microwaves

what you are not told and if you are a school Governor or a

decision maker what you are not told when you put these in front of

our five-year-olds or even four-year-olds these days what you are not told is that the Wi-Fi

in your classroom or your children's or grandchildren's classroom or their bedroom the Wi-Fi is in the

same category for danger the World Health Organization

International Agency for research on cancer they are in the same category exactly

the same as mercury LED DDT

Benzene which is the smell from Petrol you get exhaust fumes from Cars HIV type 2 and

chloroform the same now if I walked into anybody's score

with any of those and said here you are play with this for a day I would be jayhawed certified sectioned

and child and yet we've got children with these on their

laps I think somebody worked out for 13 hours over a school lifetime or

something but the good news

the international Commission International commission for

non-ionizing radiation protection they have been a very very tightly

guarded body secretive you can't join them you have to be

invited to join them they don't answer to anybody they are not elected

um and they have been a very very toast close community

but just Saturday they are based in Germany

on Saturday we have a Defector and with 5G coming he is not prepared to

do what they are doing or be a member of their gang anymore and this arrived from

Germany on Saturday for me and he has said

and he has gone public there are now two large

well-executed and solid studies that point in the same direction cancer from

exposure from all of these Technologies

the data is large the data in the large study which found clear correlation

between exposure to mobile radiation and cancer rates

shows even greater cancer risks than revealed in the first report

therefore World Health Organization hazards class

1 instead of today's Class 2 which is the one I've just read it is an S it is

an airtight argumented conclusion which supports an overwhelming amount of

research he is asking the world to upgrade the

cancer certification from grade two which is Mercury and lead

and Benzene up to grade one he said the research substantiates that

now I'm going to finish off for 10 minutes then we stop for a break I'm

going to just finish off with a few bits on Wi-Fi because I think this

is important because these are our children and grandchildren

um

right I'm just going to run over a few things um

I am not alone in running around the world trying to do this I have there are a lot

of people doing lots of things and we'll have some good news here

the industry themselves come on Barry

the industry themselves in 2000 in the year 2000

studied the top 220 research articles and said that what they are

putting out actually does cause cancer the Council of Europe 47 countries 800

million people so simple statement ban Wi-Fi in schools

Dr Annie sasko 22 years World Hawthorne World Health Organization cancer

Department mobiles cell phones and Wi-Fi will cause

cancer uh

Switzerland France Germany Belgium England this is not the state scores

England have started to remove Wi-Fi from schools

UNICEF the big children's charity who care for

children decided to look into this and

they did their own study nobody interfered and they came up with their own conclusion

they found there was an 85 percent risk of brain and heart damage

and in fact in Canada I think it is in the schools they've had heart attacks

from children from Wi-Fi and now the classrooms have defibrillators in

um 85 percent brain and heart damage 36 epilepsy 11

neurological harm 82 percent blood immune and Fetal damage

Iceland Cyprus Italy Canada Russia USA are either removing or starting to

remove Wi-Fi from schools

okay finally on this

um just two things um I think this lady internationally she is renowned for

being particularly clever and I'd like to read just what she wrote here

she is a pediatric neurologist

um Dr Maya clean Klein and she has said pregnant women

deserve to know that wireless radiation can have an impact on the developing

brain we're seeing alarming increases in the number of children

diagnosed with neurological disorders over the past decade

and finally here I've got an article here I won't take it

out and show it to you it's a very large article published

in a science journal and because he was so worried and with no disrespect to

some of the people here and I know some of the people here because I I know them are

recognized nationally and internationally for their knowledge

with no disrespect to the people here [Music] Professor Yuri gagoriov who is chair of

the Russian Federation for nuclear and atomic sciences and probably the most

knowledgeable person on the planet concerning microwaves and harm

he came over here for one specific purpose

he wanted this article published which it was and he gave a lecture and he wanted to

warn our government do not put microwaves in scores

do not put Wi-Fi in schools Wi-Fi will

have severe neurological damage and physical damage to our children he came

all the way over here just to say that and to warn us and anyone wants to see

the article you can come around my house and read it and photograph it

um okay do you want I'm going on to trees and 5G after this is this a good

time where's um would you want to stop now I I've done an hour but we'll stop

now and then I'll we'll stop for a quick break and then I'll I'll do trees 5G

which is all I've got left they won't take long and then we'll have all the questions

before I start with trees and 5G and animals uh I just want to mention these

books as I say here's a whistleblower but

this one the updated one you can now get off Amazon so if you ring up Amazon or do whatever

you do on a computer I don't have one um it'll probably be there next day

and this one you have to send to Canada for but I bought this one specifically

because there is a chapter here for uh decision makers counselors decision

makers I just want to read this bit here and everything in here you you have the

websites and everything you need to get it this is for decision makers from

2015. and it says school districts boards

Medical Health officers now know Lloyds of London will not

provide liability coverage for injuries directly or indirectly

arising out of resulting from or contributed to by electromagnetic fields

electromagnetic radiation radio waves noise this applies to Wi-Fi and all

wireless devices in schools and I believe I don't know that I'm correct

but I believe Lloyd's in Shore other insurance companies

and if I were a decision maker

one thing I would ask for in writing because apart from the harm which my

brain can't even contemplate apart from the harm

if you are taken to court over the death or an injury of a child

and you have no insurance no insurance cover and I have had parents and people come

to me and say what do I do about injury and I say well

there will be insurance or there will not be Insurance depending

on ask your school people or your Council or whoever

for this specific sentence in their policy that says we will cover your

child whatever from electromagnetic illness

there should be a specific sentence there that says that if there is not and

then I don't know the law but if as a decision maker

you are taken to court um I have

spent a whole day in court being cross-examined by an incredibly

ambitious tenacious barrister and

I was defending a girl who did not want to have an unhealthy

child and wanted Wi-Fi taken out of school and I thought after that Andrew

goldsworthy who works with esuk as an advisor he was the medical expert

and I thought I'm glad I was on my side because I can Stand My Ground

and I thought if I were a decision maker

against such a barrister I would be taken to pieces with the information

that isn't there and I think it's something that decision makers just need

to bear in mind trees um

rights I'm quoting this from the magazine esuk

which uh I think there are some copies over there but it's quarterly or four

times a year and they do cover lots of legal aspects

and they have their doctors scientific advisors and it is well worth getting

and it's not expensive but in es UK there is an article here on trees

subjected to low-level microwave or radiation 29 Pages the red oak Cherry Willow black

Poplar and all trees suffer the same they all start losing

their immune system once you bombard them with Communications microwaves

trees are designed to pick up radiation they are not designed to pick up

microwaves they do not like microwaves even children in school do experiments

with Watercress near cell phones or with microwave water

it's patently obvious that um any tree does not like

microwaves and the moment you start microwaving a tree two things happen

first is the tree starts to lose its immune system

and secondly I did say there were three species on Earth that I know of that are

impervious to microwaves one of them is bacteria microorganisms they seem to

thrive under the energy from microwaves I don't

know why why have I explained to me by Professor but I couldn't understand what he was saying but two things happen with

trees first the bacterium start to thrive and invade the tree and secondly

the tree starts to lose its immune system and it's only a matter of time

um here where 5G is going up all around the

world where 5G is going up trees are coming down

the reason is trees inhibit the progress of 5G 5G is

not a big around circular wave that you get from transmitters 5G is a beam sort

of a cross between a torch and a laser it is a beam and that beam has trouble

going through a tree trunk or the density of leaves especially if they're wet

and especially along roads I have had calls from all over the world

um saying Barry why are they cutting our trees down and I say is 5G going up

yes there is your answer in Malta the lady that rang me said

they're cutting the trees down and the reason is that motorists can see better

in the usie when they're just not giving an explanation

they're just cutting them down Sydney is the only place I know Sydney

Australia where they're telling the truth and the application into the government

is the submission to the government 5G inquiry

sacrifice trees for Network performance and overwhelming numbers of small cells

in Australia they've just said if you want 5G we cut the trees down simple as

that here our local paper or my local paper

out to Bobby Tracy um

The Advertiser here we are culling

[Music] now the reason given to us we are calling in the teen Bridge area

that I come under teambridge ninety thousand trees

for or for to stop the prevention of dieback I don't know what diabetic is

I'm not a tree expert but we are cutting down 90 000 trees and

we are also cutting down [Music] it is

440 000 trees along the road so that they do not pose a danger to

motorists now I wrote a letter to the newspaper along with a lot of other people mine is

here and I said is this is a coincidence that we have to cut down four hundred

and forty thousand trees suddenly posing a danger at the exact location that 5G

needs to go up on the lamp posts 5G has to go up about every 100 150 meters

um magazines that I'm not the only one with research there is a an article here

that birds bees insects trees

the migration of animals colony collapse a big study on Aspen trees there are 20

studies here Proper University studies on all of these

um and it is the same thing really uh

all of those you suppress the immune system

and for the animals the navigating animals

the ones that use the Sun or the Earth's magnetic field

even the creepy crawlies that go along the ground um

the creepy crawlers that go along the ground they use navigation

from the Earth and from the Sun but for the scientists here I'm talking

about the cryptochrome pigments double electron absorption

system that has been published in nature for robins and we know the other birds

have it the other animals have it um animals lose their immune system all

animals and those that use the Sun or the Earth's magnetic field they

become disorientated migrating birds get lost butterflies get

lost and you have

quite a lot of harm particularly on insects

insects uh they have a large surface area to body volume

and their surface area absorbs more radiation than the body can hold it's

known that one of the 5G frequencies when it was tested on a b just absolutely saturated the B the B lost

its immune system and the whole thing turned to pus inside

now I'm going to mention just a couple of studies here

okay two studies costing

30 million euros over

a good 10 12 years found

an increased cancer is increased cancer tumors in animals exposed to phone Mast

radiation

[Music] okay

foreign animals facing extinction have been reported

animals facing extinction have been reported here in India Netherlands

Japan up to 40 percent of hives lost

insects Extinction from in Germany from study by entomologists

uh and and so it goes on nobody is immune from this

okay I have given to the Glastonbury Festival I

have given two of the Glastonbury first of all environmental lectures

uh you're welcome to to come round and get them if you wish but one of them

um has over 8 000 research articles

on animals and a 20-page laboratory study

citing the suppression of the immune system from ordinary low-level

microwaves on cows cats dogs hamsters whales birds bees bats butterflies

over 8 000 studies there foreign

the second one I gave the first one was predominantly bees the second one was

animals from all species I quoted 14.

properly independently peer-reviewed university studies saying the same and

this isn't a UK problem as a a lovely gentleman here

um sends me a picture of his hives every year he is a priest

he is a priest living up in the mountains the Rockies in the Colorado mountains and he sends me a little

letter every January with all of his hives and to show this isn't just an English

or UK problem they are fighting a battle the beekeepers are fighting a battle

and every year he tells me what he's doing they're putting special protective coating on or doing this or doing that

or moving them but he sends me a note saying what he's doing to try to protect

his bees along with all of the other United States uh beekeepers

now I want to come finally on animals to a study here

to a study here

I've got I know where I am this is probably the biggest and most comprehensive and legal study

this is a 15-year study hundreds of papers a

15-year study Mount Nadi and mount Matheson world

heritage site in Australia

world heritage site in Australia the study was for and it is a legal

study for the United Nations educational scientific and cultural organization

UNESCO the international Union for the

conservation of nature

and the conclusion over Mount Nadi Mount Matheson they only had 105 transmitters

which isn't that many over 15 years

and I've never seen anything described like this before

they said hmm over the last 15 years

this affects not only the top of the life chain species but they are

devastating the fabric of the community of the world heritage

causing genetic deterioration in an Insidious massive and ever escalating

scale to truly understand what these studies

reveal is to stare into the abyss and I've never seen the word Abyss in a

scientific paper and I thought I'll just look it up in my Oxford Dictionary

to get the proper meaning because this is coming here with our nature

this is coming here um and under my Oxford dictionary under

Abyss it is an abyss of despair a catastrophe

Primal chaos hell and a bottomless Chasm now you can

choose any of those and but it doesn't look good

I summarized the whole of the document

and I'm I've I've summarized the document down here but these are

groups of species these are not species some of these are 66 and 86 species

um and when you run down this whole list of species

the common words appear they either migrate and they won't come back they exhibit unnatural behavior and

then you have gone gone gone retreated to another area

rarely heard [Music] um Gone Gone move to the valleys and we're

going right down with birds butterflies wasps ants termites bees

frogs you name it they're all there

and those that haven't gone so the ants have become aggressive

but the moths butterflies ants bees flies

they are down around 80 percent and some of the other creatures here

like the gray thrush they list as rare and there are several rares but the

problem is not whether they're rare but whether you

have enough species left to regenerate and this is before the 5G

satellites start coming overhead and beaming down on them

all of what I'm doing now is 5G and I have an important quote here because I

think it can be useful from bug life and I want to tie it in because there

may be a solution to this and this is published in 2018

however the charity bug life warns that despite good evidence of the

harms there was little research ongoing to assess the impact or apply pollution

limits that is not true actually I've quoted nearly 40

000 research papers esuk magazine publishes animal studies

every time it comes out there is generally one a day but I'm not criticizing bug life because I think one

of the answers to this and I thought about that sort of only yesterday I thought how can

we sort of solve this here I have no Authority and no status

and whoever I try and reach um will never reply to my letters and I

can't get through to them but Charities like bug life and the Charities that

control Birds and the Charities that look after the Woodlands

they have I don't know what you call them but people who control what's the word I'm

looking for The Who The the people who like Prince Harry and all those

patrons that's it thank you they have patrons and if and this will be going out if the

people who have animal Charities and tree charities if they go to their Patron

and they can ask their Patron for me to come to them I don't care

where I go my own expense if I can go to the patron just for an hour

the patron although the patron may not be able to do anything the patron may be able to

meet somebody at a social event that I would never even be letting the gate to

but it would meet somebody at a social event and say hey we've got this bloke here you really want to talk to him and

we may be able to get a decision made that is the only way we I think we can

actually get a handle on this because the industry is immensely powerful

uh they stand aside for nobody they have the money they have tens of trillions of

dollars they can buy anybody they can buy the scientific results they want

and finally the last thing on trees that I think is immensely important

because the moment these went up we started to lose our trees and I don't

I haven't seen the research but I bet if anybody starts looking you will see that

tree diseases are slowly creeping up

thank you over the last 20 25 years

they have to but what people don't understand about

trees and I'm going to put this very briefly

70 percent of a fish is tree

the reason is when the trees shed their leaves all of the broken down goodness gets washed into the streams the rivers

the sea it is fed on by microorganisms and bacterium and they

get fed on by bigger things and bigger things the food chains the food webs and into the fish and any fish any 70

percent of a fish is generally tree or the goodness from a tree

but there is a very important fact here

among this enormous chain of microorganisms you have

tiny little microorganisms called Coco lithopause

and they do their share of feeding and they are fed on but they produce one

important molecule Coco lithopores produce a molecule called dimethyl sulfide

it is the only molecule known at this point in time the only molecule known

because it drifts out of the water into the air and this is the only molecule molecule

known to take part and that is necessary in cloud formation

now if you go and cut down all of the trees in there I think we're going to

cut down 70 million or something not replace 70 million trees with 70

million saplings the average age will be about 100 years and the saplings will

not do the same job they will not absorb the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere for a start now

if you cut down the trees you are cutting down the formation of

clouds and the atmosphere which means you will get droughts it is as simple as that we cannot go

round cutting down that many trees if it isn't necessary and the only way to have

5G is to cut down trees so there is a balance there and it needs to be known

to somebody now with 5G

I'm going to finish on 5G

in when I spoke in TOT Ness not too long ago just before Christmas somebody was

disagreeing with me saying we don't have that and we don't have that and no we

don't but it doesn't say that we will not have it

um there is a lot more to 5G than just putting up little boxes on lamp posts

5G is the new generation it is not a wave it is a beam

it is going to be used by around 53 organizations in this country

plus the secret services plus the military

plus the American bases and their frequencies

there are quite a lot of frequencies that people don't know about that are

going up when you have a 5G transmitter and most of them are secrets

in fact there are a lot and 5G is going to merge when I look at the frequencies

the Spectrum across the whole range 5G is going to merge

basically with Wi-Fi six and they are already producing 6G

5G and Wi-Fi 6 are getting very very close together they are going to be

used in unison

I need to keep these in order or I should be a silly boy um

right here we are now for decision makers

for decision makers two of the world's leading professors in

this area wrote a letter to all of the Nordic prime ministers

it is a brilliant letter I wish I had the skill to write this letter I

certainly don't it is a brilliant letter hmm

hmm but before the letter I just want to

what I want to do I want to read the a legal opinion from

[Music] an international Attorney at Law Office

regarding 5G this is for decision makers

and it says and you're welcome to pop out to my house and get all this stuff

it says a international firm of law a law firm

it is the conclusion of this legal opinion that establishing and activating

a 5G Network as it is currently described would be in contravention of

the current human and environmental laws enshrined in the European Convention of

Human Rights the U.N convention on the rights of the

child EU regulations and the burn and bond

conventions and going through documents

I have found and these mean absolutely nothing to me the UN convention 1989

each state and we come under the United Nations each state has a legal

responsibility to protect children to ensure maximum development articles 19

and 6. if you want to go to your school and school and quote the law there you

are the children's acts 1989 part 3 section 17. there is a legal obligation

on local authorities to protect children against harm or the risk of

this stands apart as a likelihood or perceived risk is all

that is necessary it does not need proof

I believe that this only applies and I'm not sure to children who are in care

children who are fostered or adopted but every school has one of those anyway I

would imagine you have the Nuremberg code un 1950

article 7. prohibit prohibits any experiment without consent

5G is an experiment in fact all of them are experiments Tetra airwave is an

experiment but under the Nuremberg code

any experiments that affects you bodily or your health

is illegal unless you give your consent there is only one exception

and I've only known it to be done once any doctor can experiment on his or

herself that is the only exception that's part five

under EU law a strategic environmental now whether we are agreed whilst we were

under EU law I don't know a strategic environmental assessments

should be carried out before 5G and if there is a problem and it wasn't

carried out the polluter in other words the decision maker pays the principal or

the costs for the cleanup and that can be Millions

a legitimate government must preserve the right to life liberty

health of all of its citizens that is the treaties of civil government

second treaties chapter 2. and finally the health and safety acts 588 law in

this country first of July 2016.

