Abstract: Enzymes are remarkable biological catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions in living systems with incredible efficiency and specificity. However, the mechanistic origins behind the rate enhancements and selectivities achieved by many enzymes cannot be fully explained by traditional transition state theory and classical electrostatic models. Mounting experimental evidence suggests that quantum mechanical phenomena such as tunneling, entanglement, and coherence may contribute to enzymatic catalysis. Here we introduce the hypothesis that fluctuating electron probability clouds, or "auras", surrounding enzymes and their substrates play a crucial role in enabling and sustaining these quantum dynamical effects. We propose that coherent oscillations of biomolecular electron auras modulate electrostatic potentials and electron densities to faciliate barrier penetration via tunneling and non-local sampling of transition state conformations enabled by entanglement. The structured topologies of the aura waveforms are hypothesized to mimic binding pockets and selectively stabilize reactive molecular configurations primed for quantum catalysis. Specific predictions are provided regarding potential experimental observables of aura-mediated quantum catalysis, including quantized proton/hydride currents, non-classical kinetic isotope effects, and environment-induced vibronic resonances. Proposed validation tests using molecular quantum optics, ultrafast X-ray crystallography, and single-molecule electrometry of enzymatic reactions in oscillating electromagnetic fields are outlined. If verified, the role of coherent electron auras in promoting quantum coherence could provide a unifying perspective integrating nuclear dynamics, electrostatic channeling, and quantum sampling effects in enzymatic mechanisms.

Introduction: Enzymes are large, specialized protein molecules that act as biological catalysts to regulate the rates of chemical reactions within cells. By dramatically accelerating inherently slow metabolic processes while exercising exquisite specificity, enzymes enable life itself. The fundamental importance of enzymes has motivated extensive efforts over many decades to understand the mechanistic origins and physical principles underlying their exceptional catalytic power.

Classical transition state theory provides a well-established conceptual framework describing enzymatic rate enhancement as the lowering of activation barriers through selective transition state binding and environmental pre-organization steps (44). Computational enzyme design and protein engineering have yielded remarkable successes by exploiting these principles (45). However, many quantitative discrepancies between theory and experiments for certain enzymatic systems point toward limitations in this classical activated complex model (46). In particular, proton, hydride, and hydrogen transfer reactions catalyzed by enzymes often exhibit rate enhancements exceeding orders of magnitude greater than what can be accounted for based solely on classical transition state arguments (47). Unexpectedly large kinetic isotope effects, temperature dependences, and pH sensitivities observed for these reactions further exacerbate the discrepancies. These anomalies have motivated proposals that quantum mechanical phenomena such as tunneling, entanglement, and coherence could potentially contribute to enzymatic catalysis mechanisms.

Mounting evidence from a diverse array of experimental techniques supports a role for quantum effects in enzymatic reactions... [Review quantum evidence like nuclear tunneling, ultrafast spectroscopy coherences, non-classical kinetics etc]

Despite the growing body of empirical support for quantum contributions in enzymatic catalysis, integrating these observations within a cohesive theoretical framework has remained challenging from the perspective of conventional quantum models... [Outline limitations of existing quantum models like RPI, decoherence timescales etc]

To bridge this perceptual gap between experiment and theory, we propose that enzymes harness dynamic electron probability clouds or "auras" to facilitate and sustain quantum coherence for catalytic purposes...