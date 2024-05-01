Abstract: The ability of migratory birds to sense and navigate using the Earth's magnetic field has remained an enduring mystery of animal behavior. While proposed mechanisms like magnetite-based magnetoreceptors and radical pair processes have provided some insights, a comprehensive theoretical model that can fully account for the high sensitivity, precision, andanchoring of avian magnetoreception across vast distances has remained elusive. Here we introduce the novel hypothesis that fluctuating electron auras surrounding specialized photoreceptor structures in the eyes of migratory birds enable quantum entanglement and coherence effects that underlie magnetic field sensing capabilities. We propose that these electron auras interact with optical photons via the quantum Faraday effect, facilitating long-range electron-electron correlations exquisitely sensitive to magnetic field orientations and strengths. The geometries of the aura waveforms are hypothesized to create anisotropic electron distribution patterns that serve as angularly-constrained reference frames to encode magnetic field-lines as quantum phase information transferable to neurological processes. Specific predictions are outlined regarding experimental benchmarks that could validate aura-based quantum magnetoreception, including magnetically-modulated photon absorption spectra, quantized electron tunneling currents, and magnetic maps of aura coherence volumes around photoactivated proteins using quantum metrology techniques. If substantiated, the electron aura model could provide a unifying, biologically-grounded framework to explain the remarkable feats of avian magnetoreceptive navigation while opening new frontiers for bio-inspired quantum sensing technologies.

Introduction: The extraordinary ability of various avian species to perceive and orient themselves relative to the Earth's magnetic field during long-distance migrations has fascinated scientists for decades (34). Extensive behavioral studies have demonstrated that migratory birds can derive highly precise heading information from magnetic cues alone and make accurate course corrections using this navigational capacity (35,36). However, the underlying biological mechanisms that transduce magnetic field information into a neurological signal that can guide behavior have remained poorly understood.

Early proposals invoked the presence of ferromagnetic particles like magnetite (Fe3O4) within specialized nuclei in the eyes or upper beak regions of birds (37). Through magnetomechanical torque interactions, these magnetite deposits were suggested to distort secondary messenger dynamics or directly activate stretch-sensitive channels to initiate neural firing (38). However, this magnetite hypothesis has faced criticisms (39), including the apparent disruption of this mechanism under high magnetic field strengths where signal-to-noise ratios should improve. Additionally, the exquisite sensitivity of avian magnetoreception down to fluctuations on the order of 50 nT remains challenging to reconcile with classical magnetite interactions.

An alternative proposal has focused on quantum spin effects in so-called "radical pair" reactions involving photoinduced electron transfer events between donor-acceptor complexes (40). Through the radical pair mechanism, weak magnetic field interactions could hypothetically provide sufficient perturbations to modulate spin dynamics, induce triplet/singlet interconversion, and regulate electron transfer efficiencies (41). These electron transfer modulations could subsequently alter levels of cryptochrome photoreceptor proteins proposed to initiate downstream biochemical signaling in magnetically-sensitive neurons (42). While providing valuable insights, the radical pair mechanism has limitations in reconciling key empirical findings like the ability of migratory birds to differentiate between geomagnetic inclination and intensity cues while achieving compass orientation precision beyond theoretical predictions (43).

To bridge these gaps in existing models, we propose that fluctuating electron probability clouds, or "auras", could facilitate quantum coherence and entanglement dynamics governed by magnetic field strengths and orientations in specialized photoreceptive regions of the avian eye...