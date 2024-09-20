In the past, brewing wasn't just about creating delicious beverages - it was a cornerstone of health and nutrition. Our ancestors understood the power of fermentation, using yeast not just as a means to create alcohol, but as a way to unlock vital nutrients and create living, health-promoting elixirs.

Traditional brewing methods allowed yeast to fully ferment, consuming all available sugars and creating a rich array of B vitamins and beneficial compounds in the process. These brews were more than just drinks - they were liquid nutrition, packed with easily absorbable vitamins and minerals.

But somewhere along the way, we lost sight of this wisdom. Modern brewing practices prioritize speed and consistency over nutrition. Fermentation times are cut short, robbing us of the full potential benefits that yeast can provide. The result? Beverages that are shadows of their former selves, stripped of their natural goodness.

Even more troubling is how the food industry has responded to this nutritional deficit. Instead of returning to traditional methods, they've opted for artificial fortification. They sell us back the very nutrients we've lost, but in forms our bodies struggle to use properly. Take calcium carbonate, for instance - a cheap calcium source that may actually contribute to health issues rather than solve them.

The same pattern plays out in the beer industry. Once a source of nourishment, many modern beers are produced using methods that prioritize profit over health. The nuanced, living brews of the past have been replaced by mass-produced alternatives that bear little resemblance to their ancestors.

It's time we reconsidered our approach to brewing and nutrition. By looking back to traditional methods and understanding the true power of fermentation, we might just find that the key to better health has been fermenting away in our history all along.

This is a call to action - to brewers, to consumers, to anyone who cares about what they put into their body. Let's reclaim the lost art of brewing, and in doing so, reclaim our health. EAT THE YEAST