There are three main states of water:

Solid (ice): In this state, water molecules are tightly packed and have a fixed position, resulting in a rigid, solid structure. Water freezes and turns into ice at temperatures of 0°C (32°F) or below at standard atmospheric pressure.

Liquid (water): This is the most familiar state of water. In the liquid state, water molecules are close together but can move around freely, allowing water to flow and take the shape of its container. Liquid water exists between the freezing point 0°C (32°F) and the boiling point 100°C (212°F) at standard atmospheric pressure.

Gas (water vapor): When water is heated above its boiling point, it transitions into a gaseous state known as water vapor or steam. In this state, the water molecules are far apart and move randomly with high energy. Water vapor is invisible, but as it cools, it may condense back into liquid water or form visible clouds or mist.

In addition to the common states of water (solid, liquid, and gas), there are several other phases or forms of ice that can exist under various temperature and pressure conditions.

Supercritical fluid: This state occurs when water is subjected to high temperatures and pressures above its critical point (374°C and 22.1 MPa), exhibiting properties of both liquids and gases.

Triple point: At a specific temperature and pressure (0.01°C and 611.73 pascals), water can coexist in all three phases – solid, liquid, and gas.

Some of these include:

Ice Ih: This is the most common form of ice that we encounter in everyday life. It has a hexagonal crystal structure. Ice Ic: This is a metastable cubic form of ice that is formed by depositing water vapor at low temperatures (below -80°C). Ice II, III, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, and X: These are various high-pressure forms of ice that exist at different temperatures and pressures. They have different crystal structures and densities compared to regular ice (Ice Ih). Ice IV: This form of ice doesn't actually exist, as it was erroneously proposed and later found to be a mixture of Ice II and Ice VI. Ice XI: This is a low-temperature, ordered form of Ice Ih that is formed by cooling Ice Ih to below 72 K (-201°C) in the presence of potassium hydroxide. Ice XII, XIV, and XV: These are other high-pressure forms of ice discovered more recently. Amorphous ice: This is a non-crystalline form of ice that lacks a regular atomic structure. It can be formed by rapidly cooling liquid water or by compressing regular ice at low temperatures. Ice-nine: This is a fictional form of ice that appears in Kurt Vonnegut's novel "Cat's Cradle." In the story, it has the ability to freeze water at room temperature, leading to catastrophic consequences. It does not exist in reality.

The study of these various forms of ice is important for understanding the behavior of water under different conditions and has implications in fields such as planetary science, cryogenics, and materials science.

Ice Ih: Yes, it has a hexagonal crystal structure. Ice Ic: Yes, it has a cubic crystal structure. Ice II, III, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, and X: Yes, these high-pressure forms of ice have distinct crystal structures, although they differ from the structure of Ice Ih. Ice IV: This form doesn't exist, so it doesn't have a crystal structure. Ice XI: Yes, it is an ordered form of Ice Ih and has a crystalline structure. Ice XII, XIV, and XV: Yes, these high-pressure forms of ice have organized crystal structures. Amorphous ice: No, by definition, amorphous ice lacks a regular atomic structure and is non-crystalline. Ice-nine: As a fictional material, it doesn't have a real-world crystal structure.

In summary, the forms of ice that have an organized crystalline structure are:

Ice Ih

Ice Ic

Ice II, III, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X

Ice XI

Ice XII, XIV, XV

Amorphous ice does not have a crystalline structure,

All the other forms of ice mentioned (Ice Ic, Ice II, III, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, XIV, and XV) are real and have organized crystalline structures, except for amorphous ice, which lacks a regular atomic structure.

