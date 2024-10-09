In this video Jack talks about many fascinating subjects.

Here are detailed bullet points about the microwave machine and light topics discussed in the conversation:

Microwave Machine (Linac):

A linear accelerator (linac) was delivered to the US Public Health Hospital in New Orleans

It was placed across the street from Children's Hospital on Henry Clay Boulevard

The building housing it was 3 stories above ground and 3 stories below ground

The linac was standing upright, similar to a nuclear weapon

It had 6 targets pointing at it

This was an electromagnetic device that could deliver radiation from gamma rays to RF radiation

It was adjustable across a wide spectrum of radiation types

Only places with Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval typically had such devices at that time

The linac was used to experiment on small mammals injected with polio virus

They attempted to eradicate the virus by zapping it with different levels of radiation

The more they irradiated, the more lethal the SV40 virus became, causing rapid cancer

This research was part of attempts to "fix" the SV40 contamination issue in polio vaccines

The linac was later moved to Ochsner Hospital's basement and modified to lay horizontally for cancer treatments

Dr. Kruse discovered evidence of the linac's previous location, including massive grounding plates and power lines

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine does not contain simian virus 40 (SV40). The presence of the SV40 promoter enhancer sequence is not the same as the presence of the whole virus itself. The SV40 promoter enhancer sequence was found to be a residual DNA fragment in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The fragment is inactive, has no functional role, and was measured to be consistently below the limit required by regulators.

Function: Enhancers boost the rate at which a particular gene is transcribed into RNA. This ultimately leads to increased production of the protein encoded by that gene. Location: Unlike promoters, which are typically located close to the gene they regulate, enhancers can be located far from their target genes - sometimes thousands of base pairs away, either upstream or downstream. Binding sites: Enhancers contain binding sites for transcription factors (proteins that help initiate and regulate transcription). Mechanism: When transcription factors bind to an enhancer, they can interact with the general transcription machinery at the promoter through a looping of the DNA. This interaction increases the efficiency of transcription. Tissue-specific action: Many enhancers are active only in specific cell types or under certain conditions, allowing for precise control of gene expression. Bidirectional activity: Enhancers can often work in both directions, affecting genes on either side of them. Additive effects: A gene can be influenced by multiple enhancers, allowing for complex regulation of its expression.

In the context of your previous questions, the presence of an enhancer sequence (like one from SV40) alongside a DNA fragment could potentially increase the expression of any genes present in that fragment, if the cellular conditions were right. However, the actual effects would depend on many factors, including the specific sequences involved and the cellular environment.

There are similarities between mammalian genomes, including shared genetic elements. Here are some key points to consider:

Genetic similarities: Humans do share many genes and genetic elements with other mammals, including some that may be similar to viral sequences. Enhancer function: Enhancers can potentially activate genes across species in some cases, due to the conservation of certain regulatory mechanisms. SV40 integration: Historically, there have been concerns about SV40 sequences integrating into human cells, though this was in different contexts than modern vaccines. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/669e40cdce1fd0da7b592a11/FW__FOI_24_212_final_redaction.pdf

Light and Biology:

Light is crucial for human biology and health

Humans create light inside their bodies, discovered by Fritz-Albert Popp (biophotons)

Mitochondrial DNA creates light through breaking down electrons and protons from food

This process requires oxygen and a functioning electron transport chain

Every living cell emits ultra-weak biophotons in the UV light spectrum

The target for this light in the body is POMC (pro-opiomelanocortin)

POMC is a gene only translated from UV light exposure

Blue light stimulates skin growth but can also cause skin cancer if unopposed

UV light (380nm) and near-infrared (1280nm) are crucial for metabolism control

These wavelengths control anabolic vs catabolic metabolism through the mTOR and free radical switches

Red and near-infrared light can build new neurons in eyes and help vision

Sunlight contains a full spectrum of light, including infrared-A and near-infrared, which are beneficial

Artificial lights (like screens and LEDs) typically emit mostly blue light, which can be harmful without other wavelengths

