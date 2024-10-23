Share this postThis video made my hair stand on end!normanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThis video made my hair stand on end!Beautiful perspectiveNorman JamesOct 23, 20244Share this postThis video made my hair stand on end!normanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23Sharehttps://www.facebook.com/reel/14145152659261014Share this postThis video made my hair stand on end!normanjames.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23Share
Incredible 🫡
great video. Thanks for sharing