Introduction: In our quest for convenient internet access, many homeowners turn to Ethernet over Power (EOP) devices, which use existing electrical wiring to transmit data. However, our family's shocking experience has revealed the potentially severe health risks associated with this technology, particularly when combined with inadequate shielding and strong electromagnetic fields (EMF).

Startling Geovital Assessment Findings: We underwent a thorough home assessment by Geovital, a leading authority in environmental health. The results were deeply concerning. During the initial assessment, peak radiation levels in our hallway were off the scale. I had to use a different device to record the amounts, which reached a staggering 35 mW/m2. Disturbingly, when our neighbor returned home, the levels surged to an alarming 187 mW/m2, with photographic evidence confirming readings of 115 mW/m2. To put this into context, the International Firefighters Association cautions that radiation levels exceeding 20 mW/m2 can pose significant health risks and even elevate the risk of fire due to thermal effects, similar to how a microwave oven cooks food and thus could pose a fire risk.

The Unintended Consequences of Thermal Insulation: Our home's insulation included a foil layer, which, when left unearthed, can inadvertently expand the electric field, exacerbating the effects of electromagnetic radiation. This creates an environment where the risks associated with wireless devices are magnified, similar to the dangers posed by using such devices on airplanes, which is why we have airplane mode.

Calculating the Shocking Exposure Levels: To understand the severity of our situation, let's consider the ICNIRP guidelines, which recommend a maximum daily exposure of 10 W/m2 for 30 mins ( if this was with breaks grounded it would logically suggest that RFR is cumulative). It's essential to recognize that these guidelines were established based on testing conducted on individuals not in proximity to electric fields, which can dramatically amplify the effects of radiation.

On full flight mode a phone with an RFR level of just 0.1 mW/m2, when plugged in for charging, can generate RFR levels that are off the scale, surpassing 20 mW/m2. This suggests that the actual exposure levels could be 20 or more times higher than the recommended limit. To put this into perspective, an exposure of 20 mW/m2 is approximately equivalent to standing under a cell tower = 1 4g phone approx we had 13+ 4G phones in the hallway. If the infrared heating was on, this could amplify the amount of 187 mW/m2 by 20-fold into your body, which is equivalent to an exposure of an underestimated value of 3,740 mW/m2 or 3.74 W/m2. This means that our family's exposure was likely well above the daily usage limit of 10 W/m2 a day in our home.

The Hidden Dangers of EOP Devices: Our experience underscores the often-overlooked dangers of EOP devices, which are frequently promoted as a hassle-free alternative to traditional Wi-Fi. However, as Geovital's research has demonstrated, these devices transform every electrical wire in your home into a radio transmitter, subjecting you to incessant high-frequency radiation.

Astonishingly, while the ICNIRP has prohibited broadband transmission through electric lines due to health concerns, they continue to permit the use of EOP devices, which can have comparable effects.

Conclusion: Our family's distressing experience serves as a cautionary tale about the potential dangers of EOP devices, particularly when combined with inadequate shielding and strong electric fields. It is imperative that we increase awareness about these issues and push for more stringent regulations to safeguard public health.

We strongly advise everyone to carefully weigh the potential risks before employing EOP devices and to make creating a safe, low-EMF environment in their homes a top priority. By sharing our story, we aim to drive change and foster a healthier, safer future for all.