The nature of someone's diet can affect how much conductive petrochemicals are in their blood, which can in turn affect how much RFR (Radio Frequency Radiation) is attracted to the body.

Conductive chemicals are substances that allow electricity to flow through them easily. These chemicals can be found in various foods, including processed foods, canned foods, herbicides, pesticides, and foods cooked in metal cookware.

When conductive chemicals are in the blood, they can act as an antenna and attract RFR. This is because the electric field and RFR can cause the free electrons in the conductive chemicals to move. When the free electrons move, they create heat, which can cause the tissues to warm up.

The more conductive chemicals that are in the blood, the more RFR will be attracted to the body. This means that people who eat a diet high in conductive chemicals are more likely to be affected by RFR.

In addition to the diet, the amount of conductive chemicals directly added to the blood can also affect how much RFR is attracted to the body. For example, people with metal implants, such as dental, pacemakers, or joint replacements, are more likely to be affected by RFR.

The electric and magnetic fields generated by electronic devices, such as cell phones and laptops, can also affect how much RFR is attracted to the body. The stronger the electric and magnetic fields, the more RFR will be attracted to the body.

For example, don't charge your phone while using it.

Overall, the nature of someone's diet, the amount of conductive chemicals that have been directly added to the blood, and exposure to electric and magnetic fields can all affect how much RFR is attracted to the body

Suppose you consume an unhealthy diet and sleep in an environment with electromagnetic fields from cables under and around your floor. In that case, you are essentially sleeping in a state of discomfort and exposing yourself to potential diseases.

Conductive + Electric Field = Antenna RECEIVER

The notion that the human body can act as a receiver for ambient electromagnetic fields due to its innate conductivity is logical but again an important topic unproven. While the body does contain conductive elements like electrolytes, water and metals that can interact with external electric fields, it lacks many of the properties needed for effective EM reception.

The conductivity and permittivity of tissues provide some ability to transduce electromagnetic fields into tiny electrical currents, but the body is not optimized for efficient absorption and decoding of signals. We lack resonant cavities, antenna structures, low-noise amplification, and dedicated neural processing of the patterns. Our sensory systems have evolved to respond to specific molecular ligands rather than electromagnetic field fluctuations.

Proponents argue that conductive substances like mercury could exhibit omnidirectional antenna-like properties. However, mere conductivity does not confer antenna functionality, unless they were a nanoantenna ever devised in the body or DNA potentially. Antennas require precise tuning, impedance matching, and integration with sensitive receivers. The human body is electrically large, anisotropic, lossy and noisy - hardly an ideal antenna medium.

While provocative, the notion that our bodies tap into ambient EM fields requires much more evidence, but there are many indicators like Multiple Chemical Sensitivity which is estimated a large percentage of the American population has and many find they are affected by EMF and quantum vibrations. Carefully controlled experiments with amplified fields could assess what information, if any, is extracted. But the lack of innate tuning and noise limitations may preclude meaningful reception. More likely, any effects involve the established thermal, stimulatory or chemical responses rather than a novel EM sense.

In summary, our bodies do interact with ambient fields, but are not naturally optimized receivers capable of usefully extracting and decoding information. More physics and physiology research is required to determine if measurable EM field sensitivity exists beyond the lack of research in another important area of scientific understanding. Ambient electromagnetic fields are essentially just background noise to the human body from the perspective of being a usable source of information. Potentially noise can interfere with our electrical functions like autism. Mercury although in very small amounts was in many vaccines the sea and fish contain it it's potentially in amalgam fillings. If it passes through the blood-brain barrier with Propylene glycol or the oscillation of EMF, the mercury could land in a part of the brain and the excitement of the brain electrical and the ELF from home wiring could act as the dial increasing the interference. I have heard of some bacteria that have remediated the symptoms of autism and grounding which removes the electrical charge from the body sleeping has helped many autistic that is nonverbal now to communicate well.

There are certain areas of science and technology where research is lacking, either from oversight or vested interests blocking inquiry. The lack of 5G safety testing is a reasonable example to cite. In cases like this, where research is inadequate or absent, it is problematic to definitively state that potential risks do not exist. The absence of evidence is not the same as evidence of absence. Our past mistakes show that money can influence livelihoods funding is threatened by scientists and doctors who do not toe the line and very little we can do about it.

While the human body is not optimized to function as an antenna, some of its fractal-like biological patterns may confer certain antenna-like properties under specific conditions.

