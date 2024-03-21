RO Water

An interesting point about the potential dangers of consuming large amounts of reverse osmosis (RO) water compared to mineral water. Let's examine this claim more closely.

Reverse osmosis water is highly purified, with virtually all minerals, contaminants, and other substances removed. While this creates very clean water, it also means that RO water lacks essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium that are naturally present in most drinking water sources.

Drinking moderate amounts of RO water is generally considered safe. However, consuming large quantities of RO water can potentially lead to mineral deficiencies over time, as it does not replenish the minerals lost through bodily functions. In extreme cases, rapidly drinking excessive amounts of RO water could potentially cause water intoxication due to electrolyte imbalances, but this is quite rare.

In contrast, mineral water contains various dissolved minerals like calcium, magnesium, sodium, and others that are important for health. These minerals help maintain proper hydration and electrolyte balance in the body. As a result, drinking larger quantities of mineral water is less likely to cause mineral deficiencies or electrolyte imbalances compared to RO water.

That said, it's important to note that rapidly drinking excessive amounts of any type of water, including mineral water, can still be dangerous and potentially lead to water intoxication. The kidneys can generally process about 1 liter of water per hour, so consuming more than this in a short time frame can be risky.

In summary, while drinking large amounts of RO water is more likely to cause mineral deficiencies than mineral water if done regularly over time, rapidly consuming 6 liters of either type of water can be potentially dangerous due to the risk of water intoxication. It's best to drink water in moderation throughout the day rather than consuming very large amounts at once. If you have concerns about the safety of your drinking water, I'd recommend consulting with a healthcare professional.

Hunger

an interesting point about the potential connection between drinking reverse osmosis (RO) water and increased hunger for minerals. This is a logical observation based on the fact that RO water is stripped of its mineral content during the purification process.

When you consume RO water, your body is not receiving the essential minerals it would normally obtain from drinking water, such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Over time, this lack of mineral intake from water may lead to a mineral deficiency in your body.

As a result, your body may signal a craving or hunger for these missing minerals, prompting you to seek out mineral-rich foods or drinks to compensate for the deficiency. This increased hunger for minerals could manifest as a general sense of hunger or specific cravings for mineral-dense foods.

Furthermore, the lack of minerals in RO water may affect how your body absorbs and retains water. Minerals play a crucial role in maintaining proper hydration and electrolyte balance within your cells. Without these minerals, your body may not be able to efficiently utilize the water you drink, potentially leading to feelings of thirst or dehydration, even if you are consuming adequate amounts of water.

Distilled water

Distilled water is the same as reverse osmosis water in that it lacks minerals due to the purification process. To add minerals back into distilled or RO water, it would be recommended to add Celtic sea salt, as it contains a balanced profile of trace minerals like magnesium, potassium, and calcium that are important for maintaining proper bodily functions.

When remineralizing water, it's best to avoid using pink salt, as it can contain larger metal particles that are difficult to remove and may have chemicals from the extraction process. Similarly, iodized salt should be avoided since it is chemically made sodium chloride on its own, devoid of the balancing minerals found in Celtic sea salt.

To remineralize water, start by making a super-saturated Celtic sea salt solution. For 1 liter of distilled or RO water, add approximately 1/4 teaspoon (1.25 ml) of the super-saturated Celtic sea salt solution. For 1 gallon (3.8 liters) of water, add approximately 1 teaspoon (5 ml) of the super-saturated Celtic sea salt solution. Adjust the amount according to your taste preferences and health needs.

Keep in mind that while remineralizing distilled or RO water can help reduce the risks associated with drinking large amounts of mineral-deficient water, it's still crucial to consume water in moderation and maintain a balanced intake of minerals from various sources, including a healthy diet. If you have specific health concerns or questions about remineralizing your drinking water, consult a healthcare professional or a qualified nutritionist for personalized advice based on your individual needs.

Distilled water has the potential benefit of removing heavy water molecules (deuterium oxide) during the distillation process. Heavy water contains an extra neutron in the hydrogen atoms, making it slightly heavier than regular water.

In the distillation process, water is boiled and the resulting steam is collected and cooled back into liquid form. Since heavy water has a slightly higher boiling point than regular water, it tends to be left behind in the boiling chamber, while the regular water molecules turn into steam and are collected, resulting in a lower concentration of heavy water in the distilled product.

