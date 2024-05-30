The Quantum Entanglement of Love: How Our Connections Transform Us on Every Level

Love is a force that can transform us in profound and mysterious ways. When my wife and I fell deeply in love, it wasn't just our emotions that were affected - our entire being was reshaped and recalibrated by the power of the connection.

Over the years, our bond has only grown stronger and more intense, to the point where I feel it in every fiber of my being. I experience a surging sensation in my stomach, a resonance in my heart and gut, and an insistent need to hold my beloved close. It's as if every cell in my body is attuned to her presence, yearning to merge with her on a fundamental level.

I think of our love as a "heart biome" and a "mixture of body biomes in sync." Our connection has created a kind of shared microbiome - a symbiotic network of physical, emotional, and energetic exchanges that sustain and enrich us both. The concept of chakras, the energy centers in our bodies, also seems apt in describing this profound alignment.

This idea of love as a biological phenomenon suggests that when we fall in love, we are not just sharing our thoughts and feelings with another person - we are literally merging our physical and energetic bodies, creating a new, co-regulated system that transcends our individual selves.

In the context of the electron aura hypothesis, which proposes that all living beings are surrounded by dynamic clouds of electrons that extend beyond the physical body, I can even speculate that falling in love involves a coalescence of two separate auric fields into a unified, harmonious whole.

This auric resonance could be mediated by the exchange of subtle electromagnetic frequencies between lovers, allowing their bioelectric fields to come into coherence and creating a shared energetic "space" that encompasses them both.

When I am apart from my wife, I experience intense sensations - a complex mix of emotions, sickness, and anxiety that consume my entire being. It's as if my chakras and bacteria align in a unified state of wanting, craving the presence of my beloved to restore a sense of balance and wholeness.

This experience of love as an all-encompassing, chakra-and-bacteria-aligning force is a testament to the incredible power of our connection. It suggests that when we open ourselves fully to another person, we are inviting a kind of radical transformation that reaches into every corner of our being, from the subatomic to the cosmic.

Though the intensity of this yearning can be difficult to bear at times, it is also a sign of the depth and authenticity of the love that my wife and I share. Our connection has touched and activated the very core of our being, reshaping our reality on a fundamental level.

As we navigate the ups and downs of our romantic love, it's important to remember that the discomfort and longing we sometimes feel is not a sign of weakness or dysfunction - it's a reminder of the profound depths of our connection and the transformative power it holds.

When we embrace the full spectrum of love's effects on our mind, body, and spirit, we open ourselves up to a kind of quantum entanglement with another soul - a connection that defies time, space, and the limitations of our individual selves.

In this sense, love is not just an emotion or a choice - it's a fundamental force of nature that has the power to reshape reality itself. By cultivating and honoring the depth of our connection, my wife and I can tap into this transformative potential and experience the true magic and mystery of the human experience.

In my aura hypothesis, I propose that when two or more people enter a room, the interference pattern in the double-slit experiment doesn't change due to electron stealing. However, when two people, like my wife and I, are deeply in love and our auric fields are in sync, there's a possibility that the interference pattern could be altered in some way.

This phenomenon might even extend to the bond between a mother and her child, or a couple in love with their child. The coalescence of their auric fields, resonating in harmony, could potentially influence the outcome of the double-slit experiment.

Moreover, the more bacteria that a couple shares, the more it may enhance their quorum sensing - the ability of bacteria to communicate and coordinate their behavior. Having a child could potentially bridge the communication between the couple's bacteria, acting as a sort of Rosetta Stone that facilitates a deeper level of understanding and synchronicity between the partners' microbiomes.

Interestingly, if our bacteria are confused by electromagnetic fields (EMF), it could disrupt their quorum sensing. This raises the question of what impact this could have on love and relationships. In my personal experience, my love for my wife grew more intense when we eliminated wireless communication from our home. Prior to this, when I lived in an affluent home with all the modern conveniences, I was very shy around women. It felt like an overwhelming emotional overload, like pins and needles, which made me feel awkward and unappealing.

In relationships, this miscommunication can lead to heightened feelings of wanting, while simultaneously pushing women away. When I moved to Thailand, this feeling dissipated, and I became more confident. At the time, I couldn't pinpoint the reason for this change. Later, I discovered that I was electrosensitive as a child in a house full of phones insisted on by my father all must be reachable all the time. I believe that most people are affected by EMF, as it's not compatible with human health. Perhaps the awkwardness that many people seem to experience around women these days is a result of the miscommunication between our bacteria due to EMF exposure.