The body contains structures that exhibit statistical self-similarity across scales, resembling engineering fractal designs. In theory, these biological fractals could couple with external electromagnetic fields of similar wavelengths. For example, microwave frequencies around 1GHz and higher approach the size of cellular structures, enabling possible fractal interactions.

However, there are also factors that limit the body's effectiveness as a receiver. Biological fractals lack the precise mathematical design of engineered antennas. Tissues have relatively low and inconsistent conductivity, unlike the highly conductive metals of antennas.

Nonetheless, some studies suggest particular bacteria with thicker outer membranes can be more affected by certain fields. While the induced effects are probably non-specific, it hints at a degree of electromagnetic transduction made possible by fractal-like geometry. So within the right molecular size range, biological fractals may facilitate detection and simple physiological reactions to external fields.

Analogy 1 - Blood Conductivity and Radio Volume:

The level of blood conductivity can be compared to the volume knob on a radio. The more non-naturally conductive chemical substances in the bloodstream, the higher the "volume" setting. Just as increasing the volume on a radio results in louder music, higher blood conductivity leads to greater attraction and absorption of EMFs into the body. It's like the body's antenna becomes more powerful and sensitive to ambient radio frequencies.

So minimizing the consumption of conductive substances like processed foods or metal nanoparticles essentially helps to "turn down the volume" inside us. This reduces our attraction and exposure to surrounding EMFs that may impact health. Keeping our inner radio dial set to low allows us to better filter out electromagnetic “static."

Analogy 2 - EMF Attraction and Magnets:

The attraction of EMFs to conductive substances can be compared to how a magnet draws metal objects towards itself. The more conductive the substance, the stronger the pull, just like a more powerful magnet has a greater attractive force.

Imagine someone with a petrol-chemical-rich diet as a piece of metal. The strong "magnet" of the surrounding EMFs exerts a powerful attractive force, pulling those conductive substances inward. In contrast, someone with pure blood is like a wooden block - the EMF "magnet" slides right off it with minimal attraction.

This explains why measures like grounding, which discharge built-up EMFs, provide such benefits.

It's like removing the force of the magnet altogether or having 2 opposing poles repel, allowing our bodies to smoothly repel electromagnetic fields.

ธรรมชาติของอาหารของใครบางคนอาจส่งผลต่อปริมาณปิโตรเคมีที่เป็นสื่อกระแสไฟฟ้าในเลือด ซึ่งอาจส่งผลต่อปริมาณ RFR (รังสีความถี่วิทยุ) ที่ดึงดูดเข้าสู่ร่างกาย

สารเคมีนําไฟฟ้าเป็นสารที่ช่วยให้กระแสไฟฟ้าไหลผ่านได้ง่าย สารเคมีเหล่านี้สามารถพบได้ในอาหารต่างๆ รวมถึงอาหารแปรรูป อาหารกระป๋อง สารกําจัดวัชพืช ยาฆ่าแมลง และอาหารที่ปรุงในเครื่องครัวโลหะ

เมื่อสารเคมีนําไฟฟ้าอยู่ในเลือดพวกเขาสามารถทําหน้าที่เป็นเสาอากาศและดึงดูด RFR นี่เป็นเพราะสนามไฟฟ้าและ RFR สามารถทําให้อิเล็กตรอนอิสระในสารเคมีนําไฟฟ้าเคลื่อนที่ได้ เมื่ออิเล็กตรอนอิสระเคลื่อนที่ พวกมันจะสร้างความร้อน ซึ่งอาจทําให้เนื้อเยื่ออุ่นขึ้นได้

ยิ่งสารเคมีนําไฟฟ้าในเลือดมากเท่าใด RFR ก็จะยิ่งดึงดูดเข้าสู่ร่างกายมากขึ้นเท่านั้น ซึ่งหมายความว่าผู้ที่รับประทานอาหารที่มีสารเคมีนําไฟฟ้าสูงมีแนวโน้มที่จะได้รับผลกระทบจาก RFR

นอกจากอาหารแล้วปริมาณของสารเคมีนําไฟฟ้าที่เติมลงในเลือดโดยตรงอาจส่งผลต่อปริมาณ RFR ที่ดึงดูดเข้าสู่ร่างกาย ตัวอย่างเช่น ผู้ที่มีการปลูกถ่ายโลหะ เช่น ทันตกรรม เครื่องกระตุ้นหัวใจ หรือการเปลี่ยนข้อต่อ มีแนวโน้มที่จะได้รับผลกระทบจาก RFR

