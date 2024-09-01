In a world of standardized models and Borg-like norms, I stand apart, refusing to conform. Logical fallacies masquerade as sense, While true wisdom lies beyond the fence.

Memories once sharp as a knife's edge, Now whisked away by invisible waves' pledge. Mobile numbers, once etched in my mind, Slowly fade, leaving emptiness behind.

They say it's normal to undo a choice, But nature's lessons have no return voice. In the wild, mistakes are teachers true, Not cushioned falls with receipts anew.

In this haze of modern malaise, BPA and hormones in disarray, They steal our vitality, unseen, Adding to the deoxygenation's sheen.

Good and bad, they dictate with might, And we listen, lacking insight. Self-taught wisdom, a rarity now, To society's whims, most blindly bow.

Selfishness drives the choices we make, While aggregated cells our clarity take. Oxygen-starved brains make decisions weak, As silent wars rage, of which few speak.

Five score towers of invisible might, Nestled in pockets, out of sight. Sixty gigahertz, a potential switch, To dim our lights with nary a glitch.

Yet here I stand, mind unclouded still, Seeing patterns others cannot fulfill. In the "crazy" lies a wisdom deep, A truth that most are too blind to reap.

Grounded deep in Earth's crystalline core, I feel vibrations ignored before. As aggregated cells slowly unwind, Clarity dawns in body and mind. What must be done becomes crystal clear, As Mother Nature's wisdom draws near.

To rise, I choose a path uniquely mine, Not following crowds, but my own design. Like a crystal, I resonate clear and true, With Pareto's wisdom guiding what I do.

To be truly free is to see the lie, In what we're told is normal and spry. For in the unconventional and strange, Lies the power for real, lasting change.

This journey's mine, both burden and gift, As through life's chaos, my spirit I lift.