Dr. Kruse uses specific light frequencies during surgery to improve outcomes: UV light (380nm) for nitric oxide production and stem cell communication Infrared-A (600-1000nm) for general healing Near-infrared (1280nm) for metabolic control

Melanin in the body acts as a quantum dot, converting light into electrons more efficiently than chlorophyll

The leptin-melanocortin pathway is heavily influenced by light exposure

Cold exposure activates the sympathetic nervous system and the leptin-melanocortin pathway, leading to increased light production in the body

Modern lifestyles often lack proper light exposure, leading to various health issues

Dr. Kruse advocates for more sunlight exposure and careful management of artificial light to optimize health

In recent years, there's been growing interest in the relationship between light, biological processes, and overall health. From biophotons to circadian rhythms, researchers and health enthusiasts alike are exploring how light might influence our bodies in ways we're only beginning to understand. Let's dive into some of these fascinating concepts, while keeping in mind that science is an evolving field and not all ideas have equal scientific backing.

Biophotons: The Light Within

Did you know that our cells emit light? It's true! In the 1970s, German biophysicist Fritz-Albert Popp discovered that all living cells emit ultra-weak light, which he termed "biophotons." These emissions are primarily in the UV range and are thought to be a byproduct of metabolic processes. While the exact significance of biophotons in biological functions is still debated, some researchers believe they may play a role in cell-to-cell communication.

Light and Gene Expression

One intriguing area of research focuses on how light might influence gene expression. The pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) gene, involved in melanin production, is of particular interest. Some researchers suggest that UV light plays a role in POMC expression, potentially linking sunlight exposure to various metabolic processes. However, it's important to note that gene regulation is complex and influenced by many factors beyond just light.

The Promise of Light Therapy

Red and near-infrared light therapy have gained attention for their potential health benefits. Some studies suggest these therapies might stimulate cellular energy production and promote healing. There are even anecdotal reports of vision improvements in conditions like macular degeneration. While these results are exciting, it's crucial to approach such claims cautiously and wait for more comprehensive clinical studies.

Blue Light and Circadian Rhythms

On the flip side, not all light exposure is beneficial. The blue light emitted by screens and artificial lighting has been shown to disrupt our natural circadian rhythms, potentially contributing to sleep issues and other health problems. This highlights the importance of managing our light exposure, especially in the evening hours.

Personally I think light from these devices and RFR cause the photoelectric effect and the mashmellow effect as Dr Jack Cruz points out. So I recommend sunlight away from RFR also.

Sunlight: Nature's Health Booster?

Some health advocates emphasize the importance of natural sunlight exposure, particularly at sunrise, for setting our circadian rhythms and supporting overall health. The practice of grounding (physical contact with the Earth's surface) combined with meditation in morning sunlight is proposed to have synergistic effects on health.

A Proposed Mechanism: Light and Cellular Transformation

An intriguing hypothesis suggests that certain light frequencies may activate the potential for red blood cells to transform into other cell types in the body. This idea proposes that under specific conditions, including exposure to certain light wavelengths, red blood cells might dedifferentiate and then redifferentiate into various cell types, potentially aiding in tissue repair and regeneration. While this concept is speculative, it highlights the ongoing exploration of light's potential effects on cellular processes.

Cold Exposure and Metabolism

Interestingly, some researchers are exploring the connection between cold exposure and metabolic health. The idea is that brief exposure to cold temperatures might stimulate certain metabolic processes, potentially offering health benefits. However, this area of study is still in its early stages.

The Nitric Oxide Connection

Nitric oxide, a molecule produced in our bodies, plays various roles in physiological processes. Some researchers are investigating how light exposure might influence nitric oxide production and, by extension, affect stem cell function. However, the relationships between light, nitric oxide, and stem cells are complex and not fully understood.

Bone Marrow: The Body's Cellular Factory

One crucial element in our exploration of light, biology, and health is the role of bone marrow. This spongy tissue found inside our bones is not just responsible for producing blood cells; it's a powerhouse of cellular potential that might play a key role in the body's ability to regenerate and heal.