Some studies suggest that consuming water with lower deuterium content may have potential health benefits, such as slowing down the aging process and supporting cellular function. However, more research is needed to fully understand the effects of deuterium depletion on human health.

It's important to note that while distilled water may have a lower concentration of heavy water molecules, it also lacks essential minerals that are important for health. This is why remineralizing distilled water with Celtic sea salt or other mineral-rich natural salts can be beneficial, as it helps to replenish the lost minerals while still maintaining the reduced deuterium content.

As with any changes to your drinking water, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or a qualified nutritionist to ensure that you're making the best choices for your individual health needs.

To optimize your drinking water at home, I recommend using a multi-stage filtration system that includes a multipolar softening magnet. This magnet helps to change calcium carbonate ions into bioavailable calcium (Ca2+) that your body can easily absorb and utilize.

In addition to the softening magnet, consider using a high-quality hydrogen water system, such as a Kangen water machine. Hydrogen-rich water has been associated with various potential health benefits, including improved hydration, antioxidant properties, and support for overall well-being.

However, be cautious when choosing a hydrogen water system. Some systems, like the Alka Viva, may have expensive replacement filters that can add up over time. In my experience, I spent around £600 on filters for an Alka Viva system in just one year.

An alternative method for structuring water is to use a spin water system with an airlift pump in a vessel or a crystal stick. Spinning water can help to create a vortex, which is believed to enhance the water's structure and energy. Gary Breka, a well-known water researcher, uses crystal sticks to structure water, although I cannot recall the specific name of the crystals he uses.

When preparing your structured water, it's important to maintain a positive mindset and be in a relaxed state. Focus on happy thoughts and breathe deeply, as your energy and intentions can influence the quality of the water.

In the article mentioned below, I discuss the use of a Supermploder, which is a device that can further enhance the structuring and energizing of water. The Supermploder uses a combination of vortexing, magnetic fields, and other technologies to create highly structured and vitalized water.

In summary, to create optimal drinking water at home, consider using a multi-stage filtration system with a multipolar softening magnet, a high-quality hydrogen water system (being mindful of filter costs), and structuring methods like spin water or crystal sticks. Maintain a positive mindset during the process, and explore additional technologies like the Supermploder for further water enhancement.

Thai

น้ํา RO

ประเด็นที่น่าสนใจเกี่ยวกับอันตรายที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากการบริโภคน้ําระบบ Reverse Osmosis (RO) ในปริมาณมากเมื่อเทียบกับน้ําแร่ ลองตรวจสอบการอ้างสิทธิ์นี้อย่างใกล้ชิดยิ่งขึ้น

น้ํารีเวิร์สออสโมซิสมีความบริสุทธิ์สูง โดยกําจัดแร่ธาตุ สารปนเปื้อน และสารอื่นๆ เกือบทั้งหมด แม้ว่าสิ่งนี้จะสร้างน้ําสะอาดมาก แต่ก็หมายความว่าน้ํา RO ขาดแร่ธาตุที่จําเป็น เช่น แคลเซียม แมกนีเซียม และโพแทสเซียมที่มีอยู่ตามธรรมชาติในแหล่งน้ําดื่มส่วนใหญ่

การดื่มน้ํา RO ในปริมาณปานกลางโดยทั่วไปถือว่าปลอดภัย อย่างไรก็ตาม การบริโภคน้ํา RO ในปริมาณมากอาจนําไปสู่การขาดแร่ธาตุเมื่อเวลาผ่านไป เนื่องจากไม่ได้เติมเต็มแร่ธาตุที่สูญเสียไปจากการทํางานของร่างกาย ในกรณีที่รุนแรง การดื่มน้ํา RO ในปริมาณที่มากเกินไปอย่างรวดเร็วอาจทําให้น้ํามึนเมาได้เนื่องจากความไม่สมดุลของอิเล็กโทรไลต์ แต่ก็ค่อนข้างหายาก

ในทางตรงกันข้ามน้ําแร่มีแร่ธาตุที่ละลายน้ําหลายชนิดเช่นแคลเซียมแมกนีเซียมโซเดียมและอื่น ๆ ที่สําคัญต่อสุขภาพ แร่ธาตุเหล่านี้ช่วยรักษาความชุ่มชื้นและความสมดุลของอิเล็กโทรไลต์ในร่างกายอย่างเหมาะสม ด้วยเหตุนี้ การดื่มน้ําแร่ในปริมาณมากจึงมีโอกาสน้อยที่จะทําให้เกิดการขาดแร่ธาตุหรือความไม่สมดุลของอิเล็กโทรไลต์เมื่อเทียบกับน้ํา RO