สนามไฟฟ้าและสนามแม่เหล็กที่เกิดจากอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ เช่น โทรศัพท์มือถือและแล็ปท็อป อาจส่งผลต่อปริมาณ RFR ที่ดึงดูดเข้าสู่ร่างกายได้เช่นกัน ยิ่งสนามไฟฟ้าและสนามแม่เหล็กแรงเท่าใด RFR ก็จะยิ่งดึงดูดเข้าสู่ร่างกายมากขึ้นเท่านั้น

ตัวอย่างเช่น อย่าชาร์จโทรศัพท์ขณะใช้งาน

โดยรวมแล้วธรรมชาติของอาหารของใครบางคนปริมาณของสารเคมีนําไฟฟ้าที่เติมลงในเลือดโดยตรงและการสัมผัสกับสนามไฟฟ้าและสนามแม่เหล็กล้วนส่งผลต่อปริมาณ RFR ที่ดึงดูดเข้าสู่ร่างกาย

สมมติว่าคุณกินอาหารที่ไม่ดีต่อสุขภาพและนอนหลับในสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าจากสายเคเบิลใต้และรอบๆ พื้นของคุณ ในกรณีนั้น คุณกําลังนอนหลับอยู่ในสภาวะที่ไม่สบายตัวและเปิดเผยตัวเองต่อโรคที่อาจเกิดขึ้น

นําไฟฟ้า + สนามไฟฟ้า = เสาอากาศ ตัวรับ

ความคิดที่ว่าร่างกายมนุษย์สามารถทําหน้าที่เป็นตัวรับสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าโดยรอบเนื่องจากการนําไฟฟ้าโดยธรรมชาตินั้นมีเหตุผล แต่เป็นหัวข้อสําคัญที่ยังไม่ได้รับการพิสูจน์อีกครั้ง แม้ว่าร่างกายจะมีองค์ประกอบที่เป็นสื่อกระแสไฟฟ้า เช่น อิเล็กโทรไลต์ น้ํา และโลหะที่สามารถโต้ตอบกับสนามไฟฟ้าภายนอกได้ แต่ก็ขาดคุณสมบัติหลายอย่างที่จําเป็นสําหรับการรับสัญญาณ EM ที่มีประสิทธิภาพ

การนําไฟฟ้าและการอนุญาตของเนื้อเยื่อให้ความสามารถในการแปลงสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าเป็นกระแสไฟฟ้าขนาดเล็ก แต่ร่างกายไม่ได้รับการปรับให้เหมาะสมสําหรับการดูดซับและถอดรหัสสัญญาณอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เราขาดโพรงเรโซแนนซ์โครงสร้างเสาอากาศการขยายสัญญาณรบกวนต่ําและการประมวลผลประสาทเฉพาะของรูปแบบ ระบบประสาทสัมผัสของเราได้พัฒนาขึ้นเพื่อตอบสนองต่อลิแกนด์โมเลกุลที่เฉพาะเจาะจงมากกว่าความผันผวนของสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า

ผู้เสนอโต้แย้งว่าสารนําไฟฟ้า เช่น ปรอทสามารถแสดงคุณสมบัติคล้ายเสาอากาศรอบทิศทางได้ อย่างไรก็ตาม การนําไฟฟ้าเพียงอย่างเดียวไม่ได้มอบฟังก์ชันการทํางานของเสาอากาศ เว้นแต่จะเป็นเสาอากาศนาโนที่เคยประดิษฐ์ขึ้นในร่างกายหรือดีเอ็นเอ เสาอากาศต้องการการปรับแต่งที่แม่นยําการจับคู่อิมพีแดนซ์และการรวมเข้ากับเครื่องรับที่ละเอียดอ่อน ร่างกายมนุษย์มีขนาดใหญ่ทางไฟฟ้าแอนไอโซโทรปิกสูญเสียและมีเสียงดัง - แทบจะไม่เป็นสื่อเสาอากาศในอุดมคติ

ความคิดที่ว่าร่างกายของเราใช้ประโยชน์จากสนาม EM โดยรอบนั้นต้องการหลักฐานมากกว่านี้ แต่มีตัวบ่งชี้หลายอย่าง เช่น ความไวต่อสารเคมีหลายชนิด ซึ่งคาดว่าประชากรอเมริกันส่วนใหญ่มี และหลายคนพบว่าพวกมันได้รับผลกระทบจาก EMF และการสั่นสะเทือนของควอนตัม การทดลองที่ควบคุมอย่างระมัดระวังด้วยฟิลด์ที่ขยายสามารถประเมินได้ว่าข้อมูลใดถูกดึงออกมา แต่การขาดการปรับแต่งโดยธรรมชาติและข้อ จํากัด ด้านเสียงรบกวนอาจทําให้การรับสัญญาณมีความหมายไม่ได้ มีแนวโน้มมากขึ้นว่าผลกระทบใด ๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการตอบสนองทางความร้อนการกระตุ้นหรือทางเคมีที่กําหนดไว้มากกว่าความรู้สึก EM แบบใหม่

