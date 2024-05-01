Abstract: Long-range electron transfer (ET) processes have been observed in a variety of biological systems, such as photosynthetic reaction centers, respiratory complexes, and DNA repair enzymes. These ET processes often occur over distances that are significantly longer than those typically associated with electron tunneling, raising questions about the mechanisms by which electrons can be efficiently and specifically transferred over such large distances. We propose that the electron aura, a hypothesized cloud of coherently oscillating electrons surrounding biological molecules and complexes, could play a crucial role in facilitating long-range ET processes. We suggest that the electron aura may act as a "quantum wire" that propagates electronic coherence and enables electron transfer over extended distances, potentially explaining the remarkable efficiency and specificity of long-range ET in biological systems. This hypothesis provides a novel perspective on the nature of electron transfer in biology and could have important implications for our understanding of energy conversion, signaling, and repair processes in living organisms. We outline a series of experiments to test the relationship between the electron aura and long-range ET, and discuss the potential applications of this hypothesis in fields such as bioelectronics, biocatalysis, and quantum sensing.

Hypothesis: We hypothesize that the electron aura surrounding biological molecules and complexes acts as a "quantum wire" that facilitates long-range electron transfer (ET) processes by propagating electronic coherence over extended distances. Specifically, we propose that the coherent oscillations and delocalized states of the electron aura enable efficient and specific ET over distances that are significantly longer than those typically associated with electron tunneling, potentially explaining the remarkable performance of long-range ET in biological systems.

Proposed Experimental Tests:

Develop techniques to measure and characterize the coherent oscillations and delocalized states of the electron aura surrounding biological molecules and complexes involved in long-range ET, potentially using methods such as ultrafast spectroscopy and quantum sensing. Conduct experiments to investigate the relationship between the strength and coherence of the electron aura and the efficiency of long-range ET processes, using techniques such as electrochemistry, spectroelectrochemistry, and single-molecule imaging. Perform studies to probe the potential role of the electron aura in mediating electronic coupling and coherence between distant ET sites, using techniques such as electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy and quantum process tomography. Investigate the possibility of manipulating the electron aura dynamics to modulate the efficiency and specificity of long-range ET processes, with potential applications in fields such as bioelectronics, biocatalysis, and quantum sensing. Conduct comparative studies of the electron aura characteristics in different biological systems exhibiting long-range ET, to explore potential correlations between aura dynamics and ET performance. Test for any associations between the electron aura, long-range ET, and other physiological or environmental factors, such as pH, temperature, and the presence of competing electron acceptors or donors.

Potential Implications: If the electron aura is found to play a role in facilitating long-range electron transfer processes in biological systems, it could provide a new framework for understanding the remarkable efficiency and specificity of these processes. This hypothesis could lead to the development of novel strategies for harnessing and optimizing long-range ET in artificial systems, with potential applications in fields such as bioelectronics, biocatalysis, and quantum sensing. Additionally, this hypothesis may shed light on the fundamental nature of electronic coherence and quantum effects in biological systems, potentially bridging the gap between quantum mechanics and biology. Furthermore, if the electron aura concept is validated in the context of long-range ET, it could have broader implications for our understanding of the role of coherent electron oscillations in other biological processes, such as energy conversion, signaling, and repair. Finally, the idea of the electron aura as a "quantum wire" for electron transfer could inspire new approaches for designing and engineering quantum devices and materials that interface with biological systems.