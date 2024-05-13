Over 60 years, the Smith-Mundt Act served as a guardrail against the U.S. government directly deploying propaganda and public influence campaigns on the domestic population. Passed in 1948 at the onset of the Cold War, the Act prohibited American public diplomacy materials from being targeted at or influencing citizens within the United States.

The reasoning was to maintain a separation between the State Department's overseas messaging efforts and the domestic information landscape. Concerns existed about the federal government improperly swaying public opinion within its borders through promotional programs meant for foreign audiences.

However, that longstanding curb came to an end in 2013 when the Smith-Mundt Act was contained within the NDAA and President Barack Obama issued a marquee amendment that essentially nullified the domestic limitations.

The Repeal's Implications With the 65-year regulatory firewall now down, the playing field has opened up for more aggressive and sophisticated public influence campaigns by government agencies, private companies, and other actors to directly target the U.S. public's opinions, beliefs and behaviors.

The repeal provides legal cover for federal agencies to widely circulate their messaging to the domestic public through media channels, advertising, entertainment projects and online platforms.

Subliminal Persuasion Proliferates Private corporations also now have more leeway to utilize the sophisticated tools of persuasion and influence formerly off-limits for shaping U.S. attitudes and perceptions. Subliminal messaging tactics can be seamlessly embedded into advertising campaigns, social media content, movies, television shows and more.

Potential for Misuse Critics of the Smith-Mundt repeal warned it could enable bad actors to more aggressively bombard the public with persuasive messaging, misinformation or covert propaganda masquerading as factual content. Without the previous firewalls, there are fewer restrictions on what narratives or tactics can be deployed to shape public opinion and behavior.

For example, making the public believe a gene-based technology injection is a vaccine when there is a distinct difference from traditional vaccines.

If authoritative figures themselves mischaracterized or misnamed the experimental gene-based injections as "vaccines", despite the key differences from traditional vaccines, then it would be illogical for anyone who has done to insist on only accepting that misinformation as fact from those same sources.

If someone does then logically they have cognitive dissonance which is evidence of mind manipulation

The repeal of Smith-Mundt marked the end of an institution designed to uphold influence-free flows of information for American citizens and the world.

How it all started.

There was a study that showed that movie theaters can subliminally manipulate people into buying more Coca-Cola. The study, which was conducted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, found that people who were exposed to subliminal messages about Coca-Cola were more likely to buy a Coke than those who were not exposed to the messages.

The researchers used a technique called "subliminal priming" to expose the participants to the messages. Subliminal priming involves flashing a message on a screen so quickly that the viewer is not consciously aware of it. In this study, the messages said things like "Coke is refreshing" and "Coke is delicious.”

The researchers found that people who were exposed to the subliminal messages about Coca-Cola were more likely to choose Coke when given a choice of drinks. They were also more likely to rate Coke as being more refreshing and delicious than those who were not exposed to the messages.

The study's findings suggest that movie theaters can use subliminal messaging to influence people's behavior. This is a concerning finding, as it raises questions about the ethics of using subliminal messaging to manipulate people.