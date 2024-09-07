Logic's your god’s law, the guiding path you tread,
Pareto principle, its child of skewed spread.
In a world of opposites, ubiquitous and stark,
It manifests from them, leaving its mark.
Belief in this, at first, showed the way so clear,
To know that god is one, and one with you, so near.
Creating life brings opposites so true,
Dividing people, the same anew.
Belief and knowing, balanced, one and same,
Remove one belief, another takes its claim.
In sport, in team, or elites' evil scheme,
Destroying Mother Earth, our god supreme.
AC waves degrade our crystal ball so pure,
Our eyes to climate, skies and seas allure.
Yet they're mining, poisoning earth and trees and bees,
With things we see and use, like phones with ease.
This drug we take, we shrug at waves more strong,
A quadrillion times, yet we play along.
People disoriented, pretend they know the score,
While truth lies hidden, just beyond the door.
As you build a home to live, you build once more,
A sanctuary from waves that flood the shore.
A haven where your mind can be at peace,
Where wisdom's found and troubles find release.
This blog, a guide to fix yourself anew,
To put your mind at ease and see what's true.
A path to break free from the modern haze,
And find your center in these troubled days.
CONCERNING THE DIVINE ILIAD
The DIVINE ILIAD is the basis of this book excerpt:
The DIVINE ILIAD is an inspired message from the Creator to give man the needed comprehension of his relation to his universe, to man and to God, for the coming cycle.
Man progresses in cycles of approximately twenty-five hundred years. At the beginning of each cycle of his growing awareness of the Light within him, God sends messages through prepared messengers to further our comprehension of the Light. Comprehension of these cosmic messages gradually exalts mankind into higher beings, and thus each cycle is one more step for man toward full awareness of the Light, and of his Oneness with God.
THE DIVINE ILIAD cannot be fully published for many years. Further portions of it will be released as the world is ready to receive them.
- WALTER RUSSELL
IMO …. satan’s cult pushes to keep us separated from our Oneness with God. Attempting in every conceivable and evil way to squelch our Light. Dividing us from our power through our Lord’s LOVE. It is our mission to fight this constant torment and strive against these odds, to return to a closeness to the Lord God our Creator. Growing our Light and Love outward into the world to the point where nothing can extinguish it, as we evolve and progress. No matter what is put on us by those who promote evil, they will ultimately be powerless against us.