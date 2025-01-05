https://old.bitchute.com/video/40q6ap2QlWma/

In our modern world of designer breeds and pampered pets, we've created an artificial environment that may be doing our canine companions more harm than good. The contrast between street dogs and their domesticated counterparts reveals some uncomfortable truths about how we've altered these remarkable animals.

The Natural Intelligence of Street Dogs

Street dogs exhibit remarkable intelligence and social adaptability that their domesticated cousins often lack. Living in the urban wild, they maintain many of their ancestral traits: sharp environmental awareness, complex social structures, and most importantly, natural breeding patterns. Unlike the controlled breeding programs that lead to genetic bottlenecks, street dogs mate with multiple partners, maintaining genetic diversity and resilience.

In places like Thailand, these free-breeding populations often produce puppies that display remarkable characteristics - natural ridge patterns in mixed-breed dogs that mirror those of specialized breeds, but without the health issues that plague purebreds. These dogs emerge with the robust health and intelligence of their ancestors, demonstrating nature's superior breeding program.

The Domestication Dilemma

Domesticated dogs face multiple challenges in modern homes:

Constant exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF) from household electronics

Restricted movement in unnatural living spaces

Limited social interaction with other dogs

Behavioral issues like destructive chewing and anxiety

Reduced environmental awareness leading to clumsiness and accidents

The result? Dogs that appear to operate at a fraction of their natural intelligence. While domesticated dogs might look cleaner and more "presentable," they often lack the sharp instincts and social intelligence of their street-dwelling counterparts.

The Medical-Industrial Complex

The veterinary industry WHO, much like its human healthcare counterpart, has capitalized on the artificial environment we've created for our pets. Just like they did, locking us up for years and the introduction of all these new routers and 5G and tracking. MMM???. The proliferation of tracking devices, despite concerns about radiation exposure (as evidenced by ongoing lawsuits against companies like Merck), adds another layer of unnatural interference to our pets' lives.

Social Intelligence and Memory

Street dogs display remarkable social intelligence:

They maintain complex social hierarchies

Hold long-term memories of both positive and negative interactions

Show stronger protective instincts towards their territory

Demonstrate more nuanced social behaviors with both humans and other dogs

The EMF Factor

Perhaps most intriguingly, street dogs show different patterns of sensitivity to electromagnetic fields. While they may exhibit some unusual behavior during mating seasons, they generally maintain better equilibrium than their domesticated counterparts who live in EMF-saturated environments year-round.

Looking Forward

As we consider the future of dog ownership, we must question our current practices:

Are we truly providing the best environment for our canine companions?

Should we reconsider the intense breeding programs that create "perfect" looking but potentially compromised animals?

How can we balance the comforts of modern life with the natural needs of our dogs?

The intelligence and resilience of street dogs offer valuable lessons about canine nature and adaptability. While not everyone can or should release their pets to the streets, understanding and respecting dogs' natural tendencies could lead to better care practices and healthier, more balanced animals.