employers must protect those of higher susceptibility monitor health for electromagnetic

radiation both thermal and not thermal for example auditory auditory sensory

disturbance change in brain function that is the law

foreign the letter from the two professors

to Nordic populations

that it is a mistake to assume that the

populations are experimental guinea guinea pigs for an ever a largest ever

biologically exposed site I'll start it again experimental guinea pigs for the

largest ever biological experiment on humans such experiments are totally unlawful

according to the Nuremberg code the Declaration of Human Rights the

Declaration of children's rights according to the palooza page the principle

[Music] the polluter plays the principle has to

pay for all harm they have caused to humans

now an experiment was carried out on 5G

an experiment was carried out in Russia

and I'm going to speed up these last bits

in 1977 I have the paper an experiment was carried out on animals

and humans using 5G I won't go into the units but the

radiation level the unions the humans and the animals were subjected to

was at a level of 62. they were subjected to a level of 62 for

15 minutes a day for 60 days in other words 15 hours

that's it can legally under the international

commission and our government under the thermal regulations

you and all of the animals and all the trees if 62 and I'm going to list the

illnesses caused from a level of 62 you can legally be

given for 24 hours a day non-stop forever a level of 140.

more than twice the professors listed

damage to the skin liver heart brain adrenal glands blood

the thesis children stem cells human sperm honeybee

and that was just from one expected one paper there's the paper it's a top secret

paper from Russia that I had sent to me and so

with 5G um I I can't really if I can show it to you

very quickly um if I can find it

very very quickly there we are

um with 5G on as I hold it up to show you on the right is a normal transmitter and

on the left as I show it to you you have the

the pulse of the 5G signal and you can if you want

you can get your there's an excellent article on 5G this is from es UK

magazine which you can download from the internet

this is a really good because it goes into the frequencies and everything

if you want it it's the es UK Magazine Summer 2019 volume 17 number two and if

you can't remember that give me a ring tomorrow and I'll have it by the phone and I'll tell you

um and one last thing about 5G and this

isn't known by most people who sings

one is that that there is a paper by the World Health Organization

that's one of the 5G frequencies is known to cause eye damage

and skin cancer that is published and there is something which is being

tried I I get lots from the universities

because believe it or not the university people developing this are more scared

about what they're doing um whereas I'm prepared to take the risk uh

there is the mathematicians and physicists will know this

um it is called the if I can remember it it's called the

balloon precursor is what is being tried out it is a one second pulse that will

precede the laser beam which is a one second pulse that will precede the laser

beam up to 10 gigabyte in strength

and you really really don't want anything like that flushing across your

eyes or your skin nothing does that is being tried out

to as a burst of energy so that you can download a whole movie or whatever now

just to finish off there it's not all gloom and doom there there is a very simple answer to this all of this there

is a solution all you have to do is

run cables many countries they don't have Smart Meters that use

Wi-Fi all of the smart meters run off cable all of the cables into the schools all

of the Wi-Fi and the scores well it's not Wi-Fi it is cabled from Source there are no microwaves in the air

if we took the trouble to run cables just like telephone cables

everybody could have everything they wanted even better more secure and

better and faster but we have 500 companies

that are immensely powerful they are pushing the Wi-Fi because

they're getting as much money as they can and This Is How They are progressing but the

easy answer is just to have cable if we run a cable along a forest the trees are

happy that animals are happy everybody is happy you can have them into the schools and if we

turn down all of the transmitters just turn them down

so that only the Emergency Services need them if you're in a car and you break down in

the middle of Dartmoor you can ring if we just had that system which is what it

was originally designed for there would be no problem but the problem is and was unforeseen in

the 70s this system has been hijacked by children and addicts and everybody else

and the use was not thought up before they released this

and they are chemically and physically addictive and I have articles from Scientific

American mind that show that children will demonstrate

severe aggression severe aggression where a child has

threatened to murder her parents if they so much as touched her equipment

and a child has punched the mother in the face for touching the equipment

we're getting into that stage but there is a solution

but the problem with the solution and we go right back to the very first document

you will lose profits and this really all comes down to money

and what I'd like to do now or just get straight on if we can Charlie please

straight on with questions um yeah no uh well done everyone I know thanks Barry uh yeah

you're all doing really well it's it's hard hard listening to the to this stuff

uh so we're gonna uh to have questions and answers so we're going to cut it slightly shorter because we've all got

homes to go to so we don't want to go much past 10 o'clock so we're gonna have about 15 minutes uh for questions and

answers uh so uh hands up if you have can I just say there is a gentleman who

asked very very early he has a desperate question Jonathan this is Jonathan

to do with eyes um and uh sorry could we have a question

from Jonathan please yeah thank you um it's about the 5G infrastructure and

part of that uh is going to be the LED Street lighting there is in America a

researcher and lighting design mathematician who says that led in the

form of the new street lights and car headlights is going to cause irreparable

damage to everyone's eyesight because LED light is rather like a laser light

generated from a flat projector and has a beam-like capability could you talk

about the health concerns in respect of LED light and how it might affect the

Optics right I'll go as far as I can um

yes to eye damage yes to skin cancer that's that's documented

um blue light uh we're look I'm I'm assuming the blue light you're looking at is 450 to 500

nanometers yeah yeah okay um right blue light now there are uh

radiation sensors ganglions on the sides of the eyes

the full function isn't fully understood but it is known they pick up radiation

and they send it back to the brain blue light is also known to go to the

retina at the back of the eye it is known to go to the hypothalamus

the hypothalamus has special enzymes they're called periods

now the enzymes in the molecules or the cells in the hypothalamus in the brain

it is known that when the under normal conditions without blue

light they travel to the outside of the molecule or the

outside of the cell there is a chemical reaction I don't know what it is but then they come back

the complete cycle takes 24 hours now blue light is known to slow list

down by up to two hours a day up to two hours a day

the hypothalamus I know controls the internal

circadian resonant frequencies our internal clocks the hypothalamus is also connected to

the pituitary which releases hormones and can be

responsible for Behavior now that is as far as as my knowledge

goes but I'm just going to throw this out are there any medical professionals

here I I would like to know if you slow down the hypothalamus for up to two

hours a day and it is continuous um is there any medical professional here that could enlighten me or and and

everybody on any knock-on effect for organs or whatever it is I don't know

about thank you some some years ago I was in uh Malta oh sorry I'm looking at the

gentleman behind you sorry um uh doing mental health studies in Malta

and they did various studies and we had what we call Blue rooms mood rooms

um which um what you were stating there were the

mitochondrial and the pituitary gland and uh around that area

and they found that there was mood suppressor and people got not depressed

but um you could stabilize the mood but it also slowed the functions of the Mind

so what we're saying because they couldn't hear you at the back um it will change moods and suppress

processes in the mind yes yes and they also found out taurine in Red Bull

actually lifted it could ask something else so please how we're all adults and

we are we have mechanisms that how would that affect sort of and I'm thinking of

a teenager who is adolescence and probably is not in full control of

their emotions or moods could you could you how could you guess

or give a professional opinion of how that would affect an adolescent I'm not

quite on that level and I'm going back five years study but it certainly would affect the stability of the Mind anyway

it does and actually my son is eight years old in next week high uh Primary

School I've noticed a mood change due to a Wi-Fi activity there yeah but

um there's there were two pills and one of them is half of is kind of banned in

America now because of this um but I can't remember the study so I

don't want to quote myself can I just add one thing to that I do know that in China they have opened up medical

blocks now for this specific thing for children and mood changes and the

professor has written a brilliant paper I can't remember his name the professor has written a brilliant paper and in the

clinics right across China the youngest child he's treating is two

believe it for addiction and mood Behavior sorry okay questions Tom well I got a quick

question for the audience um put your hands up if you are now suffering from tinnitus

yeah if you're now you weren't five years ago but you are now suffering from tinnitus put your hands up

right up everyone can look around how many people is that that's I don't know that's 20 for 30 of the audience

down back at school now uh question that we have um one question over here

I'm gonna I'm gonna pass the mic to you um two quick questions

um first you said there was three organisms that were immune and you said one was bacteria what were the other two

ah um the first and I don't know whether they maybe somebody here will know that

whether they are microorganisms or bacterial or or what they're called tartar grades

and NASA has beamed them into space

and brought them back and they've just come out of their little cocoon and thought well that was a nice rest

they seem impervious to everything and the other are the bacterium Thrive and the other

was scorpions oh scorpions uh that's interesting and the other thing was with

the microwave technology was it actually being worked on by arpanet in the 50s and 60s was it

being worked on by arpanet the U.S open at the defense uh people

who I'm sorry I can't understand the question um in the 50s and 60s was it worked on

by arpanet what's alternate arpa a-h-a-r-p-a they

were the defense uh sort of a lot of things all right okay I I don't know um because

you said that you were working on the Cold War microwave yeah um the 1949 by 1949 they knew the brain

frequencies and they were changing Behavior just by beaming microwaves into

animals and human brains um the the only organizations I know are

the Soviets the CIA we worked with them but but I don't know that particular

acronym sorry uh any more questions well we have no

more than 10 minutes sorry thank you for the it's my pleasure presentation thank

you any truth in the idea that this is also not just about money but a a weapon

of War and uh an idea of depopulation which is

their intent that is a particularly is it a

deliberate method of depopulation or a method of War um

you've heard of harp h-a-aarp in Alaska

um that can be used I'm not saying it is or it has it can be used because the

microwaves can be any frequency and they only need to turn it into a tune it to a

brain frequency and it can be bounced or reflected off of the ionosphere which is

hydrogen and helium down to any part of the planet and there

isn't one heart There are 16 around the planet um they can be used to change weather

they can be used for bacterial Warfare and I can't go into how and why now they

can be used to cause illness but yes they have been used um the Soviets microwaved the Americans

recently in one country the American Embassy was microwaved

Cuba yep we microwaved the Catholics in Northern

Ireland the Americans microwave the ladies at greenham common to give them cancer

and make them sick but now and I'm not going to mention the country uh

or the countries and why I like this is because I I would like this to go out

and I would like people to take notice in these countries I know one country from my travels

where there is a very heavy I think there are about two million Muslim populations the density

of Muslims and the concentration of towers is within there

um there are other areas of the planet where the extremely wealthy and I'm not

trying to start a civil war here but they are exempt microwaves in their

areas um there are areas of the planet where

particular densities of poor and I've been to them

and I fought a case for them and and we won and I had the king backing me

um where the the transmitters were always put in the poorest densest areas

so you could argue that but whether it is deliberate I'm not in the mind of the

decision maker so can we take um you know they're doing the small sales 5G small cells every 100 meters

every 200 meters and if you thought of it the other way not as fast to download speeds but if you thought of it you had

an AK-47 on every street corner you might think again about 5G

yeah hi Bart yeah hi Barry um I was living in Bristol uh which is a 5G test

bed and it gave me cancer on my skin and also I nearly lost my vision it made me

extremely fatigued over and over in years and I tested my uh the environment with a meter and it's it the exposure

levels are horrendous so I so I left my whole life behind but my question to you

would be how do we protect ourselves from this stuff is I mean I'm seeing a lot of

products on the market that are giving out waves you know like Blue Shields and stuff like that are these things

actually working for us or is there nothing to save us from 5G if we don't get it stopped uh protection

it can be very very costly

as far as we know at the moment and may I say that is a brilliant

question and I only had the information some of the information yesterday from China

um the the new 5G whether it's 5G or 6G and

I I can't I can't get my brain around why they're doing this at the moment but

uh a university has developed

the 5G beam that will penetrate the metal casing on a cell phone and I I but

my first thought was well if it can do that to the casing of a cell phone what

will it do to your eyes or your skin and what is the purpose behind it

um but at the moment 5G you won't pick up on any of your acoustic meters anyway

um the mathematics for the being is so complex

that I don't know a mathematician in the world that can actually decipher what is

actually inside the beam there are many hundreds of frequencies being tested and

tried I don't know a single safe one I can't think of any form of screening

that will stop 5G unless

again es UK they have a directory of I

think 350 items something like that in on their website

that may stop different G's I don't know 5G will not penetrate far into the house

it can be stopped by walls unless they put the metal bit in

um but 5G is having a carrier wave that will take it further

its penetrative power is not strong when it comes to buildings and trees but they

are using carrier waves namely 4G or 3G 700 megahertz to bring it further into

the house but it is designed to marry up and work with smart meters and the Wi-Fi

and everything else so at the moment

uh until five years established uh we don't know how to block it because

they haven't produced it it's like saying uh we will we want a

bulletproof jacket but we haven't made the bullets uh until you've made the bullets you

won't know what works uh thanks so much about it much appreciated

now I want to wrap this up uh because uh you know time and as I said we've all got home

I just had something there as well absolutely yeah if I were a decision maker a counselor or School Governor or

something I'm thinking of me and somebody said we want you to sign here

because this is coming on your land your territory or property I would say

very simply give me the research paper if I am the signatory I take

responsibility and under this under this law

it is the principle who pays the costs if I am signing for this give me a

research paper that says pregnant women the animals the trees children will be

unharmed for the duration that they are in front of it give me one research

paper I will send it for independent peer

review to Nature Publications or a top-rate journal and I will see what

their reply is and they will come back and say this there is no safe level for

a child ever but I I would Safeguard myself and I'm not saying this is a

threat but I do get a lot of counselors and legal people coming to my house

saying can we take the council to court under civil law and I don't know but the

the pot is boiling and if I were a decision maker I would want something

cast iron say give this to me I will make my own decision I want will not be

bullied foreign [Applause]

- Generated with https://kome.ai

โอเคขอบคุณนี้ได้รับเย็นขอโทษฉันนิดหน่อย

เหมือนรถโบราณเก่า ๆ ฉันจะไปเรื่อย ๆ ตราบเท่าที่ฉันเติมน้ํามัน

ฉันแค่อยากจะพูดสองสามสิ่งก่อนที่จะเริ่มโปรด

มีคนที่ไม่ชอบพูดต่อหน้าคนอื่นหากคุณมีคําถามใด ๆ หรือคุณต้องการ

ดูงานวิจัยใด ๆ ที่ฉันใช้ไม่มีอะไรที่จะหยุดคุณฉันอยู่ใน

สมุดโทรศัพท์ liverton Newton Abbott ไม่มีอะไรจะหยุดคุณและฉันรู้จักบางคนที่นี่และพวกเขาออกไปแล้ว

ไปที่บ้านของฉันไม่มีอะไรจะหยุดคุณโทรหาฉันพูดว่าเฮ้แบร์รี่ฉันสามารถโผล่ออกมาเพื่อดื่มกาแฟสักถ้วยได้ไหม

ที่นี้พูดคุยเรื่องนี้และไม่มีปัญหากับที่มันไปทั้งหมด

เวลาฉันมีห้าคนในสัปดาห์นี้ ไม่มีปัญหาเลยกับสิ่งที่ฉันพูดฉันมีสารคดี

หลักฐานสําหรับฉันไม่สามารถนํามันทั้งหมดที่นี่ฉันได้ใช้

1700 เอกสารเพื่อรวบรวมสิ่งนี้และการพูดคุยครั้งสุดท้ายของฉัน แต่คุณสามารถ

มาดูพวกเขาและวิพากษ์วิจารณ์พวกเขาและพูดว่าฉันขอสําเนานี้และ

เอามันออกไปจากสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเอามันออกไป แต่ฉันไม่ได้พูดแม้แต่คําเดียวเว้นแต่ฉันจะมีสารคดี

หลักฐานตอนนี้จุดมุ่งหมายของฉันไม่ได้ทําให้ใครไม่พอใจ แต่บางคน

จากสิ่งที่เราพูด คุณรู้ไหมว่าเราทําไม่ได้

ระหว่างปี พ.ศ. 2492 ถึง

1962 ทุกสิ่งที่เราจําเป็นต้องรู้

ไมโครเวฟเป็นที่รู้จักและเผยแพร่

ภายในปี 1962 อันตรายทั้งหมด

อันตรายทั้งหมดทุกอย่างรู้และเมื่อฉันพูดทั้งหมด

ระหว่างมหาอํานาจกับเรา

สมองในเวลานั้นได้รับการศึกษาคลื่นสมองและไมโครเวฟ

สามารถใช้เพื่อเจาะสมองและทําให้เกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลงพฤติกรรม

และในปี พ.ศ. 2505 ด้วย

ความถี่เรโซแนนซ์ของอวัยวะและสมอง การสั่นพ้องของไซโคลทรอนิกส์

ความถี่ ความถี่เรโซแนนซ์ circadian แถลงการณ์ถูกสร้างขึ้นในปี 1962 โดย

รัฐบาลที่พิการแต่กําเนิดพิการแต่กําเนิดทั้งหมด

อวัยวะ สิ่งมีชีวิตทั้งหมด เซลล์ทั้งหมด สมองทํางาน ทุกอารมณ์

อารมณ์ทั้งหมดสามารถเปลี่ยนแปลงเปลี่ยนแปลงและทําลายได้

ในปี พ.ศ. 2505 ไมโครเวฟแล้วเป็นตอนนี้

ถูกใช้เป็นอาวุธล่องหนก่อนที่จะกลายเป็นโทรศัพท์มือถือ

ในปี 1965 การใช้โทรศัพท์มือถือโดยทหาร

คือใช้ผมเคยทํา

ภายในปี 1965 โอกาสของโทรศัพท์มือถือและ

ทุกอย่างจากโทรศัพท์มือถือถูกมองว่าร่ํารวยจริงๆ

ตลาดสําหรับประชาชนทั่วไปและ

การรู้ถึงอันตรายที่โทรศัพท์มือถืออาจทําให้กองทัพได้รับการยกเว้น

อย่ามีในกองทัพเมื่อคุณลงนามอันตรายใด ๆ ที่เข้ามาหาคุณ

ใช้อะไรก็ตามที่คุณไม่มีทางไล่เบี้ยได้ แต่ทั่วไป

ประชากรทําและทหารและอุตสาหกรรม

ของหลายประเทศ ได้แก่ สหรัฐอเมริกา แคนาดา สหรัฐอเมริกา

บางส่วนของประเทศนาโตออสเตรเลียและนิวซีแลนด์

ผู้คนมารวมตัวกันและพวกเขารู้ว่าโทรศัพท์มือถือและทั้งหมด

แกดเจ็ตอื่น ๆ ที่คุณมีในวันนี้พวกเขารู้ว่าพวกเขาจะไม่ได้รับอนุญาตภายใต้

ขีดจํากัดความปลอดภัยในปัจจุบันและเราต้องการขีดจํากัดความปลอดภัย

ที่ไม่สามารถนําขึ้นศาลได้และไม่เคยท้าทายหากสิ่งเหล่านี้เป็น

ความคืบหน้าและในปี พ.ศ. 2508

พวกเขาใช้ระดับความร้อนแบบเก่าในปี 1953

โดยวิศวกรชื่อ Schwann และ

เพื่อป้องกันการถูกนําตัวขึ้นศาล

อุตสาหกรรมและผู้คนที่ตัดสินใจ

พวกเขาใช้ระดับ Schwann 1953 ซึ่งโดยพื้นฐานแล้วกล่าวว่า

ถ้าน้ําหนักของเนื้อเยื่อของคุณอย่างใดอย่างหนึ่ง 10 กรัมหรือกิโลกรัมขึ้นอยู่กับ

วิธีที่คุณกําลังไปจะไม่ร้อนขึ้นตามอุณหภูมิที่กําหนดในหกนาที

จากนั้นทุกอย่างจะถือว่าปลอดภัยตลอดชีวิตสําหรับผู้ใหญ่ผู้หญิง

เด็กหญิงตั้งครรภ์ทุกคนและระดับความร้อนหกนาทีคือ

หนึ่งที่ยังคงใช้อยู่ในปัจจุบันพวกเขาเพิกเฉยโดยสิ้นเชิงและละทิ้ง

เวกเตอร์แม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าของคลื่น

และอันตรายที่เวกเตอร์ไฟฟ้าและแม่เหล็กสามารถทําได้

ด้านสติกเกอร์ของฉันคืออะไร อืม นั่นเป็นเหตุผลที่ อืม ขอบคุณมาก ขอบคุณพวกเขา

ทิ้งอันตรายทั้งหมดจากเวกเตอร์ไฟฟ้าและแม่เหล็กเพื่อไม่ให้ฉันเคาะมัน

อีกครั้งตอนนี้พวกเขาเข้าไปยุ่ง

การนําไฟฟ้าของเซลล์การนําไฟฟ้าของ

เซลล์ประสาท การนําไฟฟ้าของสมอง พวกมันรบกวนเสียงสะท้อน

ความถี่ของเซลล์เรโซแนนซ์ circadian ไอออนไซโคลทรอนิกส์

พวกเขาต้องเข้าไปยุ่งเกี่ยวกับทุกสิ่งดังนั้นสิ่งเหล่านี้ทั้งหมดจึงถูกปัดทิ้งและเราติดอยู่กับความร้อนหกนาที