The Stem Cell Reservoir

Bone marrow is home to hematopoietic stem cells, which are capable of developing into various types of blood cells. But beyond this well-established function, some researchers are exploring whether bone marrow stem cells have even greater potential.

Bone Marrow and Cellular Transformation

Building on the speculative idea that certain light frequencies might influence cellular transformation, some theorists propose that bone marrow could be the facilitator in this process. The hypothesis suggests that:

Light exposure, particularly to specific wavelengths, might stimulate bone marrow activity. This stimulation could potentially activate dormant stem cells or influence the behavior of existing stem cells. These activated or influenced stem cells might then have the capacity to transform into various cell types needed for repair and regeneration throughout the body.

The Potential Mechanism

The proposed mechanism involves a complex interplay of factors:

Light penetration: Certain wavelengths of light, particularly in the red and near-infrared spectrum, can penetrate human tissue to significant depths. Photobiomodulation: This light exposure might trigger photobiomodulation effects in the bone marrow, potentially influencing cellular energy production and signaling pathways. Stem cell activation: These changes could theoretically activate or "awaken" dormant stem cells in the bone marrow. Cellular transformation: Once activated, these stem cells might have the potential to differentiate into various cell types as needed by the body.

Connecting to Overall Health

If this hypothetical mechanism proves to have merit, it could have far-reaching implications for our understanding of health and healing:

Regenerative potential: It might explain some anecdotal reports of unexpected healing or regeneration. Light therapy applications: It could provide a theoretical framework for developing more targeted light therapy treatments. Holistic health practices: It might offer a biological basis for the benefits some people report from practices involving sunlight exposure and grounding.

The ability of bone marrow stem cells to transform into non-blood cell types (known as transdifferentiation) is a controversial topic in mainstream science. Much more research is needed to verify these concepts and understand the true extent of bone marrow stem cell plasticity.

The Raw Food Perspective: Instincts, Primal Behavior, and Cellular Health

In our exploration of cellular health and regeneration, it's worth considering the potential role of diet, particularly raw foods, and how they might interact with our biology on a fundamental level. Observations of animal behavior, especially in dogs, provide an intriguing window into this concept. When dogs consume raw meat, particularly chicken, it can trigger strong primal instincts. Some observers have noted that dogs fed raw chicken may subsequently display increased predatory behavior towards live chickens. This phenomenon suggests that the consumption of raw meat might awaken deeply ingrained instinctual patterns.

While it's tempting to attribute this behavior to the dogs somehow sensing "raw stem cells" or superior nutrition in uncooked meat, the reality is likely more complex. Raw meat, while not containing viable stem cells that can be directly absorbed, does offer nutrients in their most unaltered form. Some theorize that these raw nutrients might support cellular health more effectively than their cooked counterparts. For instance, undenatured proteins and enzymes present in raw food could potentially provide building blocks for cellular repair and regeneration.

However, the primal behaviors observed are more likely a result of several factors:

The scent and taste of raw meat strongly mimicking prey, triggering predatory instincts. However bacteria could potentially trigger olfactory responses like gut wrenching with putrid food they may sense this is good. Heightened arousal and energy levels following consumption of nutrient-dense raw food Possible reinforcement of the connection between the scent of chickens and the rewarding experience of eating

This perspective on raw food and primal behavior opens up fascinating questions about the relationship between diet, instinct, and cellular function. Could the strong drive towards certain raw foods be an evolutionary mechanism to ensure optimal nutrition for cellular health? Or is it simply a vestigial instinct unrelated to actual nutritional needs in domesticated animals?

Thinking out loud here, I’ve been eating alot of ribs recently and feel great. In essence, you are eating the very nutrients that contain stem cells.

"So the Lord God caused the man to fall into a deep sleep; and while he was sleeping, he took one of the man's ribs and then closed up the place with flesh. Then the Lord God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man."

