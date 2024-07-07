Hey readers,
Is there anything on your mind that doesn't make sense in your area? One thing we often overlook is how our local environments can affect us.
For those who don't venture outside their familiar surroundings, it's easy to miss the impact of things.
I'm curious to hear your thoughts and observations. Leave a comment if you've noticed anything strange or illogical in your neck of the woods.
Stay awake, Norman James
Here's something you should have a look at:
This is the phenomena caused by the rotating mechanism. All rotating bodies have this (i.e. Earth):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1n-HMSCDYtM
Also observable on Earth:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vklY1bHIi1I
The magnetic field of the Earth is flipping over -- airport runway number has changed due to change in magnetic north. Rotation of the core of the Earth has reversed. Isn't this the real Great Reset?
They are manufacturing mRNA bird flu vaxxes as we speak!!!!!
What did we learn about mRNA? At a minimum causes inflammation as per dr Kariko who helped invent the process. And it can shed!!! Causes variants!!!
These lunatics will continually vax the elderly/vulnerable and spread bird flu to us!