จํากัด บางครั้งพวกเขาขยายขยายเป็น 30

นาที แต่โดยพื้นฐานแล้วมันเป็นหกนาทีและนั่นคือสิ่งที่มีผลบังคับใช้ในวันนี้ในปี 42

เปอร์เซ็นต์ของโลกที่เราอยู่ในส่วนนั้นในปัจจุบัน

ดังนั้นคุณจึงไม่มีการป้องกันเวกเตอร์ไฟฟ้าและแม่เหล็ก

และอย่างที่ผมบอกว่าบังคับใช้ในวันนี้ว่า

มาจากคณะกรรมาธิการระหว่างประเทศเพื่อการป้องกันรังสีที่ไม่ทําให้เกิดไอออน

ใครแนะนําเราว่าอะไร

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ของรัฐบาลตอนนี้สาธารณสุขอังกฤษที่ให้คําแนะนํารัฐบาลที่ให้คําแนะนํา

สภาและมันมาตลอดทางและยังคงบังคับใช้มาจนถึงทุกวันนี้

ฉันจะมาที่ 5G ในภายหลัง 5G

ไม่ใช่เรื่องใหม่ 5G ก่อให้เกิดความรําคาญในปี 1972

สิ่งเดียวที่ใหม่เกี่ยวกับ 5G คือชื่อรุ่นที่ห้านั่นคือ

สิ่งใหม่เท่านั้น เป็นเอกสารที่ดี มีเอกสารการวิจัยมากมาย

และในที่สุดในปี พ.ศ.2515

ขออภัยในปี 1971 มะเร็งได้รับการพิสูจน์แล้วว่าเป็น

เกิดจากรังสีไมโครเวฟระดับต่ําและถูกเก็บเป็นความลับตั้งแต่นั้นเป็นต้นมา

พร้อมกับความเจ็บป่วยและโรคอื่น ๆ ทั้งหมด

ในช่วงต้นยุค 70 เอกสารนี้ได้รับการตีพิมพ์โดยชาวอเมริกัน

ทหารโดยทหารอเมริกัน เป็นความลับสุดยอด เป็นความลับสุดยอด

และแสดงรายการเอกสารการวิจัย 2,000 ฉบับ

2 000 และแต่ละอันใช้เวลาหลายปีในการสร้าง

2,000 เอกสารวิจัย เพราะในสมัยนั้นทหารทําวิจัยด้วย

มหาวิทยาลัยและครอบคลุมทุกโรคซึ่ง

คุณสามารถคาดหวังว่าจะได้รับและตายจากรังสีระดับต่ําอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ฉันคิดว่านี่เป็นเอกสารที่น่าอับอายที่สุดเท่าที่เคยมีมา

โดยองค์การอนามัยโลกเราจ่ายเงินให้พวกเขาเพื่อปกป้องเราและเราไว้วางใจ

พวกเขาเพื่อปกป้องเราในปี 1973 องค์การอนามัยโลก

มีการประชุมในวอร์ซอผลกระทบทางชีวภาพและอันตรายต่อสุขภาพของ

รังสีไมโครเวฟต่ํากว่ารังสีความร้อนซึ่งเป็นสิ่งที่คุณมีใน

โทรศัพท์มือถือ 300 หน้า

บันทึกอันตรายต่อคนธรรมดา 107 บทที่แตกต่างกัน

บทที่ 40 เกี่ยวกับโรคมะเร็งฉันคิดว่า 28 ความคิดเกี่ยวกับการสืบพันธุ์

แต่แทนที่จะบอกโลกฉันไม่รู้ว่าใครเป็นคนทําให้พวกเขาทํา

การตัดสินใจแทนที่จะบอกโลกว่ามันถูกประทับตราความลับสุดยอดด้วยสีแดงขนาดใหญ่

ตราประทับลับสุดยอด มันยังคงเป็นอยู่และคุณยังจะไม่ถูกบอกเกี่ยวกับ

สิ่งนี้พวกเขาจะไม่ยอมรับแม้วันนี้เอกสารที่น่าอับอายที่สุดอันดับสองที่ฉัน

คิดว่าอันนี้เผยแพร่ระหว่าง

1972 และ 1976 ส่วนสุดท้ายคือ 1976

จากสํานักงานข่าวกรองกลาโหมสหรัฐฯ

และเอกสารระบุว่า

หากประเทศที่ก้าวหน้ากว่าของตะวันตกซึ่งสหรัฐฯ เข้มงวด

ในการบังคับใช้มาตรฐานการสัมผัสอาจมีผลกระทบที่ไม่เอื้ออํานวยต่อ

ผลผลิตอุตสาหกรรมผลผลิตอุตสาหกรรมคือกําไรและหน้าที่ทางทหาร

กล่าวอีกนัยหนึ่งสิ่งที่พวกเขาต้องการให้เราทําคือกําหนดระดับของรังสี

สําหรับประเทศนาโตกําหนดระดับรังสี

ที่จะไม่เข้มงวดดังนั้นเราจึงเข้ามาด้วย

ระดับความร้อนหกนาทีที่ยังคงมีอยู่ในปัจจุบันและสภาคืออะไร

แนะนําให้ปฏิบัติตาม

ในเวลานั้นองค์การอนามัยโลกอีกครั้งสิ่งที่พวกเขาไม่ได้บอกคุณ

บนเว็บไซต์ของพวกเขาหรือสิ่งที่พวกเขามีในวันนี้แปดสิบ

เปอร์เซ็นต์ของเอกสารที่ตีพิมพ์เชื่อมโยงมะเร็งกับไมโครเวฟระดับต่ํา

และคนอื่น ๆ ที่คุณมีความเสียหายทางระบบประสาทข้อบกพร่องที่เกิด

ไม่มีความลับในหมู่ผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจในตอนนั้น

และบ่อยครั้งเมื่อฉันรู้ว่า G ออกมาและคุณ

เอ่อ หนึ่งในยี่ห้อใหม่ของโทรศัพท์มือถือ

คณะกรรมาธิการระหว่างประเทศเพื่อการป้องกันรังสีที่ไม่แตกตัวเป็นไอออน

ออกภาคผนวกของรายงานต้นฉบับ

ซึ่งเคลียร์ทางให้คนรุ่นไหนออกมาก็มี

ใหม่ออกมาในอีกไม่กี่วันเพื่อเคลียร์ทางสําหรับ 5G

นี่คือต้นฉบับหรือสําเนาของต้นฉบับ

เอ่อ เอกสารคณะกรรมาธิการระหว่างประเทศและเป็นที่สนใจของผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจทั้งหมด

ผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจขอโทษ

เพราะฉันคิดว่าฉันไม่ได้รับการฝึกฝนทางกฎหมายและฉันไม่สามารถเข้าใจผู้คนได้เมื่อพวกเขา

คุยกับฉันที่ได้รับการฝึกอบรมตามกฎหมาย แต่ฉันจะให้การตีความของฉันเกี่ยวกับเรื่องนี้

และนี่คือสําหรับผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจของสภาและอื่น ๆ ทั้งหมด

ผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจพวกเขาพูดในเรื่องนี้

ว่ามีคําแนะนํา

เป็นแนวทางที่พวกเขาไม่ใช่กฎหมายที่คุณทํา

ไม่ต้องยึดมั่นถือมั่น เป็นแนวทาง

พวกเขาบอกว่าพวกเขาพิจารณาเฉพาะที่เกี่ยวข้องกับความร้อนของเนื้อเยื่อ

พวกเขากล่าวต่อไปเช่นเด็กผู้สูงอายุและบางคน

ผู้ป่วยเรื้อรังอาจมีความอดทนต่ํากว่าสําหรับรูปแบบเหล่านี้อย่างน้อยหนึ่งรูปแบบ

ไมโครเวฟมากกว่าประชากรที่เหลือของคุณจะถือว่ามีความอ่อนไหว

แล้วพวกเขาก็กล่าวในหน้า 547 ของอันนี้ในทางปฏิบัติ

ขั้นตอนสําคัญในการใช้ขั้นตอนทั่วไปเหล่านี้อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละ

สเปกตรัมหลายขั้นตอนในขั้นตอนเหล่านี้ต้องใช้วิจารณญาณทางวิทยาศาสตร์เช่น:

ในการทบทวนวรรณกรรมทางวิทยาศาสตร์และพิจารณาการลดลงที่เหมาะสม

ปัจจัยในคําอื่น ๆ ในสมองที่เรียบง่ายของฉัน

หากคุณได้รับแจ้งว่ามีบางสิ่งที่เป็นอันตรายในฐานะผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจคุณมี

ผู้มีอํานาจที่จะพูดแบบนี้บอกว่าระดับนี้จะทําให้เกิดสิ่งนี้

ฉันได้รับคําสั่งให้ลดระดับลงจนถึงจุดที่ถือว่าปลอดภัย

คุณไม่มีใครเดินเข้าไปในโรงเรียนของคุณหรือที่ไหนสักแห่งแล้วพูดว่าลงชื่อที่นี่

รัฐบาลเหล่านี้เป็นคลื่นวิทยุที่เรามีวิทยุมานานกว่า 100 ปีไม่มีปัญหาแล้ว

Zonk มีเครื่องส่งสัญญาณและคุณกลับมาในอีกหนึ่งสัปดาห์ต่อมาและชอบเลโก้บ้าง

คนอื่นลงไปแล้วคุณก็มีแค่เรื่องมากมายที่คุณ

ไม่เข้าใจและไม่มีใครจะบอกคุณว่าพวกเขาเป็นอะไรอยู่ดี

อืม อืม ฉันนําหนังสือสองสามเล่มมาด้วย ไม่ใช่เพราะฉันได้เงินถ้าขายได้

หรืออะไรทํานองนั้น แต่พร้อมกับผู้แจ้งเบาะแสซึ่งฉัน

ฉันรู้จักกันมาหลายปีแล้ว

กัปตันที่เป็นผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านสงครามอิเล็กทรอนิกส์กัปตันที่เขาทํางานด้วย

รัฐบาลทหารแคนาดาและซีไอเอ

และเขาตีพิมพ์หนังสือและในหนังสือเล่มนี้และฉันสามารถให้คุณ

ชื่อเรื่องและเขาอัปเดตว่านี่คือต้นฉบับที่เขาอัปเดต

สําหรับ 5G และในนั้นในขณะที่สโนว์เดน

เอ่อ The Whistleblower เมื่อไม่กี่ปีที่ผ่านมาใส่ทุกอย่างบนอินเทอร์เน็ตที่เขามี

ใส่เอกสารลับสุดยอดทั้งหมดลงในหนังสือตามเว็บไซต์ที่คุณสามารถ

ดาวน์โหลดพวกเขาหากคุณเป็นผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจและคุณต้องการหลักฐานของบางสิ่งที่เขารวมถึงเรา

รัฐบาล คณะกรรมาธิการระหว่างประเทศ และเขาได้รวบรวมทั้งหมดไว้ในหนังสือภายใต้

หมวดหมู่ต่างๆทุกอย่างที่เกี่ยวข้องกับโทรศัพท์มือถือ Wi-Fi, 5G, รัฐบาลและ

ทั้งหมดนั้น แต่เหตุผลที่ฉันต้องการอ้างอิงอันนี้

เป็นเพราะเขาได้อ้างมาก่อนว่าก่อนที่ฟองสบู่นี้จะแตก

กับเด็ก ๆ และทุกคนวิ่งไปรอบ ๆ โดยทุกอย่างติดอยู่กับขนาดหัวของพวกเขา

คาดว่าและคาดว่าจะมีผู้เสียชีวิตสองพันล้านราย

ตอนนี้ฉันตั้งคําถามในใจของฉันเองและฉันคิดว่า

มันเยอะมาก และในสมองของเจเน็ตและจอห์นที่เรียบง่ายของฉัน

การเสียชีวิตพันล้านครั้งมีความหมายจริง แต่ถ้าคุณจินตนาการถึงทุกคนที่เสียชีวิต

ในสงครามโลกครั้งที่สองเป็น 28 เท่าของจํานวนนั้น

และนั่นก็เยอะมาก แต่เมื่อฉันเริ่มมองหาสิ่งนี้

ผมคิดดีผมจําได้ว่าตอนที่ผมสอน

และฉันจําช่วงเวลาในช่วงต้นยุค 80 เมื่อฉันพูดกับชั้นเรียนวิทยาศาสตร์ของฉัน

และผมบอกว่าเราเพิ่งผ่าน 100

อัตราการเสียชีวิต 000 รายต่อปีในประเทศนี้สําหรับการเสียชีวิตที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการสูบบุหรี่

จากนั้นคุณเริ่มมองไปรอบโลกสําหรับการสูบบุหรี่การสูบบุหรี่เชื่อมโยงกับ

ตอนนั้นพวกเขาไม่รู้จักชื่อ แต่พวกเขารู้ว่าคุณมีอาการคัดจมูกในปอดน้อยลงและเสียชีวิต

ด้วยบิตอัปลักษณ์สีดําขนาดใหญ่ um ในปี 1870

การสูบบุหรี่เชื่อมโยงกับโรคมะเร็งและการเสียชีวิตในปี พ.ศ. 1870 ในปี พ.ศ. 2482

วิทยาศาสตร์ทั้งหมดอยู่ในสถานที่ที่จะหยุดมันแล้วนักวิทยาศาสตร์ของรัฐบาลและ

นักวิทยาศาสตร์อุตสาหกรรมที่บางครั้งเป็นหนึ่งในบุคคลเดียวกันก้าวเข้ามาและพวกเขา

ชะลอสิ่งต่าง ๆ เป็นเวลา 50 60 ปีซึ่งเป็นสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นกับการสูบบุหรี่

เช่นเดียวกับน้ํามันชั้นนําและมีตัวอย่างอื่น ๆ อีกมากมายดังนั้นเมื่อฉันดูสิ่งนี้และฉันคิดว่าดี

การสูบบุหรี่น่าจะเทียบได้กับ 2 พันล้านโดยตอนนี้น้ํามันชั้นนําอย่างแน่นอน

จะอืมและฉันมองไปรอบ ๆ ตัวเลขไม่กี่

และการศึกษาระดับนานาชาติ 10 ปีเกี่ยวกับ

โลกในประเทศต่าง ๆ มีการแท้งบุตรหลายพันครั้ง

การฆ่าตัวตายการเสียชีวิตรอบเครื่องส่งสัญญาณ

ลิมาใกล้เปรูประเทศนี้เป็นที่รู้จักในฐานะเมืองมะเร็งซึ่งไม่มีการควบคุม

เพียงสองจังหวัดในอินเดียพวกเขามีเนื้องอกในสมอง 50 000 ในเด็ก

และอีกแสนคนเสียชีวิตในต่างจังหวัดอันเนื่องมาจาก

เสาโทรศัพท์มือถือ และมันก็ดําเนินต่อไป

เมื่อคุณเริ่มดูตัวอย่างเช่นนี้ในกระดาษที่ฉันเขียน

และทุกคนสามารถออกมาที่บ้านของฉันและอ่านและคัดลอกลงในกระดาษที่ฉันเขียนมีการสํารวจที่ฉันพยายามทํา

คิดว่าน่าจะ 15 ปีที่แล้ว อืม ของโรงเรียนบางแห่งในฝรั่งเศสและ

สเปนและพวกเขาพบโรงเรียน 200 แห่งที่มีกลุ่มมะเร็งตั้งแต่แปดคนขึ้นไป

มะเร็งชนิดต่าง ๆ ที่เกิดจากเครื่องส่งสัญญาณในสนามเด็กเล่น

เรามี เอ่อ

หนึ่งฉันมีส่วนร่วมในเด็กอายุต่ํากว่า 11 ปี 11 คนที่เป็นมะเร็งเม็ดเลือดขาวหลังจากเครื่องส่งสัญญาณ

ขึ้นไปพวกเขาทั้งหมดตายมันถูกนําตัวไปที่รัฐสภา

ส.ส.เสนอกรณีที่ดีมากใช้เวลา 18 เดือนกว่าจะถึงรัฐสภา

และ ส.ส. รัฐมนตรีก็ลุกขึ้นยืนและกล่าวว่าเราอยู่ในสากล

แนวทางและนั่งลงและนั่นแหละ

ในความเป็นจริงรัฐมนตรีโกหกเราไม่อยู่ในแนวทางสากล

มีและฉันจะไม่อยู่กับสิ่งเหล่านี้

แต่ฉันเพียงสําหรับผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจฉันจะวิ่งผ่านคู่ของ

