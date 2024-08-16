Riding the Light Wave: Unveiling the Secrets of Quantum Behavior: Light's True Nature: Always a Wave
This is a complicated subject I try to finesse it so you can understand!
Here's a mind-blowing fact: light never acts as a particle on its own. Despite centuries of debate, we've never actually observed light behaving solely as a particle. Even in experiments designed to show its particle nature, we're always dealing with waves. Lasers, our most coherent light sources, are pure wave phenomena.