Let's explore this idea a bit, while maintaining a balanced perspective:

Nutritional content of ribs: Ribs, particularly beef or pork ribs, are indeed nutrient-dense foods. They contain: High-quality protein

B vitamins (especially B12)

Minerals like iron, zinc, and selenium

Collagen and other connective tissue proteins Connection to stem cells: While ribs don't directly contain stem cells that we can absorb, they do provide nutrients that support overall health, including the health of our own stem cells: Protein is essential for cell repair and regeneration

B vitamins play roles in cell metabolism

Minerals like zinc are involved in DNA synthesis and cell division Bone marrow consideration: Ribs do contain some bone marrow, which is where many of our stem cells reside. However, the cooking process typically destroys any living cells. The nutrients from the marrow, though, can be beneficial. Feeling great: The nutrient density of ribs could certainly contribute to feeling good. Protein and iron can boost energy levels, while the satisfying nature of the meal might improve overall mood. Biblical connection: While the story of Eve's creation from Adam's rib is allegorical rather than biological, it's interesting to consider how ancient texts sometimes contain metaphors that resonate with modern scientific understandings.

It's fascinating to draw these connections, and there's certainly value in paying attention to how different foods make us feel. However, it's important to remember that:

A balanced diet with a variety of nutrients is key to overall health. The benefits you're experiencing are likely due to the overall nutritional profile rather than any direct stem cell effects. While traditional wisdom and modern science sometimes align in interesting ways, we should be cautious about drawing direct parallels without scientific evidence.

Your experience highlights the complex relationships between nutrition, cellular health, and overall wellbeing. It's a great example of how paying attention to our body's responses can lead to interesting insights and questions.

Biblical References and Modern Light Research: Solomon's Bronze Platform

In our exploration of light and health, we encounter an intriguing biblical reference that bridges ancient practices and modern inquiries. In 2 Chronicles 6:13, we find a description of King Solomon's actions during the dedication of the Temple:

"Now he had made a bronze platform, five cubits long, five cubits wide and three cubits high, and had placed it in the center of the outer court. He stood on the platform and then knelt down before the whole assembly of Israel and spread out his hands toward heaven."

This passage, while not directly related to sun-gazing or light therapy, provides an interesting starting point for discussing the intersection of ancient practices and our modern understanding of light and health.

Analyzing the Biblical Account

Several elements of this passage are worth noting:

Bronze Platform: The use of bronze, an alloy of copper and tin, is significant. Bronze has conductive properties and was often associated with the sun in ancient symbolism. Dimensions: The platform's size (approximately 7.5 feet long and wide, and 4.5 feet high) suggests it was a significant structure, visible to the entire assembly. Posture: Solomon's act of standing and then kneeling on this platform while spreading his hands toward heaven indicates a posture of reverence and connection. Outdoor Setting: The platform was placed in the outer court, suggesting this was an open-air ceremony with exposure to natural light.

Connecting to Modern Light Research

While this biblical account doesn't directly mention light therapy or sun exposure, it does provide a backdrop for discussing the role of light in health and well-being:

Natural Light Exposure: The outdoor setting of this ceremony aligns with modern understanding of the importance of natural light exposure for health, particularly for regulating circadian rhythms and vitamin D synthesis. Conductive Materials: The use of bronze, a conductive material, is interesting when considered alongside modern research into how conductive surfaces might influence human physiology, as seen in studies on "earthing" or "grounding." Posture and Well-being: While Solomon's posture was one of prayer, it reminds us of the importance of body positioning in health practices, including modern light therapy sessions. Ceremonial Health Practices: This account highlights how health-promoting practices (like exposure to natural light) were often intertwined with spiritual and ceremonial activities in ancient times.

Modern Approaches to Light and Health

Today, our understanding of light's impact on health has evolved significantly:

Photobiomodulation: Research explores how specific light wavelengths can influence cellular processes and potentially promote healing. Circadian Lighting: There's growing interest in how the color temperature and intensity of light can be optimized to support natural circadian rhythms. Light Therapy: Controlled exposure to specific types of light is used in various therapeutic applications, from treating seasonal affective disorder to potentially aiding in wound healing.

Conclusion

Religious texts in my opinion have been manipulated and there still must be some truth says the Pareto distribution even if lying.

