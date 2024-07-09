We often think of bacteria as primitive, microscopic organisms. But emerging research suggests that the trillions of bacteria living inside us - our microbiome - are far more complex and sophisticated than previously thought. In fact, your bacteria may be able to see, hear, taste and react to your environment in fascinating ways.

It's well known that our gut bacteria can influence cravings and food preferences. The classic example is pregnant women desiring non-food items like charcoal, clay and ice - likely due to the bacteria signaling a need for certain minerals. Cannabis users getting the "munchies" for specific flavors and foods after using cannabis may be another example of gut bacteria interacting with and influencing the brain and behavior. Some scientists propose that compounds in cannabis, through an "entourage effect" with aromatic terpenes found in foods like mango, allow a form of quantum communication between the endocannabinoid system, the brain, and gut microbes.

But it's not just gut bacteria that react to the environment. People with multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS) often experience a range of symptoms when exposed to chemicals, fragrances, and electromagnetic fields - including headaches, body spasms, and paranoia. Interestingly, there are no pain receptors in the brain, so these reactions may be warning signs from various bacterial biomes throughout the body. According to respected researcher Olle Johansson from the Karolinska Institute, the global electromagnetic field has increased by a quadrillion times from 2000-2020, which is more seconds than the entire observable universe twice over 30 billion years.

Going even further, might our bacteria actually see and hear the world around us? The idea of microbial vision and hearing was once in the realm of science fiction. But studies have found evidence of photoreceptors and response to sound vibrations in certain bacteria. Given that we have a "brain microbiome" of bacteria living in and communicating with our neurons, is it such a leap to imagine they may pick up visual and auditory information from their environment? Perhaps our "gut feelings" and intuitions are the result of bacterial sensory input.

To use a cinematic analogy, the gut biome is almost like an alien symbiont - picture the belly slug from Donnie Darko. In a way, your stomach guides you in the ways of its force, the Pareto principle. If you are a good person, then it's only logical that this will guide you in the right place.

Of course, much more research is needed to prove these theories. But it's becoming clear that the microbiome is not just a collection of "germs" - but rather a fascinatingly complex ecosystem that is intimately tied to our health, our perception, and perhaps even our consciousness. Nurturing the diversity and balance of this inner world through diet, lifestyle and avoiding environmental toxins may be one of the keys to thriving in the world outside us. Our bacteria are always watching, always listening...so we had better pay attention to what they are telling us!