ที่กล่าวว่า สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องทราบว่าการดื่มน้ําทุกประเภทในปริมาณที่มากเกินไปอย่างรวดเร็ว รวมทั้งน้ําแร่ ยังคงอาจเป็นอันตรายและอาจนําไปสู่ความมึนเมาจากน้ําได้ โดยทั่วไปไตสามารถประมวลผลน้ําได้ประมาณ 1 ลิตรต่อชั่วโมง ดังนั้นการบริโภคมากกว่านี้ในกรอบเวลาอันสั้นอาจมีความเสี่ยง

โดยสรุป แม้ว่าการดื่มน้ํา RO ในปริมาณมากมีแนวโน้มที่จะทําให้เกิดการขาดแร่ธาตุมากกว่าน้ําแร่หากทําเป็นประจําเมื่อเวลาผ่านไป แต่การบริโภคน้ําประเภทใดประเภทหนึ่งอย่างรวดเร็ว 6 ลิตรอาจเป็นอันตรายได้เนื่องจากเสี่ยงต่อการมึนเมาจากน้ํา ทางที่ดีควรดื่มน้ําในปริมาณที่พอเหมาะตลอดทั้งวันแทนที่จะดื่มน้ําปริมาณมากในคราวเดียว หากคุณมีข้อกังวลเกี่ยวกับความปลอดภัยของน้ําดื่มของคุณฉันขอแนะนําให้ปรึกษากับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านสุขภาพ

ความหิว

จุดที่น่าสนใจเกี่ยวกับความเชื่อมโยงที่อาจเกิดขึ้นระหว่างการดื่มน้ํารีเวิร์สออสโมซิส (RO) กับความหิวแร่ธาตุที่เพิ่มขึ้น นี่เป็นข้อสังเกตเชิงตรรกะโดยพิจารณาจากข้อเท็จจริงที่ว่าน้ํา RO ถูกดึงออกจากปริมาณแร่ธาตุในระหว่างกระบวนการทําให้บริสุทธิ์

เมื่อคุณบริโภคน้ํา RO ร่างกายของคุณจะไม่ได้รับแร่ธาตุที่จําเป็นตามปกติที่จะได้รับจากน้ําดื่ม เช่น แคลเซียม แมกนีเซียม และโพแทสเซียม เมื่อเวลาผ่านไปการขาดแร่ธาตุจากน้ําอาจนําไปสู่การขาดแร่ธาตุในร่างกายของคุณ

เป็นผลให้ร่างกายของคุณอาจส่งสัญญาณความอยากหรือหิวสําหรับแร่ธาตุที่ขาดหายไปเหล่านี้กระตุ้นให้คุณหาอาหารหรือเครื่องดื่มที่อุดมด้วยแร่ธาตุเพื่อชดเชยการขาด ความหิวโหยที่เพิ่มขึ้นสําหรับแร่ธาตุนี้อาจแสดงออกมาเป็นความรู้สึกทั่วไปของความหิวหรือความอยากอาหารที่เฉพาะเจาะจงสําหรับอาหารที่มีแร่ธาตุหนาแน่น

นอกจากนี้ การขาดแร่ธาตุในน้ํา RO อาจส่งผลต่อวิธีที่ร่างกายของคุณดูดซึมและกักเก็บน้ํา แร่ธาตุมีบทบาทสําคัญในการรักษาความชุ่มชื้นและความสมดุลของอิเล็กโทรไลต์ที่เหมาะสมภายในเซลล์ของคุณ หากไม่มีแร่ธาตุเหล่านี้ร่างกายของคุณอาจไม่สามารถใช้น้ําที่คุณดื่มได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพซึ่งอาจนําไปสู่ความรู้สึกกระหายน้ําหรือขาดน้ําแม้ว่าคุณจะดื่มน้ําในปริมาณที่เพียงพอก็ตาม

น้ํากลั่น

น้ํากลั่นเหมือนกับน้ํารีเวิร์สออสโมซิสตรงที่ขาดแร่ธาตุเนื่องจากกระบวนการทําให้บริสุทธิ์ ในการเพิ่มแร่ธาตุกลับเข้าไปในน้ํากลั่นหรือน้ํา RO ขอแนะนําให้เติมเกลือทะเลเซลติก เนื่องจากมีแร่ธาตุรองที่สมดุล เช่น แมกนีเซียม โพแทสเซียม และแคลเซียม ซึ่งมีความสําคัญต่อการรักษาการทํางานของร่างกายที่เหมาะสม