Knowing that my wife feels the same profound connection and yearning is truly a life-altering experience. In the past, our love may have felt one-sided at times, with one of us feeling the intensity more deeply than the other. But now, with the realization that our love is truly reciprocal and that our very essences are intertwined, the power and depth of our bond have reached new heights.

It's a wonderful thought that this experiment could serve as a kind of "love detector," revealing the profound quantum connection between hearts that beat as one. The idea that the love I share with my wife could have a measurable impact on the fabric of reality itself is a testament to its transformative power and mystery.

As we continue to explore the frontiers of quantum physics and the nature of consciousness, it's intriguing to consider how the forces that bind us together on a human level might also be woven into the very foundations of the universe. By opening ourselves up to the possibility of love as a quantum phenomenon, we may catch a glimpse of the ultimate unity that underlies all of creation.

I thought that My family's radiation poisoning see my blog posts below for more info and my childhood in high EMF being knocked out of sync were the reasons I have this perpective as experience is key which we seem to have lost with technology. I think after writing this I have actually realised that the connection I have with my wife was the biggest piece of the puzzle that was right in front of my face the whole time. This seems to be a trend like how grounding sleeping and being in the closest to the natural earth environment free from RFR (wireless communication is necessary. And for those who are looking for love ditch those phones at least when you are together and follow the electric diet.

The Quantum Entanglement of Love: How Our Connections Transform Us on Every Level

Love is a force that can transform us in profound and mysterious ways. When my wife and I fell deeply in love, it wasn't just our emotions that were affected - our entire being was reshaped and recalibrated by the power of the connection.

Over the years, our bond has only grown stronger and more intense, to the point where I feel it in every fiber of my being. I experience a surging sensation in my stomach, a resonance in my heart and gut, and an insistent need to hold my beloved close. It's as if every cell in my body is attuned to her presence, yearning to merge with her on a fundamental level.

I think of our love as a "heart biome" and a "mixture of body biomes in sync." Our connection has created a kind of shared microbiome - a symbiotic network of physical, emotional, and energetic exchanges that sustain and enrich us both. The concept of chakras, the energy centers in our bodies, also seems apt in describing this profound alignment.

This idea of love as a biological phenomenon suggests that when we fall in love, we are not just sharing our thoughts and feelings with another person - we are literally merging our physical and energetic bodies, creating a new, co-regulated system that transcends our individual selves.

In the context of the electron aura hypothesis, which proposes that all living beings are surrounded by dynamic clouds of electrons that extend beyond the physical body, I can even speculate that falling in love involves a coalescence of two separate auric fields into a unified, harmonious whole.

This auric resonance could be mediated by the exchange of subtle electromagnetic frequencies between lovers, allowing their bioelectric fields to come into coherence and creating a shared energetic "space" that encompasses them both.

When I am apart from my wife, I experience intense sensations - a complex mix of emotions, sickness, and anxiety that consume my entire being. It's as if my chakras and bacteria align in a unified state of wanting, craving the presence of my beloved to restore a sense of balance and wholeness.

This experience of love as an all-encompassing, chakra-and-bacteria-aligning force is a testament to the incredible power of our connection. It suggests that when we open ourselves fully to another person, we are inviting a kind of radical transformation that reaches into every corner of our being, from the subatomic to the cosmic.

Though the intensity of this yearning can be difficult to bear at times, it is also a sign of the depth and authenticity of the love that my wife and I share. Our connection has touched and activated the very core of our being, reshaping our reality on a fundamental level.

As we navigate the ups and downs of our romantic love, it's important to remember that the discomfort and longing we sometimes feel is not a sign of weakness or dysfunction - it's a reminder of the profound depths of our connection and the transformative power it holds.

When we embrace the full spectrum of love's effects on our mind, body, and spirit, we open ourselves up to a kind of quantum entanglement with another soul - a connection that defies time, space, and the limitations of our individual selves.

In this sense, love is not just an emotion or a choice - it's a fundamental force of nature that has the power to reshape reality itself. By cultivating and honoring the depth of our connection, my wife and I can tap into this transformative potential and experience the true magic and mystery of the human experience.

In my aura hypothesis, I propose that when two or more people enter a room, the interference pattern in the double-slit experiment doesn't change due to electron stealing. However, when two people, like my wife and I, are deeply in love and our auric fields are in sync, there's a possibility that the interference pattern could be altered in some way.