เหล่านี้มีผู้เสียชีวิตแล้ว

มาเลย แบร์รี่ เรียงลําดับตัวเอง ผู้ชาย คิดอะไรอีก

มีผู้เสียชีวิตจาก Wi-Fi และชั้นเรียนจากที่นี่ไปยังนิวซีแลนด์แล้ว

มีการศึกษา 136 เรื่องเกี่ยวกับอันตรายในโรงเรียน

การศึกษาที่เหมาะสมจาก Wi-Fi และเครื่องส่งในโรงเรียน

มีการศึกษา 48 เรื่องเกี่ยวกับการฆ่าตัวตายของเด็ก ซึ่งเพิ่มขึ้นประมาณสี่เปอร์เซ็นต์ทุก ๆ

ปี อืม ฉันจะหยุดแค่นั้นสักครู่

มันคือพัลส์หรือการมอดูเลตจาก

ศาสตราจารย์มิโอะแห่งมหาวิทยาลัยคิงซาด

เขาแสดงให้เห็นโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในสมองของเด็กที่เนื้อเยื่ออ่อนเป็นพิเศษที่กะโหลกศีรษะที่เขามี

แสดงให้เห็นว่า เอ่อ ไมโครเวฟเจาะลึกเข้าไป

ทุกส่วนของสมองของเด็กและ

ไฟล์เพนนีของนักวิทยาศาสตร์

P-E-N-I-F-A-E-L ใน 97 เอ่อเขาระบุไว้

ไม่ใช่รายการความถี่พัลส์หนึ่งถึงหกร้อยความถี่ที่อาจทําให้เกิด

ความเสียหายทางระบบประสาทและสรีรวิทยา uh ในร่างกาย

ในกระดาษที่ฉันมีจากทหารพวกเขาแสดงรายการอาการทั้งหมดที่คุณ

สามารถเตือนได้หากคุณถูกนําตัวขึ้นศาลและคนสุดท้ายนั้นรุนแรง

ความเสียหายทางระบบประสาทรวมถึงการเสียชีวิตดังนั้น

เอ่อ การฆ่าตัวตายเป็นหนึ่งในห้าที่พบบ่อยที่สุด

จากไมโครเวฟเข้าสู่สมองและฉันไม่ใช่ศัลยแพทย์ระบบประสาทฉันเพิ่งรู้

จากประสบการณ์ อืม ห้าที่พบบ่อยที่สุดตามลําดับคืออาการเดียวกัน

อาการเดียวกับที่คุณจะได้รับจากมอร์ฟีนหรือกัญชา

ความหิว หิวมากเกินไป

ความก้าวร้าวและถ้าความถี่พัลส์เป็นที่แน่นอน

ความถี่ซึ่งฉันจะไม่พูดในกล้องความก้าวร้าวแสดงออกว่า เอ่อ

ก้าวร้าว ฆ่าตัวตาย อ่อนโยน ขอโทษ ความก้าวร้าวทางเพศ

ดังนั้นคุณสามารถก้าวร้าวจากไมโครเวฟและชีพจรโดยเฉพาะ

ความถี่จะแสดงออกว่าเป็นความก้าวร้าวทางเพศโดยเฉพาะจากผู้ชาย

และคนสุดท้ายคือ อืม ฉัน ฉันแค่ ฉันไม่ใช่แพทย์ ฉัน

อธิบายว่าเป็นอาการเดียวกับพิษตะกั่วอาร์เซไนด์ที่คุณต้องการ

เข้านอนแล้วตาย และถ้ามีคนเอากระเป๋ามาบอกว่ามีเงินล้านไปใช้จ่ายคุณคุณ

จะไม่รบกวนคุณที่เป็นเรื่องธรรมดาที่สุด

อาการที่คุณได้รับจากไมโครเวฟในสมองในระดับที่แตกต่างกัน

และนักประสาทวิทยาใด ๆ ที่นี่ฉันชนิดของการทํางานผ่านกระบวนการถ้าคุณต้องการ

อืม โอเค ไปกันเถอะ

สตรีมีครรภ์มีความเสี่ยงเป็นพิเศษเพราะมดลูกแน่นอน

ของเหลวและไมโครเวฟส่วนใหญ่ดึงดูดและอยู่ในและจัดเรียงใหม่

โครงสร้างทางเคมีของของไหลในหลาย ๆ ด้านมีความเข้มข้นสูงขึ้น 20 เท่า

ของความเสียหายภายในครรภ์ เอ่อ กุมารแพทย์กับนักประสาทวิทยา

นักประสาทวิทยาทางการแพทย์เข้าไปในโรงเรียนที่ฉันไม่รู้ขนาดของโรงเรียน แต่

เขาพบเด็ก 31 คนที่มีความเสียหายทางร่างกายและความเสียหายทางระบบประสาทที่เกี่ยวข้องกับ

องค์การอนามัยโลก

ตีพิมพ์บทความที่แสดงให้เห็นว่าระดับของไมโครเวฟ

รังสีสําหรับหญิงตั้งครรภ์สามารถเข้าถึงได้

ร้อยละ 47.7 เป็นการตายคลอดแท้ง

หรืออัตราเด็กที่ได้รับความเสียหายทางพันธุกรรม 47.7 เปอร์เซ็นต์

บทความที่ตีพิมพ์เมื่อไม่กี่ปีที่ผ่านมาเมื่อสองสามปีก่อนโดย European Academy

สําหรับเวชศาสตร์สิ่งแวดล้อมที่เป็นแพทย์ที่มีความสามารถอย่างไม่น่าเชื่อ

และคนฉลาดพวกเขาดูงานวิจัยของตัวเองและขึ้นมา

ร้อยละ 48 สําหรับเด็กนักเรียน และผมได้สอน

เด็กนักเรียนที่ตั้งครรภ์และฉันเคยทํางานกับครูที่ตั้งครรภ์สําหรับเด็กนักเรียนคุณสามารถเพิ่มความเสี่ยงได้

ปัจจัยระหว่าง 10 ถึง 20 เปอร์เซ็นต์มากขึ้น

ฉันไม่รู้แน่ชัดและฉันไม่รู้จักใครที่ทําเนื่องจาก

เพิ่มการนําไฟฟ้าในร่างกายของพวกเขาขาดการทํางานเต็มรูปแบบ

ระบบภูมิคุ้มกันที่ยังไม่เริ่มทํางานจนกว่าจะอายุ 18 ปีหรือมากกว่านั้น

การขาดความแข็งของกระดูก

และความง่ายของไมโครเวฟในการเจาะกระดูกซึ่งไม่จริง

พัฒนาเต็มที่จนอายุประมาณ 27 ปี สุดท้ายคือกระดูกไหปลาร้า

และแน่นอนในกระดูกคุณมีไขกระดูกซึ่งช่วยในระบบภูมิคุ้มกัน

ดังนั้นเด็กจึงมีความเสี่ยงเป็นพิเศษระหว่าง 50, 40 เปอร์เซ็นต์ถึง 60 เปอร์เซ็นต์

อ่อนแอเมื่อฉันพูดคุยกับรัฐบาลหรือราชวงศ์หรือคนแบบนั้นในต่างประเทศ

อืมคําถามหนึ่งที่ฉันพูดกับพวกเขาคือถ้าคุณไม่ทําอะไรเลยและพวกเขามากมาย

นี่ไม่ใช่ข่าวร้ายทั้งหมด 58 ของโลกกําลังทําอะไรมากมายที่เราไม่ได้ทํา

แต่ 58 ของโลกคือและเป้าหมายของฉันคือการให้เราทําอะไรบางอย่าง

อืมเมื่อฉันพูดกับพวกเขาถ้าคุณไม่ทําอะไรเลย

เพียงแค่ดูที่ลองใช้เวลาเฉลี่ย 50 เปอร์เซ็นต์

คณิตศาสตร์ค่อนข้างง่าย มันเหมือนกับเส้นโค้งการสลายตัว เส้นโค้งการสลายตัวของนิวเคลียร์ในรุ่นหนึ่งของการสัมผัส

เด็ก ๆ สมมติว่า 20 ปีครึ่งหนึ่งของทารกแรกเกิดของคุณจะไป

มีข้อบกพร่องบางอย่างหากพวกเขายังมีชีวิตอยู่อีก 20 ปีเราจะลงไปที่

ไตรมาสอีก 20 ปีคุณลดลงเหลือแปด

ดังนั้นใน 60 ปีฉันพูดกับพวกเขาและนี่ไม่ใช่งานของฉันนี่คืองาน

ของมืออาชีพจริงที่เหมาะสมทํางานนี้โอเค

ใน 60 ปีมีเพียงหนึ่งในแปดของลูก ๆ ของคุณ

สามารถเกิดหรือคาดว่าจะเกิดมามีสุขภาพดีคุณจะวิ่งของคุณอย่างไร

โครงสร้างพื้นฐาน คุณจะเรียกใช้บริการสุขภาพของคุณอย่างไร ใครจะจ่ายที่ไหน

ภาษีมาจากไหน ใครจะไปคน โรงงานมาจากไหน

คําตอบสําหรับเรื่องนี้คือการย้ายถิ่นฐานจํานวนมากซึ่งเป็นคําตอบเดียวหากคุณต้องการ

เอาตัวรอดเป็นประเทศ แล้วจะมาบนต้นไม้

สัตว์ในภายหลัง อืม ฉันมาบนต้นไม้และสัตว์ในภายหลัง

แต่มันก็คุ้มค่าที่จะกล่าวถึงที่นี่ในขณะที่ฉันคิดเกี่ยวกับเรื่องนี้นักวิทยาศาสตร์จะรู้

แต่เราทุกคนมีสารเคมีสี่ชนิดเหมือนกัน

เบสใน DNA ของเราต้นไม้ทุกต้นสามารถอ่านลําดับดีเอ็นเอของคุณได้

นิวคลีโอไทด์จะไม่ส่งผลดีใด ๆ เพราะมันไม่สนใจต้นไม้

เพราะต้นไม้ไม่ได้ทําในสิ่งที่เราทํา แต่ต้นไม้ทุกต้นสามารถอ่านลําดับดีเอ็นเอของคุณได้

และอะไรก็ตามที่ทําลายดีเอ็นเอของเราและหากมีผู้เชี่ยวชาญอยู่ที่นี่

ชอบที่จะรู้ลําดับผ่านเซลล์ฉันยินดีที่จะให้คุณทุกอย่างที่จะเปลญวนว่าที่

จะทําลายดีเอ็นเอของเรา จะทําลายดีเอ็นเอของสิ่งมีชีวิตอื่น ๆ ทั้งหมด

พืชและสัตว์ทั้งหมดและตัวเลขกําลังแสดงสิ่งนี้และเป็น

เท่าที่ฉันรู้ว่ามีเพียงสามสิ่งมีชีวิตบนโลกที่ดูเหมือนไม่อาจต้านทานได้

ถึงไมโครเวฟ อืม มี

อย่างที่ฉันพูด 48 เอกสารเกี่ยวกับการฆ่าตัวตายในวัยเด็กซึ่งแสดงออก:

ค่อนข้างเยอะ เอ่อ กับโทรศัพท์มือถือมีเอกสารเยอะ

เกี่ยวกับมะเร็งเต้านมและฉันไม่สามารถเข้าไปในมะเร็งเต้านมได้ตอนนี้มันเป็นหัวข้อแมมมอธ แต่ฉันสามารถทําได้

คําถามฉันมีภาพที่นี่ซึ่งฉันจะไม่แสดง แต่คุณสามารถมาได้

และดูถ้าคุณต้องการของผู้หญิงที่เอาโทรศัพท์มือถือเข้าไปในชุดชั้นในของเธอ

แต่มะเร็งเต้านมเป็นอัตราที่สูงอย่างน่าอัศจรรย์ในหมู่ผู้ที่พกโทรศัพท์มือถือ

ในกระเป๋าถือของพวกเขาหรือมีโลหะอยู่ในชุดชั้นใน

ศัลยแพทย์จากพลีมัธ ศัลยแพทย์สมอง

ตั้งคําถามว่าทําไมจํานวนเนื้องอกในสมองที่เขาเห็น

ไม่ตรงกับจํานวนเงินที่เขาทํา

การดําเนินการที่เขาดําเนินการเงิน แต่ขาดทุน

อืม [ดนตรี]

และคําตอบถ้าฉันสามารถหามัน

นี่คือศัลยแพทย์สมองที่ท้าทายสถิติเหล่านี้

และเราก็ตรวจสอบเรื่องนี้ผมมีจดหมายจากเขาและผมเขียนถึงเขาและผมส่ง

เขาสําเนานี้และสํานักงานสถิติของเรา

สถิติ อะไรก็ตามที่พวกเขาทําหรือพวกเขาทําแล้วและมันก็เป็น

เท่าที่ฉันรู้ว่ามันยังคงดําเนินต่อไปพวกเขากําลังนําเนื้องอกในสมอง 40 000 ออกจากสถิติเหล่านี้

ทุกๆปีสี่หมื่นและเป็นธรรม

สิ่งที่พวกเขาพูดคือ aha

ต่อมไร้ท่อในสมองไม่ใช่สสารสีเทาหรือสีขาวที่เรา

เชื่อมโยงสมองกับจอกสีขาวสสารดังนั้นพวกเขาจึงไม่ใช่สมองจริงๆดังนั้นเนื้องอกของ

ต่อมไร้ท่อไม่ใช่สมองดังนั้นเราจึงสามารถเอาสิ่งเหล่านั้นออกได้ดังนั้นเราจึงกําจัดมะเร็งต่อมไร้ท่อ 40 000 ตัว

ปีและนี่คือสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นและนี่คือวิธีที่คุณได้รับ

และนี่คือวิธีที่คุณลดตัวเลขลง

แต่ฉันพูดกับแพทย์ศัลยแพทย์ว่าคุณทํางานให้กับ NHS ถ้าคุณพยายามและ

ยกนี้ผมรู้จักหน่วยงานสาธารณสุขพื้นที่สองแห่งไม่ว่าจะเป็นหัวหน้าคนอะไร

เรียกว่าหัวหน้าหน่วยงานสาธารณสุขในพื้นที่ฉันรู้ว่าคนหนึ่งถูกคุกคาม

ว่าเธอจะตกงานในครึ่งวันเดียว

ถ้าเธอนําเรื่องนี้ไปให้ใครสนใจและอีกคนหนึ่ง

สิ่งที่ดีที่สุดที่เขาทําได้คือเงียบและยึดติดกับสิ่งอื่น

ตอนนี้เราใส่ Wi-Fi ในโรงเรียน

เราใส่ Wi-Fi และคะแนนที่คุณสามารถเข้าเรียนในโรงเรียนประถมของรัฐแทบทุกแห่ง

และพวกเขาจะมี Wi-Fi 20 ตัวในชั้นเรียนพร้อมเราเตอร์บนเพดานบวกกับ a

เครื่องส่งและอาจจะมีไอแพดด้วย

และพวกเขาทั้งหมดเป็นไมโครเวฟ

สิ่งที่คุณไม่ได้บอกและถ้าคุณเป็นผู้ว่าการโรงเรียนหรือ

ผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจในสิ่งที่คุณไม่ได้บอกเมื่อคุณวางสิ่งเหล่านี้ไว้ข้างหน้า

เด็กห้าขวบหรือแม้แต่เด็กสี่ขวบของเราทุกวันนี้สิ่งที่คุณไม่ได้บอกก็คือ Wi-Fi

ในห้องเรียนของคุณหรือห้องเรียนของบุตรหลานหรือหลานหรือห้องนอนของพวกเขา Wi-Fi อยู่ใน

ประเภทเดียวกันสําหรับอันตรายองค์การอนามัยโลก

หน่วยงานระหว่างประเทศเพื่อการวิจัยเกี่ยวกับโรคมะเร็งพวกเขาอยู่ในประเภทเดียวกันทุกประการ

เช่นเดียวกับปรอท LED DDT

เบนซินซึ่งเป็นกลิ่นจากน้ํามันที่คุณได้รับควันไอเสียจากรถยนต์เอชไอวีชนิดที่ 2 และ

คลอโรฟอร์มเหมือนกันตอนนี้ถ้าฉันเดินเข้าไปในคะแนนของใคร

กับใด ๆ เหล่านั้นและกล่าวว่าที่นี่คุณกําลังเล่นกับสิ่งนี้สําหรับวันที่ฉันจะได้รับการรับรอง jayhawed แบ่งส่วน

และเด็กและเรายังมีลูกกับสิ่งเหล่านี้

รอบฉันคิดว่าใครบางคนออกกําลังกายเป็นเวลา 13 ชั่วโมงตลอดชีวิตของโรงเรียนหรือ

บางสิ่งบางอย่าง แต่ข่าวดี

คณะกรรมาธิการระหว่างประเทศ คณะกรรมาธิการระหว่างประเทศสําหรับ

การป้องกันรังสีที่ไม่แตกตัวเป็นไอออน พวกมันแน่นมาก

ร่างกายที่ได้รับการปกป้องเป็นความลับคุณไม่สามารถเข้าร่วมได้คุณต้องเป็น

เชิญเข้าร่วมพวกเขาพวกเขาไม่ตอบใครพวกเขาไม่ได้รับการเลือกตั้ง

อืมและพวกเขาเป็นชุมชนที่ใกล้ชิดมาก

แต่เมื่อวันเสาร์พวกเขาอยู่ในเยอรมนี

ในวันเสาร์เรามีผู้แปรพักตร์และด้วย 5G มาเขาไม่ได้เตรียมพร้อมที่จะ

ทําในสิ่งที่พวกเขากําลังทําหรือเป็นสมาชิกของแก๊งของพวกเขาอีกต่อไปและสิ่งนี้มาจาก

เยอรมนีในวันเสาร์สําหรับฉันและเขาได้กล่าวว่า

และเขาได้ออกสู่สาธารณะแล้วตอนนี้มีสองขนาดใหญ่

การศึกษาที่ดําเนินการอย่างดีและมั่นคงซึ่งชี้ไปในทิศทางเดียวกันของมะเร็งจาก

การเปิดรับจากเทคโนโลยีเหล่านี้ทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลมีขนาดใหญ่ ข้อมูลในการศึกษาขนาดใหญ่ซึ่งพบความสัมพันธ์ที่ชัดเจน

