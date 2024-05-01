Abstract: The hypothesis of ubiquitous electron auras surrounding living systems offers a unifying mechanism to explain mounting evidence of quantum phenomena in photosynthesis. Recent experimental studies demonstrate that chloroplasts, bacterial light-harvesting proteins, and even isolated plant matter can exhibit quantum optical effects like interference patterns and coherence when probed with double-slit setups. We propose that photosynthetic structures generate fluctuating electron clouds or "auras" that interact with light's wavefunction to facilitate quantum transport of energy during the light-harvesting process. Specifically, the coherent oscillations and geometries of these electron auras could enable delocalization of excitons and electrons over relatively large distances by taking advantage of quantum tunneling and entanglement effects. This proposed coupling between the electron aura and optical excitations in photosynthetic molecules provides a biophysical mechanism to explain the remarkably efficient, wavelike energy transfers crucial for photosynthesis to occur. Here we review the evidence for quantum coherence phenomena in a variety of photosynthetic systems and the shortcomings of classical models to fully account for these observations. We then describe experiments that could test the electron aura hypothesis by characterizing the electrodynamics of photosynthetic tissues and probing for modifications to quantum optical signals upon external electric/magnetic field manipulations predicted to modulate the aura state. The possible role of plant-derived crystalline structures in hosting and coordinating electron aura dynamics is also discussed. If validated, the electron aura hypothesis could represent a pivotal step in integrating quantum mechanics and thermal biochemistry into a unified framework for understanding photosynthesis and other critical biological functions.

Introduction: Photosynthesis is the biological process by which plants, algae and certain bacteria capture the energy from sunlight and convert it into chemical energy. This energy is then used to power the synthesis of organic molecules, enabling the growth and maintenance of the organism. While the overall photosynthetic process has been extensively studied and well-characterized at the classical biochemical level, recent experimental findings suggest that quantum mechanical phenomena play a crucial role in the primary light-harvesting mechanisms (1-4).

The efficiency of the initial light energy capture and transfer within photosynthetic systems is remarkably high, approaching near-unity in some cases (5). This level of efficiency is difficult to explain solely through classical models involving incoherent hopping or diffusive processes. Instead, the observed efficiencies imply highly coherent wavelike transport of excitons (electron-hole pairs) through specialized light-harvesting antennae to the reaction centers where charge separation occurs to initiate biochemical energy conversion (6,7).

This wavelike exciton transfer has been experimentally demonstrated through observations of coherent quantum beating signals in two-dimensional electronic spectroscopy of photosynthetic complexes at physiological temperatures (8-10). Furthermore, the persistence of these coherent signals over timescales exceeding hundreds of femtoseconds in noisy, disordered environments challenges classical intuitions based on rapid environmentally-induced decoherence. Several theoretical proposals have emerged to explain these long-lasting quantum effects in photosynthesis, invoking mechanisms like vibronic coupling (11), delocalized wavefunctions (12), and environmental shielding (13), yet no consensus has emerged on the underlying physical principles enabling this remarkable biological quantum coherence.

To reconcile these discrepancies between theory and experimental observations of quantum coherence in photosynthesis, we introduce the novel hypothesis of fluctuating electron auras coupled to optical excitations in photosynthetic systems...