You may have seen the alarming headlines - toxic "forever chemicals" detected in tampons and pads. Unfortunately, this is just the tip of a very disturbing iceberg.

Cotton is one of the most heavily sprayed crops in the world, and glyphosate is often used to kill weeds that compete with cotton plants. The use of glyphosate on cotton fields can lead to the contamination of cotton products, including tampons and sanitary pads.

A recent study in New Jersey found that a startling 85% of tampons tested contained traces of glyphosate, the notorious key ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller. And it's not just feminine hygiene products at risk of contamination from this probable carcinogen.

If glyphosate is winding up in conventional cotton tampons, you can bet your cotton rounds, bandages, wipes, and even hospital wound dressings are no safe haven either. The cotton industry is a heavyweight when it comes to glyphosate and pesticide use.

But glyphosate is far from the only toxic villain lurking in our everyday items. The same tampon testing that flagged glyphosate also revealed concerning levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) – those stubborn "forever chemicals" that persist indefinitely in the environment and our bodies.

How are makeup remover pads, bandages, and even medical supplies getting contaminated with PFAS? The manufacturing process, where PFAS are used to create water, stain, and grease resistance. So much for "medical grade."

From personal care to clothing to medicine itself, it seems the fundamentals of modern life are tainted by these hazardous compounds. Conventional cotton alone is shockingly thirsty for not just pesticides, but thousands of gallons of water just to produce one t-shirt and jeans.

The more we test, the more glyphosate, PFAS, and other toxins show up where they absolutely should not be – our drinking water supplies included. We have a right to know what's in the products we buy and put on or inside our bodies. But that knowledge has been kept from us while toxic tomorrows are treated as an acceptable trade-off for everyday conveniences today.

No más. We must get woke to these toxic realities and vote with our wallets for companies using organic, sustainable, and ethical practices. Demand corporate responsibility and transparency. Support policies and regulations that prioritize public health over the almighty profit motive.

In the meantime, arm yourself with knowledge about PFAS, glyphosate, and other hazardous compounds so you can avoid excessive exposure. Because toxic isn't a treat we should have to stomach, now or ever.

Bandages, plasters, cotton pads, earbuds, and many toilet rolls are all made with cotton. Cotton is a natural fiber, but it can absorb pesticides.

In one experiment, someone used strawberries as a pesticide in the garden. They claimed that strawberries absorb pesticides, which is why it is important never to eat inorganic fruit.

This idea inspired me to conduct an experiment to test the hypothesis that cotton pads are full of pesticides. I bought cheap cotton pads and soaked them in reverse osmosis (RO) water. After 48 hours, all of the ladybirds and aphids I placed in the plastic bug box with the cotton pads were dead.

This suggests that the cotton pads had absorbed pesticides and the pesticides were already on the cotton pads when I bought them.

Disclaimer: The experiment described testing cotton pads for pesticide residues by observing effects on bugs requires more rigorous methodology and replication to determine scientific validity. The experimental conditions, steps taken, and causality between cotton pads and bug mortality are currently unclear. I welcome others to attempt to reproduce this experiment under controlled conditions and with full reporting of methods and data. However, until replicated and confirmed, the results of this informal experiment should be interpreted with skepticism. Describing this anecdotal observation is meant to stimulate discussion and further research, not prove causality. Please let me know if you have ideas for improving the methodology or results from repetition experiments that could clarify the findings.I would like to see more evidence of this and potentially using a tampon. Unsettling

Another Alarming Possibility to Consider!!!

Beyond just finding glyphosate, PFAS and other hazardous chemicals in our personal care products, there may be an even more disturbing dimension to their potential impacts. Due to the unique conductive and neurotoxic properties of these compounds, there is a theoretical risk they could become more reactive or absorbed when exposed to electric fields.

As we've established, chemicals like glyphosate exhibit conductive properties that allow them to interact with electromagnetic forces. And their neurotoxic nature means they can disrupt and damage the nervous system. PFAS and other persistent toxins may share similar traits.

At the same time, our bodies can generate electric fields, especially in sensitive areas like the vaginal region. Sleeping or lying in proximity to household wiring, appliances and electronics also exposesus to ambient electric fields.

When you combine these factors - conductive neurotoxins and the presence of electric fields - it raises the concerning possibility that the toxins could become more reactive, attractive to bodily tissue, or absorbed at higher rates due to electromagnetic influences.