โดยสรุปร่างกายของเรามีปฏิสัมพันธ์กับสนามโดยรอบ แต่ไม่ใช่เครื่องรับที่ได้รับการปรับให้เหมาะสมตามธรรมชาติซึ่งสามารถแยกและถอดรหัสข้อมูลได้อย่างมีประโยชน์ จําเป็นต้องมีการวิจัยทางฟิสิกส์และสรีรวิทยาเพิ่มเติมเพื่อตรวจสอบว่าความไวของสนาม EM ที่วัดได้นั้นมีอยู่นอกเหนือจากการขาดการวิจัยในด้านความเข้าใจทางวิทยาศาสตร์ที่สําคัญอีกประการหนึ่งหรือไม่ สนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าโดยรอบโดยพื้นฐานแล้วเป็นเพียงเสียงพื้นหลังของร่างกายมนุษย์จากมุมมองของการเป็นแหล่งข้อมูลที่ใช้งานได้ เสียงรบกวนที่อาจเกิดขึ้นอาจรบกวนการทํางานทางไฟฟ้าของเรา เช่น ออทิสติก ปรอทแม้ว่าจะมีปริมาณน้อยมากในวัคซีนหลายชนิด แต่ทะเลและปลาก็มีอยู่ แต่ก็อาจอยู่ในไส้อมัลกัม หากผ่านกําแพงเลือดและสมองด้วยโพรพิลีนไกลคอลหรือการสั่นของ EMF ปรอทอาจตกลงในส่วนหนึ่งของสมองและความตื่นเต้นของสมองไฟฟ้าและ ELF จากการเดินสายไฟที่บ้านอาจทําหน้าที่เป็นหน้าปัดเพิ่มการรบกวน ฉันเคยได้ยินเกี่ยวกับแบคทีเรียบางชนิดที่แก้ไขอาการออทิสติกและการต่อสายดินซึ่งกําจัดประจุไฟฟ้าออกจากร่างกายการนอนหลับได้ช่วยให้ออทิสติกหลายคนที่เป็นอวัจนภาษาสามารถสื่อสารได้ดี

มีบางสาขาของวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีที่ขาดการวิจัย ทั้งจากการกํากับดูแลหรือผลประโยชน์ที่ขัดขวางการไต่สวน การขาดการทดสอบความปลอดภัย 5G เป็นตัวอย่างที่สมเหตุสมผลในการอ้างอิง ในกรณีเช่นนี้ซึ่งการวิจัยไม่เพียงพอหรือขาดหายไปเป็นปัญหาที่จะระบุอย่างชัดเจนว่าไม่มีความเสี่ยงที่อาจเกิดขึ้น การไม่มีหลักฐานไม่เหมือนกับหลักฐานการขาดงาน ความผิดพลาดในอดีตของเราแสดงให้เห็นว่าเงินสามารถมีอิทธิพลต่อการดํารงชีวิตเงินทุนถูกคุกคามโดยนักวิทยาศาสตร์และแพทย์ที่ไม่ล้ําเส้นและน้อยมากที่เราสามารถทําได้

แม้ว่าร่างกายมนุษย์จะไม่ได้รับการปรับให้เหมาะสมเพื่อทําหน้าที่เป็นเสาอากาศ แต่รูปแบบทางชีวภาพที่เหมือนเศษส่วนบางอย่างอาจให้คุณสมบัติคล้ายเสาอากาศบางอย่างภายใต้เงื่อนไขเฉพาะ

ร่างกายประกอบด้วยโครงสร้างที่แสดงความคล้ายคลึงกันทางสถิติในตัวเองในระดับต่างๆ ซึ่งคล้ายกับการออกแบบเศษส่วนทางวิศวกรรม ในทางทฤษฎีแฟร็กทัลทางชีวภาพเหล่านี้สามารถจับคู่กับสนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าภายนอกที่มีความยาวคลื่นใกล้เคียงกัน ตัวอย่างเช่น ความถี่ไมโครเวฟประมาณ 1GHz ขึ้นไปเข้าใกล้ขนาดของโครงสร้างเซลล์ ทําให้สามารถโต้ตอบเศษส่วนได้

