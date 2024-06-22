In recent years, several studies have investigated the electrical conductivity of human fat tissue, yielding intriguing results that suggest a potential increase in fat conductivity over time. This blog post will examine the evidence from these studies and explore the implications of this apparent trend.

Let's start by looking at the data. In 1996, Gabriel et al. reported a fat conductivity value of 0.02081 S/m at 100 Hz. Just a few years later, Faes et al. (1999) found a similar value of 0.02 S/m at the same frequency. Fast forward to 2011, and Gabriel et al. measured a conductivity of 0.02 S/m at a lower frequency of 10 Hz.

However, more recent studies have shown a marked increase in fat conductivity values. Balidemaj et al. (2016) reported a conductivity of 0.0808 S/m at a much higher frequency of 128 MHz. Shahzad et al. (2017) found a value of 0.03059 S/m at 100 Hz, while Hasgall et al. (2018) measured 0.05092 S/m at the same frequency. Finally, Salahuddin et al. (2018) reported a conductivity of 0.0826 S/m at 100 kHz.

When we look at these values chronologically, there appears to be a striking increase in fat conductivity over the years. From the earliest studies in the late 1990s to the most recent ones in 2018, the reported conductivity values have risen by a factor of 2 to 4. This is a substantial change that warrants further investigation.

So, what could be causing this apparent increase in fat conductivity? One intriguing hypothesis is that changes in our environment and lifestyles may be altering the composition of our fat tissue. As our bodies are exposed to more chemicals, pollutants, and toxins, fat tissue may be adapting to store these substances, potentially leading to changes in its electrical properties. Storing these chemicals until our bacteria are in an environment where they can communicate with each other effectively and remove them as RFR may confuse bacterias quorum sensing and quantum vibrations as Dr. Klingheardt believes is making mold increase in replication > 600 times which is truly alarming, or until we sweat them out.

It's important to note that more research is needed to confirm whether this apparent trend is indeed reflective of a true biological change.

Nevertheless, the evidence presented in these studies raises fascinating questions about the potential plasticity of fat tissue and its role in responding to environmental changes. As we continue to study the electrical properties of biological tissues, we may uncover new insights into how our bodies adapt and evolve in response to the world around us.

In conclusion, the apparent increase in fat conductivity over the years, as evidenced by the studies cited above, is a curious finding that deserves further exploration. While more research is needed to confirm this trend and elucidate its underlying causes, it opens up exciting avenues for investigating the dynamic nature of fat tissue and its potential role in storing and responding to environmental factors. As we continue to unravel the mysteries of our bodies, findings like these remind us of the incredible complexity and adaptability of biological systems.

