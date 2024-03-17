My world changed the day I found Earthing sleeping via a sheet and changed again when I got my Faraday cage, turned my electricity off at the trip switches, and went to bed. I was sleeping every night as close to our earth's natural environment as possible. Perspective in life I wrote.

A quantum explosion from nothing creates quantum magnetic entities, time slowing down creating life. The earth made us in his image quantum and quantum works best not looking at it and sleeping connected to it. Life became simple and uncomplicated. Realising our actions had been manipulated by hypoxia becoming childish and irrational. Conflicting thoughts inebriated, the next day on my behaviour. Became doing this sober making immoral core value choices because of hard times forced upon us and peer pressure.

A twisted web of cognitive dissonance that needs to be unravelled before I heal. Understanding why my decisions were my own but affected like a shot of whiskey negating the effects and subsiding the anxiety adding to the hypoxia giddy and childish from our invisible environment. I felt like a screaming head like that Der Schrei der Natur (The Scream of Nature) in hell falling with no way out. The earth showed me what to do using plants and cacti reducing wireless communication into the earth negating the effects to heal our whole family. This complicated subject you cannot see so we spent some time experimenting with a triple-axis radio frequency meter and realised you should be at 0 in your home sleeping, The earth has healed us all. It has allowed us to thrive outside wearing earthing moccasins or shoe straps. The quantum computer doesn't work when you look at it. That's why you have to sleep. However,...

If your room is filled with invisible watchful waves. You cannot connect to your maker.

This beautiful earth I thank daily for everything I have. When connected it is an all-knowing quantum maker!!!!