ระหว่างการสัมผัสกับรังสีเคลื่อนที่กับอัตรามะเร็ง

แสดงความเสี่ยงมะเร็งมากกว่าที่เปิดเผยในรายงานฉบับแรก

ดังนั้นระดับอันตรายขององค์การอนามัยโลก

1 แทนที่จะเป็น Class 2 ของวันนี้ซึ่งเป็นอันที่ฉันเพิ่งอ่านมันเป็น S มันเป็น

ข้อสรุปที่ถกเถียงกันอย่างสุญญากาศซึ่งสนับสนุนจํานวนที่ท่วมท้น

การวิจัยที่เขาขอให้โลกอัพเกรด

ใบรับรองมะเร็งจากเกรดสองซึ่งเป็นปรอทและตะกั่ว

และเบนซินถึงเกรดหนึ่งเขากล่าวว่าการวิจัยยืนยันว่า

ตอนนี้ฉันจะจบ 10 นาทีแล้วเราหยุดเพื่อพักฉัน

จะจบด้วยบิตไม่กี่บน Wi - Fi เพราะฉันคิดว่านี้

มีความสําคัญเพราะสิ่งเหล่านี้คือลูกหลานของเรา

อืม

ใช่ฉันแค่จะวิ่งผ่านบางสิ่ง อืม

ฉันไม่ได้อยู่คนเดียวในการวิ่งรอบโลกพยายามทําสิ่งนี้ฉันมีมากมาย

ของผู้คนที่ทําหลายสิ่งหลายอย่างและเราจะมีข่าวดีที่นี่

อุตสาหกรรมเองก็มาบนแบร์รี่

อุตสาหกรรมตัวเองในปี 2000 ในปี 2000

ศึกษาบทความวิจัย 220 อันดับแรกและกล่าวว่ามันคืออะไร

การดับจริงทําให้เกิดมะเร็งสภายุโรป 47 ประเทศ 800

ล้านคนพูดง่ายๆ ห้าม Wi-Fi ในโรงเรียน

ดร. Annie sasko 22 ปี World Hawthorne องค์การอนามัยโลก โรคมะเร็ง

โทรศัพท์มือถือของแผนกและ Wi-Fi จะทําให้

มะเร็ง เอ่อ

สวิตเซอร์แลนด์ ฝรั่งเศส เยอรมนี เบลเยียม อังกฤษ นี่ไม่ใช่คะแนนของรัฐ

อังกฤษเริ่มถอด Wi-Fi ออกจากโรงเรียนแล้ว

ยูนิเซฟองค์กรการกุศลสําหรับเด็กใหญ่ที่ดูแล

เด็ก ๆ ตัดสินใจที่จะตรวจสอบสิ่งนี้และ

พวกเขาทําการศึกษาของตัวเองไม่มีใครแทรกแซงและพวกเขาก็ได้ข้อสรุปของตัวเอง

พวกเขาพบว่ามีความเสี่ยง 85 เปอร์เซ็นต์ของความเสียหายของสมองและหัวใจ

และในความเป็นจริงในแคนาดาฉันคิดว่ามันอยู่ในโรงเรียนที่พวกเขามีอาการหัวใจวาย

จากเด็ก ๆ จาก Wi-Fi และตอนนี้ห้องเรียนมีเครื่องกระตุ้นหัวใจใน

UM 85 เปอร์เซ็นต์สมองและหัวใจเสียหาย 36 โรคลมชัก 11

อันตรายต่อระบบประสาท 82 เปอร์เซ็นต์ ภูมิคุ้มกันในเลือดและความเสียหายของทารกในครรภ์

ไอซ์แลนด์ ไซปรัส อิตาลี แคนาดา รัสเซีย สหรัฐอเมริกา กําลังถอดหรือเริ่ม

ลบ Wi-Fi ออกจากโรงเรียน

เอาล่ะในที่สุดในเรื่องนี้

อืม แค่สองอย่าง อืม ฉันคิดว่าผู้หญิงคนนี้มีชื่อเสียงในระดับสากล

ฉลาดเป็นพิเศษและฉันต้องการอ่านสิ่งที่เธอเขียนที่นี่

เธอเป็นนักประสาทวิทยาเด็ก

อืม ดร.มายา ทําความสะอาดไคลน์ และเธอได้กล่าวว่าหญิงตั้งครรภ์

สมควรที่จะรู้ว่ารังสีไร้สายสามารถมีผลกระทบต่อการพัฒนา

สมองเราเห็นจํานวนเด็กเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างน่าตกใจ

ได้รับการวินิจฉัยว่ามีความผิดปกติทางระบบประสาทในช่วงทศวรรษที่ผ่านมา

และในที่สุดที่นี่ฉันมีบทความที่นี่ฉันจะไม่เอามัน

ออกมาแสดงให้คุณเห็นว่าเป็นบทความขนาดใหญ่มากที่ตีพิมพ์

ในวารสารวิทยาศาสตร์และเพราะเขากังวลและไม่ดูหมิ่น

บางคนที่นี่และฉันรู้จักบางคนที่นี่เพราะฉันรู้จักพวกเขา

ได้รับการยอมรับในระดับประเทศและนานาชาติในด้านความรู้

โดยไม่ดูหมิ่นผู้คนที่นี่ [ดนตรี] ศาสตราจารย์ Yuri gagoriov ซึ่งเป็นประธานของ

สหพันธรัฐรัสเซียสําหรับวิทยาศาสตร์นิวเคลียร์และปรมาณูและอาจมากที่สุด

ผู้มีความรู้บนโลกเกี่ยวกับไมโครเวฟและอันตราย

เขามาที่นี่เพื่อจุดประสงค์เฉพาะอย่างใดอย่างหนึ่ง

เขาต้องการให้บทความนี้เผยแพร่ซึ่งมันเป็นและเขาบรรยายและเขาต้องการ

เตือนรัฐบาลของเราอย่าใส่ไมโครเวฟในคะแนน

อย่าใส่ Wi-Fi ในโรงเรียน Wi-Fi จะ

มีความเสียหายทางระบบประสาทอย่างรุนแรงและความเสียหายทางกายภาพต่อลูก ๆ ของเราเขามา

ตลอดทางที่นี่เพียงเพื่อจะพูดและเตือนเราและทุกคนต้องการเห็น

บทความที่คุณสามารถมารอบ ๆ บ้านของฉันและอ่านและถ่ายภาพได้

อืม โอเค คุณต้องการไหม ฉันจะไปต้นไม้และ 5G หลังจากนี้เป็นสิ่งที่ดี

เวลาอยู่ที่ไหน อืม อยากหยุดตอนนี้ไหม ทํามาชั่วโมงนึงแล้ว แต่เราจะหยุด

เดี๋ยวผมจะแวะพักสักพัก แล้วผมจะทําต้นไม้ 5G

ซึ่งเหลือเพียงเท่านี้ก็ใช้เวลาไม่นาน แล้วเราจะมีคําถามทั้งหมด

ก่อนที่ฉันจะเริ่มต้นด้วยต้นไม้และ 5G และสัตว์ เอ่อ ฉันแค่อยากจะพูดถึงสิ่งเหล่านี้

หนังสืออย่างที่ฉันพูดนี่คือผู้แจ้งเบาะแส แต่

อันนี้อัปเดตแล้วตอนนี้คุณสามารถออกจาก Amazon ได้แล้วดังนั้นหากคุณโทรหา Amazon หรือทําอะไรก็ตาม

คุณทําบนคอมพิวเตอร์ฉันไม่ได้มีหนึ่งอืมมันอาจจะมีในวันถัดไป

และอันนี้คุณต้องส่งไปแคนาดาสําหรับ แต่ฉันซื้ออันนี้โดยเฉพาะ

เพราะมีบทที่นี่สําหรับการตัดสินใจของที่ปรึกษาผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจของ UH

ผู้ผลิตฉันแค่อยากจะอ่านบิตนี้ที่นี่และทุกอย่างในที่นี่คุณมี

เว็บไซต์และทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อให้ได้มาซึ่งผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจจาก

2015. และมันบอกว่าคณะกรรมการเขตการศึกษา

ตอนนี้เจ้าหน้าที่สาธารณสุขรู้แล้วว่า Lloyds of London จะไม่

ให้ความคุ้มครองความรับผิดต่อการบาดเจ็บโดยตรงหรือโดยอ้อม

เกิดจากหรือเกิดจากสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า

คลื่นวิทยุรังสีแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า เสียงรบกวน สิ่งนี้ใช้กับ Wi-Fi และทั้งหมด

อุปกรณ์ไร้สายในโรงเรียนและฉันเชื่อว่าฉันไม่รู้ว่าฉันถูกต้อง

แต่ผมเชื่อว่า Lloyd's in Shore บริษัทประกันภัยอื่นๆ

และถ้าฉันเป็นผู้ตัดสินใจ

สิ่งหนึ่งที่ฉันจะขอเป็นลายลักษณ์อักษรเพราะนอกเหนือจากอันตรายที่ฉัน

สมองไม่สามารถแม้แต่จะไตร่ตรองนอกเหนือจากอันตราย

หากคุณถูกนําตัวขึ้นศาลในข้อหาเสียชีวิตหรือบาดเจ็บของเด็ก

ไม่มีประกัน ไม่มีประกัน และผมมีพ่อแม่และคนมา

กับผมและพูดว่าผมจะทําอย่างไรกับอาการบาดเจ็บ และผมก็พูดได้ดี

จะมีประกันหรือจะไม่มีประกันขึ้นอยู่กับ

เมื่อถามคนในโรงเรียนหรือสภาของคุณหรือใครก็ตามที่

สําหรับประโยคเฉพาะในนโยบายของพวกเขาที่ระบุว่าเราจะครอบคลุมของคุณ

เด็กไม่ว่าจากความเจ็บป่วยทางแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า

ควรมีประโยคเฉพาะที่บอกว่าถ้าไม่มีและ

แล้วผมไม่รู้กฎหมาย แต่ถ้าเป็นผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจ

คุณถูกนําตัวขึ้นศาล อืม ฉันมี

ใช้เวลาทั้งวันในศาลถูกตรวจสอบโดยอย่างไม่น่าเชื่อ

ทนายความที่ทะเยอทะยานและหวงแหน

ฉันกําลังปกป้องผู้หญิงที่ไม่ต้องการมีสุขภาพที่ไม่แข็งแรง

เด็กและต้องการให้ Wi-Fi ออกจากโรงเรียนและฉันคิดว่าหลังจากนั้นแอนดรูว์

Goldsworthy ซึ่งทํางานร่วมกับ Esuk ในฐานะที่ปรึกษาเขาเป็นผู้เชี่ยวชาญทางการแพทย์

และฉันคิดว่าฉันดีใจที่ได้อยู่เคียงข้างฉันเพราะฉันสามารถยืนหยัดได้

และฉันคิดว่าถ้าฉันเป็นผู้ตัดสินใจ

กับทนายความดังกล่าวฉันจะถูกนําไปเป็นชิ้นเล็กชิ้นน้อยกับข้อมูล

นั่นไม่มีและฉันคิดว่ามันเป็นสิ่งที่ผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจต้องการ

เพื่อระลึกถึงต้นไม้ อืม

สิทธิที่ฉันอ้างนี้จากนิตยสาร esuk

ซึ่งเอ่อฉันคิดว่ามีสําเนาอยู่บ้าง แต่เป็นรายไตรมาสหรือสี่ราย

ปีละครั้งและครอบคลุมแง่มุมทางกฎหมายมากมาย

และพวกเขามีแพทย์ที่ปรึกษาทางวิทยาศาสตร์และมันก็คุ้มค่าที่จะได้รับ

และไม่แพง แต่ใน es UK มีบทความเกี่ยวกับต้นไม้ที่นี่

ภายใต้ไมโครเวฟหรือรังสีระดับต่ํา 29 หน้า ต้นโอ๊กแดง เชอร์รี่วิลโลว์สีดํา

ต้นป็อปลาร์และต้นไม้ทุกต้นต้องทนทุกข์ทรมานเหมือนกันพวกเขาทั้งหมดเริ่มสูญเสีย

ระบบภูมิคุ้มกันของพวกเขาเมื่อคุณถล่มพวกเขาด้วยไมโครเวฟสื่อสาร

ต้นไม้ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อรับรังสีพวกเขาไม่ได้ออกแบบมาเพื่อรับ

ไมโครเวฟพวกเขาไม่ชอบไมโครเวฟแม้แต่เด็กในโรงเรียนก็ทําการทดลอง

ด้วยแพงพวยใกล้โทรศัพท์มือถือหรือน้ําไมโครเวฟ

เห็นได้ชัดว่า อืม ต้นไม้ต้นไหนไม่ชอบ

ไมโครเวฟและทันทีที่คุณเริ่มไมโครเวฟต้นไม้สองสิ่งเกิดขึ้น

ประการแรกคือต้นไม้เริ่มสูญเสียระบบภูมิคุ้มกัน

และประการที่สองฉันบอกว่ามีสามสายพันธุ์บนโลกที่ฉันรู้จักคือ

ไม่สามารถเข้าไมโครเวฟได้หนึ่งในนั้นคือแบคทีเรียจุลินทรีย์ที่พวกเขาดูเหมือนจะ

เจริญเติบโตภายใต้พลังงานจากไมโครเวฟฉันไม่ทํา

รู้ว่าทําไมฉันถึงอธิบายให้ฉันฟังโดยศาสตราจารย์ แต่ฉันไม่เข้าใจสิ่งที่เขาพูด แต่มีสองสิ่งเกิดขึ้นด้วย

ต้นไม้: ประการแรกแบคทีเรียเริ่มเจริญเติบโตและบุกรุกต้นไม้และประการที่สอง

ต้นไม้เริ่มสูญเสียระบบภูมิคุ้มกันและเป็นเพียงเรื่องของเวลาเท่านั้น

อืม ที่นี่ที่ 5G กําลังเพิ่มขึ้นทั่ว

โลกที่ 5G กําลังขึ้น ต้นไม้กําลังลง

เหตุผลคือต้นไม้ขัดขวางความก้าวหน้าของ 5G 5G คือ

คลื่นวงกลมที่คุณได้รับจากเครื่องส่งสัญญาณไม่ใหญ่นัก 5G เป็นการเรียงลําดับลําแสง

ของไม้กางเขนระหว่างไฟฉายกับเลเซอร์มันเป็นลําแสงและลําแสงนั้นมีปัญหา

ผ่านลําต้นของต้นไม้หรือความหนาแน่นของใบไม้โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งถ้าเปียก

และโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งตามถนนที่ฉันได้รับโทรศัพท์จากทั่วทุกมุมโลก

อืมพูดว่าแบร์รี่ทําไมพวกเขาถึงตัดต้นไม้ของเราและฉันบอกว่า 5G กําลังขึ้น

ใช่มีคําตอบของคุณในมอลตาผู้หญิงที่ดังฉันพูดว่า

พวกเขากําลังตัดต้นไม้ลงและเหตุผลก็คือผู้ขับขี่สามารถมองเห็นได้ดีขึ้น

ใน usie เมื่อพวกเขาไม่ได้ให้คําอธิบาย

พวกเขากําลังตัดพวกเขาลงซิดนีย์เป็นสถานที่เดียวที่ฉันรู้จักซิดนีย์

ออสเตรเลียที่พวกเขากําลังพูดความจริงและการประยุกต์ใช้ในรัฐบาล

คือการยื่นเรื่องต่อรัฐบาล 5G สอบถาม

เสียสละต้นไม้เพื่อประสิทธิภาพของเครือข่ายและจํานวนเซลล์ขนาดเล็กที่ล้นหลาม

ในออสเตรเลียพวกเขาเพิ่งบอกว่าถ้าคุณต้องการ 5G เราตัดต้นไม้ลงง่ายๆเช่น

ว่าที่นี่กระดาษท้องถิ่นของเราหรือกระดาษท้องถิ่นของฉัน

ออกไปที่ Bobby Tracy อืม

ผู้โฆษณาที่นี่เรากําลังคัดออก

[ดนตรี] ทีนี้เหตุผลที่เราโทรมาในพื้นที่สะพานวัยรุ่น

ที่ผมมาใต้สะพานเก้าหมื่นต้น

สําหรับหรือเพื่อหยุดการป้องกัน dieback ฉันไม่รู้ว่าโรคเบาหวานคืออะไร

ฉันไม่ใช่ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านต้นไม้ แต่เรากําลังตัดต้นไม้ 90,000 ต้นและ

เรายังตัด [ดนตรี] มันเป็น

ต้นไม้ 440,000 ต้นตามแนวถนนเพื่อไม่ให้เกิดอันตรายต่อ

ผู้ขับขี่รถยนต์ตอนนี้ฉันเขียนจดหมายถึงหนังสือพิมพ์พร้อมกับคนอื่น ๆ อีกมากมายของฉันคือ

นี่และฉันบอกว่านี่เป็นเรื่องบังเอิญที่เราต้องลดสี่ร้อย

และต้นไม้สี่หมื่นต้นก็ก่อให้เกิดอันตรายในตําแหน่งที่แน่นอนที่ 5G

ต้องขึ้นไปบนเสาไฟ 5G ต้องขึ้นทุกๆ 100 150 เมตร

นิตยสารอืมที่ฉันไม่ใช่คนเดียวที่มีการวิจัยมีบทความที่นี่

ว่านกผึ้งแมลงต้นไม้

การอพยพของสัตว์อาณานิคมล่มสลายการศึกษาขนาดใหญ่เกี่ยวกับต้นแอสเพนมี 20

ศึกษาที่นี่ มหาวิทยาลัยที่เหมาะสมศึกษาเกี่ยวกับสิ่งเหล่านี้ทั้งหมด

อืมและมันก็เป็นสิ่งเดียวกันจริงๆเอ่อ

ทุกคนที่คุณกดระบบภูมิคุ้มกัน

และสําหรับสัตว์นําทางสัตว์นําทาง

คนที่ใช้ดวงอาทิตย์หรือสนามแม่เหล็กโลก

แม้แต่สัตว์เลื้อยคลานที่น่าขนลุกที่ไปตามพื้นดิน อืม

โปรแกรมรวบรวมข้อมูลที่น่าขนลุกที่ไปตามพื้นดินพวกเขาใช้การนําทาง

จากโลกและจากดวงอาทิตย์ แต่สําหรับนักวิทยาศาสตร์ที่นี่ฉันกําลังพูด

เกี่ยวกับ Cryptochrome Pigments Double Electron Absorption

ระบบที่ได้รับการตีพิมพ์ใน Nature for Robins และเรารู้จักนกตัวอื่น

มีมันสัตว์อื่น ๆ มีมัน อืม สัตว์สูญเสียระบบภูมิคุ้มกันทั้งหมด

สัตว์และผู้ที่ใช้ดวงอาทิตย์หรือสนามแม่เหล็กโลก

กลายเป็นนกอพยพสับสน หลงทางผีเสื้อ ได้

หลงทางและคุณมี

อันตรายค่อนข้างมากโดยเฉพาะกับแมลง

แมลง เอ่อ พวกมันมีพื้นที่ผิวขนาดใหญ่ต่อปริมาตรของร่างกาย

และพื้นที่ผิวของพวกมันดูดซับรังสีได้มากกว่าที่ร่างกายจะรับได้

ทราบกันดีว่าหนึ่งในความถี่ 5G เมื่อทดสอบกับ B ทําให้ B อิ่มตัวอย่างแน่นอน B และ B หายไป