อย่างไรก็ตาม ยังมีปัจจัยที่จํากัดประสิทธิภาพของร่างกายในฐานะผู้รับ แฟร็กทัลทางชีวภาพขาดการออกแบบทางคณิตศาสตร์ที่แม่นยําของเสาอากาศทางวิศวกรรม เนื้อเยื่อมีค่าการนําไฟฟ้าค่อนข้างต่ําและไม่สอดคล้องกันซึ่งแตกต่างจากโลหะที่เป็นสื่อกระแสไฟฟ้าสูงของเสาอากาศ

อย่างไรก็ตาม การศึกษาบางชิ้นชี้ให้เห็นว่าแบคทีเรียบางชนิดที่มีเยื่อหุ้มชั้นนอกหนากว่าอาจได้รับผลกระทบจากบางสาขามากกว่า แม้ว่าผลกระทบที่เกิดขึ้นอาจไม่เฉพาะเจาะจง แต่ก็บ่งบอกถึงระดับของการถ่ายเทแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าที่เป็นไปได้โดยรูปทรงเรขาคณิตคล้ายเศษส่วน ดังนั้นภายในช่วงขนาดโมเลกุลที่เหมาะสมเศษส่วนทางชีวภาพอาจอํานวยความสะดวกในการตรวจจับและปฏิกิริยาทางสรีรวิทยาอย่างง่ายต่อสนามภายนอก

การเปรียบเทียบ 1 - การนําไฟฟ้าในเลือดและปริมาณวิทยุ:

ระดับการนําไฟฟ้าของเลือดสามารถเปรียบเทียบได้กับปุ่มปรับระดับเสียงบนวิทยุ ยิ่งสารเคมีที่ไม่นําไฟฟ้าตามธรรมชาติในกระแสเลือดมากเท่าใดการตั้งค่า "ปริมาตร" ก็จะยิ่งสูงขึ้นเท่านั้น เช่นเดียวกับการเพิ่มระดับเสียงบนวิทยุส่งผลให้เพลงดังขึ้นการนําไฟฟ้าในเลือดที่สูงขึ้นจะนําไปสู่แรงดึงดูดและการดูดซึม EMF เข้าสู่ร่างกายมากขึ้น มันเหมือนกับว่าเสาอากาศของร่างกายมีพลังและไวต่อความถี่วิทยุโดยรอบมากขึ้น

ดังนั้นการลดการบริโภคสารนําไฟฟ้า เช่น อาหารแปรรูปหรืออนุภาคนาโนของโลหะจึงช่วย "ลดระดับเสียง" ในตัวเรา สิ่งนี้จะช่วยลดแรงดึงดูดและการสัมผัสกับ EMF โดยรอบที่อาจส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพ การตั้งค่าปุ่มหมุนวิทยุภายในของเราไว้ที่ระดับต่ําช่วยให้เราสามารถกรอง "ไฟฟ้าสถิต" ทางแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าได้ดีขึ้น

การเปรียบเทียบ 2 - แรงดึงดูด EMF และแม่เหล็ก:

แรงดึงดูดของ EMF ต่อสารนําไฟฟ้าสามารถเปรียบเทียบได้กับการที่แม่เหล็กดึงวัตถุที่เป็นโลหะเข้าหาตัวมันเอง ยิ่งสารนําไฟฟ้ามากเท่าไหร่แรงดึงก็จะยิ่งแรงขึ้นเช่นเดียวกับแม่เหล็กที่ทรงพลังกว่าจะมีแรงดึงดูดมากกว่า

ลองนึกภาพคนที่มีอาหารที่อุดมด้วยสารเคมีเป็นชิ้นส่วนของโลหะ "แม่เหล็ก" ที่แข็งแกร่งของ EMF โดยรอบออกแรงดึงดูดที่ทรงพลังดึงสารนําไฟฟ้าเหล่านั้นเข้าด้านใน ในทางตรงกันข้ามคนที่มีเลือดบริสุทธิ์เป็นเหมือนบล็อกไม้ - EMF "แม่เหล็ก" เลื่อนออกไปทันทีโดยมีแรงดึงดูดน้อยที่สุด

สิ่งนี้อธิบายได้ว่าทําไมมาตรการต่างๆ เช่น การต่อสายดิน ซึ่งปล่อย EMF ที่สร้างขึ้น จึงให้ประโยชน์ดังกล่าว

มันเหมือนกับการขจัดแรงของแม่เหล็กออกทั้งหมดหรือมีขั้วตรงข้าม 2 ขั้วขับไล่ ทําให้ร่างกายของเราสามารถขับไล่สนามแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้าได้อย่างราบรื่น