In this chapter, we will explore the potential risks associated with thermal receipts and the presence of BPA (bisphenol A).

BPA, or bisphenol A, is a chemical that is used to make some plastics and resins. It is also found in thermal paper, which is the type of paper that is used for receipts. BPA is a hormone disruptor, which means that it can interfere with the way that hormones work in the body.

BPA can leach out of plastic bottles over time, especially if the bottles are heated or scratched. The amount of BPA that leaches out can vary, but studies have shown that it can be 100 to 1,000 times higher after 3 years than it is when the bottle is new.

There are a few reasons why BPA leaches out of plastic bottles over time. First, the BPA molecules can become more mobile as the plastic ages. Second, the heat that is used to heat up the bottle can cause the BPA to leach out. Third, scratches in the bottle can allow the BPA to leach out more easily.

The thermal paper contains BPA because it is used as a developer, which reacts with white or colorless dyes (color formers) in the presence of heat, converting them to a dark color. The amount of BPA in thermal paper can vary, but studies have shown that it can be 250 to 1,000 times higher than the amount of BPA in a 3-year-old bottle of water.

There are a few reasons why thermal receipts can contain so much BPA. First, the paper is coated with a BPA-containing resin. Second, the heat that is used to print the receipt can cause the BPA to leach out of the paper. Third, people who handle thermal receipts may come into contact with the BPA on their hands.

The health effects of BPA exposure are still being studied, but there is some evidence that it can cause a number of problems, including:

Reproductive problems: BPA has been linked to decreased sperm count and increased risk of miscarriage.

Developmental problems: BPA has been linked to decreased IQ and attention problems in children.

Cancer: BPA has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer and prostate cancer.

It is important to note that the amount of BPA that is typically found on thermal receipts is not considered to be a high level of exposure. However, some people may be more sensitive to BPA than others, and it is possible that even low levels of exposure could have some health effects.

If you are concerned about BPA exposure, you can take a few steps to reduce your exposure:

Avoid handling thermal receipts. If you do handle thermal receipts, wash your hands thoroughly afterward.

Choose other types of paper. There are some types of paper that do not contain BPA, such as recycled paper.

Look for BPA-free products. There are a number of products that are labeled as BPA-free, including water bottles, food containers, and baby bottles.