ระบบภูมิคุ้มกันของมันและสิ่งทั้งหมดกลายเป็นหนองภายใน

ตอนนี้ฉันจะพูดถึงการศึกษาเพียงไม่กี่ชิ้นที่นี่

โอเค สองการศึกษาคิดต้นทุน

30 ล้านยูโรขึ้นไป

10 12 ปีที่พบ

มะเร็งที่เพิ่มขึ้นคือเนื้องอกมะเร็งที่เพิ่มขึ้นในสัตว์ที่สัมผัสกับเสาโทรศัพท์

รังสี

[ดนตรี] โอเค

มีรายงานสัตว์ต่างประเทศที่เสี่ยงต่อการสูญพันธุ์

มีรายงานสัตว์ที่เผชิญกับการสูญพันธุ์ในอินเดียเนเธอร์แลนด์

ญี่ปุ่นสูญเสียลมพิษมากถึง 40 เปอร์เซ็นต์

แมลง สูญพันธุ์จากในเยอรมนีจากการศึกษาโดยนักกีฏวิทยา

เอ่อ และมันก็ดําเนินต่อไปไม่มีใครรอดพ้นจากสิ่งนี้

โอเคฉันได้มอบให้กับเทศกาล Glastonbury I

ได้บรรยายด้านสิ่งแวดล้อมสองครั้งที่ Glastonbury เป็นครั้งแรก

เอ่อ คุณสามารถมารอบและรับได้หากต้องการ แต่หนึ่งในนั้น

UM มีบทความวิจัยมากกว่า 8 000 บทความ

เกี่ยวกับสัตว์และการศึกษาในห้องปฏิบัติการ 20 หน้า

อ้างถึงการปราบปรามระบบภูมิคุ้มกันจากระดับต่ําธรรมดา

ไมโครเวฟบนวัวแมวสุนัขแฮมสเตอร์ปลาวาฬนกผึ้งค้างคาวผีเสื้อ

มากกว่า 8 000 การศึกษามีต่างประเทศ

อันที่สองที่ฉันให้อันแรกคือผึ้งส่วนใหญ่อันที่สองคือ

สัตว์จากทุกสายพันธุ์ที่ฉันยกมา 14

การศึกษาในมหาวิทยาลัยที่ผ่านการตรวจสอบโดยเพื่อนอย่างถูกต้องโดยอิสระพูดเหมือนกันและ

นี่ไม่ใช่ปัญหาของสหราชอาณาจักรในฐานะสุภาพบุรุษที่น่ารักที่นี่

อืมส่งรูปลมพิษของเขามาให้ฉันทุกปีเขาเป็นนักบวช

เขาเป็นนักบวชที่อาศัยอยู่บนภูเขาเทือกเขาร็อกกี้ในเทือกเขาโคโลราโดและเขาส่งฉันมาเล็กน้อย

จดหมายทุกเดือนมกราคมกับลมพิษทั้งหมดของเขาและเพื่อแสดงให้เห็นว่านี่ไม่ใช่แค่ภาษาอังกฤษ

หรือปัญหาของสหราชอาณาจักรพวกเขากําลังต่อสู้กับการต่อสู้คนเลี้ยงผึ้งกําลังต่อสู้กับการต่อสู้

และทุกปีเขาบอกฉันว่าเขากําลังทําอะไรพวกเขากําลังเคลือบป้องกันพิเศษหรือทําสิ่งนี้หรือทําอย่างนั้น

หรือย้ายพวกเขา แต่เขาส่งข้อความถึงฉันว่าเขากําลังทําอะไรเพื่อพยายามปกป้อง

ผึ้งของเขาพร้อมกับคนเลี้ยงผึ้งอื่น ๆ ในสหรัฐอเมริกา

ตอนนี้ฉันอยากมาศึกษาที่นี่ในที่สุด

เพื่อศึกษาที่นี่

ฉันรู้ว่าฉันอยู่ที่ไหนนี่อาจเป็นการศึกษาที่ใหญ่ที่สุดและครอบคลุมที่สุดและถูกกฎหมาย

นี่คือการศึกษา 15 ปีหลายร้อยเอกสารก

การศึกษา 15 ปี Mount Nadi และ Mount Matheson world

แหล่งมรดกในออสเตรเลีย

แหล่งมรดกโลกในออสเตรเลียการศึกษามีไว้เพื่อและเป็นกฎหมาย

การศึกษาสําหรับองค์การการศึกษาวิทยาศาสตร์และวัฒนธรรมแห่งสหประชาชาติ

ยูเนสโกสหภาพระหว่างประเทศสําหรับ

การอนุรักษ์ธรรมชาติ

และบทสรุปเหนือภูเขานาดี Mount Matheson พวกเขามีเครื่องส่งสัญญาณเพียง 105 เครื่องเท่านั้น

ซึ่งไม่มากนักในช่วง 15 ปี

และฉันไม่เคยเห็นอะไรที่อธิบายแบบนี้มาก่อน

พวกเขากล่าวว่า อืม ในช่วง 15 ปีที่ผ่านมา

สิ่งนี้ไม่เพียงส่งผลกระทบต่อสายพันธุ์บนสุดของห่วงโซ่ชีวิตเท่านั้น

ทําลายผืนผ้าของชุมชนมรดกโลก

ทําให้เกิดความเสื่อมโทรมทางพันธุกรรมในร้ายกาจ ใหญ่โต และทวีความรุนแรงขึ้นเรื่อยๆ

ปรับขนาดเพื่อทําความเข้าใจอย่างแท้จริงว่าการศึกษาเหล่านี้คืออะไร

เปิดเผยคือการจ้องมองลงไปในเหวและฉันไม่เคยเห็นคําว่า Abyss ใน

กระดาษวิทยาศาสตร์และฉันคิดว่าฉันจะค้นหามันขึ้นในพจนานุกรม Oxford ของฉัน

เพื่อให้ได้ความหมายที่ถูกต้องเพราะนี่คือการมาที่นี่ด้วยธรรมชาติของเรา

นี้จะมาที่นี่อืมและภายใต้พจนานุกรม Oxford ของฉันภายใต้

ขุมนรก เป็นขุมนรกแห่งความสิ้นหวัง เป็นหายนะ

ความโกลาหลเบื้องต้น และ Chasm ที่ไร้ก้นบึ้ง ตอนนี้คุณสามารถ

เลือกใด ๆ เหล่านั้นและ แต่มันดูไม่ดี

ฉันสรุปเอกสารทั้งหมด

และฉัน ฉันได้สรุปเอกสารไว้ที่นี่ แต่สิ่งเหล่านี้คือ

กลุ่มของสปีชีส์ เหล่านี้ไม่ใช่สปีชีส์ บางสปีชีส์คือ 66 และ 86 สปีชีส์

อืมและเมื่อคุณเรียกใช้รายชื่อสายพันธุ์ทั้งหมดนี้

คําทั่วไปปรากฏขึ้นพวกเขาโยกย้ายและพวกเขาจะไม่กลับมาพวกเขาแสดงพฤติกรรมที่ผิดธรรมชาติและ

แล้วคุณก็ไป ไป ถอยไปอีกพื้นที่หนึ่ง

ไม่ค่อยได้ยิน [ดนตรี] อืม Gone Gone ย้ายไปที่หุบเขาและเรา

ลงไปกับนก ผีเสื้อ ตัวต่อ มด ปลวก ผึ้ง

กบคุณชื่อมันทั้งหมดอยู่ที่นั่น

และพวกที่ยังไม่ได้ไปมดก็ก้าวร้าว

แต่แมลงเม่าผีเสื้อมดผึ้งบิน

พวกมันลดลงประมาณ 80 เปอร์เซ็นต์และสิ่งมีชีวิตอื่น ๆ บางส่วนที่นี่

เช่นเดียวกับนักร้องหญิงอาชีพสีเทาพวกเขาระบุว่าหายากและมีหลายหายาก แต่

ปัญหาไม่ได้อยู่ที่ว่าหายากหรือไม่ แต่อยู่ที่ว่าคุณ

มีสายพันธุ์เหลือพอที่จะงอกใหม่และนี่คือก่อน 5G

ดาวเทียมเริ่มมาเหนือศีรษะและลําแสงลงมา

สิ่งที่ฉันทําตอนนี้คือ 5G และฉันมีคําพูดที่สําคัญที่นี่เพราะฉัน

คิดว่ามันมีประโยชน์จากชีวิตแมลงและฉันต้องการผูกมันไว้เพราะมี

อาจเป็นวิธีแก้ปัญหานี้และเผยแพร่ในปี 2018

อย่างไรก็ตาม องค์กรการกุศล Bug Life เตือนว่าแม้จะมีหลักฐานที่ดีเกี่ยวกับ

อันตราย: มีการวิจัยเพียงเล็กน้อยอย่างต่อเนื่องเพื่อประเมินผลกระทบหรือใช้มลพิษ

ขีด จํากัด ที่ไม่เป็นความจริงที่จริงฉันได้ยกมาเกือบ 40

000 บทความวิจัย นิตยสาร ESUK ตีพิมพ์การศึกษาในสัตว์

ทุกครั้งที่มันออกมาโดยทั่วไปมีวันละครั้ง แต่ฉันไม่ได้วิจารณ์ชีวิตแมลงเพราะฉันคิดว่าหนึ่ง

ของคําตอบนี้และฉันคิดเกี่ยวกับประเภทที่เมื่อวานนี้ฉันคิดว่าวิธีการ

เราแก้ปัญหาตรงนี้ผมไม่มีอํานาจและไม่มีสถานะ

และใครก็ตามที่ฉันพยายามเข้าถึง อืม จะไม่มีวันตอบกลับจดหมายของฉันและฉัน

ไม่สามารถผ่านเข้าไปหาพวกเขาได้ แต่องค์กรการกุศลเช่นชีวิตแมลงและองค์กรการกุศลที่

ควบคุมนกและองค์กรการกุศลที่ดูแลป่าไม้

พวกเขามีฉันไม่รู้ว่าคุณเรียกพวกเขาว่าอะไร แต่คนที่ควบคุมสิ่งที่เป็นคําว่าฉัน

ตามหา The Who คนที่ชอบเจ้าชายแฮร์รี่ และทุกคน

ผู้อุปถัมภ์นั่นแหละขอบคุณพวกเขามีผู้อุปถัมภ์และถ้าและนี่จะออกไปถ้า

ผู้ที่มีองค์กรการกุศลด้านสัตว์และองค์กรการกุศลเกี่ยวกับต้นไม้หากพวกเขาไปหาผู้อุปถัมภ์

และพวกเขาสามารถขอให้ผู้มีพระคุณของพวกเขาให้ฉันมาหาพวกเขาฉันไม่สนใจ

ฉันจะไปออกค่าใช้จ่ายเองถ้าฉันสามารถไปหาผู้อุปถัมภ์ได้เพียงหนึ่งชั่วโมง

ผู้อุปถัมภ์แม้ว่าผู้อุปถัมภ์อาจไม่สามารถทําอะไรได้ แต่ผู้อุปถัมภ์อาจสามารถทําได้

พบใครสักคนในงานสังคมที่ฉันไม่เคยแม้แต่จะปล่อยให้ประตูไป

แต่มันจะเจอใครสักคนในงานสังคมและพูดว่า เฮ้ย เรามีบล๊อคนี้ที่นี่ คุณอยากคุยกับเขาจริงๆ และ

เราอาจจะสามารถตัดสินใจได้ซึ่งเป็นวิธีเดียวที่เราคิดว่าเราทําได้

รับมือเรื่องนี้ได้จริงเพราะอุตสาหกรรมนี้ทรงพลังอย่างมาก

เอ่อ พวกเขายืนหยัดเพื่อไม่มีใคร พวกเขามีเงิน พวกเขามีเงินหลายสิบล้านล้าน

ดอลลาร์ที่พวกเขาสามารถซื้อได้ใครก็ได้พวกเขาสามารถซื้อผลลัพธ์ทางวิทยาศาสตร์ที่พวกเขาต้องการ

และสุดท้ายสิ่งสุดท้ายบนต้นไม้ที่ฉันคิดว่ามีความสําคัญอย่างมาก

เพราะตอนที่พวกนี้ขึ้นไปเราเริ่มสูญเสียต้นไม้และฉันไม่ทํา

ฉันยังไม่เห็นการวิจัย แต่ฉันพนันได้เลยว่าถ้าใครเริ่มมองหาคุณจะเห็นว่า

โรคต้นไม้กําลังคืบคลานขึ้นอย่างช้าๆ

ขอบคุณตลอด 20 25 ปีที่ผ่านมา

พวกเขาต้องทํา แต่สิ่งที่ผู้คนไม่เข้าใจ

ต้นไม้และฉันจะใส่สิ่งนี้สั้น ๆ

70 เปอร์เซ็นต์ของปลาเป็นต้นไม้

เหตุผลก็คือเมื่อต้นไม้ผลัดใบความดีที่ถูกทําลายทั้งหมดจะถูกชะล้างลงสู่ลําธารแม่น้ํา

ทะเล มันถูกเลี้ยงโดยจุลินทรีย์และแบคทีเรียและพวกมัน

รับอาหารจากสิ่งที่ใหญ่กว่าและสิ่งที่ใหญ่กว่าห่วงโซ่อาหารใยอาหารและเข้าไปในปลาและปลาใด ๆ 70

เปอร์เซ็นต์ของปลาโดยทั่วไปคือต้นไม้หรือความดีจากต้นไม้

แต่มีข้อเท็จจริงที่สําคัญมากที่นี่

ในบรรดาสายโซ่จุลินทรีย์ขนาดมหึมานี้

จุลินทรีย์เล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ ที่เรียกว่า Coco lithopause

และพวกมันก็กินอาหารและพวกมันก็ถูกป้อน แต่พวกมันก็ผลิตออกมา

โมเลกุลที่สําคัญ Coco lithopores ผลิตโมเลกุลที่เรียกว่าไดเมทิลซัลไฟด์

มันเป็นโมเลกุลเดียวที่รู้จักกันในเวลานี้โมเลกุลเดียวที่รู้จัก

เพราะมันลอยขึ้นจากน้ําไปในอากาศและนี่เป็นโมเลกุลโมเลกุลเดียว

รู้จักมีส่วนร่วมและจําเป็นในการสร้างเมฆ

ตอนนี้ถ้าคุณไปตัดต้นไม้ทั้งหมดในนั้นฉันคิดว่าเราจะไป

ตัด 70 ล้านต้น หรืออะไรสักอย่าง ไม่ทดแทน 70 ล้านต้นด้วย 70 ต้น

ล้านกล้าไม้ อายุเฉลี่ยประมาณ 100 ปี และกล้าไม้จะ

ไม่ทํางานเดียวกันพวกเขาจะไม่ดูดซับก๊าซคาร์บอนไดออกไซด์จากชั้นบรรยากาศเพื่อเริ่มต้นตอนนี้

ถ้าคุณตัดต้นไม้คุณกําลังตัดการก่อตัวของ

เมฆและบรรยากาศซึ่งหมายความว่าคุณจะได้รับความแห้งแล้งมันง่ายอย่างที่เราไม่สามารถไปได้

ตัดต้นไม้จํานวนมากนั้นถ้าไม่จําเป็นและวิธีเดียวที่จะมี

5G คือการตัดต้นไม้เพื่อให้มีความสมดุลและจําเป็นต้องรู้

ถึงใครสักคนตอนนี้ด้วย 5G

ฉันจะจบด้วย 5G

ในตอนที่ฉันพูดใน TOT Ness เมื่อไม่นานมานี้ก่อนคริสต์มาสใครบางคน

ไม่เห็นด้วยกับฉันที่บอกว่าเราไม่มีสิ่งนั้นและเราไม่มีสิ่งนั้นและไม่มีเรา

อย่าทํา แต่ไม่ได้บอกว่าเราจะไม่มี

อืม 5G มีอะไรมากกว่าแค่วางกล่องเล็กๆ บนเสาไฟ

5G คือรุ่นใหม่ ไม่ใช่คลื่น แต่เป็นลําแสง

มันจะถูกใช้โดยประมาณ 53 องค์กรในประเทศนี้

บวกกับหน่วยสืบราชการลับบวกกับทหาร

รวมทั้งฐานทัพอเมริกันและความถี่ของพวกเขา

มีความถี่ค่อนข้างมากที่คนไม่รู้คือ

เพิ่มขึ้นเมื่อคุณมีเครื่องส่ง 5G และส่วนใหญ่เป็นความลับ

ในความเป็นจริงมีจํานวนมากและ 5G กําลังจะรวมเข้าด้วยกันเมื่อฉันดูความถี่

คลื่นความถี่ตลอดช่วง 5G กําลังจะรวมเข้าด้วยกัน

โดยทั่วไปด้วย Wi-Fi หกและพวกเขากําลังผลิต 6G อยู่แล้ว

5G และ Wi-Fi 6 กําลังใกล้กันมากพวกเขาจะเป็น

ใช้อย่างพร้อมเพรียงกัน

ฉันต้องรักษาสิ่งเหล่านี้ให้เป็นระเบียบหรือฉันควรจะเป็นเด็กโง่ ๆ อืม

ตอนนี้เรามีไว้สําหรับผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจ

สําหรับผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจสองศาสตราจารย์ชั้นนําของโลกใน

พื้นที่นี้เขียนจดหมายถึงนายกรัฐมนตรีนอร์ดิกทุกคน

มันเป็นจดหมายที่ยอดเยี่ยมฉันหวังว่าฉันจะมีทักษะในการเขียนจดหมายฉบับนี้ฉัน

แน่นอนไม่มันเป็นตัวอักษรที่ยอดเยี่ยมอืม

อืม แต่ก่อนจดหมายฉันแค่ต้องการ

อยากทําอะไร อยากอ่านความเห็นทางกฎหมายจาก

[ดนตรี] อัยการระหว่างประเทศที่สํานักงานกฎหมาย

เกี่ยวกับ 5G นี้มีไว้สําหรับผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจ

และมันบอกว่าและคุณสามารถโผล่ออกมาที่บ้านของฉันและรับสิ่งเหล่านี้ทั้งหมด

ระบุว่า บริษัทกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศ

มันเป็นข้อสรุปของความเห็นทางกฎหมายนี้ว่าการสร้างและเปิดใช้งาน

เครือข่าย 5G ตามที่อธิบายไว้ในปัจจุบันจะเป็นการฝ่าฝืน

กฎหมายมนุษย์และสิ่งแวดล้อมในปัจจุบันที่ประดิษฐานอยู่ในอนุสัญญายุโรปของ

สิทธิมนุษยชน อนุสัญญาสหประชาชาติว่าด้วยสิทธิของ

กฎระเบียบของสหภาพยุโรปเด็กและการเผาไหม้และพันธบัตร

การประชุมและการผ่านเอกสาร

ฉันได้พบและสิ่งเหล่านี้ไม่มีความหมายอะไรกับฉันอนุสัญญาสหประชาชาติ 1989

แต่ละรัฐและเราอยู่ภายใต้สหประชาชาติแต่ละรัฐมีกฎหมาย

ความรับผิดชอบในการปกป้องเด็กเพื่อให้เกิดการพัฒนาสูงสุด มาตรา 19

และ 6. หากคุณต้องการไปโรงเรียนและโรงเรียนของคุณและอ้างกฎหมายที่นั่นคุณ

คือ พระราชบัญญัติเด็ก พ.ศ. 2532 ภาค 3 มาตรา 17 มีภาระผูกพันทางกฎหมาย

ต่อหน่วยงานท้องถิ่นเพื่อปกป้องเด็กจากอันตรายหรือความเสี่ยงของ

สิ่งนี้โดดเด่นกว่าความเป็นไปได้หรือความเสี่ยงที่รับรู้คือทั้งหมด

ที่จําเป็นมันไม่จําเป็นต้องมีหลักฐาน

ฉันเชื่อว่าสิ่งนี้ใช้ได้กับเด็กที่อยู่ในความดูแลเท่านั้น

เด็กที่ได้รับการอุปถัมภ์หรือรับเลี้ยงบุตรบุญธรรม แต่ทุกโรงเรียนมีหนึ่งในนั้นอยู่ดี

จะจินตนาการว่าคุณมีรหัสนูเรมเบิร์ก un 1950

ข้อ ๗. ห้าม ห้ามการทดลองใด ๆ โดยไม่ได้รับความยินยอม

5G เป็นการทดลองในความเป็นจริงทั้งหมดเป็นการทดลอง Tetra airwave เป็น

การทดลอง แต่ภายใต้รหัสนูเรมเบิร์ก

การทดลองใด ๆ ที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อร่างกายหรือสุขภาพของคุณ

ผิดกฎหมายเว้นแต่คุณจะให้ความยินยอมมีข้อยกเว้นเพียงข้อเดียว

และฉันรู้ว่าจะทําได้ก็ต่อเมื่อแพทย์คนใดสามารถทดลองกับเขาหรือ

ตัวเธอเองที่เป็นข้อยกเว้นเพียงอย่างเดียวคือภาคห้า

ภายใต้กฎหมายของสหภาพยุโรปซึ่งเป็นสิ่งแวดล้อมเชิงกลยุทธ์ในขณะนี้ไม่ว่าเราจะตกลงกันในขณะที่เราอยู่

ภายใต้กฎหมายของสหภาพยุโรปฉันไม่ทราบการประเมินสิ่งแวดล้อมเชิงกลยุทธ์

ควรดําเนินการก่อน 5G และหากมีปัญหาและไม่ใช่

ดําเนินการผู้ก่อมลพิษ: กล่าวอีกนัยหนึ่งผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจจ่ายเงินต้นหรือ

ค่าใช้จ่ายในการทําความสะอาดและนั่นอาจเป็นล้าน

รัฐบาลที่ชอบด้วยกฎหมายต้องรักษาสิทธิเสรีภาพในชีวิต

สุขภาพของประชาชนทุกคนนั่นคือสนธิสัญญาของรัฐบาลพลเรือน

สนธิสัญญาที่สองบทที่ 2 และในที่สุดพระราชบัญญัติสุขภาพและความปลอดภัย 588 กฎหมายใน

ประเทศนี้ครั้งแรกของเดือนกรกฎาคม 2016

นายจ้างต้องปกป้องผู้ที่มีความไวสูงตรวจสอบสุขภาพสําหรับแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า

การแผ่รังสีทั้งความร้อนและไม่ใช่ความร้อน เช่น การได้ยิน การได้ยิน ประสาทสัมผัส

รบกวนการเปลี่ยนแปลงในการทํางานของสมองที่เป็นกฎหมาย

ต่างประเทศจดหมายจากอาจารย์ทั้งสอง

ต่อประชากรนอร์ดิก

ว่าเป็นความผิดพลาดที่จะถือว่า

ประชากรเป็นหนูตะเภาทดลองที่ใหญ่ที่สุดเท่าที่เคยมีมา

เว็บไซต์ที่เปิดเผยทางชีวภาพฉันจะเริ่มต้นอีกครั้งหนูตะเภาทดลองสําหรับ

การทดลองทางชีววิทยาที่ใหญ่ที่สุดเท่าที่เคยมีมาในมนุษย์การทดลองดังกล่าวผิดกฎหมายโดยสิ้นเชิง

ตามประมวลกฎหมายนูเรมเบิร์กปฏิญญาสิทธิมนุษยชน

ประกาศสิทธิเด็กตามหลักการหน้าปาลูซา

[ดนตรี] ผู้ก่อมลพิษเล่นหลักการต้อง

ชดใช้ความเสียหายทั้งหมดที่พวกเขาได้ก่อให้เกิดกับมนุษย์

ตอนนี้มีการทดลองบน 5G

มีการทดลองในรัสเซีย

และฉันจะเร่งความเร็วบิตสุดท้ายเหล่านี้

ในปี 1977 ฉันมีกระดาษทําการทดลองกับสัตว์

และมนุษย์ที่ใช้ 5G ฉันจะไม่เข้าไปในหน่วย แต่

ระดับรังสีสหภาพแรงงานมนุษย์และสัตว์อยู่ภายใต้

อยู่ที่ระดับ 62 พวกเขาอยู่ภายใต้ระดับ 62 สําหรับ

15 นาทีต่อวันเป็นเวลา 60 วันกล่าวอีกนัยหนึ่งคือ 15 ชั่วโมง

เพียงเท่านี้ก็สามารถทําได้ตามกฎหมายภายใต้สากล

คณะกรรมาธิการและรัฐบาลของเราภายใต้กฎระเบียบด้านความร้อน

คุณและสัตว์ทั้งหมดและต้นไม้ทั้งหมดถ้า 62 และฉันจะแสดงรายการ

ความเจ็บป่วยที่เกิดจากระดับ 62 คุณสามารถเป็นได้ตามกฎหมาย

ให้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงไม่หยุดตลอดไประดับ 140

มากกว่าสองเท่าของอาจารย์ที่ระบุไว้

ความเสียหายต่อผิวหนังตับหัวใจสมองต่อมหมวกไตเลือด

วิทยานิพนธ์ เด็กสเต็มเซลล์ สเปิร์มมนุษย์ ผึ้ง

และนั่นเป็นเพียงจากกระดาษหนึ่งที่คาดหวัง: มีกระดาษ เป็นความลับสุดยอด

กระดาษจากรัสเซียที่ฉันส่งมาให้ฉันและอื่น ๆ

ด้วย 5G อืม ฉันไม่สามารถแสดงให้คุณเห็นได้จริงๆ

เร็วมาก อืม ถ้าหาเจอ

เร็วมากที่นั่นเราอยู่

อืมเมื่อเปิด 5G ขณะที่ฉันถือมันขึ้นเพื่อแสดงให้คุณเห็นทางด้านขวาเป็นเครื่องส่งสัญญาณปกติและ

ทางด้านซ้ายเมื่อฉันแสดงให้คุณเห็นคุณมี

ชีพจรของสัญญาณ 5G และคุณสามารถทําได้หากต้องการ

คุณสามารถรับบทความที่ยอดเยี่ยมเกี่ยวกับ 5G นี้ได้จาก es UK

นิตยสารที่คุณสามารถดาวน์โหลดได้จากอินเทอร์เน็ต

นี่เป็นสิ่งที่ดีจริงๆเพราะมันเข้าไปในความถี่และทุกอย่าง

ถ้าคุณต้องการมันคือ es UK Magazine Summer 2019 เล่มที่ 17 หมายเลขสองและถ้า

คุณจําไม่ได้ว่าพรุ่งนี้ขอแหวนให้ฉันแล้วฉันจะรับทางโทรศัพท์แล้วฉันจะบอกคุณ

อืมและสิ่งสุดท้ายเกี่ยวกับ 5G และสิ่งนี้

คนส่วนใหญ่ไม่รู้จักคนที่ร้องเพลง

หนึ่งคือมีเอกสารขององค์การอนามัยโลก

นั่นคือหนึ่งในความถี่ 5G ที่ทราบกันดีว่าก่อให้เกิดความเสียหายต่อดวงตา

และมะเร็งผิวหนังที่เผยแพร่และมีบางสิ่งที่กําลังถูก

พยายามฉันฉันได้รับจํานวนมากจากมหาวิทยาลัย

เพราะเชื่อหรือไม่ว่าคนในมหาวิทยาลัยที่พัฒนาเรื่องนี้กลัวมากกว่า

เกี่ยวกับสิ่งที่พวกเขากําลังทํา อืม ในขณะที่ฉันพร้อมที่จะเสี่ยง เอ่อ

มีนักคณิตศาสตร์และนักฟิสิกส์จะรู้เรื่องนี้

อืม เรียกว่าถ้าจําได้ก็เรียกว่า

สารตั้งต้นของบอลลูนคือสิ่งที่กําลังทดลองใช้มันเป็นชีพจรหนึ่งวินาทีที่จะ

นําหน้าลําแสงเลเซอร์ซึ่งเป็นพัลส์หนึ่งวินาทีที่จะนําหน้าเลเซอร์

ลําแสงสูงถึง 10 กิกะไบต์ในความแรง

และคุณไม่ต้องการอะไรแบบนั้นจริงๆล้างไปทั่วของคุณ

ตาหรือผิวของคุณไม่มีอะไรที่กําลังถูกทดลอง

เป็นการระเบิดของพลังงานเพื่อให้คุณสามารถดาวน์โหลดภาพยนตร์ทั้งเรื่องหรืออะไรก็ตามในตอนนี้

เพียงเพื่อจบที่นั่นมันไม่ได้เป็นความเศร้าโศกและการลงโทษทั้งหมดมีคําตอบง่ายๆสําหรับทั้งหมดนี้ที่นั่น

เป็นทางออกที่คุณต้องทําคือ

ใช้สายเคเบิลหลายประเทศพวกเขาไม่มีสมาร์ทมิเตอร์ที่ใช้

Wi-Fi สมาร์ทมิเตอร์ทั้งหมดใช้สายเคเบิลสายเคเบิลทั้งหมดเข้าไปในโรงเรียนทั้งหมด

ของ Wi-Fi และคะแนนก็ไม่ใช่ Wi-Fi มันต่อสายจากแหล่งที่มาไม่มีไมโครเวฟในอากาศ

ถ้าเราเอาปัญหามาเดินสายเคเบิลเหมือนสายโทรศัพท์

ทุกคนสามารถมีทุกสิ่งที่พวกเขาต้องการได้ดียิ่งขึ้นปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้นและ

ดีขึ้นและเร็วขึ้น แต่เรามี 500 บริษัท

ที่ทรงพลังอย่างมากพวกเขากําลังผลักดัน Wi-Fi เพราะ

พวกเขาได้รับเงินมากที่สุดเท่าที่จะทําได้และนี่คือวิธีที่พวกเขากําลังก้าวหน้า แต่

คําตอบง่ายๆคือเพียงแค่มีสายเคเบิลถ้าเราเดินสายเคเบิลไปตามป่าต้นไม้

มีความสุขที่สัตว์มีความสุขทุกคนมีความสุขคุณสามารถมีพวกเขาเข้าไปในโรงเรียนและถ้าเรา

ปิดเครื่องส่งสัญญาณทั้งหมดเพียงแค่ปิดลง

เพื่อให้มีเพียงบริการฉุกเฉินเท่านั้นที่ต้องการหากคุณอยู่ในรถและคุณพัง

ตรงกลางของ Dartmoor คุณสามารถส่งเสียงได้ถ้าเรามีระบบนั้นซึ่งเป็นสิ่งที่มัน

เดิมทีออกแบบมาเพื่อจะไม่มีปัญหา แต่ปัญหาคือและไม่คาดฝันใน

ยุค 70 ระบบนี้ถูกแย่งชิงโดยเด็กและผู้ติดยาเสพติดและคนอื่น ๆ

และการใช้งานไม่ได้คิดขึ้นก่อนที่พวกเขาจะปล่อยนี้

และพวกเขาเสพติดทางเคมีและร่างกายและฉันมีบทความจากวิทยาศาสตร์

จิตใจแบบอเมริกันที่แสดงให้เห็นว่าเด็ก ๆ จะแสดงให้เห็น

ความก้าวร้าวอย่างรุนแรงความก้าวร้าวอย่างรุนแรงที่เด็กมี

ขู่ว่าจะฆ่าพ่อแม่ของเธอหากพวกเขาแตะต้องอุปกรณ์ของเธอมาก

และเด็กได้ชกหน้าแม่เพราะสัมผัสอุปกรณ์

เรากําลังเข้าสู่ขั้นตอนนั้น แต่มีทางออก

แต่ปัญหาเกี่ยวกับการแก้ปัญหาและเรากลับไปที่เอกสารแรก

คุณจะสูญเสียผลกําไรและทั้งหมดนี้มาจากเงิน

และสิ่งที่ฉันต้องการจะทําตอนนี้หรือเพียงแค่ได้รับตรงถ้าเราสามารถชาร์ลีได้โปรด

ตรงกับคําถาม อืม ใช่ ไม่ใช่ เอ่อ ทําได้ดีทุกคนที่ฉันรู้จัก ขอบคุณ แบร์รี่ เอ่อ ใช่

คุณทุกคนทําได้ดีจริงๆมันยากที่จะฟังสิ่งนี้

เอ่อ งั้นเราจะ เอ่อ มีคําถามและคําตอบ ดังนั้นเราจะตัดให้สั้นลงเล็กน้อยเพราะเราทุกคนมี

บ้านที่จะไปดังนั้นเราจึงไม่อยากไปมากเกิน 10 โมงดังนั้นเราจะมีเวลาประมาณ 15 นาทีเอ่อสําหรับคําถามและ

ตอบ เอ่อ ดังนั้น เอ่อ ยกมือขึ้นถ้าคุณมี ฉันแค่บอกว่ามีสุภาพบุรุษที่

ถามเร็วมากเขามีคําถามที่สิ้นหวังโจนาธานนี่คือโจนาธาน

ทํากับตา อืม และ เอ่อ ขอโทษ เรามีคําถามได้ไหม

จาก Jonathan ได้โปรดใช่ขอบคุณ อืม มันเกี่ยวกับโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน 5G และ

ส่วนหนึ่งของที่ uh จะเป็นไฟถนน LED ที่มีอยู่ในอเมริกา

นักวิจัยและนักคณิตศาสตร์ด้านการออกแบบแสงที่กล่าวว่าเป็นผู้นําใน

รูปแบบของไฟถนนและไฟหน้ารถใหม่จะทําให้ไม่สามารถแก้ไขได้

ความเสียหายต่อสายตาของทุกคนเพราะไฟ LED ค่อนข้างเหมือนแสงเลเซอร์

สร้างจากโปรเจ็กเตอร์แบบแบนและมีความสามารถเหมือนลําแสง คุณช่วยพูดได้ไหม

เกี่ยวกับข้อกังวลด้านสุขภาพเกี่ยวกับไฟ LED และผลกระทบต่อ

เลนส์ขวาฉันจะไปให้ไกลที่สุดเท่าที่จะทําได้

ใช่เพื่อทําลายดวงตาใช่มะเร็งผิวหนังที่มีเอกสาร

อืม แสงสีฟ้า เอ่อ เรากําลังมอง ฉันสมมติว่าแสงสีฟ้าที่คุณกําลังดูอยู่คือ 450 ถึง 500

นาโนเมตรใช่ใช่โอเคอืมแสงสีฟ้าตอนนี้มี เอ่อ

เซ็นเซอร์รังสีปมประสาทที่ด้านข้างของดวงตา

ฟังก์ชั่นเต็มรูปแบบยังไม่เข้าใจ แต่เป็นที่ทราบกันดีว่าพวกเขารับรังสี

และพวกเขาส่งมันกลับไปที่สมองแสงสีฟ้าเป็นที่รู้กันว่าไปที่

เรตินาที่ด้านหลังของดวงตาเป็นที่ทราบกันดีว่าไปที่ไฮโปทาลามัส

ไฮโปทาลามัสมีเอนไซม์พิเศษที่เรียกว่าประจําเดือน

ตอนนี้เอนไซม์ในโมเลกุลหรือเซลล์ในไฮโปทาลามัสในสมอง

เป็นที่ทราบกันดีว่าเมื่อภายใต้สภาวะปกติที่ไม่มีสีน้ําเงิน

แสงพวกมันเดินทางไปด้านนอกของโมเลกุลหรือ

นอกเซลล์มีปฏิกิริยาเคมีฉันไม่รู้ว่ามันคืออะไร แต่แล้วพวกเขาก็กลับมา

รอบที่สมบูรณ์ใช้เวลา 24 ชั่วโมงตอนนี้แสงสีฟ้าเป็นที่ทราบกันดีว่ารายการช้า

ลดลงสูงสุดสองชั่วโมงต่อวันสูงสุดสองชั่วโมงต่อวัน

ไฮโปทาลามัสที่ฉันรู้จักควบคุมภายใน

ความถี่เรโซแนนซ์ circadian นาฬิกาภายในของเราไฮโปทาลามัสยังเชื่อมต่อกับ

ต่อมใต้สมองที่ปล่อยฮอร์โมนและสามารถ

รับผิดชอบพฤติกรรมตอนนี้เท่าที่ผมรู้

ไป แต่ฉันแค่จะโยนสิ่งนี้ออกไปมีผู้เชี่ยวชาญทางการแพทย์หรือไม่

ที่นี่ฉันต้องการทราบว่าคุณชะลอไฮโปทาลามัสได้ถึงสองหรือไม่

ชั่วโมงต่อวันและต่อเนื่อง อืม มีผู้เชี่ยวชาญทางการแพทย์คนใดที่นี่ที่สามารถให้ความกระจ่างแก่ฉันหรือ และ และ

