The Johnson family's story is a harrowing tale of the invisible dangers that lurk within the walls of their home. Unbeknownst to them, the eldest child, diagnosed with ADHD, is subjected to a staggering 20 mW/m2 of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation while gaming with a plugged-in wireless controller, as the batteries have died. The device, designed to emit a maximum of 2 mW/m2 when functioning properly, is now damaged, amplifying the EMF exposure. Combined with the ELF charging, the radiation levels can multiply by more than 10 times, reaching levels far beyond what any person should endure for extended periods without taking the recommended gamer breaks every 30 minutes and grounding themselves.