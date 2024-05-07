As cannabis becomes more mainstream, it's crucial to understand how growing practices affect the safety and quality of the final product. Chemically grown cannabis can absorb heavy metals and toxins from the soil and fertilizers, which can have serious health implications for consumers.

When cannabis containing chemical residues is burned, it may produce black ash and create free radicals - unstable atoms that can damage cells and contribute to various health problems. This is similar to how burning toast was fine until it was grown with Roundup can lead to harmful chemical reactions and free radical formation.

The principle of "as above, so below" holds true in cannabis cultivation. Phytoremediation (generally herbs and high terpene profile plants do this), what's in the soil ends up in the plant, and ultimately, in the consumer. This is why many people believe that inorganic plants are toxic. However, when grown correctly, plants like cannabis, cilantro, and many more can have a healing effect by removing heavy metals and even radiation from the soil and the human body. ( in effect the pharmasuticle industry has made the plants toxic)

It's important to note that cannabis has the ability to absorb radiation from living organisms, including the soil and even humans undergoing cancer treatment. Additionally, there is anecdotal evidence suggesting that cannabis may offer protection against extremely low frequency (ELF) and radio frequency radiation (RFR). Some individuals who are sensitive to these electromagnetic fields report feeling more comfortable in natural environments, such as on a nature walk, compared to areas with high levels of ELF and RFR, like shops with numerous electronic devices.

It's important to note that heavy metals in cannabis can make a person more conductive, acting as a receiver or antenna for electromagnetic fields. This means that contaminated cannabis could potentially make a person sicker by causing them to absorb more radiation.

Think of it like brick weed, which is made from compressed trim leaves from around the buds. Only organically grown plants can be sold in this form because chemically grown ones would be unsmokable due to the concentration of toxins. While the plant itself protects its reproductive parts (the buds) first, toxins can still be present there, especially if the plant is not properly flushed.

The best way to ensure clean, safe cannabis is to choose products that are organically grown in organic soil from the start. The "entourage effect" of cannabis, which refers to the synergistic interaction of its various compounds, also comes into play. Just as bacteria can sense smells, the wrong combination of compounds in cannabis could potentially confuse gut bacteria and contribute to mental health issues.

For concentrated medical products like Rick Simpson Oil, where impurities can be magnified, it's especially crucial to start with clean, organically grown cannabis. The same applies for edibles and other ingestible products.

To ensure the safest and most beneficial cannabis experience, always opt for organically grown, lab-tested products from reputable sources. Look for cannabis cultivated in clean, organic soil without the use of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides.

As cannabis continues to gain acceptance, it's up to consumers to educate themselves and make informed decisions about the products they use. By choosing clean, organically grown cannabis, you're not only promoting your own health but also supporting sustainable, responsible cultivation practices. In a world increasingly impacted by environmental toxins, it's a small but significant way to take control of your well-being.