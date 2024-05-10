The COVID-19 pandemic has made mask-wearing a daily norm for many of us. But as we take precautions to protect our health, few are aware of the potential hazards that may be hitching a ride on the very masks meant to keep us safe.

Most disposable masks are made from cotton or synthetic fibers, often treated with chemicals. What's concerning is that cotton is one of the most pesticide-laden crops in the world. Glyphosate, the notorious key ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller and a probable carcinogen, is frequently used on cotton fields. A recent study found 85% of tampons tested contained glyphosate residues.

If traces of glyphosate are winding up in feminine hygiene products, it's likely our masks carry this toxic hitchhiker too. But the dangers don't stop there.

Testing has also revealed worrying levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) - the "forever chemicals" that persist indefinitely in our bodies and environment - in tampons and pads. PFAS are often used in manufacturing to create water and stain resistance. So your mask's "moisture-wicking" properties may come with a toxic price tag.

From bandages to baby wipes, if it's made with conventional cotton, it's likely been exposed to a not-so-healthy dose of pesticides and other harmful compounds. These chemicals can penetrate the skin or be inhaled, entering our bodies.

But here's where things get even more disturbing. Due to the conductive and neurotoxic properties of pesticides like glyphosate and other toxins, there's a risk they could become more reactive when exposed to electric fields. Our bodies generate electric fields, and we're constantly exposed to them from wiring, appliances, electronics, and especially wireless devices like cell phones and Wi-Fi routers.

The combination of conductive toxins and EMF exposure could create a concerning "receiver antenna" effect, potentially increasing the absorption and reactivity of these harmful compounds in our bodies. Wearing a mask while using a cell phone could be unknowingly amplifying this toxic cocktail.

Furthermore, research suggests that EMF exposure can accelerate the growth of certain harmful Gran Negative bacteria (that predominantly cause dis ease and mold. Dr. Klinghardt, an expert on mold-related health issues, has observed that mold can thrive and grow up to 600 times more in the presence of EMFs. This is particularly concerning when it comes to bras, as the underwire can act as a makeshift antenna, focusing and amplifying EMFs and potentially increasing the risk of breast-related health issues.

Studies have also shown that Wi-Fi and 900 MHz frequencies can speed up the growth rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacteria that causes pneumonia, by 25%. The rollout of 900 MHz networks like Amazon Sidewalk has coincided with surges in pneumonia cases. In the US, pneumonia rates jumped 40% the year Amazon Sidewalk was introduced, compared to a 13% increase globally.

The imbalance between beneficial bacteria and pathogenic microbes caused by EMF exposure may be contributing to the worrying rise in pneumonia cases in recent years. Mold exposure and the parabolic effect of bra underwires intensify these risks.

What's more, masks may also be an impediment to open communication. Covering our faces makes it harder to talk freely and discuss important issues in public spaces. Some argue mask mandates have contributed to a suppression of dialogue..

It's not just our personal care products and clothing that can expose us to these harmful chemicals. Pesticides like glyphosate (Roundup) are widely used on fruits and vegetables. These pesticide residues are often oily and can linger on the surface of produce.

When we handle or consume these foods, the pesticide residues can be transferred to our skin. Using alcohol-based products like hand sanitizers or consuming alcohol can make our skin more permeable, potentially increasing the absorption of these toxic substances into our bodies.

The combination of conductive pesticides and alcohol use may create a "bipolar solvent" effect, making it easier for these harmful compounds to penetrate our skin and enter our bloodstream. This is particularly concerning given the widespread use of alcohol-based products in recent times.

In addition to the concerns about pesticides and EMF exposure, there is another potential issue with synthetic clothing that is worth mentioning. PFAS, the "forever chemicals" used to create water and stain resistance in many synthetic fabrics, may be released when these clothes are cleaned with certain products.

One individual reported experiencing skin rashes and irritation, particularly in sensitive areas, after using EM-1 (Effective Microorganisms) to clean their synthetic clothes. They believe that the bacteria in the EM-1 may have consumed the PFAS in the fabric, leading to the release of these chemicals and subsequent skin reactions.

While this is an anecdotal report and more research is needed to confirm this connection, it raises important questions about the potential health risks associated with PFAS in clothing and the unintended consequences of certain cleaning methods.

Disclaimer: This individual's experience is anecdotal and has not been scientifically verified. More research is needed to establish a clear link between EM-1 use, PFAS release from synthetic clothing, and skin irritation. If you experience any unusual symptoms after cleaning your clothes, please consult a healthcare professional. I would also like to hear about it.

By shining a light on these hidden dangers, we can take steps to protect ourselves and push for a safer, healthier future. Our voices and our choices matter. Together, we can create a world where everyday essentials nurture our well-being, not jeopardize it.

Spread the word and boycott the items.