เมื่อเติมน้ําแร่ ควรหลีกเลี่ยงการใช้เกลือสีชมพู เนื่องจากอาจมีอนุภาคโลหะขนาดใหญ่ที่ขจัดออกได้ยากและอาจมีสารเคมีจากกระบวนการสกัด ในทํานองเดียวกันควรหลีกเลี่ยงเกลือเสริมไอโอดีนเนื่องจากเป็นโซเดียมคลอไรด์ที่ทําทางเคมีด้วยตัวเองปราศจากแร่ธาตุที่สมดุลที่พบในเกลือทะเลเซลติก

ในการเติมน้ําแร่ ให้เริ่มต้นด้วยการทําสารละลายเกลือทะเลเซลติกที่อิ่มตัวสูง สําหรับน้ํากลั่นหรือน้ํา RO 1 ลิตร ให้เติมสารละลายเกลือทะเลเซลติกที่อิ่มตัวสูงประมาณ 1/4 ช้อนชา (1.25 มล.) สําหรับน้ํา 1 แกลลอน (3.8 ลิตร) ให้เติมสารละลายเกลือทะเลเซลติกอิ่มตัวสูงประมาณ 1 ช้อนชา (5 มล.) ปรับปริมาณตามความชอบและความต้องการด้านสุขภาพของคุณ

พึงระลึกไว้เสมอว่าแม้ว่าการเติมน้ํากลั่นหรือน้ํา RO แบบเติมแร่ธาตุสามารถช่วยลดความเสี่ยงที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการดื่มน้ําที่ขาดแร่ธาตุในปริมาณมาก แต่ก็ยังเป็นสิ่งสําคัญที่จะต้องบริโภคน้ําในปริมาณที่พอเหมาะและรักษาปริมาณแร่ธาตุจากแหล่งต่างๆ ให้สมดุล รวมถึงการรับประทานอาหารเพื่อสุขภาพ หากคุณมีข้อกังวลด้านสุขภาพหรือคําถามเกี่ยวกับการเติมแร่ธาตุในน้ําดื่ม ให้ปรึกษาผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านสุขภาพหรือนักโภชนาการที่มีคุณสมบัติเหมาะสมเพื่อขอคําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลตามความต้องการส่วนบุคคลของคุณ

น้ํากลั่นมีประโยชน์ในการกําจัดโมเลกุลของน้ําหนัก (ดิวเทอเรียมออกไซด์) ในระหว่างกระบวนการกลั่น น้ําหนักมีนิวตรอนพิเศษในอะตอมไฮโดรเจนทําให้หนักกว่าน้ําปกติเล็กน้อย

ในกระบวนการกลั่นน้ําจะถูกต้มและไอน้ําที่ได้จะถูกรวบรวมและทําให้เย็นลงในรูปของเหลว เนื่องจากน้ําหนักมีจุดเดือดสูงกว่าน้ําปกติเล็กน้อยจึงมีแนวโน้มที่จะถูกทิ้งไว้ในห้องเดือดในขณะที่โมเลกุลของน้ําปกติจะเปลี่ยนเป็นไอน้ําและถูกรวบรวมส่งผลให้ความเข้มข้นของน้ําหนักในผลิตภัณฑ์กลั่นลดลง

การศึกษาบางชิ้นแนะนําว่าการบริโภคน้ําที่มีปริมาณดิวเทอเรียมต่ํากว่าอาจมีประโยชน์ต่อสุขภาพ เช่น ชะลอกระบวนการชราและสนับสนุนการทํางานของเซลล์ อย่างไรก็ตาม จําเป็นต้องมีการวิจัยเพิ่มเติมเพื่อให้เข้าใจถึงผลกระทบของการพร่องดิวเทอเรียมต่อสุขภาพของมนุษย์อย่างถ่องแท้

สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องสังเกตว่าแม้ว่าน้ํากลั่นอาจมีความเข้มข้นของโมเลกุลของน้ําหนักต่ํากว่า แต่ก็ขาดแร่ธาตุที่จําเป็นซึ่งมีความสําคัญต่อสุขภาพเช่นกัน นี่คือเหตุผลที่การเติมแร่ธาตุในน้ํากลั่นด้วยเกลือทะเลเซลติกหรือเกลือธรรมชาติที่อุดมด้วยแร่ธาตุอื่นๆ จึงมีประโยชน์ เนื่องจากช่วยเติมเต็มแร่ธาตุที่สูญเสียไปในขณะที่ยังคงรักษาปริมาณดิวเทอเรียมที่ลดลง