A Kangen water machine is a type of water ionizer producing "alkaline water" through the process of electrolysis. The machine is manufactured by Enagic, a Japanese company, and is marketed with various health claims. Here's how it works:

Filtration: The machine first filters the incoming tap water to remove impurities, chlorine, and other contaminants. Electrolysis: The filtered water then flows into an electrolysis chamber containing platinum-coated titanium electrodes. An electrical current is applied to the electrodes, which causes the water molecules to split into hydrogen (H+) and hydroxide (OH-) ions. Separation: The ionized water is then separated into two streams – acidic water (with more H+ ions) and alkaline water (with more OH- ions). The acidic water is diverted away, while the alkaline water is dispensed for drinking. pH adjustment: The machine allows the user to select different pH levels for the alkaline water, typically ranging from 8.5 to 9.5. This is achieved by adjusting the intensity of the electrical current during electrolysis.

Kangen water is produced by a specialized electrolysis device that alkalinizes water and adds mineral ions through electrolysis. It has several proposed health benefits:

Immune Support

Kangen water contains molecular hydrogen, which acts as an antioxidant to reduce oxidative stress. Multiple animal studies have found hydrogen-rich water can protect against inflammation and diabetes complications (Lee et al., 2013; Kim et al., 2014; Wang et al., 2015).

However, human clinical trials are still needed to confirm immune-boosting effects.

Improved Hydration

Kangen water has smaller molecule clusters that may improve absorption compared to regular water. This enhanced hydration could aid digestion.

No human trials have directly tested hydration effects yet. This needs further study.

Detoxification

Anecdotal reports suggest Kangen water helps remove paint and calk from surfaces. Acidic Kangen water likely provides cleaning benefits.

Clinical detoxification benefits are unproven and require investigation.

Other Uses

Kangen water may promote plant and microbial growth, according to emerging research on nanobubble water. It's also used for cooking, cleaning, personal care, and medicinal purposes.

More research is needed to confirm benefits and optimal protocols for various applications. Careful machine cleaning is vital.

I must make you aware that this machine has to be cleaned properly to protect the electrolysis plates. Secondhand machines may not work as they should.

Some of the main benefits are

Drinking water: Kangen water is said to be more hydrating than regular water, and it can also help to improve digestion and boost the immune system.

Cooking: Kangen water can be used to cook food, and it is said to help preserve the nutrients in food.

Cleaning: Kangen water can be used to clean surfaces, and it is said to be more effective than regular water at removing dirt and bacteria.

Personal care: Kangen water can be used for skin hair and oral care. It is said to help improve the appearance of the skin and hair, and it can also help to prevent cavities.

Household uses: Kangen water can be used for a variety of household uses, such as watering plants, cleaning windows, and deodorizing carpets.

Medical uses: Kangen water is said to have a number of medical benefits, such as reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and boosting the immune system.

My experience with Kangen has astounded me. I've noticed that it brews faster and tastes better when I use it with my Mead and Beer. Additionally, I rarely get a bad brew, and it seems to help soothe my child's upset stomach. Moreover, it has the added benefit of moisturizing the skin. I use it on plants to promote explosive growth. A pH of 2.5 will effectively control spider mites, while a pH of 11.5 helps me control mold and powdery mildew.

I have experimented with many of the 100 ways to use Kangen, and I can confidently say that everyone I have tested has proven to be effective.

ORP

ORP, or Oxidation-Reduction Potential, is a measure of a substance's ability to oxidize or reduce other substances. It indicates the degree to which a substance is capable of accepting or donating electrons. ORP is measured in millivolts (mV) and can be positive or negative.

In the context of water, ORP is used to assess the water's ability to oxidize or reduce contaminants, making it an important parameter in water treatment and purification processes. Here are some key points about ORP:

Oxidation and reduction: Oxidation involves the loss of electrons from a substance, while reduction involves the gain of electrons. A substance with a higher ORP (more positive) has a greater tendency to accept electrons and oxidize other substances, while a substance with a lower ORP (more negative) has a greater tendency to donate electrons and reduce other substances. Water purification: In water treatment, a high ORP (typically above +650 mV) is desirable because it indicates that the water has a strong ability to oxidize and destroy contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, and organic matter. This is why many water purification systems, such as ozone generators and UV light systems, aim to increase the ORP of the treated water. Antioxidant properties: On the other hand, substances with a low or negative ORP (such as hydrogen-rich water or certain antioxidants) are considered to have antioxidant properties. These substances can donate electrons to neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress in the body, which is why some people believe that consuming water with a low ORP may have health benefits. Measurement: ORP is measured using an ORP meter, which consists of a sensing electrode and a reference electrode. The sensing electrode is typically made of platinum or gold, while the reference electrode is usually a silver/silver chloride electrode. The meter measures the potential difference between the two electrodes, which is proportional to the ORP of the solution. Factors affecting ORP: ORP can be influenced by various factors, including pH, temperature, and the presence of dissolved substances. In general, a higher pH (more alkaline) tends to result in a lower ORP, while a lower pH (more acidic) tends to result in a higher ORP. Temperature also affects ORP, with higher temperatures generally resulting in lower ORP values.

Understanding ORP is important for water treatment professionals, as it helps them assess the effectiveness of their purification processes and ensure that the treated water is safe for consumption. However, it's important to note that while ORP is a useful parameter, it should be considered alongside other water quality indicators, such as pH, dissolved oxygen, and contaminant levels, to get a comprehensive picture of water quality.

When spinning water it produces ORP dead water is around 460 I can get a vortex to 200 with 1 super impoder and kangen is -460 approx ( the lower the better)

Super Imploder by Dan Winter and Fractal Water, a reputable company specializing in water treatment products. Among their innovative offerings is the Super Imploder, a shower attachment designed to enhance water quality through a revolutionary technique known as "scalar water spinning.”

Scalar water spinning is a controversial topic. However, some people who use the Super Imploder report experiencing a variety of benefits, including:

Improved skin and hair health

Increased energy levels

Reduced stress levels

Improved sleep quality

Enhanced spiritual experiences

The website includes some testimonials from people who claim to have experienced these benefits. However, it is important to note that these testimonials are anecdotal and cannot be scientifically verified.

The Super Imploder is a relatively expensive product, and there is no guarantee that you will experience any benefits from using it. If you are considering purchasing one. I have/

Here are some additional details about the Super Imploder from the website:

It is made of a "patented alloy" that is said to create a "vortex of energy" that "spins the water molecules" and "improves their structure.”

It is designed to be placed in the shower head, and it is said to work with any type of water, including tap water and bottled water.

The company claims that the Super Imploder is "safe and effective" for everyone, including children and pregnant women.

The website also mentions that some people who use the Super Imploder report experiencing "spooky experiences," such as seeing orbs or feeling a presence in the shower. These experiences are not well-documented, and there is no scientific explanation for them. however, I can attest to this.

It is possible that these experiences are simply due to the placebo effect, or that they are caused by other factors, such as stress or anxiety. However, it is also possible that there is something more to the Super Imploder than meets the eye.

Third-person syndrome, also known as the third man factor, is a phenomenon in which people who are experiencing extreme stress or danger report feeling a sense of presence, such as a spirit or angel, that is providing them with comfort, guidance, or support. The presence is often described as being invisible, but it can sometimes be seen or heard.

The term "third man syndrome" was coined by the British psychiatrist Anthony Storr in his 1965 book The Third Man and Other Essays. Storr used the term to describe the experience of Sir Ernest Shackleton, who reported feeling a sense of presence during his solo journey across South Georgia Island in 1916. Shackleton wrote that he felt as though "a third man walked always beside me.”

There is no scientific explanation for the third-person syndrome. Some experts believe that it is a form of hallucination that is triggered by extreme stress. Others believe that it is a coping mechanism that helps people to deal with difficult situations. Still, others believe that it is a spiritual phenomenon.

"The available literature on structured water is limited and largely inconclusive. There is some evidence to suggest that structured water may have beneficial effects on health, but more research is needed to confirm these findings and to determine the mechanisms by which structured water exerts its effects."