ทุกคนเกี่ยวกับผลกระทบใด ๆ ที่เคาะบนสําหรับอวัยวะหรืออะไรก็ตามที่มันเป็นฉันไม่รู้

เกี่ยวกับขอบคุณบางปีที่ผ่านมาผมอยู่ใน uh มอลตาโอ้ขอโทษฉันกําลังมองหาที่

สุภาพบุรุษข้างหลังคุณขอโทษ อืม เอ่อ ทําการศึกษาสุขภาพจิตในมอลตา

และพวกเขาทําการศึกษาต่าง ๆ และเรามีสิ่งที่เราเรียกว่าห้องสีฟ้าห้องอารมณ์

อืม ซึ่ง อืม สิ่งที่คุณระบุว่ามี

ไมโตคอนเดรียและต่อมใต้สมองและเอ่อบริเวณนั้น

และพบว่ามีเครื่องระงับอารมณ์และคนไม่ซึมเศร้า

แต่อืม คุณสามารถทําให้อารมณ์คงที่ได้ แต่ก็ทําให้การทํางานของจิตใจช้าลงด้วย

ดังนั้นสิ่งที่เราพูดเพราะพวกเขาไม่ได้ยินคุณที่ด้านหลัง อืม มันจะเปลี่ยนอารมณ์และระงับ

กระบวนการในใจใช่ใช่และพวกเขายังพบทอรีนในกระทิงแดง

ยกจริงมันสามารถถามอย่างอื่นได้โปรดว่าเราทุกคนเป็นผู้ใหญ่และ

เรามีกลไกที่จะส่งผลอย่างไรและฉันกําลังคิด

วัยรุ่นที่เป็นวัยรุ่นและอาจควบคุมไม่ได้อย่างเต็มที่

อารมณ์หรืออารมณ์ของพวกเขาคุณสามารถเดาได้อย่างไร

หรือให้ความเห็นอย่างมืออาชีพว่าสิ่งนั้นจะส่งผลต่อวัยรุ่นอย่างไร

ค่อนข้างอยู่ในระดับนั้นและฉันจะกลับไปเรียนห้าปี แต่แน่นอนว่ามันจะส่งผลต่อความมั่นคงของจิตใจอยู่ดี

มันทําและจริงๆแล้วลูกชายของฉันอายุแปดขวบในสัปดาห์หน้าสูง uh ประถม

โรงเรียนฉันสังเกตเห็นการเปลี่ยนแปลงทางอารมณ์เนื่องจากกิจกรรม Wi-Fi ที่นั่นใช่ แต่

อืม มียาสองเม็ดและหนึ่งในนั้นคือครึ่งหนึ่งของยาต้องห้าม

อเมริกาตอนนี้เพราะเรื่องนี้ อืม แต่ฉันจําการศึกษาไม่ได้ดังนั้นฉัน

ไม่อยากอ้างตัวเอง ขอเพิ่มอีกอย่างได้ไหม รู้ว่าในประเทศจีนพวกเขาได้เปิดการแพทย์

บล็อกตอนนี้สําหรับสิ่งเฉพาะนี้สําหรับเด็กและการเปลี่ยนแปลงอารมณ์และ

ศาสตราจารย์ได้เขียนบทความที่ยอดเยี่ยมฉันจําชื่อของเขาไม่ได้ศาสตราจารย์ได้เขียนบทความที่ยอดเยี่ยมและใน

คลินิกทั่วประเทศจีนลูกคนสุดท้องที่เขารักษาคือสองคน

เชื่อมันสําหรับการเสพติดและอารมณ์พฤติกรรมขอโทษคําถามโอเคทอมดีฉันได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

คําถามสําหรับผู้ชม อืม ยกมือขึ้นถ้าคุณกําลังทุกข์ทรมานจากหูอื้อ

ใช่ถ้าคุณเป็นตอนนี้คุณไม่ได้ห้าปีที่แล้ว แต่ตอนนี้คุณกําลังทุกข์ทรมานจากหูอื้อวางมือของคุณขึ้น

ทุกคนมองไปรอบ ๆ ว่ามีกี่คนนั่นฉันไม่รู้ว่านั่นคือ 20 ต่อ 30 ของผู้ชม

กลับมาที่โรงเรียนตอนนี้ เอ่อ คําถามที่เรามี อืม หนึ่งคําถามตรงนี้

ฉันจะส่งไมค์ให้คุณ อืม สองคําถามสั้นๆ

อืม ตอนแรกคุณบอกว่ามีสิ่งมีชีวิตสามตัวที่มีภูมิคุ้มกัน และคุณบอกว่าตัวหนึ่งเป็นแบคทีเรีย อีกสองตัวคืออะไร

อืม อืม คนแรก และฉันไม่รู้ว่าพวกเขาอาจจะมีใครสักคนที่นี่จะรู้ว่า

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นจุลินทรีย์หรือแบคทีเรียหรือสิ่งที่เรียกว่าเกรดหินปูน

และนาซาได้ส่งพวกมันขึ้นสู่อวกาศ

และพาพวกเขากลับมาและพวกเขาเพิ่งออกมาจากรังไหมเล็ก ๆ ของพวกเขาและคิดว่านั่นเป็นการพักผ่อนที่ดี

พวกเขาดูเหมือนจะไม่สามารถป้องกันทุกสิ่งและอื่น ๆ คือแบคทีเรียเจริญเติบโตและอื่น ๆ

คือแมงป่อง โอ้ แมงป่อง เอ่อ น่าสนใจ และอีกอย่างก็อยู่กับ

เทคโนโลยีไมโครเวฟคือมันทํางานโดย Arpanet ในยุค 50 และ 60 หรือไม่

ถูกอาร์พาเน็ตทํางาน สหรัฐฯ เปิดที่กลาโหม เอ่อ คน

ฉันขอโทษที่ฉันไม่เข้าใจคําถาม อืม ในยุค 50 และ 60 มันได้ผลหรือไม่

โดย arpanet what's alternate arpa a-h-a-r-p-a they

การป้องกัน เอ่อ เรียงลําดับของหลายสิ่งหลายอย่าง โอเค ฉันไม่รู้ อืม เพราะ

คุณบอกว่าคุณกําลังทํางานกับไมโครเวฟสงครามเย็นใช่อืม 1949 โดย 1949 พวกเขารู้สมอง

ความถี่และพวกเขากําลังเปลี่ยนพฤติกรรมเพียงแค่ส่งไมโครเวฟเข้าไป

สัตว์และสมองของมนุษย์ อืม องค์กรเดียวที่ฉันรู้จักคือ

โซเวียต ซีไอเอ เราทํางานกับพวกเขา แต่ผมไม่รู้เรื่องนั้นเป็นพิเศษ

อักษรย่อ ขอโทษ เอ่อ คําถามเพิ่มเติมเราไม่มี

มากกว่า 10 นาทีขอโทษขอบคุณสําหรับการนําเสนอ It's My Pleasure ขอบคุณ

คุณความจริงใด ๆ ในความคิดที่ว่านี่ไม่ใช่แค่เรื่องเงิน แต่เป็นอาวุธ

ของสงครามและ เอ่อ ความคิดของการลดจํานวนประชากรซึ่งเป็น

เจตนาของพวกเขาที่เป็นโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งมันเป็น

วิธีการลดจํานวนประชากรโดยเจตนาหรือวิธีการทําสงคราม

คุณเคยได้ยินเกี่ยวกับพิณ h-a-aarp ในอลาสก้า

อืม ที่สามารถใช้ได้ฉันไม่ได้บอกว่าเป็นหรือมีมันสามารถใช้ได้เพราะ

ไมโครเวฟสามารถเป็นความถี่ใดก็ได้และพวกเขาเพียงแค่เปลี่ยนเป็นปรับแต่งเป็น a

ความถี่ของสมองและสามารถเด้งหรือสะท้อนออกจากชั้นไอโอโนสเฟียร์ซึ่งเป็น

ไฮโดรเจนและฮีเลียมลงไปที่ส่วนใดส่วนหนึ่งของโลกและที่นั่น

ไม่ใช่หัวใจดวงเดียว มี 16 รอบโลก อืม สามารถใช้เปลี่ยนสภาพอากาศได้

พวกเขาสามารถใช้สําหรับสงครามแบคทีเรียและฉันไม่สามารถไปวิธีการและทําไมตอนนี้พวกเขา

สามารถใช้เพื่อทําให้เกิดความเจ็บป่วย แต่ใช่พวกเขาถูกใช้ Umm โซเวียตไมโครเวฟชาวอเมริกัน

เมื่อเร็ว ๆ นี้ในประเทศหนึ่งสถานทูตอเมริกันถูกไมโครเวฟ

คิวบาใช่เราไมโครเวฟชาวคาทอลิกในภาคเหนือ

ไอร์แลนด์ชาวอเมริกันไมโครเวฟผู้หญิงที่กรีนแฮมทั่วไปเพื่อให้พวกเขาเป็นมะเร็ง

และทําให้พวกเขาป่วย แต่ตอนนี้และฉันจะไม่พูดถึงประเทศเอ่อ

หรือประเทศและเหตุผลที่ฉันชอบสิ่งนี้ก็เพราะฉันอยากให้สิ่งนี้ออกไป

และผมอยากให้ทุกคนสังเกตในประเทศเหล่านี้ผมรู้จักประเทศหนึ่งจากการเดินทางของผม

ที่มีความหนาแน่นมากฉันคิดว่ามีประชากรมุสลิมประมาณสองล้านคนหนาแน่น

ของชาวมุสลิมและความเข้มข้นของหอคอยอยู่ภายในนั้น

อืม มีพื้นที่อื่น ๆ ของโลกที่คนรวยมากและฉันไม่ได้

พยายามที่จะเริ่มต้นสงครามกลางเมืองที่นี่ แต่พวกเขาได้รับการยกเว้นไมโครเวฟใน

พื้นที่ อืม มีพื้นที่ของโลกที่

โดยเฉพาะความหนาแน่นของคนจนและฉันเคยไปหาพวกเขา

และฉันต่อสู้คดีเพื่อพวกเขาและเราชนะและฉันมีกษัตริย์สนับสนุนฉัน

อืม โดยที่เครื่องส่งสัญญาณถูกวางไว้ในพื้นที่ที่หนาแน่นที่สุดที่ยากจนที่สุดเสมอ

ดังนั้นคุณสามารถโต้แย้งได้ว่า แต่ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการจงใจฉันไม่ได้อยู่ในใจของ

ผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจ ดังนั้นเราสามารถรับ อืม คุณรู้ไหมว่าพวกเขากําลังทําการขายเซลล์ขนาดเล็ก 5G ทุกๆ 100 เมตร

ทุกๆ 200 เมตรและถ้าคุณคิดอย่างอื่นความเร็วในการดาวน์โหลดไม่เร็วเท่า แต่ถ้าคุณคิด คุณมี

AK-47 ในทุกมุมถนนที่คุณอาจคิดอีกครั้งเกี่ยวกับ 5G

ใช่ สวัสดี Bart ใช่ สวัสดี Barry อืม ฉันอาศัยอยู่ในบริสตอล เอ่อ ซึ่งเป็นการทดสอบ 5G

เตียงและมันทําให้ฉันเป็นมะเร็งบนผิวหนังของฉันและฉันก็เกือบสูญเสียการมองเห็นมันทําให้ฉัน

เหนื่อยล้ามากมากกว่าและมากกว่าในปีที่ผ่านมาและฉันทดสอบ uh สภาพแวดล้อมของฉันด้วยเมตรและมันก็เป็นการเปิดรับแสง

ระดับที่น่ากลัวดังนั้นฉันจึงทิ้งทั้งชีวิตไว้ข้างหลัง แต่คําถามของฉันกับคุณ

เราจะป้องกันตัวเองจากสิ่งนี้ได้อย่างไรคือฉันหมายความว่าฉันเห็นมากมาย

ผลิตภัณฑ์ในตลาดที่แจกคลื่นที่คุณรู้จักเช่น Blue Shields และอะไรทํานองนั้นคือสิ่งเหล่านี้

ใช้งานได้จริงสําหรับเราหรือไม่มีอะไรที่จะช่วยเราจาก 5G ถ้าเราไม่หยุด เอ่อ การป้องกัน

อาจมีค่าใช้จ่ายสูงมาก

เท่าที่เรารู้ในขณะนี้และฉันขอบอกว่าเป็นที่ยอดเยี่ยม

คําถามและฉันเพิ่งมีข้อมูลบางส่วนของข้อมูลเมื่อวานนี้จากประเทศจีน

อืม 5G ใหม่ไม่ว่าจะเป็น 5G หรือ 6G และ

ฉันไม่สามารถเข้าใจสมองของฉันว่าทําไมพวกเขาถึงทําเช่นนี้ในขณะนี้ แต่

เอ่อ มหาวิทยาลัยได้พัฒนา

ลําแสง 5G ที่จะเจาะปลอกโลหะบนโทรศัพท์มือถือและฉัน I แต่

ความคิดแรกของฉันคือดีถ้ามันสามารถทําได้กับปลอกของโทรศัพท์มือถืออะไร

มันจะทําอะไรกับดวงตาหรือผิวของคุณและจุดประสงค์เบื้องหลังคืออะไร

อืม แต่ในขณะนี้ 5G คุณจะไม่รับเครื่องวัดเสียงใด ๆ ของคุณอยู่ดี

อืม คณิตศาสตร์สําหรับสิ่งมีชีวิตนั้นซับซ้อนมาก

ว่าฉันไม่รู้จักนักคณิตศาสตร์ในโลกที่สามารถถอดรหัสได้ว่าคืออะไร

จริงๆแล้วภายในลําแสงมีการทดสอบหลายร้อยความถี่และ

พยายามแล้วไม่รู้ปลอดภัยแม้แต่ตัวเดียวนึกไม่ออกว่าจะคัดกรองรูปแบบไหน

ที่จะหยุด 5G เว้นแต่

อีกครั้ง es UK พวกเขามีไดเรกทอรีของ I

คิด 350 รายการอะไรทํานองนั้นในเว็บไซต์ของพวกเขา

ที่อาจหยุด G ที่แตกต่างกันฉันไม่รู้ว่า 5G จะไม่เจาะเข้าไปในบ้านได้ไกล

ผนังสามารถหยุดได้เว้นแต่จะใส่บิตโลหะเข้าไป

อืม แต่ 5G กําลังมีคลื่นผู้ให้บริการที่จะก้าวไปอีกขั้น

พลังทะลุทะลวงของมันไม่แข็งแกร่งเมื่อพูดถึงอาคารและต้นไม้ แต่พวกมัน

กําลังใช้คลื่นพาหะ ได้แก่ 4G หรือ 3G 700 เมกะเฮิรตซ์ เพื่อนํามาต่อยอด

บ้าน แต่มันถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อแต่งงานและทํางานกับสมาร์ทมิเตอร์และ Wi-Fi

และทุกสิ่งทุกอย่างในขณะนี้

เอ่อ จนครบ 5 ปี เอ่อ เราไม่รู้จะบล็อกยังไงเพราะ

พวกเขาไม่ได้ผลิตมันเหมือนกับการพูดว่า เอ่อ เราจะเราต้องการ

เสื้อกันกระสุน แต่เราไม่ได้ทํากระสุน เอ่อ จนกว่าคุณจะทํากระสุนให้คุณ

จะไม่ทราบว่าสิ่งที่ทํางาน uh ขอบคุณมากเกี่ยวกับมันชื่นชมมาก

ตอนนี้ฉันต้องการสรุปเรื่องนี้ เอ่อ เพราะ เอ่อ คุณรู้เวลา และอย่างที่ฉันบอกว่าเราทุกคนได้กลับบ้านแล้ว

ฉันเพิ่งมีบางอย่างที่นั่นเช่นกันใช่ถ้าฉันเป็นผู้มีอํานาจตัดสินใจที่ปรึกษาหรือผู้ว่าการโรงเรียนหรือ

สิ่งที่ฉันคิดถึงฉันและมีคนบอกว่าเราต้องการให้คุณเซ็นที่นี่

เพราะนี่กําลังมาบนที่ดินของคุณอาณาเขตหรือทรัพย์สินของคุณฉันจะพูด

เพียงแค่ให้รายงานการวิจัยแก่ฉันถ้าฉันเป็นผู้ลงนามที่ฉันใช้

ความรับผิดชอบและภายใต้กฎหมายนี้

มันเป็นหลักการที่จ่ายค่าใช้จ่ายถ้าฉันลงนามสําหรับฉันนี้ให้ฉัน

บทความวิจัยที่กล่าวว่าหญิงตั้งครรภ์สัตว์ต้นไม้เด็กจะเป็น

ไม่เป็นอันตรายสําหรับระยะเวลาที่พวกเขาอยู่ตรงหน้ามันให้ฉันวิจัยหนึ่งชิ้น

กระดาษฉันจะส่งให้เพื่อนอิสระ

ทบทวนไปยัง Nature Publications หรือวารสารชั้นนําและฉันจะดูว่าอะไร

คําตอบของพวกเขาคือและพวกเขาจะกลับมาและพูดแบบนี้ไม่มีระดับที่ปลอดภัยสําหรับ

เด็กเคย แต่ฉันฉันจะปกป้องตัวเองและฉันไม่ได้บอกว่านี่คือ

ข่มขู่ แต่ฉันได้รับที่ปรึกษาและคนทางกฎหมายจํานวนมากมาที่บ้านของฉัน

บอกว่าเราสามารถนําสภาขึ้นศาลตามกฎหมายแพ่งได้หรือไม่และฉันไม่รู้ แต่

หม้อกําลังเดือดและถ้าฉันเป็นผู้ตัดสินใจฉันต้องการอะไรบางอย่าง

เหล็กหล่อบอกว่าให้สิ่งนี้กับฉันฉันจะตัดสินใจเองฉันต้องการจะไม่เป็น

รังแกต่างชาติ [เสียงปรบมือ]