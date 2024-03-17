"The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist” What if it is

“The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world was hell and space was the heavens”

What if the earth is our heaven where we are tested... Space kills all life and is hell.

The earth healed our family like you wouldn't believe. We were all so sick and a building biologist that specialises in Building Biology and Geomagnetic woke me up. I found that if I sleep connected to the earth with an earthing sheet in a Faraday cage and radiation under the bed mat with the electricity turned off. I was in what was closest to what the earth used to be before these 1 quintillion times man-made wireless communication in 2 decades. Reducing the physics of conductive + electric field = antenna. My family & I prayed. We are much better over a dozen central sensation syndromes disappeared. From a scientific way of thinking about it, we are made from vibration. Our earth contains phonons trapped in superposition and vibration. Light is particles and waves and the world we know has ubiquitous opposites. False light is particles with little to no waves and wireless communication waves with little to no particles. Which is the opposite of our nature. When UV light combines with invisible waves the photoelectric effect occurs and the waves of electricity change voltage, heat up, and speed up. This is why phones damage your eyesight as is a lens. What if these things were stopping communication with our maker? Without insulation, we were always connected to the earth all-wise and all-knowing. The earth and its pure environment could be a conduit for our maker. I suppose praying while sleeping?