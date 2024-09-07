Logic's your god’s law, the guiding path you tread,

Pareto principle, its child of skewed spread.

In a world of opposites, ubiquitous and stark,

It manifests from them, leaving its mark.

Belief in this, at first, showed the way so clear,

To know that god is one, and one with you, so near.

Creating life brings opposites so true,

Dividing people, the same anew.

Belief and knowing, balanced, one and same,

Remove one belief, another takes its claim.

In sport, in team, or elites' evil scheme,

Destroying Mother Earth, our god supreme.

AC waves degrade our crystal ball so pure,

Our eyes to climate, skies and seas allure.

Yet they're mining, poisoning earth and trees and bees,

With things we see and use, like phones with ease.

This drug we take, we shrug at waves more strong,

A quadrillion times, yet we play along.

People disoriented, pretend they know the score,

While truth lies hidden, just beyond the door.

As you build a home to live, you build once more,

A sanctuary from waves that flood the shore.

A haven where your mind can be at peace,

Where wisdom's found and troubles find release.

This blog, a guide to fix yourself anew,

To put your mind at ease and see what's true.

A path to break free from the modern haze,

And find your center in these troubled days.