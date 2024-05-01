Introduction:

As more homeowners embrace solar panels and electric heating systems to reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy costs, it's important to be aware of the potential health risks associated with these technologies. Solar panels and electric heating systems can generate dirty electricity, which has been linked to various health issues. In this blog post, we'll explore what dirty electricity is, how it can affect your health, and what steps you can take to protect your home and family.

What is Dirty Electricity? Dirty electricity, also known as electrical pollution, refers to the high-frequency voltage transients and harmonics that contaminate the standard 50/60 Hz AC power lines. These impurities are created by electronic devices, including solar panels and inverters, which can disrupt the smooth flow of electricity in your home.

Health Risks Associated with Dirty Electricity: Exposure to dirty electricity has been linked to a range of health problems, including:

Headaches and migraines Fatigue and sleep disturbances Stress and anxiety Skin irritations and rashes Worsening of symptoms related to chronic illnesses, such as heart disease and cancer Depression, as the 110 Hz frequency generated by solar panels has been associated with this mental health issue

If you are already ill and spend a significant amount of time in bed, dirty electricity from solar panels and other sources can exacerbate your symptoms and slow down your recovery process. This is because your body is already in a weakened state and more susceptible to the harmful effects of electrical pollution.

Protecting Your Home from Dirty Electricity: Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to minimize your exposure to dirty electricity and create a healthier living environment:

Install EMI filters and surge protectors: Use surge protectors with built-in electromagnetic interference (EMI) filters to block dirty electricity from entering your home through electrical outlets. Limit the use of electronic devices: Reduce your use of devices that emit high levels of dirty electricity, such as computers, TVs, and Wi-Fi routers. If possible, keep these devices away from your bed and other areas where you spend a lot of time. Ground your home: Ensure that your home is properly grounded to help dissipate dirty electricity and other electromagnetic fields. Use YShield underfloor mesh: Consider installing YShield underfloor mesh, a type of electromagnetic shielding that can help block dirty electricity and other EMFs from entering your living space. Improve ventilation: Keep your home well-ventilated to prevent the accumulation of dirty electricity and reduce the risk of mold growth. Choose natural fabrics: Opt for natural fabrics, such as cotton and wool, which can help block dirty electricity. Avoid wearing synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon, as they can conduct dirty electricity. Exercise regularly: Engage in regular physical activity to boost your body's resilience and ability to cope with the effects of dirty electricity. Install solar panels on an outbuilding: If possible, consider installing your solar panels on a separate outbuilding rather than on your main residence. This can help reduce the amount of dirty electricity that enters your living space. Hire a professional evaluator: To ensure the most effective protection against dirty electricity, consider hiring a professional evaluator like Geovital. Geovital is an environmental surveying company that also offers subcontracting services and produces EMF-blocking paint and other protective solutions for the German military. Visit their YouTube page for more information: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwTTz_rr27s1lITSBiqQWzA Or website https://en.geovital.com/ Use grounding mesh under your carpet: Installing a grounding mesh beneath your carpet can help dissipate dirty electricity and reduce your exposure to harmful EMFs.

Studies on Dirty Electricity from Solar Panels: While research on the specific effects of dirty electricity from solar panels is limited, a few studies have investigated this issue. A study published in "Environmental Science & Technology" found that solar inverters can produce dirty electricity, but the levels were below the limits set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Another study in "Energy and Buildings" suggested that the amount of dirty electricity generated by solar panels can vary depending on the type of inverter used, with higher-frequency inverters producing more electrical pollution.

Conclusion:

As the use of solar panels and electric heating systems becomes more widespread, it's crucial to be aware of the potential risks associated with dirty electricity. By taking proactive steps to protect your home and minimize your exposure to electrical pollution, you can create a healthier living environment for yourself and your family. Remember, the more devices you have running simultaneously, the higher the levels of dirty electricity in your home, so be mindful of your energy consumption and take the necessary precautions to safeguard your well-being. Hiring a professional evaluator like Geovital and implementing their recommended solutions can provide you with the most comprehensive protection against the harmful effects of dirty electricity.

End Note: It is important to remember that wireless communication technologies, such as Wi-Fi, cell phones, and Bluetooth, are not intended for use in the home environment. Your home should be a place of rest and relaxation, a personal retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and the constant exposure to wireless signals and electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in work and public spaces.

Extremely low frequency (ELF) radiation and dirty electricity generated by solar panels and household appliances can combine with radiofrequency radiation (RFR) from wireless devices, potentially amplifying the damaging effects on your health. This is why manufacturers advise against using your phone while it is charging, as this can increase your exposure to harmful EMFs.

Moreover, walking on sidewalks in the UK, where there are often high levels of EMF radiation from underground cables, can expose you to much higher levels of dirty electricity compared to being inside your home. In fact, using your phone while walking on these sidewalks could be even more dangerous than using your phone while it is charging, due to the combined exposure to ELF radiation, dirty electricity, and RFR.

Furthermore, if you live in a home that has a silver foil lining without proper grounding (creating an unintentional Faraday cage effect), EMFs and dirty electricity can become trapped inside, bouncing around indefinitely until they find a way to escape. This phenomenon is similar to the reason why we have flight mode on airplanes, which helps to minimize the potential interference of wireless signals with the aircraft's communication and navigation systems.

To create a truly healthy and restorative home environment, it is essential to minimize the use of wireless devices and take steps to reduce your exposure to dirty electricity and EMFs. By prioritizing your well-being and implementing the protective measures outlined in this blog post, you can transform your home into a sanctuary that supports your physical and mental health. Remember, the cumulative effect of exposure to multiple sources of EMFs and dirty electricity can be more detrimental to your health than any single source alone, so a comprehensive approach to reducing your overall exposure is crucial.