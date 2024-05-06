Introduction: In this blog post, I want to share a deeply personal story about how our home environment can have a profound impact on our health, particularly for those with chronic health conditions like diabetes. This is the story of my father-in-law, a man who bravely battled diabetes for years, and how a seemingly simple decision to replace our home's roof unleashed a cascade of events that ultimately exacerbated his symptoms, tragically impacted his health, and potentially contributed to his untimely death.

My Father-in-Law's Health Journey: My father-in-law had been dealing with diabetes for years. Despite this challenge, he had managed to find a delicate balance in managing his condition through careful lifestyle choices and medical management.

The Roof Replacement: In an effort to improve our home, we decided to replace our bare metal roof with a new, painted metal roof. Little did we know that this decision would set in motion a series of events that would drastically impact my father-in-law's health.

Unintended Consequences: We soon learned that our bare metal roof had likely been providing a degree of inadvertent shielding from ambient magnetic fields. By being in direct contact with grounded materials like wood and concrete, it had been acting as a kind of barrier, reducing the penetration of certain magnetic fields into our living space.

However, the new painted metal roof changed all that. The paint layer acted as an insulator, preventing the metal from being grounded and allowing more magnetic fields to pass through. Worse, if not properly grounded through other means, the painted metal roof could actually amplify magnetic fields and RFR within our living space.

The Neighboring Property's Wiring: We also discovered that a steel wire armored cable from the neighboring property was in direct contact with our new metal roof. This cable was potentially acting as a conductor for magnetic fields, channeling them directly into our living environment.

It came to light that the neighboring property had some issues with its electrical wiring that needed to be addressed. These wiring issues could have been contributing to the magnetic fields that were now influencing our home.

Measuring the Magnetic Field Influence: We decided to measure the milligauss levels throughout our home to assess the magnetic field influence. To our surprise, we found that the milligauss readings ranged from 0.4 in the areas farthest from the roof to a concerning 3 milligauss in the area where my father-in-law spent the most time.

To put this into perspective, 3 milligauss is a level of exposure you might experience just inches away from a plug socket. This was the same area where my father-in-law would often use his phone, making the experience even more intense while it was charging. It's important to note that using a phone while it's charging can create a conductive and electric field sum, essentially turning the device into a receiver or antenna that amplifies the effects of radiofrequency radiation (RFR).

For my father-in-law, this increased magnetic field exposure seemed to exacerbate his diabetes symptoms. The constant influence of these fields put his body under additional stress, disrupting his blood sugar control, immune function, and other physiological processes. Over time, this ongoing burden, combined with the challenges of managing his diabetes, took a serious toll on his overall health.

Tragic Outcome: Tragically, my father-in-law passed away before we could fully address the issues with the roof and the neighboring property's wiring. While we can't say for certain that the increased magnetic field exposure directly caused his death, I believe it undoubtedly contributed to the decline in his health and exacerbated his diabetes symptoms in his final months.

Recent Developments and Hope for the Future: Since my father-in-law's passing, we have been working to address the issues with our home environment. The neighbor has kindly and expeditiously agreed to pay for the removal of the problematic cables, which will be done today. I will update you all on the reduction in magnetic fields once this work is completed.

A Call to Action: My father-in-law's story is a powerful reminder of the invisible impact that our environment can have, particularly for those with chronic health conditions like diabetes. It underscores the importance of considering factors like magnetic fields in our built environment and the need for a precautionary approach when making changes to our living spaces.

I believe that we need greater awareness and understanding of the potential health impacts of magnetic fields, especially for those who may be more vulnerable due to pre-existing health conditions. We must take proactive steps to mitigate exposure and create healthier living environments.

This is where the building biology perspective, which focuses on creating healthy living spaces with minimal environmental stressors, can be incredibly valuable. By understanding the potential impacts of our built environment on our health, we can make informed choices and advocate for healthier spaces.

My hope in sharing this personal story is that it will raise awareness about the potential health effects of environmental factors like magnetic fields, particularly for those with chronic health conditions. May my father-in-law's experience inspire us to create healthier, safer living environments for all.

If anyone would like to learn more about how their home environment may be impacting their health, I offer cost-effective building biology assessments. These assessments can help identify potential issues and provide recommendations for creating a healthier living space. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you'd like to learn more.

Together, we can work towards a future where our homes and workplaces are designed with health and well-being as the top priority, where potential environmental health factors are recognized and addressed. It's a future my father-in-law deserved, and one I will continue to strive towards in his memory. We owe it to him, and to all those who may be silently impacted by their environment, to take action now.