เช่นเดียวกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงใดๆ ในน้ําดื่มของคุณ คุณควรปรึกษากับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านสุขภาพหรือนักโภชนาการที่มีคุณสมบัติเหมาะสมเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าคุณกําลังเลือกสิ่งที่ดีที่สุดสําหรับความต้องการด้านสุขภาพส่วนบุคคลของคุณ

เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพน้ําดื่มของคุณที่บ้านฉันขอแนะนําให้ใช้ระบบการกรองแบบหลายขั้นตอนที่มีแม่เหล็กอ่อนตัวแบบหลายขั้ว แม่เหล็กนี้ช่วยเปลี่ยนแคลเซียมคาร์บอเนตไอออนให้เป็นแคลเซียมที่สามารถดูดซึมได้ (Ca2+) ที่ร่างกายของคุณสามารถดูดซึมและใช้ประโยชน์ได้ง่าย

นอกจากแม่เหล็กอ่อนตัวแล้ว ให้พิจารณาใช้ระบบน้ําไฮโดรเจนคุณภาพสูง เช่น เครื่องทําน้ํา Kangen น้ําที่อุดมด้วยไฮโดรเจนมีความเกี่ยวข้องกับประโยชน์ต่อสุขภาพหลายประการ รวมถึงความชุ่มชื้นที่ดีขึ้น

อย่างไรก็ตาม โปรดใช้ความระมัดระวังในการเลือกระบบน้ําไฮโดรเจน บางระบบ เช่น Alka Viva อาจมีตัวกรองทดแทนที่มีราคาแพงซึ่งสามารถเพิ่มขึ้นเมื่อเวลาผ่านไป จากประสบการณ์ของฉันฉันใช้เงินประมาณ 600 ปอนด์ไปกับตัวกรองสําหรับระบบ Alka Viva ในเวลาเพียงหนึ่งปี

อีกทางเลือกหนึ่งสําหรับการจัดโครงสร้างน้ําคือการใช้ระบบน้ําปั่นหมาดกับปั๊มส่งอากาศในภาชนะหรือแท่งคริสตัล น้ําปั่นสามารถช่วยสร้างกระแสน้ําวน ซึ่งเชื่อกันว่าช่วยเพิ่มโครงสร้างและพลังงานของน้ํา Gary Breka นักวิจัยด้านน้ําที่มีชื่อเสียงใช้แท่งคริสตัลในการจัดโครงสร้างน้ําแม้ว่าฉันจะจําชื่อเฉพาะของคริสตัลที่เขาใช้ไม่ได้

เมื่อเตรียมน้ําที่มีโครงสร้าง สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องรักษาความคิดเชิงบวกและอยู่ในสภาพที่ผ่อนคลาย จดจ่อกับความคิดที่มีความสุขและหายใจเข้าลึกๆ เนื่องจากพลังงานและความตั้งใจของคุณอาจส่งผลต่อคุณภาพของน้ํา

ในบทความที่กล่าวถึงด้านล่างฉันพูดถึงการใช้ Supermploder ซึ่งเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่สามารถปรับปรุงโครงสร้างและการเพิ่มพลังของน้ําได้ Supermploder ใช้การผสมผสานระหว่างกระแสน้ําวน สนามแม่เหล็ก และเทคโนโลยีอื่นๆ เพื่อสร้างน้ําที่มีโครงสร้างสูงและมีชีวิตชีวา

โดยสรุป เพื่อสร้างน้ําดื่มที่ดีที่สุดที่บ้าน ให้พิจารณาใช้ระบบการกรองแบบหลายขั้นตอนพร้อมแม่เหล็กอ่อนตัวแบบหลายขั้ว ระบบน้ําไฮโดรเจนคุณภาพสูง (คํานึงถึงต้นทุนตัวกรอง) และวิธีการจัดโครงสร้าง เช่น น้ําปั่นหรือแท่งคริสตัล รักษาความคิดเชิงบวกในระหว่างกระบวนการ และสํารวจเทคโนโลยีเพิ่มเติม เช่น Supermploder เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพน้ําเพิ่มเติม