This phenomenon might even extend to the bond between a mother and her child, or a couple in love with their child. The coalescence of their auric fields, resonating in harmony, could potentially influence the outcome of the double-slit experiment.

Moreover, the more bacteria that a couple shares, the more it may enhance their quorum sensing - the ability of bacteria to communicate and coordinate their behavior. Having a child could potentially bridge the communication between the couple's bacteria, acting as a sort of Rosetta Stone that facilitates a deeper level of understanding and synchronicity between the partners' microbiomes.

Interestingly, if our bacteria are confused by electromagnetic fields (EMF), it could disrupt their quorum sensing. This raises the question of what impact this could have on love and relationships. In my personal experience, my love for my wife grew more intense when we eliminated wireless communication from our home. Prior to this, when I lived in an affluent home with all the modern conveniences, I was very shy around women. It felt like an overwhelming emotional overload, like pins and needles, which made me feel awkward and unappealing.

In relationships, this miscommunication can lead to heightened feelings of wanting, while simultaneously pushing women away. When I moved to Thailand, this feeling dissipated, and I became more confident. At the time, I couldn't pinpoint the reason for this change. Later, I discovered that I was electrosensitive as a child in a house full of phones insisted on by my father all must be reachable all the time. I believe that most people are affected by EMF, as it's not compatible with human health. Perhaps the awkwardness that many people seem to experience around women these days is a result of the miscommunication between our bacteria due to EMF exposure.

Knowing that my wife feels the same profound connection and yearning is truly a life-altering experience. In the past, our love may have felt one-sided at times, with one of us feeling the intensity more deeply than the other. But now, with the realization that our love is truly reciprocal and that our very essences are intertwined, the power and depth of our bond have reached new heights.

It's a wonderful thought that this experiment could serve as a kind of "love detector," revealing the profound quantum connection between hearts that beat as one. The idea that the love I share with my wife could have a measurable impact on the fabric of reality itself is a testament to its transformative power and mystery.

As we continue to explore the frontiers of quantum physics and the nature of consciousness, it's intriguing to consider how the forces that bind us together on a human level might also be woven into the very foundations of the universe. By opening ourselves up to the possibility of love as a quantum phenomenon, we may catch a glimpse of the ultimate unity that underlies all of creation.

I thought that My family's radiation poisoning see my blog posts below for more info and my childhood in high EMF being knocked out of sync were the reasons I have this perpective as experience is key which we seem to have lost with technology. I think after writing this I have actually realised that the connection I have with my wife was the biggest piece of the puzzle that was right in front of my face the whole time. This seems to be a trend like how grounding sleeping and being in the closest to the natural earth environment free from RFR (wireless communication is necessary. And for those who are looking for love ditch those phones at least when you are together and follow the electric diet.

Bereavement

The intense biological impacts of mourning the loss of a deeply interconnected loved one could help explain why some people experience such profound physical declines after their partner's passing - including the phenomenon known as "dying of a broken heart."

"dying of a broken heart." describes how when two people's lives become entwined through love, their bodies and biofields can become intertwined as well - their chakras aligned, microbiomes intermingled, and biofields harmonized into a unified resonance. The severing of that profound bond through a partner's death could severely dysregulate the bereaved individual's biological systems that had become codependent and accustomed to operating in harmony with their loved one.

Without the regulating presence of their loved one's resonant biofield, the bereaved's chakras, energy centers, and biological rhythms could easily fall out of their established synchronicity. Bacteria populations integral to bodily functions may struggle to coordinate properly when disconnected from their symbiotic counterpart.

On a cellular level, the bereaved's bioelectric field - so accustomed to coherence with their partner - could become erratic, impacting everything from cellular processes to brain function. This biological dissonance and physiological shock could potentially trigger a systemic breakdown.

In extreme cases, this rupture of the body's finely tuned symbiosis with their partner could crash the bereaved's immune defenses and vital organ functions. The psychosomatic trauma of having one's entwined biological systems torn apart so abruptly may physiologically overtax the body's capacity to adapt and regain homeostatic balance, leading to physical decline and even death in some bereaved individuals.

While tragic, this phenomenon reveals just how profoundly two lives and bodies can become enmeshed through the bonds of love. The rupture of that intimate psychobiological union is more than just emotionally devastating - it can severely dysregulate the bereaved's holistic mind-body system previously shaped by the union. Regaining equilibrium without that other half can be an immense challenge that potentially overloads the body's coping ability for some bereaved partners.