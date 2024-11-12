"When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth." - Sherlock Holmes
The Crystal Radio Revelation:
Consider, my dear Watson, the simple crystal radio set:
No batteries needed
Uses a crystal as a semiconductor
Detects radio waves through crystal alone
Converts electromagnetic waves to sound
Basic physics that any child could verify
Now, the elementary deduction: If a simple crystal can detect radio waves without power, what happens to the crystalline structures throughout our entire bodies?
The Human Crystalline Structure:
Our bodies are walking crystal sets:
Pineal gland crystals
Crystalline bone structure
Blood's crystalline hemoglobin
DNA's crystalline helix
Cell membranes' liquid crystals
Inner ear crystals
Eye's crystalline structures
The Overwhelming Evidence:
Basic Physics That Only an Imbecile Would Ignore:
Crystals respond to electromagnetic fields
Human body is 70% conductive water
AC (alternating current) distorts crystals
We are, in essence, perfect crystal radio antennas
The Evidence Mountain:
33,000+ peer-reviewed studies linking EMF/RFR to health effects
Insurance companies refusing EMF coverage
Global governments enforcing strict regulations
Device manufacturers' hidden warnings
Aircraft systems requiring EMF protection
The Crystal Clear Deductions:
My dear Watson, one would have to be quite the imbecile to miss these obvious conclusions:
When aircraft equipment requires shielding from EMF:
Yet people press devices against their crystalline-structured bodies
The folly is self-evident
We're more sensitive than aircraft instruments
We're essentially walking crystal sets being bombarded
The evidence trail is overwhelmingly clear:
Insurance companies refuse coverage (they calculate risk precisely)
Governments restrict usage (particularly around children)
Manufacturers include warnings (buried in fine print)
If a simple crystal radio can detect EMF, our body's crystals certainly do
The physics is elementary:
Our crystalline structures react to electromagnetic fields
Like a crystal radio, no power needed for interaction
AC current from devices distorts crystalline structures
Metal environments amplify these effects
People pay hundreds for EMF shielding (Faraday cages)
The global precautions speak volumes:
France bans Wi-Fi in nurseries
Switzerland enforces strict limits
Israel restricts school usage
Multiple nations require EMF shielding
The Crystal Clear Conclusion:
One would have to be a complete imbecile to observe:
A simple crystal radio detecting radio waves without power
Our bodies being full of crystalline structures
33,000+ studies showing health effects
Aircraft requiring EMF shielding
Insurance companies refusing coverage
Global governments implementing restrictions
Manufacturers burying warnings in fine print
And still fail to make the connection.
If a single crystal in a basic radio can detect electromagnetic waves, one would have to be an absolute imbecile not to understand what EMF/RFR is doing to the countless crystalline structures throughout our bodies.
As Holmes would say: "It is elementary physics, my dear Watson. Only an imbecile would fail to grasp it. The evidence isn't just clear - it's crystal clear."
"The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance observes - except, evidently, complete imbeciles who ignore them."
We have known the harms of EMF for decades but especially in the USA money and greed is more important than human harm
Some may wish to watch this because EMF is mentioned as one of four significant toxins.
https://x.com/warrior4621/status/1855735365799161868?s=19